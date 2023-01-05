Space news, interviews, Q&As, and exclusive content from Universe Today.
[NIAC 2023] On-Demand Pharmacy for Space Missions
Space missions will become longer. It will inevitably become impossible to pack every medication you need and take it from Earth. This means that we'll need a way to produce them in space. Which is the goal of the NIAC award developed by Dr Lynn Rothschild.
More about the NIAC award:
https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/spacetech/niac/2023/Astropharmacy/
00:00 Intro
02:15 Printing medicine in space
17:17 Evolution VS Engineering in Biology
36:30 Risks involved
50:50 What's next for the NIAC grant
https://youtu.be/jvHEKqrdP9k
5/4/2023
57:51
[Interview] Solar Sails Are Even Better Than You Think
Can solar sails change the way we explore the Solar System and beyond? Dr Slava Turyshev definitely thinks so! He assembled an all-star team of researchers in a recent paper about potential science opportunities of using solar sails. In this interview, we talk about the technology behind it, what's its current state, what perspectives it has and much more.
🌟 All-star paper "Science opportunities with solar sailing smallsats":
https://arxiv.org/abs/2303.14917
🌞 Interview with Dr Turyshev about the Solar Gravitational Lens
https://youtube.com/live/lqzJewjZUkk
00:00:00 Intro
00:01:55 Updates on the Solar Gravitational Lens
00:08:04 All-star paper
00:16:20 Sun Diver
00:26:09 How fast will it go
00:34:50 Potential science objectives
00:39:48 Paradigm shift in space exploration
00:47:22 Timeframes for potential missions
00:55:13 Funding for the project
01:02:10 Where to find more
https://youtu.be/W-E83lC-eN0
5/3/2023
1:06:43
[Q&A] Auroras in the South, Restarting Planets' Dynamos, Old People on Mars
How can we possibly know everything about exoplanets from just a single pixel? Will Mars be a good place for old people? Where does more emptiness come from if the Universe is expanding? Can we ever get to explore Betelgeuse? Answers to all these questions and more in this week's Q&A!
00:00 Start
01:43 [Tatooine] How do we know so much about exoplanets from single pixel images?
11:43 [Coruscant] Side windows on Mars greenhouses?
13:09 [Hoth] Is low gravity good for old people?
14:31 [Naboo] How can a planet's dynamo restart after stopping?
16:42 [Kamino] How to explore Betelgeuse?
19:35 [Bespin] Are we expanding with the expansion of the Universe?
21:41 [Mustafar] Does Universe expand or do we shrink?
22:58 [Alderaan] Will far away galaxies fade out of existence?
26:01 [Dagobah] Do solar storms affect the borealis and australis equally?
30:41 [Yavin] What is the Great Attractor?
34:57 [Mandalore] Newest water origin explanation?
https://youtu.be/jUfTNxk_n2Y
5/2/2023
39:54
[Interview] Dust Is A Much Bigger Problem Than You Think
When we fly to Moon and Mars, how hard will it be to deal with dust. It can be a much more difficult problem when most of us think. And why is it so hard to clean it off solar panels on Mars. We discuss all that with Dr Christine Hartzell.
00:00 Intro
01:35 What is Moon dust
07:55 What damage can dust do
12:57 What can we do about it
20:19 How big the problem really is
22:08 Why don't they just...
30:11 Outro
https://youtu.be/LfigUsu7V2Q
iSpace's Hakuto R fails to land safely on the Moon. China wants to have people on the Moon by 2030. Another problem with James Webb.
🚀 Starship discussion with @scottmanley and @MarcusHouse
https://youtu.be/RGcdjJj-f4g
00:00 Intro
00:12 iSpace Hakuto-R Moon Landing Failed
https://www.universetoday.com/161051/hakuto-r-spacecraft-just-captured-its-own-stunning-version-of-earthrise/
03:10 China’s Going to the Moon by 2030
https://www.universetoday.com/161106/china-is-planning-to-land-humans-on-the-moon-by-2030-to-go-with-its-ambitious-lunar-agenda/
06:36 Aftermath of Starship Launch
https://youtu.be/RGcdjJj-f4g
10:25 Yet another James Webb problem
https://www.universetoday.com/161117/jwsts-miri-instrument-is-having-problems-again/
11:38 Close-up of Deimos by UAE's Hope
https://www.universetoday.com/161077/new-high-resolution-photos-of-deimos-from-the-hope-mission/
13:43 Percy lost its pet rock
https://www.universetoday.com/161009/the-perseverance-rover-has-lost-its-pet-rock/
14:49 Ingenuity's 51st flight
16:39 UFOs aren't breaking Physics
https://www.universetoday.com/161040/ufo-office-fails-to-find-anything-that-defies-the-laws-of-physics/
18:22 Outro
https://youtu.be/ymM6IuAeOTQ
