Regenerative Agriculture Podcast

John Kempf
ScienceEarth Sciences
This is a show for professional growers and agronomists who want to learn about the science and principles of regenerative agriculture systems to increase quali... More

Available Episodes

5 of 81
  • Episode #82: Dr. Erin Silva
    Dr. Erin Silva is an Associate Professor and State Extension Specialist in Organic and Sustainable Cropping Systems in the Department of Plant Pathology as well as the Director for the Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems in the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at UW-Madison.  After completing a Ph.D. in Horticulture at Washington State University, Dr. Silva obtained a faculty position at New Mexico State University. During her tenure at NMSU, Dr. Silva taught courses on organic vegetable production, including an experiential learning course integrating the campus working student organic Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm. Dr. Silva initiated several organic research projects at NMSU, including work on a cover crop-based reduced tillage approach for organic vegetable crops and breeding vegetables for organic production systems. These research themes continued as Dr. Silva moved into the first organically focused research position at the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in 2006. Through her work at UW-Madison, she has developed an internationally recognized program that improves the management of organic production systems and increases the profitability and sustainability for organic producers and rural communities. In this episode, Dr. Silva and John discuss the following: To find out more information about Erin’s research, please visit https://uworganic.wisc.edu/ograin/. OGRAIN, The Organic Grain Resource and Information Network, exists to provide farmers access to research and to form a community of organic grain producers. About John KempfJohn Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture, a plant nutrition and biostimulants consulting company. A top expert in the field of biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who are growing that supply. ​Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition - a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology. Support For This Show & Helping You GrowThe recognized leader in regenerative agriculture since 2006, AEA (Advancing Eco Agriculture) is on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable.  AEA works directly with growers on the application of its unique line of crop nutritional supplements and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting edge plant and soil data gathering techniques, AEA’s science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.  AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with their products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers in North America to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits. Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers around the world who thirst for actionable information about regenerative agriculture. Learn more about AEA’s regenerative programs and products. VIDEO: For more conversations with John Kempf about regenerative agriculture, watch this amazing conversation between John and three AEA growers about how regenerative agriculture is changing lives and conventional farming: https://youtu.be/n9U6GwbYPDk
    1/19/2023
    1:02:15
  • Episode #81: Fred Provenza
    Fred Provenza, Professor Emeritus of Behavioral Ecology at Utah State University, is the co-founder of BEHAVE (Behavioral Education for Human, Animal, Vegetation and Ecosystem Management), an international research and outreach program that seeks to understand the principles of animal behavior. For the past 30 years, this group has produced ground-breaking research that laid the foundations for what is now known as behavior-based management of landscapes.  Through his research, books, and speaking engagements, Fred has paved the way for the behavior-based management of landscapes. His work has influenced researchers across disciplines. In this episode, Fred and John Kempf discuss: The consciousness of plants and animals, and our relationships to them The relationships between domestic animals, crops, and healthy landscapes Fred’s understanding of the gut microbiome of livestock and how it changes with diverse diets  The pathway for regenerating millions of arid acres in the US West Appreciating the culture and heritage of animals  The functional significance of both human and animal family structures Fred has authored three books: Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us about Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom: https://bookstore.acresusa.com/products/nourishment Also available on audiobook: https://www.audible.com/pd/An-Original-Audiobook-Adaptation-of-Nourishment-Audiobook/B0BKH5NBF5 Foraging Behavior: Managing to Survive in a World of Change: https://www.amazon.com/Foraging-Behavior-Managing-Survive-Change/dp/0970389922 The Art & Science of Shepherding: Tapping the Wisdom of French Herders: https://bookstore.acresusa.com/products/the-art-and-science-of-shepherding Support For This Show & Helping You Grow This show is brought to you by Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA), leaders in regenerative agriculture since 2006. AEA produces the highest quality biological and mineral nutrition products along with offering Plant Sap Analysis, and regenerative program development for your farm.  If you are a large-scale grower looking to increase crop quality, resilience, and profit — email [email protected] or call 800-495-6603 today to be connected with a dedicated AEA regenerative agriculture crop consultant. To learn more visit https://www.advancingecoag.com  ~  VIDEO: For more conversations with John Kempf about regenerative agriculture, watch this amazing conversation between John and 3 growers about how regenerative agriculture is changing lives and conventional farming: https://youtu.be/n9U6GwbYPDk
    12/20/2022
    1:16:36
  • Episode #80: Kelly Mulville
    Kelly Mulville, a veteran agricultural consultant, is the Vineyard Director at Paicines Ranch in San Benito County, California. For more than 25 years, Kelly has been obtaining impressive results by merging his experience in viticulture with his understanding of Allan Savory’s holistic grazing management techniques. His approach to extended-season vineyard livestock grazing and other ecological practices continue to capture an audience of vineyard managers around the globe. Kelly and John discuss in this episode: How Kelly developed practices around incorporating sheep into his vineyard management. Flooring a wildlife biologist with the bird population data on Kelly’s vineyard after implementing new practices. The role plant-grazing animals play in reducing insect pressures. Kelly’s cover cropping strategy and how it has led to a diversity of 50 species of plants growing in the vineyard. The specific holistic management techniques inspired by Allan Savory’s work that have contributed to vineyard success. The adaptability of these practices on other crops like nuts and tree crops.  
    3/17/2022
    1:11:00
  • Episode #79: Joe Lewis
    Joe Lewis is an internationally renowned scientist recognized for his work in entomology and agricultural studies. His discoveries in the behavioral and chemical interactions of parasitoids, insect herbivores, and plants have played a critical role in our understanding of ecological growing. He is also the author of A New Farm Language: How a Sharecropper's Son Discovered a World of Talking Plants, Smart Insects, and Natural Solutions. Listen as Joe and John discuss: Joe’s introduction to agriculture growing up on a Mississippi cotton farm The discovery of plants utilizing chemical compounds to alert parasitic wasps to the presence of caterpillars.  The first demonstration of associative learning in parasitic wasps. Sensitivity of signals between plants and parasitic wasps, including how they differentiate from food and host. Environmental impacts that have led to unbalanced increases in insect pressures. The value of cover cropping to provide a nectar source for insects during production season. Changing the paradigm from “how to kill this pest” to “why is this pest a pest?” A New Farm Language by Joe Lewis: https://bookstore.acresusa.com/products/a-new-farm-language
    2/24/2022
    1:33:33
  • Episode #78: Adam Chappell
    Adam Chappell is a regenerative grower and cover crop advocate from Cotton Plant, Arkansas. Adam started growing with his dad and brother on their 7,500 acre property in 2005, but by 2009 pigweed issues alone had nearly pushed them into bankruptcy. Knowing there had to be a better way, Adam began educating himself about the power of regenerative agriculture, implementing a cover cropping strategy that he claims saved the family farm. Today, Adam’s operation grows a variety of broadacre crops and continues to make strides in ecological health and crop performance. Throughout their conversation, Adam and AEA Founder John Kempf discuss: Adam’s start in agriculture and how cover cropping brought the farm “from the brink of bankruptcy to a profitable enterprise.”  Adam’s current methodologies for crop rotation and cover cropping. How the adoption of regenerative practices has contributed to improved profitability. Adam’s background in entomology and ecology and the shifts in insect populations he has seen over time. Questioning the necessity of soil testing and becoming wary of “sales tools.” Implementing Dr. Norman Lupo’s root intensification method and other row spacing strategies.  Livestock integration and the story of Adam’s first purchase of cattle. Why Adam’s goals for the future include “getting smaller.”
    12/30/2021
    53:35

About Regenerative Agriculture Podcast

This is a show for professional growers and agronomists who want to learn about the science and principles of regenerative agriculture systems to increase quality, yield, and profitability.
Podcast website

