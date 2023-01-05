Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsScience
Fraser Cain
Space news, interviews, Q&As, and exclusive content from Universe Today. Audio versions of Fraser Cain YouTube channel. More
ScienceAstronomyScienceNatural SciencesSciencePhysics
Space news, interviews, Q&As, and exclusive content from Universe Today. Audio versions of Fraser Cain YouTube channel.

Available Episodes

5 of 983
  • [NIAC 2023] On-Demand Pharmacy for Space Missions
    Space missions will become longer. It will inevitably become impossible to pack every medication you need and take it from Earth. This means that we'll need a way to produce them in space. Which is the goal of the NIAC award developed by Dr Lynn Rothschild. 🦄 Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/universetoday More about the NIAC award: https://www.nasa.gov/directorates/spacetech/niac/2023/Astropharmacy/ 00:00 Intro 02:15 Printing medicine in space 17:17 Evolution VS Engineering in Biology 36:30 Risks involved 50:50 What's next for the NIAC grant 📺 VIDEO VERSION https://youtu.be/jvHEKqrdP9k 📰 EMAIL NEWSLETTER Read by 60,000 people every Friday. Written by Fraser. No ads. Subscribe. It's FREE: https://universetoday.com/newsletter 🎧 PODCASTS Universe Today: https://universetoday.fireside.fm/ Astronomy Cast: http://www.astronomycast.com/ 🤳 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcain Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday Facebook: https://facebook.com/universetoday Instagram: https://instagram.com/universetoday 📩 CONTACT FRASER [email protected] ⚖️ LICENSE Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    5/4/2023
    57:51
  • [Interview] Solar Sails Are Even Better Than You Think
    Can solar sails change the way we explore the Solar System and beyond? Dr Slava Turyshev definitely thinks so! He assembled an all-star team of researchers in a recent paper about potential science opportunities of using solar sails. In this interview, we talk about the technology behind it, what's its current state, what perspectives it has and much more. 🌟 All-star paper "Science opportunities with solar sailing smallsats": https://arxiv.org/abs/2303.14917 🦄 Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/universetoday 🌞 Interview with Dr Turyshev about the Solar Gravitational Lens https://youtube.com/live/lqzJewjZUkk 00:00:00 Intro 00:01:55 Updates on the Solar Gravitational Lens 00:08:04 All-star paper 00:16:20 Sun Diver 00:26:09 How fast will it go 00:34:50 Potential science objectives 00:39:48 Paradigm shift in space exploration 00:47:22 Timeframes for potential missions 00:55:13 Funding for the project 01:02:10 Where to find more 📺 VIDEO VERSION https://youtu.be/W-E83lC-eN0 📰 EMAIL NEWSLETTER Read by 60,000 people every Friday. Written by Fraser. No ads. Subscribe. It's FREE: https://universetoday.com/newsletter 🎧 PODCASTS Universe Today: https://universetoday.fireside.fm/ Astronomy Cast: http://www.astronomycast.com/ 🤳 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcain Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday Facebook: https://facebook.com/universetoday Instagram: https://instagram.com/universetoday 📩 CONTACT FRASER [email protected] ⚖️ LICENSE Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    5/3/2023
    1:06:43
  • [Q&A] Auroras in the South, Restarting Planets' Dynamos, Old People on Mars
    How can we possibly know everything about exoplanets from just a single pixel? Will Mars be a good place for old people? Where does more emptiness come from if the Universe is expanding? Can we ever get to explore Betelgeuse? Answers to all these questions and more in this week's Q&A! 🦄 Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/universetoday 00:00 Start 01:43 [Tatooine] How do we know so much about exoplanets from single pixel images? 11:43 [Coruscant] Side windows on Mars greenhouses? 13:09 [Hoth] Is low gravity good for old people? 14:31 [Naboo] How can a planet's dynamo restart after stopping? 16:42 [Kamino] How to explore Betelgeuse? 19:35 [Bespin] Are we expanding with the expansion of the Universe? 21:41 [Mustafar] Does Universe expand or do we shrink? 22:58 [Alderaan] Will far away galaxies fade out of existence? 26:01 [Dagobah] Do solar storms affect the borealis and australis equally? 30:41 [Yavin] What is the Great Attractor? 34:57 [Mandalore] Newest water origin explanation? 📺 VIDEO VERSION https://youtu.be/jUfTNxk_n2Y 📰 EMAIL NEWSLETTER Read by 60,000 people every Friday. Written by Fraser. No ads. Subscribe. It's FREE: https://universetoday.com/newsletter 🎧 PODCASTS Universe Today: https://universetoday.fireside.fm/ Astronomy Cast: http://www.astronomycast.com/ 🤳 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcain Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday Facebook: https://facebook.com/universetoday Instagram: https://instagram.com/universetoday 📩 CONTACT FRASER [email protected] ⚖️ LICENSE Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    5/2/2023
    39:54
  • [Interview] Dust Is A Much Bigger Problem Than You Think
    When we fly to Moon and Mars, how hard will it be to deal with dust. It can be a much more difficult problem when most of us think. And why is it so hard to clean it off solar panels on Mars. We discuss all that with Dr Christine Hartzell. 🦄 Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/universetoday 00:00 Intro 01:35 What is Moon dust 07:55 What damage can dust do 12:57 What can we do about it 20:19 How big the problem really is 22:08 Why don't they just... 30:11 Outro 📺 VIDEO VERSION https://youtu.be/LfigUsu7V2Q 📰 EMAIL NEWSLETTER Read by 60,000 people every Friday. Written by Fraser. No ads. Subscribe. It's FREE: https://universetoday.com/newsletter 🎧 PODCASTS Universe Today: https://universetoday.fireside.fm/ Astronomy Cast: http://www.astronomycast.com/ 🤳 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcain Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday Facebook: https://facebook.com/universetoday Instagram: https://instagram.com/universetoday 📩 CONTACT FRASER [email protected] ⚖️ LICENSE Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    5/1/2023
    31:34
  • [Space Bites] Failed Moon Landing, More JWST Problems, China's Huge Moon Plans
    iSpace's Hakuto R fails to land safely on the Moon. China wants to have people on the Moon by 2030. Another problem with James Webb. 🦄 Support us on Patreon: https://patreon.com/universetoday 🚀 Starship discussion with @scottmanley and @MarcusHouse https://youtu.be/RGcdjJj-f4g 00:00 Intro 00:12 iSpace Hakuto-R Moon Landing Failed https://www.universetoday.com/161051/hakuto-r-spacecraft-just-captured-its-own-stunning-version-of-earthrise/ 03:10 China’s Going to the Moon by 2030 https://www.universetoday.com/161106/china-is-planning-to-land-humans-on-the-moon-by-2030-to-go-with-its-ambitious-lunar-agenda/ 06:36 Aftermath of Starship Launch https://youtu.be/RGcdjJj-f4g 09:16 Support Us on Patreon 10:25 Yet another James Webb problem https://www.universetoday.com/161117/jwsts-miri-instrument-is-having-problems-again/ 11:38 Close-up of Deimos by UAE's Hope https://www.universetoday.com/161077/new-high-resolution-photos-of-deimos-from-the-hope-mission/ 13:43 Percy lost its pet rock https://www.universetoday.com/161009/the-perseverance-rover-has-lost-its-pet-rock/ 14:49 Ingenuity's 51st flight 16:39 UFOs aren't breaking Physics https://www.universetoday.com/161040/ufo-office-fails-to-find-anything-that-defies-the-laws-of-physics/ 18:22 Outro 📺 VIDEO VERSION https://youtu.be/ymM6IuAeOTQ 📰 EMAIL NEWSLETTER Read by 60,000 people every Friday. Written by Fraser. No ads. Subscribe. It's FREE: https://universetoday.com/newsletter 🎧 PODCASTS Universe Today: https://universetoday.fireside.fm/ Astronomy Cast: http://www.astronomycast.com/ 🤳 OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcain Twitter: https://twitter.com/universetoday Facebook: https://facebook.com/universetoday Instagram: https://instagram.com/universetoday 📩 CONTACT FRASER [email protected] ⚖️ LICENSE Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
    4/29/2023
    19:34

About Universe Today Podcast

Space news, interviews, Q&As, and exclusive content from Universe Today. Audio versions of Fraser Cain YouTube channel.
Podcast website

