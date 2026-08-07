Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1459 episodes
Feel Good Today 🌞 Meditation for Anxiety Relief, Positive Energy & Emotional Wellness08/07/2026 | 14 mins.Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Today is an opportunity to gently shift your energy toward peace and possibility. This uplifting meditation helps reduce anxiety, release stress, and invite more gratitude, joy, and emotional wellbeing into your day. Carry this lighter feeling with you wherever you go.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
This guided meditation creates a peaceful inner sanctuary where you can rest away from the demands of the outside world. Calm anxiety, settle your nervous system, and reconnect with a deep sense of safety and comfort. Sometimes healing begins simply by allowing yourself to be still.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Worry can feel heavy, but it doesn't have to define your day. This calming meditation helps lift anxious thoughts, release emotional burdens, and reconnect you with hope, resilience, and peace. Let each breath leave you feeling lighter than before.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
AD FREE BONUS: Meditation for Clarity ✨ Calm Anxiety, Quiet the Mind & Find Inner Wisdom08/04/2026 | 12 mins.Hey, it’s Katie and I want to welcome you to this special bonus episode. It’ll be here for you completely ad-free for the next week so you can get a feel of what it’s like to be a PREMIUM member. If you’d like an easy ad-free experience for all of our podcasts - that’s over 200 episodes each month, then JOIN PREMIUM today at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium
When your thoughts feel scattered and uncertain, clarity often begins with stillness. This guided meditation helps quiet anxiety, reduce mental overwhelm, and create space for clear thinking and inner guidance. Relax, breathe, and allow your next step to naturally reveal itself.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Sleep Meditation When the Tears Are About to Come 🌙 Emotional Healing, Anxiety Relief & Deep Sleep08/04/2026 | 22 mins.Hello Beautiful, I'm so grateful you're here with me.
Some nights your heart simply needs a safe place to soften. This sleep meditation gently eases emotional overwhelm, calms anxiety, and helps you release the weight of the day as you drift into deep, restorative sleep. Let compassion, comfort, and peaceful rest carry you through the night.
Love,
💗 Katie
TAKE THE FREE QUIZ! 🧘♀️What kind of meditator are you? Take the free quiz & discover your meditation style now! 👉🏽https://quiz.womensmeditationnetwork.com
Want an ad-free meditation experience? Become a Premium member today -> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/premium
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Alternative Health podcasts
- I Can’t SleepAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Science
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- Feel Better, Live More with Dr Rangan ChatterjeeAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Get Sleepy: Sleep meditation and storiesAlternative Health, Drama, Fiction, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Stories for Kids
- Biohack-itAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Sleep Magic: Sleep Hypnosis & Meditation for Sleep PodcastAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Ben Azadi ShowAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- Live Beyond the NormsAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
Trending Alternative Health podcasts
About Meditation for Anxiety
Guided meditations to help you ease anxiety, stress and worry. Anxiety can grip so many of us, keep us contracted, and hold us back from living our lives to the fullest. These guided meditations are available to you anytime you want to access more calm, peace and ease in your life. Hosted by Katie Krimitsos and brought to you by the Women's Meditation Network. Get more meditation resources at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com.Podcast website
Listen to Meditation for Anxiety, I Can’t Sleep and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Meditation for Anxiety
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Meditation for Anxiety: Podcasts in Family