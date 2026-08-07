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686 episodes
- Constitutional attorney Danny Sheehan returns for one of our most direct and grounded conversations yet.
Danny reveals what he says was a previously unknown role played by David Grusch in reviewing challenges to the security clearances of Lue Elizondo and Chris Mellon following their involvement with The New York Times.
He also accuses former AARO director Sean Kirkpatrick of ignoring named sources during Danny’s testimony, claiming Kirkpatrick would stop taking notes whenever specific individuals were identified, before later telling Congress that AARO had received no actionable details.
We also discuss:
Lue Elizondo’s alleged knowledge of UAP activity off Baja and Guadalupe Island, the proposed UAP governance board, whether Elizondo or Grusch should accept a role within it, the presidential NDA waiver, whistleblower protections, amnesty for alleged gatekeepers and the federal racketeering complaint Danny says he has been asked to help prepare.
Danny also faces direct questions about evidence, credibility, claims he has rejected and what could ultimately change his own understanding of the phenomenon.
https://newparadigminstitute.org/
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Andy
UFO Disclosure in Crisis: Whistleblowers, Waived NDAs & the Elizondo-Gerb Fallout08/04/2026 | 1h 35 mins.Andy joins Pavel for a deep dive into an increasingly divided UFO disclosure movement. They examine the new UAP NDA waiver, Matthew Brown and Dylan Borland’s warnings about AARO, ODNI and PURSUE, and whether whistleblowers are genuinely protected or being directed back into the same system they distrust.
They also unpack Lue Elizondo’s response to UAP Gerb, Ross Coulthart’s role in the growing controversy, the competing camps forming around disclosure and the mounting pressure on David Grusch to deliver on his 60-to-90-day timeline. Is this necessary scrutiny, deliberate division or a movement beginning to turn on itself?
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- Area 52 creator Chris Ramsay joins Andy for a wide-ranging conversation about how a magician and puzzle creator with seven million subscribers became one of the most distinctive voices in UFO media. Chris explains why he remains low-conviction on most claims, how remote viewing and his experiences connected to the Monroe Institute changed his outlook, and why he believes the current disclosure debate may be distracting people from the real work.
Chris also discusses the alleged mobile underwater construction unit, the UFO cases and witnesses he finds most convincing, and why official confirmation may never satisfy the UFO community. Later, he recounts his private conversation with Bob Lazar and explains why Lazar’s reaction raised his conviction, offers a more cautious assessment of Travis Walton, and describes a waking out-of-body experience he believes was distinct from a lucid dream.
A thoughtful, funny and surprisingly personal conversation about belief, evidence, consciousness, disclosure and why the mystery may matter as much as the answer.
Tickets for Chris's tour - https://itsprobablynothing.com/
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Andy
Jonathan Caplan KC: UFO Secrecy, Majestic 12 and the Case Beyond Reasonable Doubt07/29/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Andy is joined by Jonathan Caplan KC, one of the UK’s leading criminal barristers and the author of Not for Disclosure: UFOs, The World’s Best-Kept Secret.
Drawing on five decades of interest in the subject, Jonathan explains why he believes the UFO phenomenon is real, why governments have kept it hidden and why, in his view, the evidence could meet the criminal standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.
The conversation covers the alleged 1994 craft landing in Russia, Britain’s historic relationship with the United States on UFO matters, Five Eyes, Majestic 12, Rendlesham Forest, private defence contractors, intimidation of insiders and the limits of the current disclosure process. Jonathan also explains why he believes the phenomenon may involve several different forms of non-human intelligence, rather than a single extraterrestrial source.
A wide-ranging discussion about evidence, secrecy, national security and what governments may still be withholding from the public.
Get the book - https://amzn.eu/d/00p8uJdK
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Official Website: ThatUFOPodcast.com
👍 Don’t forget to subscribe, like & leave a review — it really helps!
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Andy
UFO Disclosure or Disinformation? Grusch 3 Years On, Elizondo, Erdman & the NDAA07/28/2026 | 1h 56 mins.Andy is joined by Pavel from the Psychoactivo Podcast to take stock of a UFO topic caught between apparent political progress, persistent secrecy and growing frustration.
Three years after David Grusch’s historic congressional testimony about recovered craft and non-human biologics, has disclosure meaningfully moved forward, or are we still treading water?
They examine Eric Burlison’s latest comments on whistleblowers and the UAP Disclosure Act, what the announcement about waiving UAP-related NDAs actually changes, and why permission to speak is not the same as genuine legal protection.
Also discussed: former CIA officer James Erdman III’s warning about disinformation, counterintelligence and grift within the UFO subject; Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp’s role in the current disclosure effort; the frustration surrounding promised evidence and unreleased material; and reported comments from Lue Elizondo involving Knapp.
Plus, listener questions on managed transparency, Donald Trump’s interest in disclosure, the Nazca mummies, media sensationalism and whether the UFO community’s biggest problem is now secrecy, personalities or the continued lack of undeniable evidence.
https://www.youtube.com/@psicoactivopodcast
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Twitter: @UFOUAPAM
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Official Website: ThatUFOPodcast.com
👍 Don’t forget to subscribe, like & leave a review — it really helps!
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Andy
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About That UFO Podcast
Bringing you up to date news, interviews and guests from around the world of UFOs, UAP & connected phenomena Hosted by Andy McGrillenPodcast website
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