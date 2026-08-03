Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters

In this creepy episode we cover a two Bigfoot encounters from the western US including one where a trail runner, comes face-to-face with a 10 foot tall Bigfoot. In cryptids in the news and other oddities, KJ looks into the of the Beast of Gevaudan from the 1700s in France. And some great listener mail from many of you so please join us!



Thank you for listening!







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Produced by: "Bigfoot Terror in the Woods L.L.C."