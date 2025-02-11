Hope Smiling Brightly with Amber Dawn Pearce

Do The Thing That Requires A Miracle

“Seek and expect miracles!” I can’t count how many times I have heard this quoted, but how do we implement it? In this episode I share personal stories and insights on we can become more miracle minded. We explore lessons from the story of the Brother of Jared in the Book of Mormon and what we can learn about bringing more miracles into our lives. I discuss the importance of setting goals that require divine intervention, and how prayer can draw us closer to miraculous experiences. Join me in pondering the miracles waiting in our lives and the faith needed to unlock them.*Follow me on Instagram & all media platforms @amberdawnpearce*Check out my new website and charity www.amberdawnpearce.com*Thrive Life: Get 15% off retail and free shipping on orders of $100 or more when you set up your delivery at www.amber.thrivelife.com*References in order of appearance:“The Power of Spiritual Momentum” By President Russell M. Nelson“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives” By President Russell M. NelsonMatthew 13:58Ether 12:12Story of the Brother of Jared: Ether 2-4Rending the Veil of Unbelief, Jeffrey R. Holland Address at the Sidney B. Sperry Symposium at Brigham Young University on October 7, 1995, published in A Book of Mormon Treasury: Gospel Insights from General Authorities andReligious EducatorsAlma 8:31John 11:4 John 17:7 D&C 19:19“Give Me This Mountain” By President Spencer W. Kimball“Motions of a Hidden Fire” By President Jeffrey R. Holland“Sweet Power of Prayer” By Elder Russell M. NelsonLuke 22:40-26“Be Your Best Self” Thomas S. Monson“The Privilege of Prayer” By Elder J. Devn CornishMoses 4:1-2Ether 4:7“Living in Revelation with Elder David A Bednar” An Ensign College Address on YouTube00:00 Introduction: Faith and Miracles00:41 Welcome to Hope Smiling Brightly01:20 Gratitude and Thrive Freeze Dried Food02:06 Listener Reviews and Episode Introduction03:05 Personal Story: Seeking Miracles05:30 Scriptural Insights on Miracles07:40 The Power of Sharing Stories09:49 A Personal Miracle: Finding a Friend20:14 Lessons from the Brother of Jared29:20 The Importance of Prayer38:21 Conclusion: Embracing Miracles