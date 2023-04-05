Bringing you up to date news, interviews and guests from around the world of UFOs, UAP & connected phenomena More
Ryan Sprague, 'Stories from Somewhere in the skies'
Ryan Sprague, 'Stories from Somewhere in the skies'

Andy is joined by Ryan Sprague, host of 'Somewhere in the skies' & author of new book, "Stories from Somewhere in the skies", they discuss;Ryans second book & its inceptionImportance of sharing others storiesSightings, close encounters & military experiencesSome highlights from the bookAnd much, much morePick up your copy of the new book here; https://amzn.eu/d/7s5RM9vCheck out Somewhere in the Skies podcast on all audio platforms & YouTube
5/4/2023
59:28
Re-release - James Fox; Varginha, Chuck Clark footage & more
Re-release - James Fox; Varginha, Chuck Clark footage & more

** This is a re-release of the interview I recorded with James around 6 months ago, very relevant after his popular appearance on Joe Rogan podcast recently , happy Bank Holiday to those in the UK **Andy is joined by Director, James Fox he talks about;His journey to making "Moment of Contact"NORAD telling Brazil a UFO had entered their skies?The legacy & impact to come of this documentaryChuck Clark's famous footage being shown to people recently?James next project films soonListener questionsMuch, much more...Get your copy of Moment of Contact here; https://geni.us/MomentOfContact
4/30/2023
1:09:29
Breakdown; Hearings reaction, Fox on Rogan & more
Breakdown; Hearings reaction, Fox on Rogan & more

Andy is joined by Dan to take a look through some news stories including;Reaction & fallout from last weeks UAP hearingsJames Fox on Joe Rogan this weekJohn Ramirez comments on F2BSkinwalker Ranch anomalyAnd more...Josh Boswell article; https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11996773/Six-whistleblowers-spill-UFO-secrets-congress.htmlTim McMillan/Debrief article; https://thedebrief.org/here-are-the-major-takeaways-you-missed-from-the-recent-senate-hearing-on-unidentified-aerial-phenomena/
4/26/2023
57:19
Colin Saunders; Triangular UFOs UK
Colin Saunders; Triangular UFOs UK

Andy is joined by author Colin Saunders to discuss his book, "Triangular UFOs of the UK", they discuss;Colin & his familys incredible sighting in 1999Experiences of the paranormal & high strangeness afterResearching 100s of other casesPatterns & similarities between casesWhat he thinks these craft areListener QsAnd much moreBook; https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?k=colin+saunders&crid=MIQNB0T7CSTZ&sprefix=colin+saunders%2Caps%2C79&ref=nb_sb_noss_1
4/21/2023
1:12:48
Breaking News - UAP Hearings reaction
Breaking News - UAP Hearings reaction

Andy is joined by Dan, back in the UK from his exploits in South America just in time to react to todays hearings involving Director of AARO, Dr.Sean Kirkpatrick