Constitutional attorney Danny Sheehan returns for one of our most direct and grounded conversations yet.

Danny reveals what he says was a previously unknown role played by David Grusch in reviewing challenges to the security clearances of Lue Elizondo and Chris Mellon following their involvement with The New York Times.

He also accuses former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick of ignoring named sources during Danny’s testimony, claiming Kirkpatrick would stop taking notes whenever specific individuals were identified, before later telling Congress that AARO had received no actionable details.

We also discuss:

Lue Elizondo’s alleged knowledge of UAP activity off Baja and Guadalupe Island, the proposed UAP governance board, whether Elizondo or Grusch should accept a role within it, the presidential NDA waiver, whistleblower protections, amnesty for alleged gatekeepers and the federal racketeering complaint Danny says he has been asked to help prepare.

Danny also faces direct questions about evidence, credibility, claims he has rejected and what could ultimately change his own understanding of the phenomenon.



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