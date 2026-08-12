Guest: Amber Sullins, Chief Meteorologist at ABC15

When most people think about dangerous weather, they think about hurricanes, tornadoes, or blizzards. But in the deserts of the Southwest, one of the most impactful—and often overlooked—hazards can arrive as a towering wall of dust. Today on Weather Geeks, we're joined by Amber Sullins, a longtime Arizona meteorologist who has spent her career helping people navigate everything from extreme heat and monsoon storms to the massive dust storms that have become synonymous with life in the desert Southwest. We'll talk about her journey forecasting some of the country's most unique weather, and we'll take a deep dive into the development of the new PHX-DUST scale—a groundbreaking effort designed to classify dust storms and better communicate their impacts to the public. From the science behind the scale to the challenges of translating complex research into actionable information, we'll explore how meteorologists are working to improve awareness and resilience in the face of one of Arizona's signature weather threats.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Dust Storms in the Southwest

01:00 Amber Sullins' Journey in Meteorology

02:21 Unique Weather Challenges in Arizona

03:22 Forecasting Monsoon and Dust Storms

05:05 Factors Influencing Dust Storm Severity

07:16 Impact of Water Scarcity on Dust Storms

08:40 Health Risks from Dust Storm Particulates

10:33 Types of Dust Storms and Their Detection

14:15 Break 1

14:18 Development of the Phoenix Dust Scale

17:02 Using Air Quality Data for Dust Severity

20:27 Safety Tips for Dust Storms

22:11 Assessing Dust Storm Intensity Quickly

24:17 Applicability of the Dust Scale Elsewhere

25:19 Break 2

28:37 Sharing the Dust Scale with the Public

30:01 Acceptance and Validation of the Scale

32:41 Future Weather Challenges in Arizona

33:40 Upcoming Weather Events and Outlook



Resources

phoenixdust.asu.edu - https://phoenixdust.asu.edu

American Meteorological Society - https://www.ametsoc.org

Arizona State University - https://www.asu.edu

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