Throughout Season 5 of Planet Visionaries, a landmark podcast series in partnership with the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, host Alex Honnold has spoken with extraordinary people leading innovation in conservation, science and technology. In this episode, he revisits the most powerful moments—from Miranda Wang who transforms previously unrecyclable plastics into high-value materials to Kris Tompkins who is restoring vast South America ecosystems. These stories bridge the gap between scientific innovation and the human spirit, proving that protecting our planet is entirely possible when passion meets action.



Whether you’re discovering the series for the first time or have been with us all season, this episode captures the spirit of Planet Visionaries: that protecting our planet is entirely possible.



For nearly a century, Rolex has supported pioneering explorers. Over time, the company has moved from championing exploration for the sake of discovery to protecting the planet. Through the Perpetual Planet Initiative, Rolex stands alongside the inspiring people who are dedicated to building a better future for all life on Earth.



Credits:



Photographs and footage credits:

National Geographic; Tompkins Foundation, Rewilding Argentina, Rewilding Chile; AmberCycle, Novoloop; SeaLegacy; The Solutions Project; CETI; KaraSolar; Sanku; Canada's National Arts Centre; Lightspring Solar; The Honnold Foundation; NeuroRestore; Mission Blue and Noe Langronier for Coral Gardens; Lianna Nixon Photography; Ocean Discovery League images courtesy of Susan Poulton; Oceancensus.



Also huge thanks to all of the guests below for providing images:



Pablo Borboroglu, Bertie Gregory, Kris Tompkins, Miranda Wang, Shay Sethi, Alice Eady, Malaika Vaz, Paul Nicklen, Cristina Mittermeier, Mark Ruffalo, Gloria Walton, David Gruber, Oliver Utne, Felix Brooks-church, Ben Mirin, Xiye Bastida, Joseph McNeil, Gregoire Courtine, Jocelyne Bloch, Titouan Bernicot, Sylvia Earle, Fernando Trujillo, David Doubilet, Jennifer Hayes, Allison Fong, Andrew Thurber, Sheena Talma and Katy Croff Bell.







To find out more about the Rolex and National Geographic Perpetual Planet Ocean Expeditions



Theme and score by Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music, produced by Russell Emanuel.



Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts and follow @sonypodcasts.



Thank you to On Air Presents. for their creative, branding and marketing support.



Planet Visionaries is a podcast in partnership with the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, and a Sony Music Podcasts production.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices