273. COP29 Live: Bigger, Better, Bolder. Updating NDCs in Line with 1.5C
Recorded live from COP29 in the UK Pavilion in Baku, Bigger, Better, Bolder: Updating NDCs in Line with 1.5 Degrees captures an energetic dialogue on the crucial role of bold leadership in climate action. Moderated by Tom, this dynamic session dives into why governments must ambitiously update their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to meet the 1.5°C goal, recognizing this decade as a pivotal chance to shape a sustainable future. Kicking off with insights from Ed Miliband, the UK's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, we explore how the UK's ambitious NDC exemplifies targets aligned with scientific guidelines, the public's mandate, and the need for investment-ready, collaborative action. Tom also welcomes Emma Pinchbeck, CEO, Climate Change Committee and Russell Read, Lead Delegate, We Are Family Foundation to unpack how real-economy and societal stakeholders can drive meaningful NDC implementation. He talks to Nigel Topping, non-executive Director of the National Wealth Fund and Diana Layfield, Chair of British International Investment about the critical role business plays in inspiring investment and innovation both domestically and internationally. The session concludes as Ana Toni, Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, joins Ed Miliband in a live Q&A, discussing how partnerships between major powers, such as Brazil and the UK, can accelerate global climate progress before the mid-decade tipping point. NOTES AND RESOURCES GUESTS The Rt Hon Ed Miliband MP, UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of Climate Change Committee Russell Reed, lead delegate for the We Are Family Foundation Nigel Topping, Non-exec director of National Wealth Fund and COP26 Climate Champion Diana Layfield, Chair of British International Investment HE Ana Toni, National Secretary for Climate Change at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, from Brazil as COP30 Presidency
272. COP29 Live: From Call to Action with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy
Recorded Live at the UK COP Pavilion and moderated by Tom, 'From Call to Action: the Bridgetown Initiative and delivering Global Financial System Reform' is an inspiring conversation between Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Foreign Secretary, UK, David Lammy. Mia Mottley called the world to action when she released the initial Bridgetown Initiative at UNGA in 2022. Now in its third iteration, the Bridgetown Initiative brings together an ambitious and holistic set of calls for reforms to make the Global Financial System more inclusive, more shock-responsive, and better scaled to meet the financing challenges and needs for developing countries. The UK is ready to stand up to face those challenges head-on. As a G7 country with the largest sustainable financial centre in the world, a track-record of delivering financial innovations and influencing the global debate, a key voice in the governance of the System, the UK has a strong track-record and platform to deliver. And deliver we must: the global financial system needs to deliver a fairer deal for developing countries. This conversation is a frank discussion between two leading voices to understand the problems, identify solutions, and drive reforms to create a world free of poverty on a liveable planet. Huge thanks goes to UK COP Pavilion for allowing us to use their audio recording of this conversation. NOTES AND RESOURCES The Bridgetown Initiative UK COP Pavilion UK Government at COP29 GUESTS The Honourable Mia Mottley, SC, MP, Prime Minister of Barbados The Rt Hon David Lammy, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom
271. Getting Nature on the Balance Sheet
This week, Paul and Tom are joined by Tony Goldner, from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures. Tony helps make sense of what happened at the recent Biodiversity COP in Colombia and discusses the many ways that nature is starting to appear on business' and regulators' agendas. Companies are waking up to the fact that their resilience depends on the resilience of nature. Many companies are in the process of developing and setting long-term transition plans to net-zero. Tony explains that as biodiversity and nature-loss risks mount, businesses need to also consider that nature-based dependencies, risks, and mitigations should be put in place. NOTES AND RESOURCES GUEST Tony Goldner, TNFD Executive Director
270. What Does This Trump Presidency Mean for Climate?
As the news of Donald Trump's 2024 US election victory makes headlines around the world, Christiana Figueres, Tom Rivett-Carnac and Paul Dickinson unpack Trump and Harris's campaign and discuss the implications of a Trump-led administration on US climate ambition, both domestically and internationally. Or as Tom puts it, "What the hell just happened in the US?" Join the hosts as they analyze potential shifts in policy, how business and finance could counterbalance federal setbacks, and what this means for COP29, NDCs, and global multilateral efforts. During their discussion, the hosts pose some crucial questions: how would a US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement impact global decarbonisation progress? What role will China play as the climate leadership landscape shifts? Amidst these turbulent times, we're thrilled to inject a dose of much needed optimism by welcoming Congresswoman-Elect Yassamin Ansari to Outrage + Optimism. Fresh from her election to the US House of Representatives for Arizona's 3rd District, Yassamin joins us with her inspiring perspective on leading progressive change at the federal level. Her election, which makes her the second ever Iranian American to be elected to Congress, brings hope for resilient climate leadership despite federal setbacks. NOTES AND RESOURCES GUEST Congresswoman-Elect Yassamin Ansari
269. COP16: Making Peace with Nature?
This week, Christiana has a fascinating window into the Biodiversity COP negotiations underway in Colombia. From Cali, she's joined by Freya Newman and Irene Suarez Perez from the Global Optimism team who give us the lowdown into what's going on inside and outside the negotiating rooms. They tell what's unique about Colombia hosting, how it's given a platform to indigenous and local community voices; and why business is talking about love as well as finance. Also joining Christiana from Cali is Monica Medina, a fellow with Conservation International and the US' first Special Envoy for Biodiversity. They have an animated chat about the essential interdependence of climate and biodiversity, and Medina shares her optimism about a new oceans fund. And they take a deep (and refreshingly nerdy!) dive into DSI - digital sequencing information - and how we can ensure lucrative genetic codes, often found in the Global South, are fairly compensated and reimbursed. NOTES AND RESOURCES GUESTS Monica Medina, Arnhold Distinguished Fellow at Conservation International, former Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, Environment and Science and the first US Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources Irene Suarez Perez, Senior Advisor - Nature & Food System Transformation - Groundswell at Global Optimism Freya Newman, Advisor, Groundswell at Global Optimism
