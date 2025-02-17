Boost your EM knowledge with high-yield, rapid pearls! In this episode, we cover life-saving tips for thyroid storm, beta-blocker overdose, heat stroke, SAH, and Ludwig’s— all in under 10 minutes. Perfect for EM boards or quick clinical refresher.
Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here.
Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake, Husain, Iltifat. 251. High-yield pearls blitz. February 10th, 2025. Accessed [date].
--------
13:10
250. This is Tuberculosis- ain't no hold 'em
Breathtaking performances at the Grammy's this year. Speaking of breathtaking, let's talk TB!
Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here.
Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake, Wosiki-Kuhn, Marlena. 250. This is Tuberculosis- ain't no hold 'em. February 10th, 2025. Accessed [date].
--------
16:56
249. Clean kill: when intubation kills your pt
You intubate... and then your patient codes. What did you do wrong? When is "ABC" the wrong order? Let's dive into this nuanced topic in critical care.
Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here.
Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake. 249. Clean kill: how intubation kills your pt. February 2nd, 2024. Accessed [date].
--------
14:42
248. Neonatal Jaundice & TikTok
Can you imagine how efficient the world would be without TikTok? Maybe we would be better at learning neonatal jaundice. Time to summarize a classic neonatal emergency!
Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here.
Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake; Wosiski-Kuhn, Marlena. 248. Neonatal Jaundice & TikTok. January 27th, 2024. Accessed [date].
--------
15:03
247. Back Pain in the Big Easy
Live from New Orleans! We're telling you the ultimate secret to managing back pain in the ED. You'll never guess what works the best to treat acute low back pain (and you might be disappointed to hear it- let's be real!).
Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here.
Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake; Husain, Iltifat. 247. Back Pain in the Big Easy. January 20th, 2025. Accessed [date].
The ONLY Emergency Medicine board review Question Bank Podcast. Board prep is our thing. 10-15 minute episodes on classic EM topics where we tell you what you need to know. High yield, funny, and entertaining. Check out our new interactive question bank podcast, EM Rapid Bombs. We drop a new 3 to 5 minute pod every weekday! You can find it here: www.emboardbombs.com.