On this episode of Expanded Perspectives: From the Archives, we revisit a fascinating conversation with author, researcher, and longtime explorer of the unexplained, David Weatherly.

David is a true Renaissance man of the strange and supernatural. For decades, he has traveled the world investigating ghosts, cryptids, UFOs, ancient mysteries, magic, psychic phenomena, and the many things that seem to exist just beyond the boundaries of our understanding. From haunted castles and remote islands to ancient sacred sites and modern paranormal hotspots, David has dedicated much of his life to pursuing the unknown. His fascination with the unexplained began at an early age, fueled by ghost stories, strange creature encounters, and UFO reports. Influenced by legendary researchers and writers such as John Keel, Jacques Vallée, and Hans Holzer, David eventually began conducting his own investigations into the mysterious.

But his approach to the paranormal extends far beyond traditional investigation. Throughout his travels, David has studied shamanic, mystical, and magical traditions from cultures around the world. He has spent time with Taoist masters in China, Tibetan Lamas, Native American and African tribal elders, and shamans from numerous traditions. He has also explored subjects ranging from alchemy and divination to Qigong, Ninjutsu, energy work, and ceremonial magic. That unusual background gives David a unique perspective on paranormal phenomena and the strange entities people have encountered throughout history.

David is the founder of Eerie Lights Publishing and the author of numerous books, including Strange Intruders, Eerie Companions, the Monsters of America series, and the Haunted series. He has appeared on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens, Mysteries of the Outdoors, Beyond Belief, On the Trail of UFOs, and many other programs.

So settle in as we head back into the archives for a conversation with one of the most well-traveled researchers of the strange and unusual, David Weatherly.

All of this and more on this installment of Expanded Perspectives: From the Archives.



Find out more about David Weatherly and his work at Eerie Lights Publishing.