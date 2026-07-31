Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick connect with Samantha Nestory (Engagement Manager at Natural Lands) to discuss the importance of not only pollinators, but all insects. Topics include the history and Natural Land's aspirations for Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden, what threatens our insect populations and what you can do to help, empowering yourself with the knowledge of your ecosystems and asking "and why", and what insects are currently on Sam's radar. Music by Egocentric Plastic Men, Outro music by Dave Bennett.



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