Lace up your boots! It’s time to climb to the top of a beaver dam, descend into a tar pit, peer into the canopy of a giant sequoia, and bask in the glow of the ...
Foraging with Mia Andler
Have you ever wondered if the plants growing along your favorite trail or outside your door are edible? Or what kinds of flavors might not be available at the grocery store?
Many of us aren't familiar with the tastes of the places where we live, even though there are wild foods growing all around us. Join me and author, educator, and forager Mia Andler on a walk beside the Truckee River to learn about the wild foods of California and beyond.
Links:
Mia's website
Mia's Books
California's Forgotten Pine Nuts
Pine Needle Tea
Support Golden State Naturalist on Patreon!
My website is goldenstatenaturalist.com
You can find me @goldenstatenaturalist on Instagram and TikTok.
The theme song is called "i dunno" by grapes. You can find the song and creative commons license here.
7/12/2023
1:07:46
Urban Ecology Part 2 with Miguel Ordeñana (Bats, Inclusive Urban Nature and Community Science)
Do bats live close to my house? Why are they important? Do they have rabies? How can people help take care of urban wildlife? How can we involve more people in conservation and community science, particularly people from historically excluded groups? Come with me and Miguel Ordeñana to Griffith Park in Los Angeles, where we discuss all of this and so much more.
Links:
Bat Motherhood
Benefits of Bats
CDC Page on Human Rabies
National Science Foundation STEM Diversity Report
NHMLA's Community Science Projects
LA Times article on lead removal project
Jaguars and Obsession for Men
My website is goldenstatenaturalist.com
Merch
You can find me @goldenstatenaturalist on Instagram and TikTok
The theme song is called "i dunno" by grapes, and you can find it here.
5/5/2023
57:24
Urban Ecology Part 1 with Miguel Ordeñana (P-22 Mountain Lion, Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, and Other Urban Carnivores)
Have you ever wondered what kind of wildlife lives right in the middle of your city? Or why some animals thrive in cities while others don't? And how did a mountain lion end up in Los Angeles, anyway? Join me and Miguel Ordeñana, the scientist who discovered mountain lion P-22 living in Griffith Park in LA as we discuss these questions and so many more.
Links:
Keeping Cats Indoors
Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing
Safety in Mountain Lion Habitat
P-22 sightings during my visit to LA
P-22 Eulogy by Beth Pratt
Friends of Griffith Park
My website is www.goldenstatenaturalist.com
Podcast merch!
You can find me @goldenstatenaturalist on Instagram or TikTok
The theme song is called "i dunno" by grapes.
4/20/2023
1:05:07
Growing Native Plants from Seed with Julia Michaels
Have you ever wanted to grow your own native plants? Where can you get California native seeds? Should you sow them directly in the ground or start them in pots? Is there anything you should do to the seeds before planting them? What time of year should they be planted? How should the soil be prepared? What are some common mistakes to avoid? What are some good plants to start with? Is this the end of the lawn as we know it?
Join me and restoration ecologist Dr. Julia Michaels as we explore Hedgerow Farms, which grows native wildflower and grass seed for ecological restoration projects. In the first half of the episode, learn how native seed is produced on a large scale at the farm, and in the second half, find out how you can use native seeds to grow thriving native plants and increase the biodiversity of your own backyard.
Special thanks to Alejandro Garcia, Jeff Quiter, and Manolo Sanchez for taking the time to show me around the farm!
Links:
Hedgerow Farms: So much California native seed!
Bloom California: Find a local native plant nursery.
Calscape: California native plant landscaping tool.
Calflora: Database providing information on California native plants in the wild.
Research on wild seeds becoming domesticated over time.
Lost Beneath Lake Berryessa: More information on the Monticello Dam and the town of Monticello! Also photos by Dorothea Lange.
My website is www.goldenstatenaturalist.com
You can find me on Instagram and TikTok @goldenstatenaturalist.
Patreon support helps a ton! Check out the perks here: www.patreon.com/michellefullner
The theme song is called "i dunno" by grapes, and you can find it here.
3/23/2023
1:13:52
Amphibians with Gary Bucciarelli
What is an amphibian, anyway? Are they leading double lives? What's the difference between a newt and a salamander? A frog and a toad? What kinds of amphibians live in California? Why are California newts so toxic? How do they always, always find their way home?
Join me and Gary Bucciarelli as we explore a stream in the Santa Monica Mountains, finding plentiful frogs and newts as we discuss the questions above and many more.
Links:
Map of Amphibian Diversity
Arboreal Salamanders
California Herps
Gary's Website
Gary's email address is [email protected]
You can find me @goldenstatenaturalist on Instagram and TikTok.
My website is www.goldenstatenaturalist.com
Your support on Patreon is so appreciated!
The theme song is called "i dunno" by grapes, and you can find the Creative Commons License here.
Listen along as Michelle interviews captivating experts in their natural habitats across California, and find out how the unique plants, animals, geology, and hydrology of this biodiversity hotspot make this state golden.