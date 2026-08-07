Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsAstronomyUniverse Today Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Universe Today Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Universe Today Podcast

Fraser Cain
AstronomyNatural Sciences
Universe Today Podcast
Latest episode

1586 episodes

  • Universe Today Podcast

    [Q&A+] Can We Detect Gravitational Waves from the Big Bang Itself?

    08/07/2026 | 20 mins.
    BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 13:26
    Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2lopY61vhgc
    Channels mentioned:
     @filmjoy 

     @WeirdExplorer 

    Are primordial gravitational waves still coming to us? How big would a 30 billion Sun mass black hole be? Do photons start experiencing time when slowed down in a medium? And in Q&A+, can any particle pop up into existence any time anywhere?
    00:00 Intro

    00:27 [@vistotutti6037] Are primordial gravitational waves still going?

    04:25 [@AriasThirdOfHisName] Thoughts on charged black holes?

    06:45 [@KnownUnknown-i8r] How large is a 30 billion solar mass black hole?

    08:04 [@hangmann747tinmann8] Does a photon experience time when it's slowed down in a medium?

    09:18 [@oldtimer2662] Is Andromeda traveling towards us or are we traveling towards it?

    10:35 [@EpicQuestBio] Has anyone considered using railgun to launch ultra-high-aspect ablation-shieled microgram payloads to escape velocity from their backyard?

    13:26 [@yonatan62] Is there a chance that any particle can pop into existence anywhere at any time?

    17:29 Final thoughts
  • Universe Today Podcast

    [Interview+] How Metamaterials Can Help Moon Rovers Survive Both Days and Nights, NIAC 2026

    08/06/2026 | 47 mins.
    BONUS PART STARTS AT 30:33
    Watch here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bbJ3I37yS4o
    🟣 Guest: Dr. Austin Phoenix https://nationalsecurity.vt.edu/personnel-directory/phoenix-austin.html
    📜 ECLIPSE – Efficient variable Conductivity Lunar Insulator for Passive Surveyor Environmental control https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/stmd/niac/eclipse-efficient-variable-conductivity-lunar-insulator-for-passive-surveyor-environmental-control/
    👉 All 2026 NIAC Selections https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/stmd/niac/niac-studies/niac-2026-selections/
    The Moon is brutal. It's super hot during the day and super cold during the night. Most landers and rovers can't survive that swing. So, how do you mitigate it? One of this year's NIAC projects has a potential solution.
    00:00 Intro

    01:04 Why is the Moon so terrible?

    04:56 Mitigation strategies

    30:33 Bistable booms https://arxiv.org/pdf/2605.13818

    37:26 Current obsessions

    45:03 Final thoughts
  • Universe Today Podcast

    [Q&A+] Current Plans to Replace the ISS

    08/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 12:55
    Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5JbQSmK6ZyY
    Will private companies take over the ISS? Which sci-fi stories need to be written? What's the state of Canadian rocket market? And in Q&A+, a quick rundown of all my telescopes.
    00:00 Intro

    00:25 [@D.S.8197] Will private companies replace the ISS?

    05:51 [@kairon156] Which SciFi stories I would like to see written?

    09:16 [@melantorja] Thoughts on Canadian rocket companies

    11:32 [@Matthew...1979] How do we see Proxima Centauri?

    12:55 [@raelcohen] Which telescopes do I own?

    18:17 Gaming hand-helds
  • Universe Today Podcast

    [Q&A+] We Hardly See Other Planets. What's The Point of Searching for Life Out There

    08/01/2026 | 21 mins.
    BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 13:36
    Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7016OzflTww
    Does the Fermi paradox make any sense? How can we talk about life out there if all the exoplanets are just single pixels or worse? Is it all just nonsense? And in Q&A, what was my favourite part of the Artemis 2 mission?
    00:00 Intro

    00:25 [@frankshifreen] What's the point of searching for life with our primitive instruments

    13:36 [@ConspiracyTheoryEnthusiast] My favorite part of the Artemis 2 mission?

    19:33 Summer media
  • Universe Today Podcast

    [Space Bites+] Starship Returns // More Evidence for Betelbuddy // Results from Chang’e-6 Moon Rocks

    07/30/2026 | 24 mins.
    Patrons, send in your questions: patreon.com/posts/164654175
    BONUS PART STARTS AT: 19:02
    Watch here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3DKTwnz0oAs
    Starship 13 flies and lands softly in the ocean. Astronomers see the companion star for Betelgeuse. A comet spun down, reversed direction and might tear itself apart. Did Webb see primordial Little Red Dots? On Space Bites+, measuring the heat working its way out of Io. All this and more in this week's Space Bites.
    Interviews mentioned
    LRDs with Dr. John Chisholm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4caOfg5K8Is

    LRDs with Dr. Vasily Kokorev https://youtu.be/zoHtCmCbcEU

    OBLIVION NIAC with Jeff Nosanov https://youtu.be/U6fZ2GryNhU

    Timecodes
    00:00 Intro

    00:22 They Are Recovering The Starship https://www.universetoday.com/articles/spacexs-starship-deploys-starlink-satellites-during-13th-flight-test

    03:45 More Evidence for Bettelbuddy https://www.eso.org/public/news/eso2611/

    05:39 Bad News, Everyone https://science.nasa.gov/blogs/swift/2026/07/28/commissioning-update-for-spacecraft-to-boost-nasas-swift/

    07:22 CAPSTONE-2 for Moon Docking https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/armd/nasa-announces-new-spacecraft-technology-demonstration-mission-at-moon/

    09:06 Chang’e-6 Rocks https://www.universetoday.com/articles/change-6-samples-reveal-how-earth-slows-solar-wind-striking-moons-near-side https://www.universetoday.com/articles/samples-of-lunar-rock-are-leading-scientists-to-rethink-the-moons-history

    12:05 Self-Destructing Comet https://www.universetoday.com/articles/spin-reversing-comet-may-face-self-destruction

    13:31 Vote results 14:13 Little Red Dots https://www.universetoday.com/articles/a-distant-primordial-object-may-be-a-newborn-little-red-dot https://www.universetoday.com/articles/little-red-dots-could-be-ancient-globular-clusters-each-dominated-by-a-super-massive-star

    17:40 Almost an Exomoon https://www.universetoday.com/articles/the-first-confirmed-exo-satellite-challenges-our-definitions-of-planets-and-moons

    19:02 BONUS Story https://www.universetoday.com/articles/juno-measures-the-heat-below-ios-restless-surface

    21:36 Final thoughts
More Astronomy podcasts
Trending Astronomy podcasts
  • Podcast Mysteries of the Universe
    Mysteries of the Universe
    Astronomy, Science
About Universe Today Podcast
Public feed with [Space Bites+], [Q&A+], [Interview+] and other episodes. Free for everyone.
Podcast website
AstronomyNatural SciencesPhysicsScience

Listen to Universe Today Podcast, Crash Course Pods: The Universe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Universe Today Podcast: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 1:51:52 PM
A company fromMADSACK