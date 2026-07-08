Health Optimization Medicine Podcast

In this special in-person roundtable recorded in Washington, D.C., the HOMeHOPe faculty sit down to decode one of the most important perspective shifts in modern health: the Holobiont.

Moving away from the traditional, siloed medical model of "organology" (treating the heart, gut, and brain as isolated systems managed by different specialists), the faculty discusses why true health optimization requires viewing the human body as a complex, interconnected ecosystem of ecosystems.

Join us as we delve into:

The Holobiont Paradigm: Why you are not just a single organism, but a super-ecosystem made up of human cells and trillions of cooperating microbiota (including in your cornea, ureters, and gut).



The Danger of "Organ" Medicine: How specializing solely in individual organs leads to clinical blind spots, and why common prescriptions like statins and PPIs can quietly disrupt cellular energy (CoQ10) and nutrient absorption system-wide.



Metabolomics vs. Genetics: Why your DNA only tells you what might happen, while clinical metabolomics tells you exactly what is happening right now.



The Cell Danger Response (CDR): How your metabolites act as powerful epigenetic signalers, turning genes on and off to regulate systemic health and recovery.



The N-of-1 Future: Why large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) often fail by completely ignoring the gut microbiome, and why personalized, N-of-1 medicine is the only true path forward.



This episode is for you if:

You are tired of being bounced between specialists for interconnected symptoms like mood disturbances, fatigue, and chronic bloating.



You want to understand the limitations of DNA testing and why measuring real-time metabolites is the gold standard for biohacking.



You are a clinician looking to shift your practice from illness management to foundational cellular optimization.



You can also find this episode on…

YouTube: https://youtu.be/ILwab838zVM

Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe):

Website: https://homehope.org/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homehopeorg/

HOMeHOPe Conference: https://homehope.org/

Use PODCAST10 to get 10% OFF your purchase of the Clinical Metabolomics Module at https://homehope.org/products/clinical-metabolomics

Find more from Troscriptions:

Website: https://troscriptions.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troscriptions/

Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products