Ecological Forecasting

Guests: Dr. Steven ThurIntroduction: When extreme weather events rear their ugly heads, our first concerns are naturally with people and property. But sometimes, we tend to forget the impacts on the environment around us and the animals that also inhabit the same spaces we live and breathe. The impact on their environment also leads to huge impacts on the economies around their habitats as well. As we move on and focus our attention on the next weather event, the unheard cries of the environment beg for us to notice them. Additionally, as our climate is changing and the world continues to get warmer, those impacts can become more and more exasperated. What do we need to do as an industry of meteorologists and scientists to start focusing more on these issues before our attention is taken elsewhere? We've brought in Dr. Steven Thur, Director of NOAA's Oceanic and Atmospheric Research division, to discuss…