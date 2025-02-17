247. Back Pain in the Big Easy

Live from New Orleans! We're telling you the ultimate secret to managing back pain in the ED. You'll never guess what works the best to treat acute low back pain (and you might be disappointed to hear it- let's be real!). Want to experience the greatest in board studying? Check out our interactive question bank podcast- the FIRST of its kind at here. Cite this podcast as: Briggs, Blake; Husain, Iltifat. 247. Back Pain in the Big Easy. January 20th, 2025. Accessed [date].