You see it every day. It’s the subject of poetry, literature, art and film. It can inspire spiritual experiences, and it can destroy everything you have ever wo... More
Available Episodes
5 of 278
Billion Dollar Disasters of 2023 So Far
Guests: Weather Geeks TeamDescription: One of the biggest metrics for tracking extreme weather events that impact our country is quantifying them as “Billion Dollar Disasters.” Earlier this week, NOAA announced that 7 separate billion-dollar disasters have occurred so far in 2023. Every month of the year so far has had at least one disaster, ranging from winter events to tornadoes. We are going to take time during this episode to break down each one and how that sets up these regions for the rest of the year ahead with more of the severe season still ahead of us and tropical season looming around the corner…See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/10/2023
45:41
Ecological Forecasting
Guests: Dr. Steven ThurIntroduction: When extreme weather events rear their ugly heads, our first concerns are naturally with people and property. But sometimes, we tend to forget the impacts on the environment around us and the animals that also inhabit the same spaces we live and breathe. The impact on their environment also leads to huge impacts on the economies around their habitats as well. As we move on and focus our attention on the next weather event, the unheard cries of the environment beg for us to notice them. Additionally, as our climate is changing and the world continues to get warmer, those impacts can become more and more exasperated. What do we need to do as an industry of meteorologists and scientists to start focusing more on these issues before our attention is taken elsewhere? We’ve brought in Dr. Steven Thur, Director of NOAA’s Oceanic and Atmospheric Research division, to discuss…See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/3/2023
32:02
Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command
Guests: Rear Admiral Ronald J. PiretIntroduction: The United States Navy is stationed all over the globe and requires accurate weather and ocean forecasting in order to operate to achieve their mission as well as assist other branches of our military. Today we want to dive into that complex operation and shed some light on the over 2,500 Sailors, Scientists, Engineers and Technicians at the Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command. Joining us is the Commander of that group, Rear Admiral Ronald J Piret. Thank you for joining us today! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/26/2023
24:01
A Meteorologist Goes to Washington
Guests: Rep. Eric SorensenIntroduction: In the United States, our congressional representatives and senators play an important role in how the conversation and actions on climate change occur in our country. Yet, for the most part, those same individuals don’t have a background rooted in meteorology or climate sciences. Representative Eric Sorensen seeks to change that and become the first meteorologist to serve in congress in nearly 50 years. He’s joining us today to discuss how his career transitioned from a broadcast meteorologist to politician and how and where he hopes to see the congressional conversation on climate change move. Congressman, thank you for joining us today!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/19/2023
30:36
Never Miss A Powder Day
Guests: Joel GratzIntroduction: “Never miss a powder day.” Those coveted days with deep, fresh, powdery snow on the slopes. That was a mantra turned into a successful snow forecasting business. Today on Weather Geeks, meet Joel Gratz - an entrepreneurial meteorologist who has figured out how to optimize forecasting mountain snow. Find out how he sees forecasting and communication changing in the future. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You see it every day. It’s the subject of poetry, literature, art and film. It can inspire spiritual experiences, and it can destroy everything you have ever worked for. It is the weather, and no one knows it better than we do. Join us every week for the agony and the ecstasy of the one story that the entire world participates in and the science behind it. From the people behind The Weather Channel TV network.