Rolex and The Washington Post Creative Group
  • Bringing ecosystems back to life
    How Tompkins Conservation is rewilding millions of acres and restoring key species in South America.
    6/1/2023
    17:02
  • A new key to climate resilience
    Meet the biologist canoeing 40,000km of Africa’s under-researched rivers to solve water and food security concerns for millions.
    5/4/2023
    19:21
  • Season 3 Trailer
    Join host Alex Honnold for Season 3 of “Planet Visionaries.” Hear the stories of the explorers, adventurers and scientists solving Earth’s biggest climate challenges in this podcast.
    5/4/2023
    0:21
  • Putting Indigenous expertise on the map
    Mapping Indigenous knowledge could help a nation adapt to climate change. Geographer and climate action advocate Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim explains how.
    12/7/2022
    24:58
  • Engineering an end to ‘hidden hunger’
    Malnutrition is a global problem with global consequences. Could this machine fix it?
    11/9/2022
    16:42

Planet Visionaries spotlights climate innovators who are helping to solve some of the world’s most challenging environmental issues. In each episode, host Alex Honnold, an adventure rock climber and outdoor advocate, will talk to one of those leaders to learn about their work, background and what motivates them to preserve the earth. Listeners will hear from the world’s most renowned ocean explorer, a man who has dedicated his life to protecting penguins, a volcanologist who found a way to predict eruptions and a Peruvian biologist who is safeguarding sea life with the help of coastal communities. Taken together, the podcast will offer an intimate portrait of the diverse and dynamic people who are at the forefront of the quest to keep the planet perpetual.
