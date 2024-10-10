NOT A MANGO, DO NOT EAT (Sea-Mango)

WARNING: This is not a mango. Do not eat this non-mango, this Lord of Lies, this Great Deceiver, for it is the sea-mango (Cerbera manghas) and it absolutely will kill you. The story is a little more complicated, however, as this tree provides an undeniably invaluable resource... but is it worth the risk?Completely Arbortrary is produced and hosted by Casey Clapp and Alex Crowson