  • Did Kari and Tory Ever Date? And Why They REALLY Left Mythbusters...
    On our very first episode, we decided to catch you all up on what we've been doing since we left Mythbusters. Today we're answering our most asked questions from the internet: What happened to Tory Belleci? What happened to Kari Byron? Is Tory Belleci married? Why did Kari Byron leave Mythbusters? And...DID WE EVER DATE??Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] US:IG/TT: @mythfitspodcastYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPodYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPodChapters0:00 The Departure from Mythbusters3:00 Life After Mythbusters: New Ventures5:53 Thrill Factor and Other Projects9:12 Personal Changes and Reflections12:06 The Impact of a Life-Altering Incident15:00 Reconnecting with Old Friends17:57 The White Rabbit Project Experience20:48 The Fun of Experimentation23:50 Addressing Fan Questions26:53 Life Changes and New Beginnings30:14 The Legacy of Mythbusters33:07 Looking Forward: The Future of Myth Fits Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    39:04
  • Creating Zombies with Oscar-Winning FX Artist Howard Berger
    We loved watching The Last of Us and it inspired us to talk about one of our favorite things: Zombies. Join us as we go behind the scenes with Oscar-winning makeup effects designer Howard Berger. From crafting realistic zombies to sharing DIY horror makeup tips, Howard reveals the artistry that brings the undead to life.Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] US:IG/TT: @mythfitspodcastYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPodChapters0:00 Creative Blood Effects in Film3:10 Zombies vs. Outbreaks: A Deep Dive5:57 The Science of Mind Control in Nature9:12 Behind the Scenes of Mythbusters' Zombie Episode12:03 Special Effects Makeup: A Conversation with Howard Burger18:12 Innovative Techniques in Zombie Makeup and Effects23:52 DIY Zombie Makeup Tips for Halloween29:49 Zombie Apocalypse Survival Strategies Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    36:01
  • SNEAK PEEK: Tory Built a Meat Man… and Blew It Up!
    Launching June 2nd. Kari Byron and Tory Belleci have decades of experience testing urban legends, exploring wild stories and having fun just blowing stuff up.Now they have a podcast! Every week they dig into trending stories that make them go…. What the?!?! Listen at your own risk.Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] US:IG/TT: @mythfitspodcastYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:21
  • SNEAK PEEK: Kari Did WHAT in EGYPT??
    Launching June 2nd. Kari Byron and Tory Belleci have decades of experience testing urban legends, exploring wild stories and having fun just blowing stuff up.Now they have a podcast! Every week they dig into trending stories that make them go…. What the?!?! Listen at your own risk.Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] US:IG/TT: @mythfitspodcastYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1:20
  • SNEAK PEEK: Kari CONTROLS Tory...
    Launching June 2nd. Kari Byron and Tory Belleci have decades of experience testing urban legends, exploring wild stories and having fun just blowing stuff up.Now they have a podcast! Every week they dig into trending stories that make them go…. What the?!?! Listen at your own risk.Please leave a review and make sure you SUBSCRIBE!If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email [email protected] request Kari & Tory to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to [email protected] US:IG/TT: @mythfitspodcastYouTube: youtube.com/@MythfitsPod Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Best known for blowing things up (for science, of course) and putting wild theories to the test, best friends Kari Byron and Tory Belleci are back - armed with stories from behind-the-scenes of MythBusters and just enough knowledge to be dangerous. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
