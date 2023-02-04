Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
W.J. Sheehan
You've heard him on Coast to Coast AM and the Sasquatch Chronicles. Now W.J. Sheehan, author of Bigfoot: Terror In The Woods, Sightings & Encounters Vol 1-6, br... More
Science

  • Bigfoot TIW 197: Bigfoot Encounter on Old MacDonald Bridge in Glacier National Park
    On today's show in our Cryptids in the News and other oddities segment, Kevin covers the freaky legend of the Melon Heads from Michigan. And in part two, Bill reviews a detailed Bigfoot encounter in Glacier National Park in Montana. And in part three, we've got some excellent listener mail which we will be reviewing, that you don't want to miss Thank you for listening! www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
    4/30/2023
    46:49
  • Bigfoot TIW 196: Bigfoot Encounter Near Lake Solitude in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming
    On today's show in our Cryptids in the News and other oddities segment, Kevin covers the freaky legend of the Kinderhook Creature from Kinderhook NY. And in part two, Bill reviews a detailed Bigfoot encounter Bigfoot Encounter Near Lake Solitude in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. And in part three, we've got some excellent listener mail which we will be reviewing, that you don't want to miss Thank you for listening! www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
    4/22/2023
    46:22
  • Bigfoot TIW 195: Pair of Experienced Hikers Encounter a Bigfoot and a Large TePee-like Tree Structure
    On today's show in our Cryptids in the News and other oddities segment, Kevin covers the freaky legend of the Nain Rouge in and around Detroit Michigan. And in part two, Bill reviews a detailed Bigfoot encounter around the Rogue River in the Siskiyou National Forest. And in part three, we've got some excellent listener mail which we will be reviewing, that you don't want to miss Thank you for listening! www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
    4/16/2023
    49:26
  • Bigfoot TIW 194: CSI Bigfoot?? A hunter does some experiments with deer bones, deer carcasses and Bigfoot
    On today's show in our Cryptids in the News and history segment, Kevin covers the freaky concept of "Spontaneous Human Combustion" with accounts dating back to the 1600s. And in part two, Bill reviews a hunter who did some experiments with bones, deer carcasses, and Bigfoot. And in part three, we've got some excellent listener mail which we will be reviewing, that you don't want to miss Thank you for listening! www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
    4/8/2023
    50:15
  • Bigfoot TIW 193: Physician in Canadian NW Territory has a terrifying Bigfoot encounter
    On today's classic reply show in our Cryptids in the News and history segment, Kevin about the Skookum Bigfoot cast and some other Bigfoot encounters in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington State. And in part two, Bill reviews an encounter from a physician and outdoorsman that runs into a Bigfoot in the rural Northwest Territories of Canada. And in part three, we've got some excellent listener mail which we will be reviewing, that you don't want to miss Thank you for listening! www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
    4/2/2023
    41:44

About Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

You’ve heard him on Coast to Coast AM and the Sasquatch Chronicles. Now W.J. Sheehan, author of Bigfoot: Terror In The Woods, Sightings & Encounters Vol 1-6, brings you a podcast meant to chill the spine and stir your curiosity.
Podcast website

