AudioBlog: UFOs Over Muchalls, Scotland
by Charles Lear, author of “The Flying Saucer Investigators.”Tom MoirPeople react to UFO encounters in different ways. Some are profoundly moved, some are terrified, some take them in stride, and some become fascinated. Tom Moir, a young man in the Aberdeenshire village of Muchalls, Scotland, was moved to become an investigator after his sighting in 1971, and he spent three decades videotaping UFOs in his area that he said were showing up on a regular basis. He came to believe they were monitoring him and his neighbors and this disturbed him to the point where he ended up moving thousands of miles away to Aukland, New Zealand.Moir’s story appears in the 1998 book by Ron Halliday, UFO Scotland. Moir is identified in the book as Tom McClintock. According to Halliday, Tom was walking home from a bus stop near his home after his weekly violin lesson. On his right, “he noticed a red, pulsating light.” Another identical one appeared on his left and then, a third. He was not scared, but rather, curious as to what they were doing.Read more →