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623 episodes
- Ghosts & Time Slips
Archive Episode 099 | Originally Aired October 8, 2020
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- Alien In The Woods, Hat Man, UFO Sightings & Sky Trumpets
Episode 483 | July 24, 2026
Maria's Screenshots: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/post/483-alien-in-the-woods-hat-man-ufo-sightings-sky-trumpets
INFO & CONTACT
Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com
Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries
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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast
Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086
- Invisible Monkeys, Alien Jellyfish & The Legend Of Scraggly Dave
Episode 482 | July 6, 2026
INFO & CONTACT
Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com
Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries
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Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086
- Prophetic Dreams, Crawling Humanoid & Haunted Houses
Archive Episode 119 | Originally Aired January 10, 2021
Mattie's photos of The Old Grace: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/post/119-mattie-s-photos-of-the-old-grace-aired-1-10-2021
INFO & CONTACT
Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com
Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries
Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal
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FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast
Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086
- House Of Horrors, Haunting On The Hill & Three Knocks
Episode 481 | June 22, 2026
INFO & CONTACT
Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com
Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries
Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN
FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast
Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086
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About Paranormal Mysteries
Join me on a weekly journey down the path of high strangeness, as I explore Hauntings, Supernatural Creatures, Extraterrestrials, Folklore, Missing People, and many other unexplained phenomena. The unknown awaits. Share your experience at www.ParanormalMysteriesPodcast.comPodcast website
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