Regenerative Agriculture Podcast

Mark Schatzker's path into food science and journalism began in 1997 when an unforgettable Chilean steak completely changed his perspective on taste. Armed with a degree in philosophy, he became obsessed with understanding why standard North American food had lost its flavor. This curiosity sparked a decades-long global journey investigating the deep connection between soil quality, plant genetics, animal nutrition, and culinary excellence.

Today, Mark is the acclaimed author of three groundbreaking books—Steak, The Dorito Effect, and The End of Craving. Beyond his writing, he collaborates on clinical neuroscience and physiology research at Yale University and the University of Bristol. His current initiatives focus on studying how artificial flavorings, declining crop nutrient density, and a degraded food environment physically alter human brain chemistry, cravings, and overall public health.

In this episode, John and Mark discuss:

How modern agriculture's intense focus on yield has accidentally bred the natural flavor and nutrition out of whole foods.



The internal wisdom livestock use to actively seek out specific nutrients when grazing diverse, healthy pastures.



How synthetic flavorings are engineered in factories to trick human brain chemistry into a cycle of overconsumption.



The direct link between Advancing Eco Agriculture's focus on soil microbiomes and the creation of truly flavorful, nutrient-dense crops.



The stark differences between commodity-driven bulk food markets and traditional food cultures like those in Italy and Japan.



How regenerative growers can leverage exceptional crop flavor to command higher value and disrupt standard commodity markets.



Resources

To learn more about Mark's work and purchase his books, please visit: https://www.markschatzker.com/new-page-1

To follow Mark's ongoing research and writing, check out his Substack: https://markschatzker.substack.com/

About John Kempf

John Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA). A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it.

Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.

Support For This Show & Helping You Grow

Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.

AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.

Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.

Learn more about AEA's regenerative programs and products: https://www.advancingecoag.com