BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 13:26

Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2lopY61vhgc

Channels mentioned:

@filmjoy



@WeirdExplorer



Are primordial gravitational waves still coming to us? How big would a 30 billion Sun mass black hole be? Do photons start experiencing time when slowed down in a medium? And in Q&A+, can any particle pop up into existence any time anywhere?

00:00 Intro



00:27 [@vistotutti6037] Are primordial gravitational waves still going?



04:25 [@AriasThirdOfHisName] Thoughts on charged black holes?



06:45 [@KnownUnknown-i8r] How large is a 30 billion solar mass black hole?



08:04 [@hangmann747tinmann8] Does a photon experience time when it's slowed down in a medium?



09:18 [@oldtimer2662] Is Andromeda traveling towards us or are we traveling towards it?



10:35 [@EpicQuestBio] Has anyone considered using railgun to launch ultra-high-aspect ablation-shieled microgram payloads to escape velocity from their backyard?



13:26 [@yonatan62] Is there a chance that any particle can pop into existence anywhere at any time?



17:29 Final thoughts