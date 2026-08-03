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Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

W.J. Sheehan
Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters
Latest episode

589 episodes

  • Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

    Bigfoot TIW 363: Trail Runner Comes Face-to-Face with Huge Bigfoot

    08/03/2026 | 51 mins.
    In this creepy episode we cover a two Bigfoot encounters from the western US including one where a trail runner, comes face-to-face with a 10 foot tall Bigfoot. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into the of the Beast of Gevaudan from the 1700s in France. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!

    Thank you for listening!



    www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com

    Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
  • Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

    Bigfoot TIW 362: Snow Covered Bigfoot Jack-in-the-Box

    07/27/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this creepy episode we cover a couple of Bigfoot encounters included one where a couple of hikers stumble upon two snow-covered bigfoot that appeared to have been resting. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into some UAP sightings around nuclear facilities. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!

    Thank you for listening!



    www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com

    Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
  • Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

    Bigfoot TIW 361: Bigfoot Fight in Ontario Canada

    07/20/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this creepy episode we cover a Bigfoot brawl in Ontario Canada that is one for the ages. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into the legends and history of vampires in Connecticut. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!

    Thank you for listening!



    www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com

    Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
  • Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

    Bigfoot TIW 360: Three Bigfoot Walking on the Banks of the Snake River

    07/13/2026 | 45 mins.
    In this creepy episode we cover a Bigfoot encounter from the banks of the Snake River out near the Grand Tetons. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into some very strange phenomena from whet we commonly refer to as the Bermuda Triangle. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!

    Thank you for listening!



    www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com

    Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
  • Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

    Bigfoot TIW 359: The Wolfman From Hell

    07/06/2026 | 46 mins.
    In this creepy episode we cover a Bigfoot sighting and a super creepy Rougarou sighting from Louisiana. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into the legend of an undersea creature known as the Lusca. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!

    Thank you for listening!



    www.bigfootterrorinthewoods.com

    Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."
About Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters
You’ve heard him on Coast to Coast AM and the Sasquatch Chronicles. Now W.J. Sheehan, author of Bigfoot: Terror In The Woods, Sightings & Encounters Vol 1-6, brings you a podcast meant to chill the spine and stir your curiosity.
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