Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Mind of a Child in the App
Listen to The Mind of a Child in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
The Mind of a Child

The Mind of a Child

Podcast The Mind of a Child
Podcast The Mind of a Child

The Mind of a Child

Rockwell Productions
add
Early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for childre... More
Kids & FamilyParentingReligion & SpiritualityChristianity
Early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for childre... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • 13: Redefining Consequences, Part 1
    When we hear the word 'consequences' it typically translates into 'punishment.' Specifically: "how can I punish my child so that they can learn their lesson?" Here's our challenge for how to view consequences a little bit differently.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    21:17
  • 12: Teaching Your Child How to Make Healthy Choices
    How you teach your child to make choices goes a long way in how they interact with the world as they get older. It starts with how, as a parent or guardian, you are viewing healthy decision making for yourself.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
    4/17/2023
    17:35
  • 11: When My Child Says No (Terrible Twos? Terrific Twos!)
    It can be quite a shock to a parent when your child starts saying 'No' all the time. How should parents handle this?The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
    4/3/2023
    12:53
  • 10: The Benefits of Using Visual Aids for Your Child's Daily Routine
    There are multiple benefits, other than literacy, to using visual aids in your child's daily routine.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio. Contact us to join: [email protected]
    3/20/2023
    16:00
  • 9: Parenting Styles and Their Lasting Effects on Children
    There are four parenting styles: Authoritarian, Permissive, Uninvolved, & Authoritative. We'll break down what each one looks like and how they effect the development of your child.The Mind of a Child podcast explores child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level and equips parents with the skills and resources they need to parent well. Information specifically tailored for children 8 and under, BUT relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio. Contact us to join: [email protected]
    3/6/2023
    14:13

More Kids & Family podcasts

About The Mind of a Child

Early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages. The Mind of a Child is hosted by: - Leslie Dudley Corbell (Childhood Services Specialist, Arkansas State) - Diane Doucet Matthews (Women Elder, Fellowship Bible Church) For questions or topics you'd like us to discuss, connect with us at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to The Mind of a Child, Mom Life Handbook and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Mind of a Child

The Mind of a Child

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Mind of a Child: Podcasts in Family