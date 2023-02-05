Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsScience
Podcast Paranormal Mysteries Podcast
Paranormal Mysteries | Unexplained Supernatural Stories | Nic Ryan Media
Join Nic Ryan as he takes you on a weekly journey into the world of unexplained, and supernatural phenomena. Topics include historical accounts, and listener st... More
ScienceNatural SciencesSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 398
  • {RW} The Land Between The Lakes - Part 2 (ep82)
    The Land Between The Lakes - Part 1: https://www.spreaker.com/user/mythicradio/074-the-land-between-the-lakes-part-1
    4/27/2023
    32:46
  • 324: Haunted Summer Camp, Alien Encounter Near Pt. Pleasant, WV & A Grandmother’s Spirit
    Tonight, I'll be talking about a shared experience involving alien activity near the town of Pt. Pleasant, WV, a grandmother's spirit that lends a helping hand, and a summer camp in the Great Lakes region that welcomes campers from this world, and next.
    4/24/2023
    23:53
  • 323: Convenient Store Shadow Person, A Magic Rock & Something In The Closet
    I want you to think a haunted location, go ahead, I'll wait… Got one in mind? Good. Now, some of you might be picturing an old mansion, creepy forest, or most likely a moonlit cemetery. While these are all excellent choices, would you ever suspect a convenient store as a likely place to encounter the supernatural.Tonight, I'll be talking about a case in Oregon where this is being reported, along with other experiences involving ghostly attachments, a loving father's spirit, a time warp, and a stone that grants wishes. Kaylea's Videos: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/forum/episode-specific-information/323-kaylea-s-videos
    4/20/2023
    22:59
  • 322: Old Hag Syndrome, Bizarre Trail In The Woods & Multiple Demons
    It's late at night, when suddenly you're awoken by something unknown, and you quickly find that you can't move your body. Confusion then turns to terror, as you come to realize that you're not alone.Sleep Paralysis is one of the most common paranormal experiences that people share with me, and although some of these reports can be scientifically explained away, there are others that seem to defy rational explanation. Especially those that involve an entity known as the Old Hag.Tonight, I'll be talking more about this unsettling phenomenon, as well as a strange report of a doppelgänger, multiple encounters with demons, mysterious disembodied tapping, and a bizarre endless road, that leads to the unknown.
    4/17/2023
    28:18
  • 321: Phantom Funeral, Supernatural Visitations, Doppelgangers & A Man Made Of Lights
    Losing someone we love is the most painful thing we can experience, but when they return from the great beyond to give us a message, the confirmation that they're still with us can be the greatest comfort of all. This phenomenon takes place in several of tonight's stories, as well as a couple of experiences involving haunted houses, a Doppelgänger, and a man made of lights.
    4/13/2023
    25:57

About Paranormal Mysteries Podcast

Join Nic Ryan as he takes you on a weekly journey into the world of unexplained, and supernatural phenomena. Topics include historical accounts, and listener stories involving Hauntings, Bizarre Creatures, Extraterrestrials, Folklore, High Strangeness, Missing People, and much more.

If you have an experience to share, email me or visit my website.

Email: [email protected]

Voice Message: http://www.sharemyevp.com

Website: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/

Forum: https://www.paranormalmysteriespodcast.com/forum

© 2023 Paranormal Mysteries Podcast. All rights reserved.
