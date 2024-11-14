272. COP29 Live: From Call to Action with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy

Recorded Live at the UK COP Pavilion and moderated by Tom, 'From Call to Action: the Bridgetown Initiative and delivering Global Financial System Reform' is an inspiring conversation between Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Foreign Secretary, UK, David Lammy. Mia Mottley called the world to action when she released the initial Bridgetown Initiative at UNGA in 2022. Now in its third iteration, the Bridgetown Initiative brings together an ambitious and holistic set of calls for reforms to make the Global Financial System more inclusive, more shock-responsive, and better scaled to meet the financing challenges and needs for developing countries. The UK is ready to stand up to face those challenges head-on. As a G7 country with the largest sustainable financial centre in the world, a track-record of delivering financial innovations and influencing the global debate, a key voice in the governance of the System, the UK has a strong track-record and platform to deliver. And deliver we must: the global financial system needs to deliver a fairer deal for developing countries. This conversation is a frank discussion between two leading voices to understand the problems, identify solutions, and drive reforms to create a world free of poverty on a liveable planet. Huge thanks goes to UK COP Pavilion for allowing us to use their audio recording of this conversation. To watch more live events from COP 29 make sure to follow their YouTube channel here NOTES AND RESOURCES The Bridgetown Initiative UK COP Pavilion UK Government at COP29 GUESTS The Honourable Mia Mottley, SC, MP, Prime Minister of Barbados Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter (X) The Rt Hon David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter (X) Learn more about the Paris Agreement.