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327 episodes
- Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick connect with Luke and Linda Black Elk to discuss Ethnobotany and Food Sovereignty. Topics include choosing zombie apocalypse teams, reconnecting with indigenous foods, personal paths into environmentalism, heroes in ecology, favorite indigenous plants and food, and milkweed soup! Music by Egocentric Plastic Men, Outro music by Dave Bennett.
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- Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick are back with a brand new episode of The Buzz. Native Plants are in the news again, let's discuss what it means. “That’s Hot” has us eating crow and expanding our horizons. “This or That” meets up in some unexpected places. “Listener Shoutouts” questions emoji choices. Are you listening to the end for our secret? Intro music by RJ Comer, Outro music by Dave Bennett.
That’s Hot – Fran’s Plant / Tom’s Plant
Read Fran’s Article / Read Tom’s Article
Have a question or a comment? Call (215) 346-6189
Have a comment? Email info@nativeplantshealthyplanet.com
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Follow Fran Chismar Here.
Buy a T-shirt, spread the message, and do some good.
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- Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick connect with Samantha Nestory (Engagement Manager at Natural Lands) to discuss the importance of not only pollinators, but all insects. Topics include the history and Natural Land's aspirations for Stoneleigh: A Natural Garden, what threatens our insect populations and what you can do to help, empowering yourself with the knowledge of your ecosystems and asking "and why", and what insects are currently on Sam's radar. Music by Egocentric Plastic Men, Outro music by Dave Bennett.
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Have a question or a comment? Call (215) 346-6189.
Follow Native Plants Healthy Planet – Website / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube
Follow Fran Chismar Here.
Buy a T-shirt, spread the message, and do some good. Visit our store Here!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick are back with a brand new episode of The Buzz. Can you pronounce "Surprise"? “That’s Hot” Has deep roots and pretty flowers. “This or That” widens the expanse of native plants. “Listener Shoutouts” speak many kind words. We go back to the Question and Comment Line. Are you listening to the end for our secret? Intro music by RJ Comer, Outro music by Dave Bennett.
That’s Hot – Fran’s Plant / Tom’s Plant
Read Fran’s Article / Read Tom’s Article
Have a question or a comment? Call (215) 346-6189
Have a comment? Email info@nativeplantshealthyplanet.com
Follow Native Plants Healthy Planet – Website / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube
Follow Fran Chismar Here.
Buy a T-shirt, spread the message, and do some good.
Visit our store Here!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick share one of their favorite episodes from the Native Plants Healthy Planet Archives. In this episode, Tom and Fran talk with Owen Wormser (Author of Lawns into Meadows) of Abound Design. They discuss Owen's unique upbringing, the importance of meadows and their benefits, ecological facts about maintaining turf grass, and native plants to help turn your meadows into a reality. Music by Egocentric Plastic Men.
Follow Owen Wormser - Websites / Instagram / Buy The Book
Have a question or a comment? Call (215) 346-6189.
Follow Native Plants Healthy Planet - Website / Instagram / Facebook / YouTube
Follow Fran Chismar Here.
Buy a T-shirt, spread the message, and do some good. Visit Here.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Native Plants, Healthy Planet
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick interview some of the top minds in ecology, restoration, conservation, and of course, native plants. Join them on their journey towards knowledge and understanding of some of the larger problems that our ecosystems face.Podcast website
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