Health has been a sensitive topic in the United States for nearly half a century at this point. So the fact that 9 out of 10 Americans are not metabolically healthy is alarming, to say the least.

While most people are unaware of this, those who are often try to fix the problem by changing their diet. Sure, that helps, but it usually misses the actual switch that needs to be flipped. And that switch is, of course, insulin.

Ben Azadi, a returning guest, has spent years teaching people how to work with that switch instead of around it, and his answer isn't more restrictions. It's knowing when to go into ketosis, and just as importantly, when to come out.

"Responsibility is your ability to respond to life." ~ Ben Azadi

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Resources Mentioned

Revised Version of “Keto Flex” by Ben Azadi

— https://www.discover.hayhouse.com/ketoflexrevised-b3-replay/

About Ben Azadi

Ben Azadi is a New York Times bestselling author, metabolic health expert, and founder of Keto Kamp. After losing 80 pounds and reversing his own health issues, he has spent over 16 years teaching metabolic flexibility through his books and coaching programs. He is the author of Metabolic Freedom, The Perfect Health Booklet, The Power of Sleep, and his latest release, Keto Flex. With a following of over 350,000 on Instagram and 1.3 million on YouTube, he has reached an estimated 100 million people with his work on fat loss and metabolic health.

Connect with Ben Azadi

Website: https://benazadi.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebenazadi/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KetoKamp

Connect with Chris Burres

Website: https://www.myvitalc.com/

Website: http://www.livebeyondthenorms.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chrisburres/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@myvitalc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres

*Disclaimer*

The content shared in this podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice of any kind, nor does it include any specific claims or guarantees. The views expressed are based on personal experiences, research, and individual perspectives, and are meant to inspire and inform listeners on topics related to wellness, lifestyle, and personal development.

We strongly encourage all listeners to consult with a qualified professional or licensed expert before making any decisions related to health, finances, or other sensitive areas of life. Thank you for tuning in—and for taking proactive steps toward a more informed, intentional life.