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488 episodes
- On this episode of Expanded Perspectives: From the Archives, we revisit a fascinating conversation with author, researcher, and longtime explorer of the unexplained, David Weatherly.
David is a true Renaissance man of the strange and supernatural. For decades, he has traveled the world investigating ghosts, cryptids, UFOs, ancient mysteries, magic, psychic phenomena, and the many things that seem to exist just beyond the boundaries of our understanding. From haunted castles and remote islands to ancient sacred sites and modern paranormal hotspots, David has dedicated much of his life to pursuing the unknown. His fascination with the unexplained began at an early age, fueled by ghost stories, strange creature encounters, and UFO reports. Influenced by legendary researchers and writers such as John Keel, Jacques Vallée, and Hans Holzer, David eventually began conducting his own investigations into the mysterious.
But his approach to the paranormal extends far beyond traditional investigation. Throughout his travels, David has studied shamanic, mystical, and magical traditions from cultures around the world. He has spent time with Taoist masters in China, Tibetan Lamas, Native American and African tribal elders, and shamans from numerous traditions. He has also explored subjects ranging from alchemy and divination to Qigong, Ninjutsu, energy work, and ceremonial magic. That unusual background gives David a unique perspective on paranormal phenomena and the strange entities people have encountered throughout history.
David is the founder of Eerie Lights Publishing and the author of numerous books, including Strange Intruders, Eerie Companions, the Monsters of America series, and the Haunted series. He has appeared on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens, Mysteries of the Outdoors, Beyond Belief, On the Trail of UFOs, and many other programs.
So settle in as we head back into the archives for a conversation with one of the most well-traveled researchers of the strange and unusual, David Weatherly.
All of this and more on this installment of Expanded Perspectives: From the Archives.
Find out more about David Weatherly and his work at Eerie Lights Publishing.
- Before diving into this week's strange encounters, the guys talk about their upcoming appearance at the Ducks Unlimited DUX Expo in Memphis, Tennessee, where they'll be meeting listeners and taking part in one of the biggest outdoor events of the year.
Then it's on to the unexplained.
This episode is packed with bizarre eyewitness accounts and mysterious encounters from around the world. They examine a chilling report of the Fluid Man, a bizarre entity that seems to shift and flow like liquid, before discussing a strange translucent flying creature witnessed gliding silently through the night. From there, they explore another unsettling Not Deer encounter, a terrifying run-in with a Dogman, and a series of eerie stories involving the mysterious Little People.
The guys also take a look at a controversial military account alleging that a covert operation resulted in the deaths of two Bigfoot-like creatures, raising questions about what governments may know about these elusive beings. Finally, they close the show with one of New Zealand's most compelling UFO cases—The Blenheim Encounter—the remarkable story of a dairy farmer who watched a glowing disc descend into a field at dawn and came face-to-face with a silver-suited occupant.
From cryptids and humanoids to military mysteries and classic UFO encounters, this episode is filled with the strange, the mysterious, and the unexplained.
All of this and more on this installment of Expanded Perspectives!
Show Notes:
Glimmer Man Book: Cloaked Beings That Move Among Us
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Hotline: 888-393-2783
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- On this episode of Expanded Perspectives, Kyle and Cam dive into another collection of strange encounters from around the world.
They begin with several chilling Bigfoot reports, including eyewitness accounts of creatures that were not only seen—but allegedly shot—with mysterious results. Then they discuss an incredible Thunderbird sighting that leaves witnesses questioning just what still flies above our forests.
Next, they venture into one of the most fascinating mysteries to emerge from the Vietnam War: the legendary Rock Apes. Were these creatures simply misidentified primates, or did American soldiers come face to face with something far stranger lurking deep within the jungles? From Powell's Ape to terrifying encounters in the Central Highlands, massive footprints, eerie howls in the night, and creatures caught in the middle of firefights, the eyewitness reports paint a disturbing picture that refuses to fade into military folklore.
Finally, the guys share a deeply unsettling encounter involving two fae-like beings that appeared beside a young child's bed, gently urging the child to come outside and play. What began as an innocent invitation quickly transformed into something far darker, leaving behind a haunting question: what were these entities really after?
From mysterious creatures and forgotten wartime legends to ancient folklore and unexplained encounters, this episode is packed with the strange, the mysterious, and the unexplained.
All of this and more on this installment of Expanded Perspectives.
Show Notes:
Glimmer Man Book: Cloaked Beings That Move Among Us
Want to Share Your Story?
Email: expandedperspectives@yahoo.com
Hotline: 888-393-2783
Want More Expanded Perspectives?
If you want more Expanded Perspectives and help out the show, then join our Patreon. Just click this link or download the Patreon App and search Expanded Perspectives Elite
Do you want to give the gift of Expanded Perspectives Elite? Just click this link or go to patreon.com/expandedperspectiveselite/gift
- On this episode of Expanded Perspectives: From the Archives, we revisit our conversation with author, researcher, and hidden history investigator Rick Osmon.
Could Roman explorers have reached North America centuries before Christopher Columbus? Rick joins us to examine the evidence, challenge conventional history, and share the research that has led him to believe there may be far more to America's ancient past than most people realize.
Before becoming a full-time researcher and author, Rick built an impressive career in engineering, working with defense contractors and later as a civilian engineering specialist for the U.S. Navy. His work focused on advanced radar, night vision, laser systems, and surveillance technologies supporting Special Operations equipment acquisitions.
Driven by a lifelong fascination with archaeology, ancient history, geography, cartography, and the unexplained, Rick left government service in 2005 to dedicate himself to researching hidden history. He went on to host popular internet radio shows, including The Oopa Loopa Cafe and Unraveling the Secrets, which became part of the Paranormal Soup Network before evolving into the Soup Media Network.
Rick is also the author of several books exploring ancient mysteries, beginning with The Graves of the Golden Bear: Ancient Monuments and Fortresses of the Ohio Valley, published in 2011.
Join us as we explore the possibility of Roman voyages to the Americas, the artifacts and historical clues Rick believes point to a forgotten chapter of history, and what it all could mean if the accepted timeline is incomplete.
Show Notes:
Glimmer Man Book: Cloaked Beings That Move Among Us
Want to Share Your Story?
Email: expandedperspectives@yahoo.com
Hotline: 888-393-2783
Want More Expanded Perspectives?
If you want more Expanded Perspectives and help out the show, then join our Patreon. Just click this link or download the Patreon App and search Expanded Perspectives Elite
Do you want to give the gift of Expanded Perspectives Elite? Just click this link or go to patreon.com/expandedperspectiveselite/gift
- On this episode of Expanded Perspectives, the guys waste no time before getting into some strange encounters before Cam's segment on the mysterious Houska Castle.
Some places are built to keep people out. Houska Castle may have been built to keep something in. Hidden in the forests of the Czech Republic, Houska Castle has puzzled historians for centuries. It has no obvious strategic purpose, no nearby water source, and no fortifications to defend against invaders. Instead, legend says it was built over a bottomless pit... a gateway to Hell itself.
According to local folklore, twisted winged creatures once crawled from the darkness below, terrorizing the countryside until the castle was constructed to seal the opening forever. Over the centuries, visitors have reported hearing unexplained screams echoing through empty halls, shadowy figures watching from the corners, strange animal behavior, and an overwhelming feeling that they are not alone.
Are these stories nothing more than medieval superstition? Or is there something beneath Houska Castle that was never meant to be disturbed?
All of this and more on this installment of Expanded Perspectives!
Show Notes:
Glimmer Man Book: Cloaked Beings That Move Among Us
Want to Share Your Story?
Email: expandedperspectives@yahoo.com
Hotline: 888-393-2783
Want More Expanded Perspectives?
If you want more Expanded Perspectives and help out the show, then join our Patreon. Just click this link or download the Patreon App and search Expanded Perspectives Elite
Do you want to give the gift of Expanded Perspectives Elite? Just click this link or go to patreon.com/expandedperspectiveselite/gift
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About Expanded Perspectives
Expanded Perspectives Podcast is your source for Ancient History, Alternative History, Cryptozoology, UFO's, Conspiracy Theories and all things Paranormal. Join the hosts and lifelong friends Kyle Philson and Cameron Hale as they dig into mysteries of our ancient past, unusual events, unbelievable creatures and undeniable truths through research and interviews with top researchers, archaeologist, historians and authors. They take a down to earth approach while maintaining and open mind. Its time for you to expand your perspective!Podcast website
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