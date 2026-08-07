Dr. Livengood offers exceptional in-person treatment and convenient telemedicine services with an integrative approach that supports a healthy mind, body, and spirit. As a naturopathic physician, Dr. Livengood helps you establish the foundations for health in your life, customizes the most effective yet safe and natural treatment protocols and collaborates with you to help you reach your health goals. Natural healing modalities may include: utilizing foods as medicine, creating effective exercise plans that are safe for you along with the coaching to help you implement them; offering nutritional supplements, homeopathic or vitamin injections. She can also write conventional and custom compounded prescriptions. These healing therapies prove beneficial in Dr. Livengood’s areas of expertise such as autoimmune conditions, hormone replacement, cardiovascular and women’s health.

Dr. Livengood loves working with inquisitive, motivated patients. She will listen, inquire, empathize and laugh with you. She will dive deep into research for you while striving to understand what your history reveals and what motivates you towards your future. She is an avid hiker, reader, traveler and nature lover. She is a student and teacher of yoga with experience creating and teaching courses for middle school through medical school. After ten years in practice in the Valley of the Sun, she is excited to join the Nature Cure Family Health team in Tucson. To learn more about Dr Beth or to make an appointment for AZ residents, see https://www.naturecurefamilyhealth.com/doctors/dr-livengood/

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