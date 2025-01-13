EP287: Showing Up for Trans and Gender Expansive Clients

In this episode we discuss the evolving needs of the trans and gender expansive community and what counselors can do to show up for this marginalized population. Dr. Clark Ausloos joins the podcast to discuss the population's needs, community building, and how counselors can show up as social justice advocates inside and outside of their offices. Listeners will learn concrete actions they can begin today to support and protect trans and gender expansive people. For more on our guests, links from the conversation, and APA citation for this episode visit https://concept.paloaltou.edu/resources/the-thoughtful-counselor-podcast The Thoughtful Counselor is created in partnership with Palo Alto University’s Division of Continuing & Professional Studies. Learn more at concept.paloaltou.edu