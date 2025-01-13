EP287: Showing Up for Trans and Gender Expansive Clients
In this episode we discuss the evolving needs of the trans and gender expansive community and what counselors can do to show up for this marginalized population. Dr. Clark Ausloos joins the podcast to discuss the population's needs, community building, and how counselors can show up as social justice advocates inside and outside of their offices. Listeners will learn concrete actions they can begin today to support and protect trans and gender expansive people.
46:54
EP286: The Importance of Mentorship in Counseling
In this episode, The Importance of Mentorship in Counseling, we explore how meaningful mentorship relationships shape personal and professional growth in the counseling field. Join us as we discuss the benefits of mentorship for both counselors-in-training and seasoned professionals, including skill development, navigating challenges, and fostering inclusivity. Whether you're a mentee seeking guidance or a mentor hoping to inspire, this episode offers actionable insights to enrich your counseling journey.
50:31
EP285: Working with Survivors of Narcissistic Abuse
In this episode, Dr. Kyrstin shares her professional experience working with survivors of narcissistic abuse. We discuss clinical signs that a client is in a relationship with a narcissist, strategies for empowering victims and survivors, and the importance of clinician self-awareness and self-care.
43:51
EP284: Disturbing Inequity
In this episode, Abiola shares how she prioritizes breaking down the system to pave the way for others. Abiola and Dèsa discuss how Disturbing Inequity continues to break dominant narratives through social media. Abiola chats about her experiences overcoming racism and hate while speaking about her personal experiences with mental health.
53:59
EP283: Stoic Strategies for Supervision: Empowering Counselors to Thrive
In this episode, Rachael Estes and Dr. Jessica Tyler dive into how ancient Stoic principles can be applied to modern counseling supervision, helping counselors build resilience in the face of challenges. They explore practical strategies for emotional regulation, mindfulness, and navigating stress, offering listeners actionable tools to strengthen their professional and personal well-being. Whether you're a counselor, supervisor, or educator, this episode can inspire you to cultivate a more balanced and empowered approach to your practice. Join us for an insightful conversation on thriving in the counseling profession through the wisdom of Stoicism.
