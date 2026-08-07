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967 episodes
- Rabbi Michael “Moshe” Rothschild joins Martin Willis for a thought-provoking conversation about UFOs, extraterrestrial life, disclosure, and what confirmation of nonhuman intelligence could mean for religion. Rothschild recounts his own close sighting of a bright orange plasma-like object and explains why he believes some UFOs may represent nonhuman intelligence. They explore whether extraterrestrial life would challenge Judaism, possible interpretations of Ezekiel’s wheel, Kabbalah, consciousness, alleged abduction experiences, government transparency, whistleblower protections, and former Israeli space security chief Chaim Eshed’s controversial claims concerning a Galactic Federation and extraterrestrial cooperation. The conversation ultimately asks whether humanity is ready for disclosure and why an advanced intelligence might choose ambiguity instead of unmistakable open contact.
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772. Bob Lazar: Whistleblower or Storyteller? Two Perspectives | Luigi Vendittelli |08/05/2026 | 1h 29 mins.Filmmaker Luigi Vendittelli, director and producer of S4: The Bob Lazar Story, joins Martin Willis for a spirited and sometimes heated examination of Bob Lazar’s extraordinary and controversial claims. Martin remains deeply skeptical, while Luigi spent four and a half years working with Lazar and believes important parts of his story deserve serious consideration. They discuss Lazar’s disputed education, Los Alamos employment, alleged security clearance and work at S4, inconsistencies in his descriptions of the Sport Model, Papoose Lake, Element 115, the reported test flight, the lack of independently verifiable evidence and whether Lazar should truly be considered a whistleblower. It is a candid conversation between two people with very different perspectives who are willing to challenge one another without pretending they agree.
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👉 Join us on Patreon — Get ad-free podcast episodes (for any media player) for as little as $2/month:
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*Martin's New TESLA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TeslaTakesTheWheel
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- Retired NASA aerospace engineer Greg Martins joins Martin Willis to discuss his 35-year career at Goddard Space Flight Center, a childhood UFO sighting and his claimed extraterrestrial encounters through dreams, meditation and out-of-body experiences. Greg also explores consciousness, the Akashic Records, “home planets,” Oversouls and the experiences described in his book, Star Journey Home. Martin approaches these extraordinary claims with an open mind and gentle skepticism.
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👉 Join us on Patreon — Get ad-free podcast episodes (for any media player) for as little as $2/month:
https://www.: .com/MartinWillisPodcastUFO
🧢 Podcast UFO Merch (Shirts, Hats & More): https://tinyurl.com/mrybmnwb
*Martin's New TESLA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TeslaTakesTheWheel
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- Former senior NASA official and space policy expert Mike Gold joins Martin Willis and special co-host, astronomer Marc D’Antonio, for a candid discussion about NASA, UAP and the stigma that continues to discourage serious scientific investigation. Gold explains that NASA’s UAP Independent Study Team was never asked to examine historical cases or analyze UAP evidence; instead, it was tasked with determining whether NASA should investigate the subject and which agency resources could be used. He discusses proposals to employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to search NASA’s enormous archives, add UAP to NASA’s confidential Aviation Safety Reporting System, and independently examine unexplained imagery from the Moon, Mars and space—including the unusual triangular formation photographed during Apollo 17. The conversation also examines allegations of altered or withheld NASA imagery, professional threats faced by academics who merely ask questions about UAP, and why Gold believes stigma creates a national security vulnerability by providing potential cover for adversarial drones. Gold says disclosure should be viewed as a continuing process of releasing and objectively examining data, and he believes increasingly significant material may emerge as the government works through declassification. The discussion concludes with commercial spaceflight, SpaceX, America’s competition with China, manufacturing human tissue and pharmaceuticals in microgravity, the future of Mars exploration, and why greater government transparency could help restore public trust. Join us for a thoughtful, science-based conversation that follows the evidence without assuming the answer.
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👉 Join us on Patreon — Get ad-free podcast episodes (for any media player) for as little as $2/month:
https://www.: .com/MartinWillisPodcastUFO
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*Martin's New TESLA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TeslaTakesTheWheel
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- by UFO History Buff & Author, Charles Lear While J. Allen Hynek was bringing the invisible college out into the open, he became involved with a documentary that has Rod Serling as its main host, along with Burgess Meredith, José Ferrer, and Vallée. The movie makes a compelling argument that UFOs should be taken seriously and includes appearances by former Blue Book heads Robert Friend and Hector Quintanilla.In its release in 1974 it was titled UFOs: Past, Present, and Future, which was changed to UFOs: It Has Begun for its release in 1976 and 1979. Besides being informative and entertaining and preserving a bit of UFO history for future researchers, the story behind its production has become a part of UFO history as well, as its producers were reportedly misled by the Pentagon into believing they would receive classified footage of a UFO landing at Holloman AFB in May of 1971.The footage was described as showing a meeting between the UFO occupants and Air Force officials. According to producer, main writer, and composer Robert Emenegger, it was going to be the finale of the documentary until the DoD withdrew the offer at the last minute.Robert Emenegger was interviewed by Mel Fabregas in 2009. According to him, he and Allen Sandler had originally set out to produce a series of films about advanced military technology, but were diverted by an intriguing piece of information offered by their military contact at Norton Air Force Base, Paul Shartle. Shartle, Security Manager and Chief of Requirements for the Audio-Visual Program at the base, said that he had seen a film of an alien craft landing at Holloman AFB in 1971. As discussions about possible projects continued, the idea that one of them be about UFOs came up and was encouraged by military officials who offered the producers the use of the footage. Emenegger and Sandler decided to go ahead with a UFO documentary, and the film was made.
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CONTACT AND SUPPORT
👉 Join us on Patreon — Get ad-free podcast episodes (for any media player) for as little as $2/month:
https://www.: .com/MartinWillisPodcastUFO
🧢 Podcast UFO Merch (Shirts, Hats & More): https://tinyurl.com/mrybmnwb
*Martin's New TESLA Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TeslaTakesTheWheel
📬 FREE Sign Up for Our Weekly Newsletter — Get updates on upcoming guests, blog posts, and more: http://eepurl.com/LPHKD
🌐 Our Website: https://podcastufo.com
📱 Follow us on Social Media:
Twitter (X): https://x.com/PodcastUFO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PodcastUFO
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About Podcast UFO
Podcast UFO is your destination for compelling audio programs focused on UFOs, close encounters, and the people behind the phenomena. Hear firsthand accounts from eyewitnesses, insights from experts, and discussions on sightings, government secrecy, and more. Want to get involved? Visit our website to learn how to join the conversation. Starting September 2025, we’ll be streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET and Some Thursdays at 8:00 PM ET. UFO Headlines every first Thursday of the month at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in and be part of the journey!Podcast website
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