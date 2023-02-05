Hosted by former covert CIA intelligence officer Andrew Bustamante, Everyday Espionage gives you practical, powerful spy skills you can use to get ahead in your... More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The Secret Shortcut to Winning Negotiations
How much easier would your life be if you never lost a negotiation? Well, today is the first day of that new life! There is a simple and powerful secret that spies use to win every negotiation. And that CIA HACK has incredible value in the everyday world. In this episode, Andrew gives you a bulletproof plan to make more money, close more business, and unlock the career success you've always wanted.
5/2/2023
22:24
Skills That Can Kill
If you have been struggling to find the perfect job -- or pulling your hair out trying to find the right employee -- get ready to be shocked when you find out why! Employees and employers have a lot more in common here then you think. Join Andrew as he explains the flaw in the human brain that makes you feel these professional frustrations, and get a simple HACK you can use to start enjoying your career again.
4/18/2023
10:04
The Secret to Becoming Popular
Having a healthy social life is a constant balancing act between being unknown and being known. But in business and career, being 'unknown' can ruin you; it can kill your career ambitions and end your business before they ever even start. In this episode, Andrew explains a little-known HACK he learned at CIA to grow popularity, reputation, and credibility even among people who have never met you! If you know the feeling of hitting a glass ceiling, getting stuck in a professional rut, or being 'blocked' from your personal goals, you don't want to miss this conversation...
4/4/2023
27:05
The Undeniable Power of Positive Incentives
There is no super power more powerful than getting people to do what you want. Every comic book hero and villain struggled because at some point someone resisted them. In this episode, you learn how to use the one power most people never understand. Whether you use it to be a hero or a villain is up to you...
3/21/2023
8:48
Consumers vs. Producers
Human beings have an inherent desire to be useful, but people are not all useful in the same way. Maximizing your success requires that you tap into the usefulness of others just as much as you lean on your own personal strengths. In this episode, Andrew shares a powerful hack that CIA uses to get the most out of every officer and human asset they recruit. WARNING: You cannot unlearn what you are about to learn...