by UFO History Buff & Author, Charles Lear While J. Allen Hynek was bringing the invisible college out into the open, he became involved with a documentary that has Rod Serling as its main host, along with Burgess Meredith, José Ferrer, and Vallée. The movie makes a compelling argument that UFOs should be taken seriously and includes appearances by former Blue Book heads Robert Friend and Hector Quintanilla.In its release in 1974 it was titled UFOs: Past, Present, and Future, which was changed to UFOs: It Has Begun for its release in 1976 and 1979. Besides being informative and entertaining and preserving a bit of UFO history for future researchers, the story behind its production has become a part of UFO history as well, as its producers were reportedly misled by the Pentagon into believing they would receive classified footage of a UFO landing at Holloman AFB in May of 1971.The footage was described as showing a meeting between the UFO occupants and Air Force officials. According to producer, main writer, and composer Robert Emenegger, it was going to be the finale of the documentary until the DoD withdrew the offer at the last minute.Robert Emenegger was interviewed by Mel Fabregas in 2009. According to him, he and Allen Sandler had originally set out to produce a series of films about advanced military technology, but were diverted by an intriguing piece of information offered by their military contact at Norton Air Force Base, Paul Shartle. Shartle, Security Manager and Chief of Requirements for the Audio-Visual Program at the base, said that he had seen a film of an alien craft landing at Holloman AFB in 1971. As discussions about possible projects continued, the idea that one of them be about UFOs came up and was encouraged by military officials who offered the producers the use of the footage. Emenegger and Sandler decided to go ahead with a UFO documentary, and the film was made.

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