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Skeptoid

Brian Dunning
ScienceSocial Sciences
Skeptoid
Latest episode

1088 episodes

  • Skeptoid

    Skeptoid #1052: Is CERN Altering Reality?

    08/04/2026 | 16 mins.
    What's really behind CERN's Large Hadron Collider's third planned shutdown?

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  • Skeptoid

    Skeptoid #1051: The Humble Pie Report

    07/28/2026 | 15 mins.
    Once again, we issue your corrections to errors made in previous Skeptoid episodes.

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  • Skeptoid

    Skeptoid #1050: Does Torture Work?

    07/21/2026 | 17 mins.
    The question of whether torture is ever justified must take a back seat to the more important question: Is it effective at producing useful intelligence?

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  • Skeptoid

    Skeptoid #1049: The Many Worlds of Reality Shifting

    07/14/2026 | 17 mins.
    Is this new technique to move your consciousness into another world anything more than just vivid imagination? Maybe.

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  • Skeptoid

    Skeptoid #1048: Are Seed Oils Poisoning Our Food Supply?

    07/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    Seed oils seem to be the newest food villain. Are they something you truly need to avoid?

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About Skeptoid
The true science behind our most popular urban legends. Historical mysteries, paranormal claims, popular science myths, aliens and UFO reports, conspiracy theories, and worthless alternative medicine schemes... Skeptoid has you covered. From the sublime to the startling, no topic is sacred. Weekly since 2006.
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