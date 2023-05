Loco Motives

Just what happened on May 10, 1978, to 71-year-old Jan Wolski is still a source of intense debate about whether or not it was a close encounter of the third kind. On that day Wolski was on his way home, driving a horse-drawn carriage. Suddenly, two small beings with olive skin, webbed hands, and slanting eyes apparently appeared next to him and led him to a small clearing, where a UFO was waiting. Speaking in a language the farmer didn't recognize, the creatures took him to a white craft that was about half the size of a bus and happened to be hovering five meters above the ground. Once inside he was examined by the strange visitors. Next, A boy and his mother are walking to the bus stop in Dunwoody, Georgia when they are encountered by several robed semi-transparent humanoids or 'light beings.' After the break, Kyle brings up some strange tales of Phantom Locomotives or Trains. Ghost Trains are what considered to be phantom vehicles in the form of a locomotive or train. These haunted trains would keep going and are fully operational without anyone at the helm. What are they? Why do they appear? And why do they appear over and over again?