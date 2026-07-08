Cellular Safety and the Dangers of Mechanical Blood Microplastic Detox | HOMe Podcast #017
07/08/2026 | 21 mins.
In this episode of the Health Optimization Medicine Podcast, our faculty, Dr. Scott Sherr, Dr. Ted Achacoso, Boomer Anderson, Dr. Allen Bookatz, and Jodi Duval, tackle the recent trend of therapeutic plasma exchange and "blood washing". Moving past the mainstream marketing of plasmapheresis as a longevity cure-all, the team breaks down why mechanical filtering is only a surface-level fix for microplastic toxicity. From the autonomic anxiety caused by biological lockdown to the clinical application of precision metabolomics, this roundtable shifts the conversation from invasive procedures to measurable, cellular safety signals.
Join us as we delve into: The Protein Corona: How circulating microplastics masquerade as pathogens, triggering localized purinergic signaling and the release of extracellular ATP.
The Cell Danger Response (CDR1): Why the body halts oxidative phosphorylation and locks down the cell membrane when invaded, and why blood washing can't touch toxins stuck inside tissue matrices.
The Problem with Plasmapheresis: The clinical realities and physiological costs of invasive vascular filtering, including the removal of essential immunoglobulins and clotting factors.
The True Detox Protocol: Utilizing organic carbon binders (humic and fulvic acids), phase two liver conjugation (glucuronidation/sulfation), and barrier integrity support to properly excrete microplastics.
Pulsed Antioxidant Support: When and why to use targeted NAD, alpha-lipoic acid, NAC, and ubiquinol to transition cells out of a defensive lockdown.
This episode is for you if: You are considering expensive therapies like plasmapheresis to clear environmental toxins.
You want to learn how to test your cellular metabolomics for organic acids and brain inflammation.
You want to understand how your unique exposome interacts with your cellular safety mechanisms.
You can also find this episode on… YouTube: https://youtu.be/5b4jWqByRAU
Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe): Website: https://homehope.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homehopeorg/ HOMeHOPe Conference 2026: https://homehope.org/homehope-conference-2026 Use PODCAST10 to get 10% OFF your purchase of the Clinical Metabolomics Module at https://homehope.org/products/clinical-metabolomics
Find more from Troscriptions: Website: https://troscriptions.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troscriptions/ Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products
The HRV Paradox: Why Tracking Your Sleep Makes It Worse | HOMe Podcast #016
07/01/2026 | 21 mins.
In this episode of the Health Optimization Medicine Podcast, the HOMeHOPe faculty (Dr. Scott Sherr, Dr. Ted Achacoso, Boomer Anderson, and Jodi Duval) tackles one of the most paradoxical trends in modern biohacking: sleep tracking. Moving past the mainstream obsession with daily device scores, the team breaks down the biochemical realities of how tracking your HRV might actually be sabotaging your sleep architecture. From the autonomic anxiety caused by digital wearables to the clinical application of precision chronobiology, this roundtable shifts the conversation from algorithmic scores to measurable, cellular safety signals. Join us as we delve into: The Orthosomnia Epidemic: Why waking up to a red recovery score immediately triggers your prefrontal cortex, activates your HPA axis, and flattens your diurnal cortisol curve.
The HRV Paradox: Understanding the actual biological markers of Heart Rate Variability and why an algorithmic score doesn't dictate your physical reality.
The Cell Danger Response: How the body is only able to sleep when it feels safe, and why the ultimate "detox" might just be a sleep divorce.
Your "Do This on Monday" Protocol: Dr. Ted's clinical sleep anchoring technique, and why prioritizing sleep as the first activity of your day changes your entire circadian rhythm.
Precision Cellular Nutrients: The clinical difference between taking generic sedatives and utilizing precision magnesium, glycine, and even strategic carbohydrates (like honey) to optimize GABA and melatonin.
This episode is for you if: You are experiencing worsening sleep anxiety and chronic insomnia despite meticulously tracking your data every night.
You want to learn how to test your cellular metabolomics for brain inflammation instead of relying on a generic smartwatch algorithm.
You want to understand how your unique chronobiology dictates your sympathetic and parasympathetic balance.
You can also find this episode on… YouTube: https://youtu.be/n71oG96M1Ek Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe): Website: https://homehope.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homehopeorg/ HOMeHOPe Conference 2026: https://homehope.org/homehope-conference-2026 Use PODCAST10 to get 10% OFF your purchase of the Clinical Metabolomics Module at https://homehope.org/products/clinical-metabolomics Find more from Troscriptions: Website: https://troscriptions.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troscriptions/ Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products
Decoding the Holobiont: The Ecosystem of Ecosystems | HOMe Podcast Special Episode
06/24/2026 | 15 mins.
In this special in-person roundtable recorded in Washington, D.C., the HOMeHOPe faculty sit down to decode one of the most important perspective shifts in modern health: the Holobiont. Moving away from the traditional, siloed medical model of "organology" (treating the heart, gut, and brain as isolated systems managed by different specialists), the faculty discusses why true health optimization requires viewing the human body as a complex, interconnected ecosystem of ecosystems. Join us as we delve into: The Holobiont Paradigm: Why you are not just a single organism, but a super-ecosystem made up of human cells and trillions of cooperating microbiota (including in your cornea, ureters, and gut).
The Danger of "Organ" Medicine: How specializing solely in individual organs leads to clinical blind spots, and why common prescriptions like statins and PPIs can quietly disrupt cellular energy (CoQ10) and nutrient absorption system-wide.
Metabolomics vs. Genetics: Why your DNA only tells you what might happen, while clinical metabolomics tells you exactly what is happening right now.
The Cell Danger Response (CDR): How your metabolites act as powerful epigenetic signalers, turning genes on and off to regulate systemic health and recovery.
The N-of-1 Future: Why large randomized controlled trials (RCTs) often fail by completely ignoring the gut microbiome, and why personalized, N-of-1 medicine is the only true path forward.
This episode is for you if: You are tired of being bounced between specialists for interconnected symptoms like mood disturbances, fatigue, and chronic bloating.
You want to understand the limitations of DNA testing and why measuring real-time metabolites is the gold standard for biohacking.
You are a clinician looking to shift your practice from illness management to foundational cellular optimization.
You can also find this episode on… YouTube: https://youtu.be/ILwab838zVM Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe): Website: https://homehope.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homehopeorg/ HOMeHOPe Conference: https://homehope.org/ Use PODCAST10 to get 10% OFF your purchase of the Clinical Metabolomics Module at https://homehope.org/products/clinical-metabolomics Find more from Troscriptions: Website: https://troscriptions.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troscriptions/ Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products
Bypass the Fiber Trend & Optimize Your Gut Health | HOMe Podcast #015
06/17/2026 | 15 mins.
In this episode of the Health Optimization Medicine Podcast, the core faculty (Dr. Scott Sherr, Dr. Ted Achacoso, Dr. Jup Kuipers, and Dr. Allen Bookatz) tackles one of the most misunderstood topics in modern nutrition: fiber. Moving past the mainstream trend of "fiber-maxing," the team breaks down the actual biochemical realities of how different forms of fiber interact with your unique gut microbiome. From the surprising hormonal impacts of over-consuming fiber to the rise of localized conditions, this roundtable shifts the conversation from generic dietary rules to precise, measurable, cellular data. Join us as we delve into: The Classification of Fiber: Understanding the biological differences between soluble fiber (which breaks down into calories) and insoluble fiber (which adds bulk to stool).
The Fiber Maxing Trap: Why forcing massive amounts of psyllium husk, acacia powder, and green drinks can aggravate conditions like Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and IBS.
The Estrogen Heist: The hidden clinical correlation between high-fiber diets (60g+ per day) and the cessation of menstruation (amenorrhea) in female athletes.
Short-Chain Fatty Acids (SCFAs): The crucial roles of propionate, acetate, and butyrate as genetic signalers and the primary fuel source for your large intestine.
The Gut as an Immune Organ: Why managing the "gut-associated lymphoid tissue" (GALT) forms the basis of roughly 80% of human immune system function.
This episode is for you if: You are experiencing worsening gas, bloating, and discomfort despite eating a "clean, high-fiber" vegetarian or whole-food diet.
You want to learn how to test your stool for real-time butyrate levels instead of relying on generic probiotic protocols.
You want to understand how your unique gut ecosystem mirrors a complex, balancing rainforest.
You can also find this episode on… YouTube: https://youtu.be/L5StNtmDrdg Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe): Website: https://homehope.org/
Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products
Why Aging May Be the Root Cause of Chronic Disease | HOMe Podcast #014
06/10/2026 | 13 mins.
In this episode of the Health Optimization Medicine Podcast, the HOMeHOPe faculty, Dr. Scott Sherr, Dr. Ted Achacoso, Dr. Jup Kuipers, and Dr. Allen Bookatz reunite in person in Washington, D.C.. Moving away from traditional classifications of illness, the team breaks down a powerful paradigm shift: chronic disease and aging are not separate processes—chronic disease is aging. Drawing from the pioneering frameworks of biogerontologist Aubrey de Grey and the SENS Research Foundation, they discuss how flawed metabolism inherently accumulates structural damage long before a clinical diagnosis ever appears. Join us as we delve into: •The Metabolism Flaw: How the very process keeping us alive produces reactive oxygen species and damage that eventually leads to tissue breakdown and pathology. •Reclassifying Disease: Moving past the old congenital vs. infectious vs. chronic model to target metabolism directly. •The $30,000 Stem Cell Mistake: Why dropping thousands on mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) or exosomes is a waste of money if your body is trapped in a cellular defense posture. •The Cell Danger Response (CDR): Understanding Robert Naviaux's work on how ancient defense mechanisms shut down growth and repair under stress. •Morbidity Compression: Shifting your biology back to your optimal 21-to-30-year-old baseline to maximize healthspan and ensure you live vibrant before a rapid, peaceful end. This episode is for you if: •You want to understand why biohacking shortcuts like stem cells require metabolic priming to actually work. •You are tired of "normal" lab ranges meant for a sick population and want true, age-optimized biomarkers. •You want to stop guessing what vitamins or antioxidants your body needs and start measuring your exact metabolomic fingerprint. You can also find this episode on… YouTube: https://youtu.be/DygsezbmZxM Find more from Health Optimization Medicine and Practice (HOMeHOPe): Website: https://homehope.org/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homehopeorg/ HOMeHOPe Conference 2026: https://homehope.org/homehope-conference-2026 Use PODCAST10 to get 10% OFF your purchase of the Clinical Metabolomics Module at https://homehope.org/products/clinical-metabolomics Find more from Troscriptions: Website: https://troscriptions.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troscriptions/ Use POD10 to get 10% OFF your Troscriptions purchase at https://troscriptions.com/collections/our-products
The Health Optimization Medicine Podcast is dedicated to offering one-cent solutions to life's $64,000 questions across health optimization, decision-making, consciousness, performance, and human potential.
Produced by Health Optimization Medicine & Practice (HOMeHOPe) and Smarter Not Harder, Inc., the makers of Troscriptions, this podcast bridges rigorous science with real-world clinical application.
Each episode features in-depth conversations with leading researchers, clinicians, and original thinkers, including Karl Friston, Donald Hoffman, Anna Lembke, Adam Robinson, and Dominic D'Agostino. Together, they explore how small, precise interventions can create meaningful and lasting impact.
Hosted by:
+ Dr. Ted Achacoso, founding pioneer of HOMeHOPe and Smarter Not Harder, Inc.
+ Dr. Scott Sherr, COO of HOMeHOPe and Smarter Not Harder, Inc.
+ Boomer Anderson, CEO of HOMeHOPe and Smarter Not Harder, Inc.
+ Jodi Duval, principal naturopath, formulator at Revital Health in Perth, Australia, and CEO of HOMeHOPe Australia
New episodes every Wednesday.
Previously published as the Smarter Not Harder Podcast (SNH Podcast).