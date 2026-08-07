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305 episodes
- Dr. Livengood offers exceptional in-person treatment and convenient telemedicine services with an integrative approach that supports a healthy mind, body, and spirit. As a naturopathic physician, Dr. Livengood helps you establish the foundations for health in your life, customizes the most effective yet safe and natural treatment protocols and collaborates with you to help you reach your health goals. Natural healing modalities may include: utilizing foods as medicine, creating effective exercise plans that are safe for you along with the coaching to help you implement them; offering nutritional supplements, homeopathic or vitamin injections. She can also write conventional and custom compounded prescriptions. These healing therapies prove beneficial in Dr. Livengood’s areas of expertise such as autoimmune conditions, hormone replacement, cardiovascular and women’s health.
Dr. Livengood loves working with inquisitive, motivated patients. She will listen, inquire, empathize and laugh with you. She will dive deep into research for you while striving to understand what your history reveals and what motivates you towards your future. She is an avid hiker, reader, traveler and nature lover. She is a student and teacher of yoga with experience creating and teaching courses for middle school through medical school. After ten years in practice in the Valley of the Sun, she is excited to join the Nature Cure Family Health team in Tucson. To learn more about Dr Beth or to make an appointment for AZ residents, see https://www.naturecurefamilyhealth.com/doctors/dr-livengood/
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- Mark Odland is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Certified EMDR Therapist, and faith-based counselor on a mission to help men break free from the cages holding them back and step into the strength and purpose they were created for. Over the last 15 years, he's conducted over 15,000 therapy sessions, trained over 1,000 therapists, and helped over 1,000 clients, with a particular focus on supporting high-achieving men through individual EMDR therapy and marriage counseling. As an Approved EMDR Consultant and Continuing Education Provider through EMDRIA, he's trained therapists around the world through his consultation, books, and online courses. He also offers executive coaching for business leaders and mental coaching for athletes.
To learn more about Mark, go to escapethecagenow.com
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- When Catharine Arnston’s younger sister was diagnosed with breast cancer, she set out to find the most powerful, alkaline nutrient-dense foods that could aid healing. What she discovered would change her life—and the future of wellness. Her journey led her to algae, the world's most potent alkaline, high protein sustainable superfood, backed by 100,000 scientific studies, the United Nations and NASA. As the Founder & CEO of ENERGYbits®, Catharine has spent 15+ years researching algae’s incredible benefits —from boosting energy and mental clarity to reversing aging at the cellular level.
To learn more about EnergyBITS, go to energybits.com, and you can use the coupon code CNH for 20% off at checkout.
Podcasts referenced in the intro:
- Anthropic Fine Tuning: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/anthropic-fine-tuning
- Irreducible Complexity: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/irreducible-complexity
- Information Theory Negates the Possibility of DNA's Evolution: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/information-theory-negates-the-possibility-of-dnas-evolution
- The So-Called "Missing Links" in the Fossil Record: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/the-so-called-missing-links-in-the-fossil-record
- Genetic Mutation- Nearly Always Bad, and Not Enough Time: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/genetic-mutation--nearly-always-bad-and-not-enough-time
- The Age of the Earth: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/the-age-of-the-earth
- The Miller-Urey Experiment: https://drlaurendeville.com/podcasts/the-miller-urey-experiment
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- Dr. David Teitelbaum is a veterinarian and osteopathic physician who has practiced integrative and functional medicine in Fort Worth, Texas for more than 40 years. He earned his veterinary degree from Texas A&M University in 1976 and later received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in 1984. Throughout his career, Dr. Teitelbaum has focused on helping patients achieve long-term wellness through a combination of osteopathic medicine, osteopathic manipulation, acupuncture, prolotherapy injections, and lifestyle-based approaches to health. His work emphasizes restoring function and supporting the body’s natural capacity for healing. Dr. Teitelbaum is the author of several books, including Optimal Brain Wellness, as well as two Christian books exploring faith, purpose, and spiritual growth. He continues to write and speak about lifelong health, resilience, and holistic wellness.
To learn more about Dr Teitelbaum and to find his books, see www.doctor-t.com
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- Tim Mulgrew is a Bible teacher and author who is passionate about helping people understand how Scripture applies to everyday life. After a successful career in business, finance and tax consulting, Tim retired, sold his company and relocated from California to West Virginia, where he and his wife Dawn live on a 275-acre wooded farm raising chickens and goats and enjoying time with their large blended family. For twenty-five years, Tim has taught Bible studies focusing on practical, relatable insights that help readers understand Scripture in clear, everyday language. His writing explores the tension between human nature and God’s design, encouraging believers to deepen their faith and walk more closely with God. Along with writing and publishing books, including “The Book of Us: Discovering Ourselves in the Story of the Bible,” Tim is working on his ministry, Enjoy Scripture. He says, “Relevance to our life is key to enjoying what we read.”
To learn more about Tim and find his books, go to www.enjoyscripture.com
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About Christian Natural Health
Christian Natural Health is the podcast that teaches you about natural health from a biblical perspective. I'm Dr. Lauren Deville, a practicing naturopathic physician in Tucson, AZ. In this podcast, my guests and I will cover topics ranging from nutrition, sleep, hormone balancing and exercise, to specific health concerns like hair loss, anxiety, and hypothyroidism. Once a week, I'll include a bonus episode, meditating on a Bible verse or passage. I'll also interweave biblical principles as they apply throughout the podcast--because true health is body, mind, and spirit. Learn more about me at http://www.drlaurendeville.com/ For questions or guest inquiries, please email me at drlauren@naturecurefamilyhealth.comPodcast website
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