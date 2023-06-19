How can we work on a heating planet?

As the world gets hotter and hotter, so do we - and just like crops and wildlife, we're struggling to cope with what extreme heat does to our bodies. Every year temperatures reach new records, and the way we live, work and rest are changing to accommodate it. Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Adrienne Arsht Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Centre and chair of the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance, talks Alisha through the realities of what heat stress does to us, how workers across the globe - from India to the US - are feeling the heat, and the tangible solutions being implemented globally to increase resilience. They discuss how women are disproportionately affected by this issue, and hear from the market traders of Freetown, Sierra Leone, a city on the front line of the climate crisis. They also meet the capital's Chief Heat Officer, who's part of an international network of women working to protect their city's most vulnerable communities from the risks of rising temperatures.