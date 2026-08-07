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1586 episodes
- BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 13:26
Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2lopY61vhgc
Channels mentioned:
@filmjoy
@WeirdExplorer
Are primordial gravitational waves still coming to us? How big would a 30 billion Sun mass black hole be? Do photons start experiencing time when slowed down in a medium? And in Q&A+, can any particle pop up into existence any time anywhere?
00:00 Intro
00:27 [@vistotutti6037] Are primordial gravitational waves still going?
04:25 [@AriasThirdOfHisName] Thoughts on charged black holes?
06:45 [@KnownUnknown-i8r] How large is a 30 billion solar mass black hole?
08:04 [@hangmann747tinmann8] Does a photon experience time when it's slowed down in a medium?
09:18 [@oldtimer2662] Is Andromeda traveling towards us or are we traveling towards it?
10:35 [@EpicQuestBio] Has anyone considered using railgun to launch ultra-high-aspect ablation-shieled microgram payloads to escape velocity from their backyard?
13:26 [@yonatan62] Is there a chance that any particle can pop into existence anywhere at any time?
17:29 Final thoughts
[Interview+] How Metamaterials Can Help Moon Rovers Survive Both Days and Nights, NIAC 202608/06/2026 | 47 mins.BONUS PART STARTS AT 30:33
Watch here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bbJ3I37yS4o
🟣 Guest: Dr. Austin Phoenix https://nationalsecurity.vt.edu/personnel-directory/phoenix-austin.html
📜 ECLIPSE – Efficient variable Conductivity Lunar Insulator for Passive Surveyor Environmental control https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/stmd/niac/eclipse-efficient-variable-conductivity-lunar-insulator-for-passive-surveyor-environmental-control/
👉 All 2026 NIAC Selections https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/stmd/niac/niac-studies/niac-2026-selections/
The Moon is brutal. It's super hot during the day and super cold during the night. Most landers and rovers can't survive that swing. So, how do you mitigate it? One of this year's NIAC projects has a potential solution.
00:00 Intro
01:04 Why is the Moon so terrible?
04:56 Mitigation strategies
30:33 Bistable booms https://arxiv.org/pdf/2605.13818
37:26 Current obsessions
45:03 Final thoughts
- BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 12:55
Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/5JbQSmK6ZyY
Will private companies take over the ISS? Which sci-fi stories need to be written? What's the state of Canadian rocket market? And in Q&A+, a quick rundown of all my telescopes.
00:00 Intro
00:25 [@D.S.8197] Will private companies replace the ISS?
05:51 [@kairon156] Which SciFi stories I would like to see written?
09:16 [@melantorja] Thoughts on Canadian rocket companies
11:32 [@Matthew...1979] How do we see Proxima Centauri?
12:55 [@raelcohen] Which telescopes do I own?
18:17 Gaming hand-helds
[Q&A+] We Hardly See Other Planets. What's The Point of Searching for Life Out There08/01/2026 | 21 mins.BONUS QUESTION STARTS AT 13:36
Watch the video here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7016OzflTww
Does the Fermi paradox make any sense? How can we talk about life out there if all the exoplanets are just single pixels or worse? Is it all just nonsense? And in Q&A, what was my favourite part of the Artemis 2 mission?
00:00 Intro
00:25 [@frankshifreen] What's the point of searching for life with our primitive instruments
13:36 [@ConspiracyTheoryEnthusiast] My favorite part of the Artemis 2 mission?
19:33 Summer media
[Space Bites+] Starship Returns // More Evidence for Betelbuddy // Results from Chang’e-6 Moon Rocks07/30/2026 | 24 mins.Patrons, send in your questions: patreon.com/posts/164654175
BONUS PART STARTS AT: 19:02
Watch here (with no ads) or on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3DKTwnz0oAs
Starship 13 flies and lands softly in the ocean. Astronomers see the companion star for Betelgeuse. A comet spun down, reversed direction and might tear itself apart. Did Webb see primordial Little Red Dots? On Space Bites+, measuring the heat working its way out of Io. All this and more in this week's Space Bites.
Interviews mentioned
LRDs with Dr. John Chisholm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4caOfg5K8Is
LRDs with Dr. Vasily Kokorev https://youtu.be/zoHtCmCbcEU
OBLIVION NIAC with Jeff Nosanov https://youtu.be/U6fZ2GryNhU
Timecodes
00:00 Intro
00:22 They Are Recovering The Starship https://www.universetoday.com/articles/spacexs-starship-deploys-starlink-satellites-during-13th-flight-test
03:45 More Evidence for Bettelbuddy https://www.eso.org/public/news/eso2611/
05:39 Bad News, Everyone https://science.nasa.gov/blogs/swift/2026/07/28/commissioning-update-for-spacecraft-to-boost-nasas-swift/
07:22 CAPSTONE-2 for Moon Docking https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/armd/nasa-announces-new-spacecraft-technology-demonstration-mission-at-moon/
09:06 Chang’e-6 Rocks https://www.universetoday.com/articles/change-6-samples-reveal-how-earth-slows-solar-wind-striking-moons-near-side https://www.universetoday.com/articles/samples-of-lunar-rock-are-leading-scientists-to-rethink-the-moons-history
12:05 Self-Destructing Comet https://www.universetoday.com/articles/spin-reversing-comet-may-face-self-destruction
13:31 Vote results 14:13 Little Red Dots https://www.universetoday.com/articles/a-distant-primordial-object-may-be-a-newborn-little-red-dot https://www.universetoday.com/articles/little-red-dots-could-be-ancient-globular-clusters-each-dominated-by-a-super-massive-star
17:40 Almost an Exomoon https://www.universetoday.com/articles/the-first-confirmed-exo-satellite-challenges-our-definitions-of-planets-and-moons
19:02 BONUS Story https://www.universetoday.com/articles/juno-measures-the-heat-below-ios-restless-surface
21:36 Final thoughts
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