Planet Visionaries spotlights climate innovators who are helping to solve some of the world’s most challenging environmental issues. In each episode, host Alex Honnold, an adventure rock climber and outdoor advocate, will talk to one of those leaders to learn about their work, background and what motivates them to preserve the earth. Listeners will hear from the world’s most renowned ocean explorer, a man who has dedicated his life to protecting penguins, a volcanologist who found a way to predict eruptions and a Peruvian biologist who is safeguarding sea life with the help of coastal communities. Taken together, the podcast will offer an intimate portrait of the diverse and dynamic people who are at the forefront of the quest to keep the planet perpetual.