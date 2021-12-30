Regenerative Agriculture Podcast

Episode #82: Dr. Erin Silva

Dr. Erin Silva is an Associate Professor and State Extension Specialist in Organic and Sustainable Cropping Systems in the Department of Plant Pathology as well as the Director for the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison. After completing a Ph.D. in Horticulture at Washington State University, Dr. Silva obtained a faculty position at New Mexico State University. During her tenure at NMSU, Dr. Silva taught courses on organic vegetable production, including an experiential learning course integrating the campus working student organic Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm. Dr. Silva initiated several organic research projects at NMSU, including work on a cover crop-based reduced tillage approach for organic vegetable crops and breeding vegetables for organic production systems. These research themes continued as Dr. Silva moved into the first organically focused research position at the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 2006. Through her work at UW-Madison, she has developed an internationally recognized program that improves the management of organic production systems and increases the profitability and sustainability for organic producers and rural communities. In this episode, Dr. Silva and John discuss the following: To find out more information about Erin's research, please visit https://uworganic.wisc.edu/ograin/. OGRAIN, The Organic Grain Resource and Information Network, exists to provide farmers access to research and to form a community of organic grain producers.