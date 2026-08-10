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The Mind of a Child
Leslie Dudley Corbell & Diane Doucet Matthews
Latest episode
119 episodes
Lessons from 90s Moms: Unstructured Play, Supervised Freedom, and Parenting Out of Love, Not Fear08/10/2026 | 30 mins.→ Prayer Calendar
Social media says the '90s mom had it all figured out, but what was she actually doing right? In this episode, we take a warm, honest look at what defined our generation of mothering and what today's young moms can carry forward.
From supervised freedom and unstructured play to chores, limited technology, and keeping the heart at home, we ground this conversation in Titus 2 and the timeless truth that faithful motherhood begins with a heart oriented toward God, not fear, comparison, or the pressure to perform.
Episode Highlights
00:00 What defined a 90s mom?
09:00 Parenting without fear
13:20 Social media and anxiety
19:00 Putting down the phone and being present
21:00 Bringing the heart home
Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
Holding the Line With Love: Boundaries with In-Laws, Blended Families, and Parenting with An Unbelieving Spouse [Q+A]07/20/2026 | 17 mins.→ Prayer Calendar
What happens when parenting gets complicated by blended families, boundary-crossing relatives, or an unbelieving spouse? In this episode, we answer real listener questions about some of the most tender and complex relationships in a mother's life.
With grace, honesty, and scripture as our guide, we walk through what it looks like to present a united parenting front, navigate family members who push against your values, and faithfully raise children when your spouse does not share your faith.
Episode Highlights
00:00 Parenting on a united front
03:40 Navigating blended families
08:00 Setting boundaries when family members cross the line
12:22 Parenting with an unbelieving spouse
Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
Small Interactions, Big Learning: The Simple Moments that Help Children Learn to Read06/29/2026 | 29 mins.→ Prayer Calendar
→ Our book recommendations
Learning to read is one of the most pivotal milestones in a child’s life—and yet, it’s often clouded with pressure, comparison, and confusion. On this episode, we explore what it really means to be “reading ready” by drawing from research-backed methods, personal parenting experiences, and biblical principles. We'll help you understand how to foster early literacy in a way that honors both the child’s pace and God’s design.
With insights on vocabulary development, phonics, phonemic awareness, comprehension, and even the fourth-grade slump, this conversation equips parents with practical tools and the reassurance to trust the process—while never losing sight of the joy of reading and the power of God's Word.
Episode Highlights:
[00:00:00] – Introduction: Why reading matters and how it shapes lifelong success
[00:06:00] – Proven strategies for reading readiness: Language-rich environments and daily life learning
[00:13:00] – Breaking down the components of reading: Phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension
[00:18:00] – Understanding the fourth-grade slump: How vocabulary impacts academic success
[00:25:00] – Tips for reluctant readers: Observing interests and introducing engaging materials
3 Takeaways:
Reading is a developmental process that unfolds naturally over time - Parents are encouraged to resist comparison and pressure, instead creating rich, contextual environments where children can grow at their own pace—supported by love, conversation, and daily experiences.
Vocabulary is the single greatest predictor of long-term reading comprehension and academic success - From infancy through early elementary years, exposing children to diverse, rich language—through conversation, books, songs, poetry, and storytelling—is essential.
Reading readiness is not just about decoding words.
True literacy includes phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension - These components are best developed through daily living, joyful interaction, and exposure to meaningful content, especially scripture and high-quality literature.
Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
Give Your Kids a Slow Summer this Year (And Watch Them Flourish) [Greatest Hits]06/08/2026 | 24 mins.→ Prayer Calendar
Summer offers a unique opportunity to slow down, connect, and refocus on what really matters. But for many parents, it quickly becomes a season of hustle, pressure, and endless activity.
In this episode, we share practical, faith-centered ideas for engaging your children from backyard discovery and theme days to pointing your kids to God through nature and Scripture. This episode reminds parents that summer doesn’t need to be full of structure to be full of meaning.
Scripture mentioned
Matthew 13:3-9
Matthew 13:18-33
Ephesians 5:19-20
Episode Highlights
[00:00:00] Introduction
[00:03:30] 3 Strategies for Laying a Foundation this Summer
[00:15:30] Four-part Garden framework: Prepare, Weed, Tend, Irrigate
Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
A Christian Mom's Guide to Slowing Down: A Peaceful Heart Creates a Peaceful Home05/18/2026 | 19 mins.→ Prayer Calendar
Motherhood is full of noise, rushing, and never-ending to-do lists, but what if slowing down was the most important thing you could do for your child today? In this episode of The Mind of a Child, we offer warm, gospel-centered wisdom for young mothers navigating the sacred, sometimes exhausting rhythms of nap times and bedtimes.
From practical tips like writing things down, using a crockpot, and setting consistent routines, to deeper spiritual practices like prayer, scripture memorization, and worship music, this conversation reminds us that a peaceful mama makes a peaceful home. Stay consistent, extend yourself grace, and remember: raising children is some of the best work you will ever do.
Episode Highlights
00:00 — Why young parents should prioritize slowing down
09:30 — Respecting rhythms and routines
17:00 — Perspective shift on "menial" tasks
Please send us your questions if you'd like to have them discussed on the podcast: themindofachildpodcast@gmail.com
The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space.
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About The Mind of a Child
The Mind of a Child is an early child development podcast that exists to encourage and equip parents to raise their kids to love God and love others. If you're looking for Biblical principles, practical parenting solutions, and science-backed research, our discussions are specifically tailored for you. Our hosts are Leslie Dudley Corbell and Diane Doucet Matthews, who each have a combined 50+ years of experience in the early child parenting space. The Mind of a Child is produced by Rockwell Productions (www.rockwell-productions.com).Podcast website
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