Early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for childre... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
13: Redefining Consequences, Part 1
When we hear the word 'consequences' it typically translates into 'punishment.' Specifically: "how can I punish my child so that they can learn their lesson?" Here's our challenge for how to view consequences a little bit differently.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
5/1/2023
21:17
12: Teaching Your Child How to Make Healthy Choices
How you teach your child to make choices goes a long way in how they interact with the world as they get older. It starts with how, as a parent or guardian, you are viewing healthy decision making for yourself.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
4/17/2023
17:35
11: When My Child Says No (Terrible Twos? Terrific Twos!)
It can be quite a shock to a parent when your child starts saying 'No' all the time. How should parents handle this?The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio: [email protected]
4/3/2023
12:53
10: The Benefits of Using Visual Aids for Your Child's Daily Routine
There are multiple benefits, other than literacy, to using visual aids in your child's daily routine.The Mind of a Child explores early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio. Contact us to join: [email protected]
3/20/2023
16:00
9: Parenting Styles and Their Lasting Effects on Children
There are four parenting styles: Authoritarian, Permissive, Uninvolved, & Authoritative. We'll break down what each one looks like and how they effect the development of your child.The Mind of a Child podcast explores child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level and equips parents with the skills and resources they need to parent well. Information specifically tailored for children 8 and under, BUT relevant for all ages.Reach out with topics that you'd like to hear at [email protected] us on Instagram @themindofachildpod for weekly updates and quick tips.Check out our website for more content https://mindofachild.transistor.fm/This podcast is a part of the Rockwell Productions podcast studio. Contact us to join: [email protected]
Early child development on a social, intellectual, physical, emotional, and spiritual level to equip parents to parent well. Information is tailored for children 8 and under BUT is relevant for all ages.
The Mind of a Child is hosted by:
- Leslie Dudley Corbell (Childhood Services Specialist, Arkansas State)
- Diane Doucet Matthews (Women Elder, Fellowship Bible Church)
For questions or topics you'd like us to discuss, connect with us at [email protected]