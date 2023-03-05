The From The Shadows Podcast is a program where we seriously discuss the supernatural, the paranormal, cryptozoology as well as ufology. Anything that cannot be... More
The Bigfoot Was Standing There Behind My Deer
DESCRIPTION HERE...Steve joins us to discuss a Bigfoot experience he had with his father in Ohio. He also shares with us some crazy paranormal activity currently taking place on his farm in Michigan.
5/12/2023
1:06:26
A Coronation and NASA Conspiracy Midweek Howl Ep. 158
Shane and the Howler announce the winner of the Ozark Howler giveaway. They also discuss the new King of England and whether or not NASA really sent a man to the moon.The Midweek Howl Disclaimer: The Skeptic of the From The Shadows Podcast crew, aka the Ozark Howler, joins Shane each week, to share a story or two and discuss current events. This episode may not be for the ears of children and may contain some mature language and adult subject matter. Just a little midweek humor to brighten your day. We like to call this segment "The Midweek Howl." Enjoy!
5/10/2023
49:11
Did First Time Ohio Ghost Hunters find Swamp Road Sally?
Brent and Eric join us to share their first ghost hunting trip to Swamp Road near central Ohio. These two amateur ghost hunters seemingly found the urban legend, Swamp Road Sally, on their first adventure.
5/5/2023
50:33
Green Berets, Cricket, and Drug Busts Midweek Howl Ep.157
Shane and The Howler discuss what taking a class with the Green Berets might be like. They also try and figure out the difference between Pickle Ball and Cricket. The Howler then talks about a drug bust that took place with a happy ending.The Midweek Howl Disclaimer: The Skeptic of the From The Shadows Podcast crew, aka the Ozark Howler, joins Shane each week, to share a story or two and discuss current events. This episode may not be for the ears of children and may contain some mature language and adult subject matter. Just a little midweek humor to brighten your day. We like to call this segment "The Midweek Howl." Enjoy!
5/3/2023
46:06
Midweek Howl Flashback: Married by Ronald McDonald Ep.102 (From the Archive)
This week's episode is from the archive - a true Howler classic! This week, we have a flashback to a much requested episode. The Ozark Howler and Shane share some of the ways Ronald McDonald has been a part of their lives….both good and bad.The Midweek Howl Disclaimer: The Skeptic of the From The Shadows Podcast crew, aka the Ozark Howler, joins Shane each week, to share a story or two and discuss current events. This episode may not be for the ears of children and may contain some mature language and adult subject matter. Just a little midweek humor to brighten your day. We like to call this segment "The Midweek Howl." Enjoy!
