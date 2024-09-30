Uluru

Today on Wonder, we get close to Uluru, a majestic sandstone formation in the Australian outback. Uluru is like a sleeping giant lying across the red desert. Sometimes Uluru seems to glow from within, its rust-coloured surface becoming fiery orange. Other times it appears pink or purple, a spectacle that alters with the changing light. For the Anangu people, who have lived at its base for thousands of years, Uluru is a sacred place. Feel the wind and the sand as you let yourself be transported here. Put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself — to breathe, learn, and wonder. This is Wonder, a weekly five-minute audio experience designed to transport you far away from the chaos of everyday life. Wonder is a Brazen production.