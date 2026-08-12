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437 episodes
- Guest: Dr. Amanda Staudt
We live in an era where the weather is breaking records, reshaping economies, and dominating global headlines. Navigating this rapidly changing landscape requires a unique blend of cutting-edge science, public trust, and bold leadership. As the newly appointed Executive Director of the American Meteorological Society, Dr. Amanda Staudt is stepping into the helm at a pivotal moment. From the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in forecasting to the battle against climate misinformation, she is tasked with guiding the scientific community into the future. Today, we’re sitting down with Dr. Staudt to discuss her vision for the future of meteorology, how AMS is adapting to the AI revolution, and what it takes to inspire the next generation of weather and climate professionals.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Amanda Staudt's background
00:50 How Amanda became a weather enthusiast
04:02 AMS's history and Amanda's leadership role
04:58 Bridging academia, government, and private sector
07:42 AMS's publications, conferences, and programs
10:46 The new AI-focused journal and its significance
14:57 AMS's role in policy and advocacy
15:46 Break 1
20:01 Communicating science to policymakers and the public
25:00 The importance of conferences and professional development
27:47 Break 2
30:00 Future vision for AMS and the evolving weather enterprise
33:55 AMS's organizational structure and volunteer engagement
36:43 Closing remarks and gratitude
Resources
American Meteorological Society (AMS) - https://www.ametsoc.org
AMS Journals - https://www.ametsoc.org/ams/index.cfm/publications/journals/
Climate Crossroads Congressional Fellowship - https://www.nationalacademies.org/programs/NRCEO-CCX-23-P-56
AI in Environmental Systems Journal - https://www.ametsoc.org/ams/publications/journals/artificial-intelligence-for-the-earth-systems/
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine - https://www.nationalacademies.org
Guest Links
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/amanda-staudt-27ba22b8
Twitter - https://twitter.com/amandastaudt
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Amber Sullins, Chief Meteorologist at ABC15
When most people think about dangerous weather, they think about hurricanes, tornadoes, or blizzards. But in the deserts of the Southwest, one of the most impactful—and often overlooked—hazards can arrive as a towering wall of dust. Today on Weather Geeks, we're joined by Amber Sullins, a longtime Arizona meteorologist who has spent her career helping people navigate everything from extreme heat and monsoon storms to the massive dust storms that have become synonymous with life in the desert Southwest. We'll talk about her journey forecasting some of the country's most unique weather, and we'll take a deep dive into the development of the new PHX-DUST scale—a groundbreaking effort designed to classify dust storms and better communicate their impacts to the public. From the science behind the scale to the challenges of translating complex research into actionable information, we'll explore how meteorologists are working to improve awareness and resilience in the face of one of Arizona's signature weather threats.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Dust Storms in the Southwest
01:00 Amber Sullins' Journey in Meteorology
02:21 Unique Weather Challenges in Arizona
03:22 Forecasting Monsoon and Dust Storms
05:05 Factors Influencing Dust Storm Severity
07:16 Impact of Water Scarcity on Dust Storms
08:40 Health Risks from Dust Storm Particulates
10:33 Types of Dust Storms and Their Detection
14:15 Break 1
14:18 Development of the Phoenix Dust Scale
17:02 Using Air Quality Data for Dust Severity
20:27 Safety Tips for Dust Storms
22:11 Assessing Dust Storm Intensity Quickly
24:17 Applicability of the Dust Scale Elsewhere
25:19 Break 2
28:37 Sharing the Dust Scale with the Public
30:01 Acceptance and Validation of the Scale
32:41 Future Weather Challenges in Arizona
33:40 Upcoming Weather Events and Outlook
Resources
phoenixdust.asu.edu - https://phoenixdust.asu.edu
American Meteorological Society - https://www.ametsoc.org
Arizona State University - https://www.asu.edu
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Dr. Michael Brennan, Director of NOAA's National Hurricane Center
The peak of hurricane season is right around the corner—and whether you live along the coast or hundreds of miles inland, what happens in the tropics can have real impacts on your life. The question is: what do you actually need to know before the season really ramps up? Today on Weather Geeks, we’re getting a preview straight from the source. Dr. Michael Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, joins us to walk through what forecasters are watching this year, how hurricane prediction continues to improve, and where the biggest challenges still remain. We’ll also talk about new tools and products coming out of the National Hurricane Center, how technology is shaping the future of forecasting, and what all of this means for you when the next storm is on the horizon.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Hurricane Season and Its Impacts
02:45 Understanding Tropical Storm Arthur and Its Effects
05:41 El Niño's Influence on Hurricane Activity
08:34 The Importance of Preparedness and Messaging
11:59 Evolving Forecasting Techniques and Challenges
14:15 Break 1
14:40 Advancements in Predictive Modeling and AI
17:44 The Role of Communication in Weather Forecasting
20:46 Inland Hurricane Threats and Their Impacts
23:51 Future Directions in Hurricane Research and Forecasting
26:54 Conclusion and Final Thoughts on Hurricane Preparedness
26:58 Break 2
27:09 Conclusion and Final Thoughts on Hurricane Preparednes
Resources
NOAA National Hurricane Center - https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
Google DeepMind - https://deepmind.com/
Hurricane Forecasting Models (HWRF, HAFS) - https://www.nco.ncep.noaa.gov/pmb/products/hwrf/
Guest Links
Twitter - https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-brennan-5a90322b2
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Dr. Mike Farrar, Booz Allen Hamilton
Weather forecasting has come a long way—from hand-drawn maps and limited observations to a world driven by supercomputers, satellites, and real-time data. But as technology continues to evolve, so does the challenge of making forecasts faster, smarter, and more useful for the people who rely on them every day. Today on Weather Geeks, we’re joined by Dr. Mike Farrar, whose career has spanned research, operations, and leadership across the meteorological community. His company has been tasked to help modernize the National Weather Service, and with that he’s helping shape what the future of forecasting could look like for both meteorologists and the public alike. We’ll talk about the biggest challenges facing weather operations today, how emerging technologies like AI and cloud computing are changing the forecasting landscape, and why communication and public trust remain just as important as the science itself.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Career Background of Dr. Mike Farrar
01:30 The Evolution of Weather Forecasting Technologies
04:18 Transformational Advances in Meteorology
09:15 The Private Sector and Meteorology's Growth
12:16 Break 1
12:19 The Impact of AI and Cloud Computing
19:28 Modernizing the National Weather Service
22:55 The Role of Human Forecasters in the Age of AI
26:51 Break 2
28:01 The North Star of Meteorology: Science and Service
30:18 Skills for Future Meteorologists
33:50 Embracing Change in the Meteorological Field
34:29 Closing Remarks and Resources
Resources
Booz Allen Hamilton - https://www.boozallen.com
NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Prediction - https://www.weather.gov/ncep/
American Meteorological Society - https://www.ametsoc.org
AWIPS (Advanced Weather Information Processing System) - https://vlab.noaa.gov/web/nws-heritage/-/introducing-awips
NCAR (National Center for Atmospheric Research) - https://ncar.ucar.edu
Guest links
LinkedIn - linkedin.com/in/mikefarrar-wx
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Guest: Dr. Jennifer Francis, Woodwell Climate Research Center
When we think about the Arctic, it's easy to picture a remote landscape of sea ice and polar bears. But what happens in the far north doesn't stay there. As the Arctic continues to warm at an unprecedented pace, scientists are uncovering how those changes may be influencing weather patterns across the Northern Hemisphere—from prolonged heat waves and persistent droughts to heavy rainfall and unusual swings in the jet stream. Today on Weather Geeks, we're joined by atmospheric scientist Dr. Jennifer Francis, whose pioneering research has helped shape our understanding of the connection between Arctic climate change and the behavior of the jet stream. We'll explore why the Arctic is warming so rapidly, how those changes can ripple through the atmosphere, and what they may mean for the persistent weather patterns we've seen in recent years—including the extreme heat that has gripped much of Europe this summer.
Chapters
00:00 Dr. Jennifer Francis's background and interest in weather
05:22 Jet stream patterns and their role in extreme weather
13:21 Break 1
14:31 Mechanisms of Arctic amplification and feedbacks
22:57 Stratospheric polar vortex and winter weather effects
25:04 Break 2
25:58 Summer jet stream behavior and climate connections
32:08 Ocean heat waves and their influence on jet stream patterns
34:33 Current research and future challenges in Arctic climate studies
37:06 Closing remarks and resources
Resources
Woodwell Climate Research Center - https://www.woodwellclimate.org/
Jennifer Francis - Research Profile - https://www.woodwellclimate.org/our-scientists/jennifer-francis/
Clausius-Clapeyron Relationship - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clausius%E2%80%93Clapeyron_relation
Guest links
Twitter - https://x.com/WoodwellClimate https://x.com/JFrancisClimate
Research Center - https://www.woodwellclimate.org/
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Weather Geeks
You see it every day. It’s the subject of poetry, literature, art and film. It can inspire spiritual experiences, and it can destroy everything you have ever worked for. It is the weather, and no one knows it better than we do. Join us every week for the agony and the ecstasy of the one story that the entire world participates in and the science behind it. From the people behind The Weather Channel TV network.Podcast website
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