[Q&A] Auroras in the South, Restarting Planets' Dynamos, Old People on Mars

How can we possibly know everything about exoplanets from just a single pixel? Will Mars be a good place for old people? Where does more emptiness come from if the Universe is expanding? Can we ever get to explore Betelgeuse? Answers to all these questions and more in this week's Q&A! 00:00 Start 01:43 [Tatooine] How do we know so much about exoplanets from single pixel images? 11:43 [Coruscant] Side windows on Mars greenhouses? 13:09 [Hoth] Is low gravity good for old people? 14:31 [Naboo] How can a planet's dynamo restart after stopping? 16:42 [Kamino] How to explore Betelgeuse? 19:35 [Bespin] Are we expanding with the expansion of the Universe? 21:41 [Mustafar] Does Universe expand or do we shrink? 22:58 [Alderaan] Will far away galaxies fade out of existence? 26:01 [Dagobah] Do solar storms affect the borealis and australis equally? 30:41 [Yavin] What is the Great Attractor? 34:57 [Mandalore] Newest water origin explanation?