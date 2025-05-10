Did Kari and Tory Ever Date? And Why They REALLY Left Mythbusters...
On our very first episode, we decided to catch you all up on what we've been doing since we left Mythbusters. Today we're answering our most asked questions from the internet: What happened to Tory Belleci? What happened to Kari Byron? Is Tory Belleci married? Why did Kari Byron leave Mythbusters? And...DID WE EVER DATE??Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected]
request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected]
Chapters
0:00 The Departure from Mythbusters
3:00 Life After Mythbusters: New Ventures
5:53 Thrill Factor and Other Projects
9:12 Personal Changes and Reflections
12:06 The Impact of a Life-Altering Incident
15:00 Reconnecting with Old Friends
17:57 The White Rabbit Project Experience
20:48 The Fun of Experimentation
23:50 Addressing Fan Questions
26:53 Life Changes and New Beginnings
30:14 The Legacy of Mythbusters
33:07 Looking Forward: The Future of Myth Fits