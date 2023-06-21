Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Meditation for Anxiety

Podcast Meditation for Anxiety
Guided meditations to help you ease anxiety, stress and worry. Anxiety can grip so many of us, keep us contracted, and hold us back from living our lives to the...
Health & FitnessMental Health
Guided meditations to help you ease anxiety, stress and worry. Anxiety can grip so many of us, keep us contracted, and hold us back from living our lives to the...
Available Episodes

5 of 78
  • Meditation: Breathe Through the Fear
    Join Premium! Ready for an ad-free meditation experience? Join Premium now and get every episode from ALL of our podcasts completely ad-free now! Just a few clicks makes it easy for you to listen on your favorite podcast player.  Become a PREMIUM member today by going to --> https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium ﻿It’s all fear.  All those worries.  All those anxieties. All that anger. All the controlling, avoiding and sabotaging... It’s all fear. PAUSE… Its force can be a tsunami approaching an island, And also light raindrops on the grass.  Both will drench you with limitation, Scarcity, Isolation and loss. And both can drown you and extinguish your light. PAUSE... So tonight, trust, And surrender.  And breathe through the fear, Letting it go, Freeing it from your heart, And liberating you from its grasp. JOURNAL PROMPTS: Before Bed Write about any fear you might be aware of tonight.  Without judgement.   Why are you feeling these fears? In the Morning What can you let go of today? How can you practice trusting today?  💗💗💗 Check out all the deals from our incredible sponsors here! --> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sponsors 💗💗💗 Want even more Meditations & Sounds? Check out the other podcasts that are a part of the Women's Meditation Network! 1. Sleep Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleeppodcast 2. Morning Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningpodcast 3. Sleep Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleepsounds 4. Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/podcast 5. Ambient Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/ambient 6. Daily Affirmations - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningaffirmations 7. Water & Nature Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/water 8.  Sleep Meditation YOUTUBE Videos - Click here to subscribe to the Sleep Meditation for Women Channel! 9.  Sleep Meditation 3 Hours - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleep3hours/ 10.  Healing Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/healing/ 11.  Meditation for Anxiety - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/anxiety/ 12.  Mindful Meditation - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/mindful/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/28/2023
    28:13
  • AD-FREE BONUS: Let Go of Anxiety, Worry and Fear Sleep Meditation
    Hey, it’s Katie and I want to welcome you to this special bonus episode. It’ll be here for you completely ad-free for the next week so you can get a feel of what it’s like to be a PREMIUM member. If you’d like an easy ad-free experience for all of our podcasts - that’s over 200 episodes each month, then JOIN PREMIUM today at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium Breathe in deeply, And pull yourself into this moment. Fill your entire body with air, Holding it at the top for just a moment. And then breathe out, Releasing the day, Releasing the thoughts.  Another deep breath in, Gathering up all the things left undone,  The grey clouds of emotions hiding inside, Hold it at the top, Hold, And let it go,  Releasing all of it through your exhale.  Bring your breathing to an easy, natural rhythm, And then allow yourself a moment to find your most favorite sleeping position.  PAUSE… Come here, Into your bed, Your safe island of refuge. Your worries, fears and anxieties want to snuggle with you here, And keep you awake. But tonight,  They’re not welcome.   Tonight, they are banned from your safe, sleepy island. PAUSE… So relax, Exhaling yourself deeper into your bed. Imagining the air flowing into your body as you inhale is finding all those parts of your body that are tense right now, And with its gentle touch, Dissolves that tension as your exhale releases it, Relaxing you deeper with each breath. Breathe in and let the fresh air find the tension in your forehead, Your eyes, Your cheeks and jaw, And your neck. Breathe out the tightness. PAUSE… Feel your inhale finding the stress in your shoulders,  Your arms, Your chest, And your stomach. Breathe out and release the tension. PAUSE… Invite the air in to find the tightness in your hips, Your back, Your legs,  And your feet. Exhale and let go of all the tension. And feel your entire body melt further into your bed. LONG PAUSE… As your body quiets,  Your mind may be getting louder. Sneaking in random flashes of visions that want to wake you. But instead of looking too long, See if you can see those thoughts or visions as they pop up, And image them magically morphing into the shape of a shell. A vision pops up, A fear, A worry, An anxiety, And watch it shift into a shell,  Nestled in the sand on your safe, sleepy island.  PAUSE… One by one,  Observe any of those visions, Anxieties, Worries, Fears. As your body lies here in the comfort of your bed, Just notice those thoughts come up, And change into shells, That now rest at the foot of your bed, On the beach of your safe island of sleep. LONG PAUSE… Keep searching for them, Those heavy anxieties, worries and fears plague your mind, And collect them,  And placing the shells on your beautiful beach. PAUSE… When all the shells have been gathered,  And are piled high on the sand,  Imagine yourself looking at them,  Without emotion, Without meaning, And feeling safe knowing they are not within you, They are not a part of you. PAUSE… And as you breathe in deep,  Feeling the fresh spaces now open inside of you, Reach down,  And take those shells, Moving them into the boat on your beach. One by one,  Take those shells of anxiety,  Of worry, Of fear, And place them in the boat, Until you see all of them piled high within its walls.  PAUSE… Close your eyes, Raising your face to the warmth of the sun, Letting your mind clear in this moment, And then place your hands on your boat,  And push it out into the ocean, Watching peacefully as the waves carry it all away. PAUSE… You feel clear, Light, Deeply relaxed, And free from all of those shells and their heaviness. They are no longer here on your peaceful island of sleep.  💗💗💗 Check out all the deals from our incredible sponsors here! --> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sponsors   💗💗💗 Check out all of our other podcasts at https://womensmeditationnetwork.com Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/27/2023
    32:07
  • Meditation: Just Breathe
    Join Premium! Ready for an ad-free meditation experience? Join Premium now and get every episode from ALL of our podcasts completely ad-free now! Just a few clicks makes it easy for you to listen on your favorite podcast player.  Become a PREMIUM member today by going to --> https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium The intention of today’s breathwork meditation is to practice using your breath to slow down, relax, and energize.  Journal Prompts: How do you feel after doing today’s meditation?  Physically?  Emotionally? Write about anything that may have come up for you during this meditation. Write down 3 intentions that you have for the rest of your day.  Example: My intentions are to be present, to be kind and to give myself some alone time.  💗💗💗 Check out all the deals from our incredible sponsors here! --> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sponsors 💗💗💗 Want even more Meditations & Sounds? Check out the other podcasts that are a part of the Women's Meditation Network! 1. Sleep Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleeppodcast 2. Morning Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningpodcast 3. Sleep Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleepsounds 4. Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/podcast 5. Ambient Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/ambient 6. Daily Affirmations - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningaffirmations 7. Water & Nature Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/water 8.  Sleep Meditation YOUTUBE Videos - Click here to subscribe to the Sleep Meditation for Women Channel! 9.  Sleep Meditation 3 Hours - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleep3hours/ 10.  Healing Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/healing/ 11.  Meditation for Anxiety - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/anxiety/ 12.  Mindful Meditation - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/mindful/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/26/2023
    13:26
  • Meditation: Breathe Out Resistance
    Join Premium! Ready for an ad-free meditation experience? Join Premium now and get every episode from ALL of our podcasts completely ad-free now! Just a few clicks makes it easy for you to listen on your favorite podcast player.  Become a PREMIUM member today by going to --> https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium Resistance is here, And your breath can help you release it.   JOURNAL PROMPTS: What resistance did you breathe out? How do you feel after breathing out resistance? 3. Describe anything interesting that came up for you.  💗💗💗 Check out all the deals from our incredible sponsors here! --> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sponsors 💗💗💗 Want even more Meditations & Sounds? Check out the other podcasts that are a part of the Women's Meditation Network! 1. Sleep Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleeppodcast 2. Morning Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningpodcast 3. Sleep Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleepsounds 4. Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/podcast 5. Ambient Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/ambient 6. Daily Affirmations - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningaffirmations 7. Water & Nature Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/water 8. Sleep Meditation YOUTUBE Videos - Click here to subscribe to the Sleep Meditation for Women Channel! 9. Sleep Meditation 3 Hours - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleep3hours/ 10. Healing Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/healing/ 11. Meditation for Anxiety - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/anxiety/ 12. Mindful Meditation - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/mindful/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/23/2023
    9:14
  • Meditation: Release Negative Thinking
    Join Premium! Ready for an ad-free meditation experience? Join Premium now and get every episode from ALL of our podcasts completely ad-free now! Just a few clicks makes it easy for you to listen on your favorite podcast player.  Become a PREMIUM member today by going to --> https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com/premium There are millions of thoughts that come through our minds every single day.  And some of them are negative.  And sometimes, for a variety of reasons, or even for no apparent reason at all, we cling onto those negative thoughts and let them take us down a spiral of negative thinking.  This can quickly leave us feeling angry, sad, anxious and even depressed.  So the intention of today’s meditation is to help you release the negative thinking you might be experiencing right now.  Giving yourself permission to let go of negative thoughts that don’t serve you well.  So you can find freedom and joy in the space it creates. Journal Prompts: What negative thoughts do you want to release? How did it feel to be gentle with those negative emotions, asking them to leave with softness rather than with harshness?  What thoughts do you now want to invite in? What thoughts will serve you well right now?  Did anything insightful or interesting come up for you during the meditation? Describe it.   💗💗💗 Check out all the deals from our incredible sponsors here! --> https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sponsors 💗💗💗 Want even more Meditations & Sounds? Check out the other podcasts that are a part of the Women's Meditation Network! 1. Sleep Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleeppodcast 2. Morning Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningpodcast 3. Sleep Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleepsounds 4. Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/podcast 5. Ambient Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/ambient 6. Daily Affirmations - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/morningaffirmations 7. Water & Nature Sounds - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/water 8.  Sleep Meditation YOUTUBE Videos - Click here to subscribe to the Sleep Meditation for Women Channel! 9.  Sleep Meditation 3 Hours - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/sleep3hours/ 10.  Healing Meditation for Women - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/healing/ 11.  Meditation for Anxiety - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/anxiety/ 12.  Mindful Meditation - https://womensmeditationnetwork.com/mindful/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    16:38

About Meditation for Anxiety

Guided meditations to help you ease anxiety, stress and worry. Anxiety can grip so many of us, keep us contracted, and hold us back from living our lives to the fullest. These guided meditations are available to you anytime you want to access more calm, peace and ease in your life. Hosted by Katie Krimitsos and brought to you by the Women's Meditation Network. Get more meditation resources at https://WomensMeditationNetwork.com.
