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249 episodes
How This Doctor Runs Three Miles and Benches 200 Pounds at 79 | Dr. Jerry Mixon07/28/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Doctors take an oath to care for their patients, but that care rarely extends to themselves.
Dr. Jerry Mixon spent 21 years as a country doctor delivering babies and setting bones, and by his late 40s, the job had slowly hollowed him out. He was depressed, overweight, exhausted, and watching his marriage fall apart under the hours.
So he decided to test something on himself before he ever offered it to a patient: rebuild every major hormone back to where it stood in his twenties. Now, at 79, he runs three miles most mornings, benches 200 pounds, and still carries the hormone profile of a man half his age.
"I don't want an extra 10 or 15 years in the nursing home." ~ Dr. Jerry Mixon
Support the show and get 50% off MCT oil with free shipping—just leave us a review on iTunes and Spotify and let us know! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-beyond-the-norms/id1714886566
Resources Mentioned
Dr. Jerry Mixon’s Book, Lifelong: https://www.amazon.com/LIFELONG-Stronger-Faster-Leaner-Smarter/dp/B0CST6DN8J
About Dr. Jerry Mixon
Dr. Jerry Mixon is a board-certified family practice physician and founder of the Longevity Medical Clinic in the Puget Sound area of Washington. After 21 years as a rural country doctor, he shifted his focus to hormone optimization and longevity medicine and has since treated patients on comprehensive hormone therapy for over three decades. He is the author of Lifelong and hosts a weekly four-hour call-in radio show, Leading Edge Medicine, with a podcast of the same name launching soon. His clinic's medical team is licensed across 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Connect with Dr. Jerry Mixon
Website: https://www.longevitymedicalclinic.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/longevitymedical
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@longevitymedicalclinic
Connect with Chris Burres
Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/
Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres
*Disclaimer*
The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.
We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.
Steroids Broke Her Bones Before She Became the Queen of Biohacking | Dr. Lauren Leiva07/24/2026 | 1h 13 mins.As a teenager, Lauren Leiva was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. The steroids doctors put her on broke her bones, changed the shape of her face, and left her looking sick.
She was in and out of hospitals for years, treated by a system that was guessing as much as it was healing, and she remembers feeling like an experiment rather than a patient.
That experience is the reason she built her entire practice around one idea: do no harm. Now known as "The Queen of Biohacking," Dr. Leiva works with everyone from stroke patients to NFL athletes. She also spends as much time warning people about what not to do to their bodies as she does teaching them what works.
"Pain is an output of the brain. It's not an input." ~ Dr. Lauren Leiva
Support the show and get 50% off MCT oil with free shipping—just leave us a review on iTunes and Spotify and let us know! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-beyond-the-norms/id1714886566
Resources Mentioned
Neubie: https://www.neu.fit/
BrainTap: https://braintap.com/queen [free 30-day trial]
About Dr. Lauren Leiva
Dr. Lauren Leiva is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and founder of The ExerScience Center. Known widely as "The Queen of Biohacking," she has been featured by WTSP News, Voice of America, Tampa Bay Times, and Lifespanning Magazine. Dr. Leiva specializes in stroke recovery, spastic paraplegia, cerebral palsy, and gait rehabilitation for veterans and amputees. She runs a 36-week practitioner internship program and has authored two forthcoming books, Patient to Provider and Sexiness Is Not Just for Singles.
Connect with Dr. Lauren Leiva
Website: https://www.theexersciencecenter.com/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/biohacker
Connect with Chris Burres
Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/
Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres
*Disclaimer*
The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.
We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.
- Health has been a sensitive topic in the United States for nearly half a century at this point. So the fact that 9 out of 10 Americans are not metabolically healthy is alarming, to say the least.
While most people are unaware of this, those who are often try to fix the problem by changing their diet. Sure, that helps, but it usually misses the actual switch that needs to be flipped. And that switch is, of course, insulin.
Ben Azadi, a returning guest, has spent years teaching people how to work with that switch instead of around it, and his answer isn't more restrictions. It's knowing when to go into ketosis, and just as importantly, when to come out.
"Responsibility is your ability to respond to life." ~ Ben Azadi
Support the show and get 50% off MCT oil with free shipping—just leave us a review on iTunes and Spotify and let us know! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-beyond-the-norms/id1714886566
Resources Mentioned
Revised Version of “Keto Flex” by Ben Azadi
— https://www.discover.hayhouse.com/ketoflexrevised-b3-replay/
About Ben Azadi
Ben Azadi is a New York Times bestselling author, metabolic health expert, and founder of Keto Kamp. After losing 80 pounds and reversing his own health issues, he has spent over 16 years teaching metabolic flexibility through his books and coaching programs. He is the author of Metabolic Freedom, The Perfect Health Booklet, The Power of Sleep, and his latest release, Keto Flex. With a following of over 350,000 on Instagram and 1.3 million on YouTube, he has reached an estimated 100 million people with his work on fat loss and metabolic health.
Connect with Ben Azadi
Website: https://benazadi.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebenazadi/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KetoKamp
Connect with Chris Burres
Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/
Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres
*Disclaimer*
The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.
We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.
- Cigarette smoking rates have dropped to historic lows. High-quality generic statins are highly affordable. With all of the advanced diagnostics, effective medications, and a better overall understanding of cardiovascular risk, managing cholesterol is easier than ever.
Yet, heart disease still causes roughly 1 in every 3 deaths in the US and is, in fact, the number one cause of death worldwide. For decades, Dr. Alan Rozanski kept seeing patients whose hearts were failing them in ways cholesterol numbers and stress tests couldn't explain.
He stopped looking only at arteries and started looking at the whole person. Movement, mindset, emotion, connection, and purpose all shape a heart's health as much as anything on a chart. That search became the Six Domains of Health, the framework behind his career today.
"When you're young, health is a gift. When you're older, it's an achievement." ~ Dr. Alan Rozanski
Support the show and get 50% off MCT oil with free shipping—just leave us a review on iTunes and Spotify and let us know! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-beyond-the-norms/id1714886566
About Dr. Alan Rozanski
Dr. Alan Rozanski is a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, where he also serves as Director of Nuclear Cardiology at Mount Sinai Morningside. Over his career, he has become a leading voice at the intersection of cardiology, behavioral medicine, and lifestyle-driven disease prevention. He is the creator of the Six Domains of Health, a framework built to help people preserve vitality and long-term health beyond standard risk-factor management.
Connect with Dr. Alan Rozanski
Website: https://alanrozanski.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanrozanski/
Connect with Chris Burres
Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/
Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres
*Disclaimer*
The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.
We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.
Poop Transfers AKA Fecal Microbiota Transfer (FMT) May Reverse Aging | Dr. Shaina Cahill07/14/2026 | 1h 15 mins.Nearly 12 million people are living with Parkinson's disease worldwide, and it's the fastest-growing neurological disorder on the planet. By 2050, that number is expected to more than double to 25 million cases.
Researchers are still racing to understand what actually triggers the disease long before a diagnosis ever happens. Shaina Cahill thinks the answer might start somewhere nobody's looking, and that's the gut.
Years before a Parkinson's diagnosis, most patients already show the same GI issues, and she believes that's not a coincidence but an early warning sign we've been ignoring. Find out all that and much more in this episode.
"About 70% of your immune system comes from your gut." ~ Shaina Cahill
Support the show and get 50% off MCT oil with free shipping—just leave us a review on iTunes and Spotify and let us know! https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/live-beyond-the-norms/id1714886566
Resources Mentioned
Biome Breakthroughs (Novel Biome's podcast): https://novelbiome.com/podcast
About Shaina Cahill
Dr. Shaina Cahill is the Director of Medical Communications and Affairs at Novel Biome, a company specializing in fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). She holds a master's and a PhD in neuroscience, the latter from the University of British Columbia, with research focused on memory, aging, and the neurological role of feeding hormones. With a decade of experience in the field, she works with physicians, researchers, and practitioners to advance the evidence-based use of FMT across gastrointestinal, neurological, immune, and longevity-related conditions. She also co-hosts Novel Biome's podcast, Buying Breakthroughs, where she and the company's CEO discuss emerging science in the gut health space.
Connect with Shaina Cahill
Website: https://novelbiome.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/shainacahill/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/novel_biome/
Connect with Chris Burres
Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/
Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres
*Disclaimer*
The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.
We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.
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About Live Beyond the Norms
You want to have a spectacular life. You want to live longer as long as you are healthy mentally and physically. This podcast has been a vision of mine for the last two and a half years. As I continue to share with people the astounding results, 90% extension of life in test subjects, reported in peer-reviewed published research about our molecule ESS60, I started to think about what it would be like to live longer. Not just longer, but ALOT longer. I also started thinking about how living longer would disrupt the vision many people had about their lives and the final years of that life. This podcast is big enough to cover all aspects of Living Beyond the Norms but it will start and probably focus on health and longevity and the cutting-edge research which promises significantly longer and healthier living. It will also cover the unconventional strategies employed today by today's experts to help people Live Beyond the Norms.Podcast website
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