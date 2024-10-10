In the second of our “odd Pine family distant cousins” we talk Keteleeria (Keteleeria davidiana), and the perfect pocket of China where this and many other species call home.Completely Arbortrary is produced and hosted by Casey Clapp and Alex CrowsonSupport the pod and become a Treemium MemberFollow along on InstagramFind Arbortrary merch on our storeFind additional reading on our websiteCover art by Jillian BartholdMusic by Aves and The Mini-VandalsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:04:15
Larchy Bark and the Trunky Bunch (Golden-Larch)
In this episode, we explore the golden-larch (Pseudolarix amabilis), a unique member of the pine family that feels a bit like the "weird cousin at the Pine family picnic." Once native to the Arctic, this deciduous conifer now grows exclusively in specific regions of China, adapting over millennia to its new home. We also dive into a listener question about variegated leaves and why some plants sport these striking patterns.
--------
1:01:23
NOT A MANGO, DO NOT EAT (Sea-Mango)
WARNING: This is not a mango. Do not eat this non-mango, this Lord of Lies, this Great Deceiver, for it is the sea-mango (Cerbera manghas) and it absolutely will kill you. The story is a little more complicated, however, as this tree provides an undeniably invaluable resource... but is it worth the risk?
--------
59:27
Stung By Thirty Wasps (Giant Stinging Tree)
In this episode, we explore Australia's infamous giant stinging tree (Dendrocnide moroides) and its neurotoxic hairs that cause agonizing pain. How fun(?)!
--------
1:00:15
Parenchyma Schmarenchyma (Boojum Tree)
Join us as we get weird with the Boojum tree (Fouquieria columnaris), a quirky desert oddball with some fascinating parenchyma. Plus, Casey reads an interminably long Lewis Carroll poem that gave this tree its name.
Tree advocate Casey Clapp and his tree-curious friend Alex Crowson bring you a podcast about trees and other related topics. History, culture, art, religion, science... trees affect and are affected by everything. Join Casey and Alex on their silly and educational journey to prove it.