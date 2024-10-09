The Truth Behind the Church’s $100 Billion+ Fund E0027
What lies behind the financial success of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Church Historian Casey Griffiths seeks to challenge common assumptions—that the Church's wealth is secretive, excessive, and mismanaged. He helps us understand that the Law of Consecration, a principle rooted in unity and faith, is the cornerstone of its financial practices, guiding its mission and humanitarian efforts worldwide.
We discuss common misconceptions, the balance between saving and giving, and why the Church operates differently from other religious organizations. If you’ve ever wondered where tithing funds go, why the Church invests in businesses, or how financial decisions align with spiritual principles, this conversation is for you.
--------
1:53:41
Pres. Nelson’s Call to Women About Priesthood Power Is More Urgent Than Ever, Dr. Barbara Gardner E0026
Pres. Nelson’s Call to Women About Priesthood Power Is More Urgent Than Ever, Dr. Barbara Gardner | E0026
Let’s be real: there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to women and priesthood power. And that confusion? It’s holding way too many women back from fully stepping into their divine potential. In this episode, Dr. Barbara Morgan Gardner, BYU Religion Professor, is here to cut through the misconceptions and get to the heart of what priesthood power really means for women—and how it can completely change the way you see your role in God’s plan. We’re not shying away from the big questions:
What does priesthood power actually mean for you as a woman?
How can understanding it help you step up in your home, community, and the kingdom of God?
And what’s stopping us from embracing this power fully?
---
Get help answering some of life's most challenging questions with Let’s Get Real with Stephen Jones. This @scripturecentralofficial original series offers practical insights and ways to navigate life's challenges and heaviest questions.
---
Disclaimer: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE INDIVIDUAL CREATORS AND GUESTS ALONE AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REPRESENT THE OFFICIAL POSITION OF SCRIPTURE CENTRAL OR THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS.
--------
1:36:55
Can Horror Bring Us Closer to God? Michaelbrent Collings on Heretic and Redemption | E0025
Can Horror Bring Us Closer to God? Michaelbrent Collings on Heretic and Redemption | E0025
On this episode of Let's Get Real with Stephen Jones, Bestselling Latter-day Saint author Michaelbrent Collings joins us to explore the bold intersection of belief and fear. Micahelbrent gives his take on the horror film Heretic with Hugh Grant, challenges societal stigmas, unravels the complexities of storytelling, and reveals how horror can build empathy, foster community, and inspire redemption. ---
CHAPTERS
00:00 - Intro
01:05 - "Why is the Heretic so controversial, in your opinion?"
06:34 - Is there an ethical responsibility in storytelling?
11:28 - "How did you get into this world? | Michaelbrent's Personal Journey Into Horror Writing
29:33 - "I Didn't Want to Be a Writer"
43:07 - 'How could you write something like this?' | Understanding Reactions to Horror
1:18:20 - "Because of my mental problems, I spend time thinking God hates me."
2:02:41 - Michaelbrent's review of Heretic and How We Can Use Horror to Build Bridges of Empathy
---
Let’s Get Real" with Stephen Jones on Scripture Central confronts the clever tactics of the adversary head-on, offering a raw, transparent, and faith-filled exploration of the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In a media landscape often skewed against truth, the show balances the conversation with compelling reasons to believe, featuring real-life stories, expert insights, and audience engagement while challenging assumptions in a world where lies and truths spread rapidly.
---
Disclaimer: THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE INDIVIDUAL CREATORS AND GUESTS ALONE AND DO NOT NECESSARILY REPRESENT THE OFFICIAL POSITION OF SCRIPTURE CENTRAL OR THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS.
--------
2:18:25
Why These 3 Worldviews Are Leading People Away from God and Faith | Jeffery Thayne, Latter-day Saint
Why These 3 Worldviews Are Leading People Away from God and Faith | Jeffery Thayne, Latter-day Saint E0024
On this episode of Let's Get Real with Stephen Jones, join our conversation with Psychology Professor Dr. Jeffery Thayne, who believes, "We often have very little idea what various world views are shaping our faith, our questions, our doubts, our convictions. These worldviews invariably frame the questions that we ask."
Does the Gospel work for me? This question, rooted in what we treasure most, reveals four competing worldviews—self-expression, prosperity, personal fulfillment, or redemption. Each worldview promises different outcomes, yet many find disappointment when life’s challenges interrupt their plans. The Gospel of Jesus Christ, however, offers a deeper, more transformative solution. By valuing reconciliation with God above all, we shift from seeking outward success to inner transformation. The Gospel of Jesus Christ works not by removing obstacles but by shaping who we become, offering lasting peace and purpose regardless of life’s circumstances.
BIO:
Dr. Jeffery Thayne graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in psychology. He continued his graduate studies, earning a master's degree in psychology and a doctorate in instructional technology and learning sciences from Utah State University. He is a faculty member in the Department of Psychology at BYU-Idaho.
“Let’s Get Real with Stephen Jones” is a Scripture Central original production.
--------
34:42
The ACTUAL Life of a “Mormon” (Latter-day Saint) Wife, Influencer, and Mother E0023
Why are Latter-day Saints often portrayed so negatively in pop culture? We sat down with Jasmin Rappleye from Scripture Plus to uncover why that may be and determine what we can do about it.
A few years ago, Jasmin noticed an influx of negative content about the church on platforms like TikTok. Seeing this rise in critical content galvanized her to do what she could to add more positive messages to the conversation.
With the support of Scriptures Central and a passion for the truth, Jasmin crafts engaging content that cuts through the noise, helping others navigate the digital landscape and find clarity in a world where good and evil are often blurred.
During our conversation, we also explore why critics portray our temple ceremonies in as sinister a light as possible and how we can combat that trend. Subscribe to Scripture Central's YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@scripturecentralofficial
Get help answering some of life’s most challenging questions with Let’s Get Real with Stephen Jones. This @scripturecentralofficial original series offers practical insights and ways to navigate life’s challenges and heaviest questions through the lens of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
The show covers various topics, from life skills, personal development, Church history/culture, service, and personal relationships, all through the lens of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.