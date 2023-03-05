Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Podcast UFO in the App
Listen to Podcast UFO in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
Podcast UFO

Podcast UFO

Podcast Podcast UFO
Podcast Podcast UFO

Podcast UFO

Martin Willis
add
Podcast UFO is place where you can listen to audio podcasts about UFOs, close encounters and people associated with the UFO phenomenon. Witnesses involved in su... More
ScienceSociety & CultureDocumentary
Podcast UFO is place where you can listen to audio podcasts about UFOs, close encounters and people associated with the UFO phenomenon. Witnesses involved in su... More

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • 555. Dr R. Leo Sprinkle (rerun)
    Rerun (original April 9, 2015) guest Dr. Leo Sprinkle talks about his two sightings, his vast career and the thousands of cases he has looked into. He also talked about free energy, abductees, J Allen Hynek and more. Dr R. Leo Sprinkle (1930-2021)
    5/3/2023
    1:37:08
  • AudioBlog: UFOs Over Muchalls, Scotland
    by Charles Lear, author of “The Flying Saucer Investigators.”Tom MoirPeople react to UFO encounters in different ways. Some are profoundly moved, some are terrified, some take them in stride, and some become fascinated. Tom Moir, a young man in the Aberdeenshire village of Muchalls, Scotland, was moved to become an investigator after his sighting in 1971, and he spent three decades videotaping UFOs in his area that he said were showing up on a regular basis. He came to believe they were monitoring him and his neighbors and this disturbed him to the point where he ended up moving thousands of miles away to Aukland, New Zealand.Moir’s story appears in the 1998 book by Ron Halliday, UFO Scotland. Moir is identified in the book as Tom McClintock. According to Halliday, Tom was walking home from a bus stop near his home after his weekly violin lesson. On his right, “he noticed a red, pulsating light.” Another identical one appeared on his left and then, a third. He was not scared, but rather, curious as to what they were doing.Read more →
    4/29/2023
    7:35
  • 554. Dan Harary
    Guest, Dan Harary has been a longtime UFO researcher, will speak on his UFO encounters, and the genesis of writing his recent sci-fi novel, “After They Came,” depicting aliens coming to earth to help mankind.Show Notes
    4/26/2023
    53:20
  • AudioBlog: The Mystery in Marfa, Texas
    by Charles Lear, author of “The Flying Saucer Investigators.”In Marfa, Texas, there is a phenomenon known as “The Marfa Lights” that has been around for a long time and still remains a mystery. It’s been studied by members of the Society of Physics Students from the University of Dallas and a retired aerospace engineer, James Bunnell. The students thought people were seeing car headlights on U.S. 67. Bunnell thought there was more to the lights than mere misidentification.According to the Texas State Historical Association website entry on the subject by Julia Cauble Smith, the first historical record of a mystery lights sighting dates back to 1883. According to Smith, Robert Reed Ellison, a young cowhand, saw a flickering light while driving cattle through an area known as Paisano Pass and thought it might be coming from an Apache campfire. Other settlers told him they had seen lights on other occasions and when they investigated, they found no signs of fires in the area. This has been used as an argument against the car lights on U.S. 67 explanation by defenders of the mysterious nature of the lights, such as Ariel Slick, who posted an article on the Deep South Magazine website headlined “Marfa Lights: The Spirit of Texas” on August 19, 2022. Read more →
    4/20/2023
    8:13
  • 553B. Brandon Fugal
    Brandon Fugal joins us on Season IV Premier Night of HISTORY Channel's "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" discuss what is unique about the upcoming new season.Show Notes
    4/19/2023
    57:17

More Science podcasts

About Podcast UFO

Podcast UFO is place where you can listen to audio podcasts about UFOs, close encounters and people associated with the UFO phenomenon. Witnesses involved in such things as sightings, views on cover-ups and more. Listeners are welcome to interact with guests, visit the website to find out how. Shows are recorded live on YouTube stream every Tuesday evening, 6:00 to 8:00PM ET.
Podcast website

Listen to Podcast UFO, In Orbit: A KBR Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Podcast UFO

Podcast UFO

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Podcast UFO: Podcasts in Family