Regenerative Agriculture Podcast

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225 episodes
- In this Podcast Short, John Kempf returns to the Permaculture Orchard Podcast with Stefan Sobkowiak and his son Zach to share actionable agronomic tips and key mindset shifts for regenerative growers. He explains that adding sugar to foliar sprays boosts plant metabolism and can halve fertilizer application rates, while establishing at least eight plant families triggers quorum sensing for ecosystem collaboration. John warns that most fruit quality issues stem from self-inflicted excesses of nitrogen and potassium, advocating for an internal shift from "what to kill" to "how to nurture." Finally, he urges growers to pinpoint their crop's specific "value drivers"—such as peak flavor, nutrient density, or shelf life—to guide their soil and management practices.
Hosted by Stefan Sobkowiak, The Permaculture Orchard Podcast serves as a practical guide for growers seeking cutting-edge insights into ecological agriculture and sustainable land management. Through hands-on testing, resources like the Permaculture Orchard Blueprint ebook, and real-world experiments in non-chemical weed management and multi-family ground covers, Stefan demonstrates how working with nature builds long-term soil health, improves fruit quality, and enhances overall farm profitability.
Resources
To listen to more episodes of the Permaculture Orchard Podcast and learn more about Stefan's work, please visit the links below:
YouTube Channel : www.youtube.com/c/stefansobkowiak POP Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@PermacultureOrchardPodcast Permaculture Orchard Masterclass: https://permaculture.study/ Talks: Stefan Sobkowiak Les Fermes Miracle Farms & Courses: miracle.farm
Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lesfermes.farms
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefansobkowiak/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-sobkowiak-91694442/
Ma Chaîne Française YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-fKD72AtioxXV2C9oZf6ZQ
About John Kempf
John Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA). A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it.
Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.
Support For This Show & Helping You Grow
Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.
Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.
Learn more about AEA's regenerative programs and products: https://www.advancingecoag.com
Podcast Extra: John Kempf on Soil Biophysics, Plant Immunity & Foliars on the Permaculture Orchard Podcast07/31/2026 | 1h 44 mins.In this Podcast Extra episode, John Kempf joins Stefan Sobkowiak and his son, Zach, on the Permaculture Orchard Podcast . During the course of the episode, they discuss John's background growing up on an Ohio Amish farm ; plant biophysics, including seeds as living microbial inoculants and quantum mechanics in photosynthesis ; high-ROI grower tips like adding sugar to foliar sprays to cut nutrient inputs in half , planting eight plant families to trigger quorum sensing , and avoiding excess nitrogen and potassium to prevent pest outbreaks and extend storage life ; and Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA), the company John founded to offer living, non-suppressive fertility inputs alongside AI agronomy tools like FieldLark.
Host Stefan Sobkowiak uses The Permaculture Orchard Podcast to give growers access to cutting-edge insights on ecological agriculture . Through the podcast, resources like the Permaculture Orchard Blueprint ebook , and his work transforming traditional monocultures into diverse permaculture ecosystems , Stefan demonstrates how hands-on testing, non-chemical weed management, and multi-family ground covers build long-term soil health, fruit quality, and farm profitability.
Resources
To listen to more episodes of the Permaculture Orchard Podcast and learn more about Stefan's work, please visit the links below:
YouTube Channel : www.youtube.com/c/stefansobkowiak
POP Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@PermacultureOrchardPodcast
Permaculture Orchard Masterclass: https://permaculture.study/
Talks: Stefan Sobkowiak
Les Fermes Miracle Farms & Courses: miracle.farm
Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lesfermes.farms
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stefansobkowiak/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefan-sobkowiak-91694442/
Ma Chaîne Française YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-fKD72AtioxXV2C9oZf6ZQ
About John Kempf
John Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA). A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it.
Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.
Support For This Show & Helping You Grow
Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.
Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.
Learn more about AEA's regenerative programs and products: https://www.advancingecoag.com
- In this Podcast Extra, Join John as he answers a wide range of grower-submitted questions covering challenges in agriculture. The discussion focuses on managing high summer leaf temperatures, optimizing organic nitrogen budgets, and navigating severe base saturation imbalances. John emphasizes the critical connection between precise crop nutrition, active soil biology, and the natural suppression of destructive diseases and pests.
Other topics discussed include:
Managing nutrition and the microbiome through AEA's integrated approach to help achieve crop resistance to spotted wing drosophila in berries.
Reducing pecan scab and weevil pressure by balancing trace minerals and applying AEA products like Pinion and PhotoMag.
Evaluating plant metabolism and internal health by measuring sugar levels, EC, and pH/EH homeostasis on a sap analysis.
Managing almond bloom diseases and pests like navel orange worm using AEA's Pinion alongside targeted applications of calcium and boron.
Executing safe foliar applications of solubilized urea by managing overall solution concentration and electrolyte levels to prevent crop leaf burn.
Improving late-season calcium absorption in fruit crops through soil shading and foliar boron applications.
Pre-blending AEA nutritional products before spraying to create a synergistic response because the formulations are designed to support living biology.
Addressing insect pests like the apple borer using a foliar combination of AEA's PhotoMag, Rejuvenate, and Rebound Boron.
Mitigating crop damage from herbicide drift using AEA products like SeaStim, MacroPak, MicroPak, HoloCal, and Rebound minerals to bind chelating herbicide molecules.
Utilizing micronized mineral products like AEA's Accelerate and HoloCal to deliver fast results as leaf-surface microbes rapidly metabolize the minerals.
Generating disproportionate crop responses in soil by fertigating and feeding rhizosphere microbes with the same consistency as foliar feeding.
Increasing lipid levels in pasture forage through adequate soil levels of calcium, sulfur, and boron combined with strategic grazing management.
Understanding how high sodium and chloride accumulation distorts refractometer brix readings by inflating total dissolved solids rather than indicating pure sugar content.
About John Kempf
A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it. Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.
Support For This Show & Helping You Grow
Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits. Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.
Visit https://advancingecoag.com to learn more.
Episode 185: Pioneering Solubilized Urea and Foliar Nutrition with the Fabian Family07/16/2026 | 1h 22 mins.Patrick Fabian and his two sons Andrew and Stephen operate a third and fourth-generation farm in Southern Alberta, Canada. Farming on 100% irrigated land, they specialize in producing a diverse range of pedigreed seeds, including cereals, flax, corn, alfalfa, canola, and peas. Their operation encompasses roughly a thousand acres and revolves around cultivating high-quality seeds that boast robust germination and exceptional vigor.
In their transition to regenerative agriculture, the Fabians drastically reduced upfront synthetic nitrogen, opting instead to spoon-feed crops with highly efficient foliar applications of solubilized urea. By combining biological seed treatments like compost tea with targeted carbon sources and micronutrients, they successfully eliminated the need for conventional fungicides and insecticides. Their practices focus heavily on maximizing net income per acre and enhancing soil biology rather than chasing sheer volume.
In this episode, John and the Fabians discuss:
The efficiency gains achieved by switching from upfront soil nitrogen to foliar applications of solubilized urea.
The operational shift from chasing maximum gross yield to prioritizing net income per acre.
Replacing conventional synthetic seed treatments with compost tea and biological inoculants.
How microbially active soils produce heavier pedigreed seeds with superior cold-stress vigor.
Utilizing plant sap analysis and tissue testing to address precise nutritional needs.
The remarkable crop resilience and yield recovery observed after severe early-stage hail damage.
How Advancing Eco Agriculture helps growers make data-driven decisions through sap testing.
Resources
To keep up with the Fabians, follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FabianSeedFarmsInc/
To learn more about plant sap analysis: https://advancingecoag.com/plant-sap-analysis/
About John Kempf
John Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA). A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it.
Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.
Support For This Show & Helping You Grow
Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.
Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.
Learn more about AEA's regenerative programs and products: https://www.advancingecoag.com
- Mark Schatzker's path into food science and journalism began in 1997 when an unforgettable Chilean steak completely changed his perspective on taste. Armed with a degree in philosophy, he became obsessed with understanding why standard North American food had lost its flavor. This curiosity sparked a decades-long global journey investigating the deep connection between soil quality, plant genetics, animal nutrition, and culinary excellence.
Today, Mark is the acclaimed author of three groundbreaking books—Steak, The Dorito Effect, and The End of Craving. Beyond his writing, he collaborates on clinical neuroscience and physiology research at Yale University and the University of Bristol. His current initiatives focus on studying how artificial flavorings, declining crop nutrient density, and a degraded food environment physically alter human brain chemistry, cravings, and overall public health.
In this episode, John and Mark discuss:
How modern agriculture's intense focus on yield has accidentally bred the natural flavor and nutrition out of whole foods.
The internal wisdom livestock use to actively seek out specific nutrients when grazing diverse, healthy pastures.
How synthetic flavorings are engineered in factories to trick human brain chemistry into a cycle of overconsumption.
The direct link between Advancing Eco Agriculture's focus on soil microbiomes and the creation of truly flavorful, nutrient-dense crops.
The stark differences between commodity-driven bulk food markets and traditional food cultures like those in Italy and Japan.
How regenerative growers can leverage exceptional crop flavor to command higher value and disrupt standard commodity markets.
Resources
To learn more about Mark's work and purchase his books, please visit: https://www.markschatzker.com/new-page-1
To follow Mark's ongoing research and writing, check out his Substack: https://markschatzker.substack.com/
About John Kempf
John Kempf is the founder of Advancing Eco Agriculture (AEA). A top expert in biological and regenerative farming, John founded AEA in 2006 to help fellow farmers by providing the education, tools, and strategies that will have a global effect on the food supply and those who grow it.
Through intense study and the knowledge gleaned from many industry leaders, John is building a comprehensive systems-based approach to plant nutrition – a system solidly based on the sciences of plant physiology, mineral nutrition, and soil microbiology.
Support For This Show & Helping You Grow
Since 2006, AEA has been on a mission to help growers become more resilient, efficient, and profitable with regenerative agriculture. AEA works directly with growers to apply its unique line of liquid mineral crop nutrition products and biological inoculants. Informed by cutting-edge plant and soil data-gathering techniques, AEA's science-based programs empower farm operations to meet the crop quality markers that matter the most.
AEA has created real and lasting change on millions of acres with its products and data-driven services by working hand-in-hand with growers to produce healthier soil, stronger crops, and higher profits.
Beyond working on the ground with growers, AEA leads in regenerative agriculture media and education, producing and distributing the popular and highly-regarded Regenerative Agriculture Podcast, inspiring webinars, and other educational content that serve as go-to resources for growers worldwide.
Learn more about AEA's regenerative programs and products: https://www.advancingecoag.com
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About Regenerative Agriculture Podcast
This is a show for professional growers and agronomists who want to learn about the science and principles of regenerative agriculture systems to increase quality, yield, and profitability.Podcast website
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