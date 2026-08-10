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The Mind of a Child

Leslie Dudley Corbell & Diane Doucet Matthews
ChristianityKids & Family
The Mind of a Child
Latest episode

119 episodes

  • The Mind of a Child

    Lessons from 90s Moms: Unstructured Play, Supervised Freedom, and Parenting Out of Love, Not Fear

    08/10/2026 | 30 mins.
    → Prayer Calendar

    Social media says the '90s mom had it all figured out, but what was she actually doing right? In this episode, we take a warm, honest look at what defined our generation of mothering and what today's young moms can carry forward.
    From supervised freedom and unstructured play to chores, limited technology, and keeping the heart at home, we ground this conversation in Titus 2 and the timeless truth that faithful motherhood begins with a heart oriented toward God, not fear, comparison, or the pressure to perform.

    Episode Highlights
    00:00 What defined a 90s mom?
    09:00 Parenting without fear
    13:20 Social media and anxiety
    19:00 Putting down the phone and being present
    21:00 Bringing the heart home
    Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com

    The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
  • The Mind of a Child

    Holding the Line With Love: Boundaries with In-Laws, Blended Families, and Parenting with An Unbelieving Spouse [Q+A]

    07/20/2026 | 17 mins.
    → Prayer Calendar

    What happens when parenting gets complicated by blended families, boundary-crossing relatives, or an unbelieving spouse? In this episode, we answer real listener questions about some of the most tender and complex relationships in a mother's life.
    With grace, honesty, and scripture as our guide, we walk through what it looks like to present a united parenting front, navigate family members who push against your values, and faithfully raise children when your spouse does not share your faith.
    Episode Highlights
    00:00 Parenting on a united front
    03:40 Navigating blended families
    08:00 Setting boundaries when family members cross the line
    12:22 Parenting with an unbelieving spouse
    Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com

    The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
  • The Mind of a Child

    Small Interactions, Big Learning: The Simple Moments that Help Children Learn to Read

    06/29/2026 | 29 mins.
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    → Our book recommendations
    Learning to read is one of the most pivotal milestones in a child’s life—and yet, it’s often clouded with pressure, comparison, and confusion. On this episode, we explore what it really means to be “reading ready” by drawing from research-backed methods, personal parenting experiences, and biblical principles. We'll help you understand how to foster early literacy in a way that honors both the child’s pace and God’s design. 
    With insights on vocabulary development, phonics, phonemic awareness, comprehension, and even the fourth-grade slump, this conversation equips parents with practical tools and the reassurance to trust the process—while never losing sight of the joy of reading and the power of God's Word.
    Episode Highlights:
    [00:00:00] – Introduction: Why reading matters and how it shapes lifelong success
    [00:06:00] – Proven strategies for reading readiness: Language-rich environments and daily life learning
    [00:13:00] – Breaking down the components of reading: Phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension
    [00:18:00] – Understanding the fourth-grade slump: How vocabulary impacts academic success
    [00:25:00] – Tips for reluctant readers: Observing interests and introducing engaging materials
    3 Takeaways:
    Reading is a developmental process that unfolds naturally over time - Parents are encouraged to resist comparison and pressure, instead creating rich, contextual environments where children can grow at their own pace—supported by love, conversation, and daily experiences.
    Vocabulary is the single greatest predictor of long-term reading comprehension and academic success - From infancy through early elementary years, exposing children to diverse, rich language—through conversation, books, songs, poetry, and storytelling—is essential.
    Reading readiness is not just about decoding words. 
    True literacy includes phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension - These components are best developed through daily living, joyful interaction, and exposure to meaningful content, especially scripture and high-quality literature.

    Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
  • The Mind of a Child

    Give Your Kids a Slow Summer this Year (And Watch Them Flourish) [Greatest Hits]

    06/08/2026 | 24 mins.
    → Prayer Calendar

    Summer offers a unique opportunity to slow down, connect, and refocus on what really matters. But for many parents, it quickly becomes a season of hustle, pressure, and endless activity.
    In this episode, we share practical, faith-centered ideas for engaging your children from backyard discovery and theme days to pointing your kids to God through nature and Scripture. This episode reminds parents that summer doesn’t need to be full of structure to be full of meaning.
    Scripture mentioned
    Matthew 13:3-9
    Matthew 13:18-33
    Ephesians 5:19-20
    Episode Highlights
    [00:00:00] Introduction
    [00:03:30] 3 Strategies for Laying a Foundation this Summer
    [00:15:30] Four-part Garden framework: Prepare, Weed, Tend, Irrigate
    Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
  • The Mind of a Child

    A Christian Mom's Guide to Slowing Down: A Peaceful Heart Creates a Peaceful Home

    05/18/2026 | 19 mins.
    → Prayer Calendar

    Motherhood is full of noise, rushing, and never-ending to-do lists, but what if slowing down was the most important thing you could do for your child today? In this episode of The Mind of a Child, we offer warm, gospel-centered wisdom for young mothers navigating the sacred, sometimes exhausting rhythms of nap times and bedtimes.
    From practical tips like writing things down, using a crockpot, and setting consistent routines, to deeper spiritual practices like prayer, scripture memorization, and worship music, this conversation reminds us that a peaceful mama makes a peaceful home. Stay consistent, extend yourself grace, and remember: raising children is some of the best work you will ever do.
    Episode Highlights
    00:00 — Why young parents should prioritize slowing down
    09:30 — Respecting rhythms and routines
    17:00 — Perspective shift on "menial" tasks
    Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com

    The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
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About The Mind of a Child
The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space. The Mind of a Child is produced by Rockwell Productions (www.rockwell-productions.com).
Podcast website
ChristianityKids & FamilyParentingReligion & Spirituality

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