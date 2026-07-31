House Of Horrors, Haunting On The Hill & Three Knocks Episode 481 | June 22, 2026 INFO & CONTACT Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story SUPPORT THE SHOW Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086

House Of Horrors, Haunting On The Hill & Three Knocks | 481

Prophetic Dreams, Crawling Humanoid & Haunted Houses Archive Episode 119 | Originally Aired January 10, 2021 Mattie's photos of The Old Grace: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/post/119-mattie-s-photos-of-the-old-grace-aired-1-10-2021 INFO & CONTACT Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story SUPPORT THE SHOW Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086

Invisible Monkeys, Alien Jellyfish & The Legend Of Scraggly Dave Episode 482 | July 6, 2026 INFO & CONTACT Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story SUPPORT THE SHOW Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086

Alien In The Woods, Hat Man, UFO Sightings & Sky Trumpets Episode 483 | July 24, 2026 Maria's Screenshots: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/post/483-alien-in-the-woods-hat-man-ufo-sightings-sky-trumpets INFO & CONTACT Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story SUPPORT THE SHOW Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086

Ghosts & Time Slips Archive Episode 099 | Originally Aired October 8, 2020 INFO & CONTACT Website: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com Tell Your Story: https://paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/tell-your-story SUPPORT THE SHOW Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/paranormalmysteries Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/paranormal PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MG24QCZBAWRRN FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ParanormalMysteriesPodcast Podcast Source: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/paranormal-mysteries--2321086

About Paranormal Mysteries

About Paranormal Mysteries

About Paranormal Mysteries

Join me on a weekly journey down the path of high strangeness, as I explore Hauntings, Supernatural Creatures, Extraterrestrials, Folklore, Missing People, and many other unexplained phenomena. The unknown awaits. Share your experience at www.ParanormalMysteriesPodcast.com