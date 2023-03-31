Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick interview some of the top minds in ecology, restoration, conservation, and of course, native plants. Join them on their journ... More
The Buzz - The Secret of The Ramperoni
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick are back with a brand new episode of The Buzz. Fran and Tom welcome all the new listeners! "Grow Read A Book" from Episode 153 makes its way back into conversation. "That's Hot" has some familiar faces for a different reason. "This or That" takes a philosophical approach. Tom and Fran repurpose "Take it or Leaf it". Tom's Music by RJ Comer.
Read Fran's Article / Read Tom's Article
Redbud Jelly Recipe Here.
Beta Test Steve's Garden by Kudzu Solutions Here.
4/28/2023
1:29:32
The Trials and Tribulations of Rewilding in an HOA
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick connect with Melinda Soltys to talk about her personal experiences with planting native gardens in an HOA. Topics include how her journey started and where it is now, resources available to homeowners, politics associated with HOA's, and helpful advise for those starting similar journeys. Music by Egocentric Plastic Men.
More Information regarding bills passed in VA Legislature Here.
Take the survey Here.
Wild Ones Webinar on Weed Ordinances Here.
4/21/2023
1:26:26
The Buzz - The Dilemmas Within
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick are back with a brand new episode of The Buzz. Bills and Anthems are in the follow up this week. "That's Hot" has Tom and Fran on the same page. This may be the shortest "This or That" ever. "Take it or Leaf it" pertains to A Native Plant Every Day. Tom's "Grow Read A Book" poses a lot of questions but we do not have answers. There is new merch! Music by RJ Comer.
Read Fran's Article / Read Tom's Article
4/14/2023
1:15:31
Replaying the Hits - Dr. Dwayne Estes & Samuel Thayer
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick share two of their favorite episodes of The Native Plants Healthy Planet Podcast to help bring you into the Spring Season. First is Dr. Dwayne Estes (Professor and Curator of Herbarium at Austin Peay State University and Executive Director of SGI). Discussed is debunking the myth of the mighty squirrel, the misconception of forests along the east coast, historical documentation about our lands, our undeniable connections with nature and why 25 years may be too late. Our second episode is Samuel Thayer, internationally recognized author of Nature's Garden and The Forager's Harvest. Discussed is getting started with foraging, the do's and don't for beginners, foraging highlights by season, the historical significance of living off the land, and the ethical stance on giving back what we take. Music by Egocentric Plastic Men.
Follow Southeastern Grasslands Institute - Website / Facebook / Twitter
Follow Samuel Thayer - Website / Facebook
4/7/2023
3:08:50
The Buzz - It’s All In Follow Up
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick are back with a brand new episode of The Buzz. There is tons of follow up and Tom and Fran are up to the task. "That's Hot" deals with the rare and not so rare while "This or That" discusses climate change and animal crossings. We have a new question on the Question and Comment Line! "Take it or Leaf it" allows the opportunity to recap. Are you listening all the way to the end for our secrets? There is new merch! Music by RJ Comer.
Read Fran's Article / Read Tom's Article
Check out Jared the Nature Guy's Card Game Here.
Hosts Fran Chismar and Tom Knezick interview some of the top minds in ecology, restoration, conservation, and of course, native plants. Join them on their journey towards knowledge and understanding of some of the larger problems that our ecosystems face.