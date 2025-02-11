Hope Smiling Brightly with Amber Dawn Pearce

We are living in a day where the power of Jesus Christ is essential yet Satan is very clever in deceiving people into diminishing this power in their lives. In this episode we discuss profound insights on the power of Christ's name and how to bring it more abundantly into our lives. Follow me @amberdawnpearceGo to www.amber.thrivelife.com and set up a delivery for 15% off Thrive Food and free shipping on orders over $100. All proceeds benefit the Hope Smiling Brightly Charity00:00 Understanding the Adversary's Tactics00:37 Introduction and Overcoming Opposition02:13 Life Without Electrical Power08:36 The Power of Jesus Christ's Name11:55 The Importance of Covenants and Temple Worship21:06 The Role of Prophets and Spiritual Warfare33:22 The Power of Positive Words and Temple Garments37:22 Conclusion and Call to Action
--------
42:49
Help Bring Christ Into The World
Have you ever wondered what it may have been like when the Savior was born? Common sense would make you wonder if Mary had another woman there to assist her. As I imagined that woman, a story and beautiful lesson came to life. As women we have a noble calling to help bring the Savior into the world. In the process we will find healing in our own lives. In this episode I share my testimony of the power of righteous women as well as the moving story I wrote about the handmaid who assisted Mary.Find me on all social media platforms @amberdawnpearceGo to www.amber.thrivelife.com and set up a delivery to get 15% off retail and free shipping on orders of $100 or more.References:"The Role of Righteous Women" By President Spencer W. Kimball“And upon the Handmaids in Those Days Will I Pour Out My Spirit” By Julie B. Beck"Turn On Your Light" By Sharon EubankJoel 2:28-1900:00 The Noble Calling of Righteous Women00:25 Introduction to the Podcast00:30 A Life-Changing Scripture01:00 Physical and Spiritual Preparedness01:34 Episode Introduction: Bringing Christ into the World01:51 The Desire to Follow Mary's Example03:20 The Power of Joel's Prophecy04:54 The Role of Women in God's Plan06:00 The Unwritten Stories of Women in Scriptures06:49 A Journey to Oberammergau07:45 The Profound Nativity Discovery10:04 The Handmaid's Story12:59 The Handmaid's Divine Experience19:54 The Savior's Birth22:29 The Call to Women Today23:20 Final Reflections and Testimonies
--------
26:15
Choose to Believe
In this episode, I reflect on President Russell M. Nelson's advice to choose to believe in Jesus Christ despite doubts or challenges. I share my personal experiences growing up in the gospel, the trials my faith has faced, and how I have strengthened my testimony. From overcoming doubts with the help of faithful sources to understanding Satan's tactics, I provide insights and strategies to help others fortify their faith. Tune in for a heartwarming discussion on maintaining a testimony through study, prayer, and choosing to follow Christ.Links:@amberdawnpearceGo to www.amber.thrivelife.com and set up a delivery to get 15% off retail and free shipping on orders of $100 or more.Support the Hope Smiling Brightly Charity: https://amberdawnpearce.com/hope-shop/References:"Christ is risen; faith in Him will move mountains" Russell M NelsonJS- Mattthew 1: 22 & 37The Power of Spiritual Momentum By President Russell M. Nelson2 Nephi 28Moroni 7:19Mormon 9Jacob 7:41 Corinthians 2:14James 1:83 Nephi 18:11-13Psalms 1:1-3Be One with Christ By Elder Quentin L. Cook00:00 Introduction and Opening Message00:43 Meet Your Host: Amber Pearce02:08 Personal Testimony and Early Experiences05:20 Facing Doubts and Strengthening Faith09:50 The Importance of Genuine Doctrine11:48 Recognizing and Resisting Satan's Tactics15:47 Personal Encounters with Anti-Information22:54 Seeking Truth and Spiritual Confirmation28:12 The Power of Basic Gospel Principles32:40 Final Thoughts and Encouragement
--------
40:01
Do The Thing That Requires A Miracle
“Seek and expect miracles!” I can’t count how many times I have heard this quoted, but how do we implement it? In this episode I share personal stories and insights on we can become more miracle minded. We explore lessons from the story of the Brother of Jared in the Book of Mormon and what we can learn about bringing more miracles into our lives. I discuss the importance of setting goals that require divine intervention, and how prayer can draw us closer to miraculous experiences. Join me in pondering the miracles waiting in our lives and the faith needed to unlock them.*Follow me on Instagram & all media platforms @amberdawnpearce*Check out my new website and charity www.amberdawnpearce.com*Thrive Life: Get 15% off retail and free shipping on orders of $100 or more when you set up your delivery at www.amber.thrivelife.com*References in order of appearance:“The Power of Spiritual Momentum” By President Russell M. Nelson“Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives” By President Russell M. NelsonMatthew 13:58Ether 12:12Story of the Brother of Jared: Ether 2-4Rending the Veil of Unbelief, Jeffrey R. Holland Address at the Sidney B. Sperry Symposium at Brigham Young University on October 7, 1995, published in A Book of Mormon Treasury: Gospel Insights from General Authorities andReligious EducatorsAlma 8:31John 11:4 John 17:7 D&C 19:19“Give Me This Mountain” By President Spencer W. Kimball“Motions of a Hidden Fire” By President Jeffrey R. Holland“Sweet Power of Prayer” By Elder Russell M. NelsonLuke 22:40-26“Be Your Best Self” Thomas S. Monson“The Privilege of Prayer” By Elder J. Devn CornishMoses 4:1-2Ether 4:7“Living in Revelation with Elder David A Bednar” An Ensign College Address on YouTube00:00 Introduction: Faith and Miracles00:41 Welcome to Hope Smiling Brightly01:20 Gratitude and Thrive Freeze Dried Food02:06 Listener Reviews and Episode Introduction03:05 Personal Story: Seeking Miracles05:30 Scriptural Insights on Miracles07:40 The Power of Sharing Stories09:49 A Personal Miracle: Finding a Friend20:14 Lessons from the Brother of Jared29:20 The Importance of Prayer38:21 Conclusion: Embracing Miracles
--------
43:44
Does God Cause Our Suffering?
As a little girl I asked my father why God lets some of His children suffer, what followed was a lesson I will never forget. It helped me realize the importance of using our unique gifts and resources to relieve each other’s suffering. My unique upbringing allowed me to witness a lot of kindness given and received. It cultivated a desire in me to use the gifts I was given for good. I am very excited to announce something that has been 8 years in the making, my small way of giving back. Check out the Hope Shop and Hope Smiling Brightly Charity!https://amberdawnpearce.com/hope-shop/Get 2 free weeks on Vid Angel! Promo Code: HOPEhttps://www.vidangel.com/?promo_code=hopeFollow me on Instagram @amberdawnpearceReferences:A Higher Joy- Dieter F. Uchtdorf4 Nephi 1:15-17Moses 7:1800:00 Introduction and Opening Quote01:03 Personal Story: Childhood Question on Suffering03:06 Scriptural Examples of a Suffering-Free Society05:08 Using Our Gifts to Help Others06:18 Family Stories of Generosity and Service12:24 Personal Journey: From Business to Charity18:40 Founding the Hope Smiling Brightly Charity21:01 How You Can Get Involved25:13 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
About Hope Smiling Brightly with Amber Dawn Pearce
I had a wonderful and unique upbringing raised off grid by addict hippies who converted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. We ending up becoming a family of 15 including 8 adopted siblings. Yep, I know what it’s like to live in a home with dirt floors, and no plumbing or electricity. Oh I’ve got stories. You’ll hear a lot of them here. But the most important thing I share is what my life has taught me about the power of Jesus Christ. That answer you've been seeking. That change you've hoped for. That struggle you want to overcome. The goal you want to reach. It is all in Jesus Christ. Christ can be your coach, your mentor, your motivational speaker, your healer. After living a life seeking hope and help from every solution out there I finally learned how to access the power of change through Christ.