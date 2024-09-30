Today on Wonder, we’re traveling to the magical island of Socotra, almost 100 km off the Horn of Africa. The island is a sanctuary for nearly 700 species that exist nowhere else in the world. Here, rain is so scarce that plants like the poisonous pink desert rose and the spiral-leafed cucumber tree fiercely guard their precious water. It’s easy to forget, surrounded by emerald sea water on Socotra’s beaches. Close your eyes and let us guide you to hidden wonders within this tiny archipelago. Put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself — to breathe, learn, and wonder.
7:55
The Blue Fire Volcano
Today on Wonder, we visit the Indonesian island of Java to discover a mesmerizing phenomenon: the blue-fire volcano. During the day, pale plumes of gas billow from the crater and fissures in the rock. But it’s at night that this volcano really comes alive. As the sun sets, it prepares to wow onlookers with a show of colors. Indigo-blue flames dance and leap from its craters, casting shadows across the turquoise lake below. In this week’s episode, we’re traveling to the volcano’s edge to witness this vision in blue. It’s time to put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself—to breathe, learn, and wonder.
8:33
Uluru
Today on Wonder, we get close to Uluru, a majestic sandstone formation in the Australian outback. Uluru is like a sleeping giant lying across the red desert. Sometimes Uluru seems to glow from within, its rust-coloured surface becoming fiery orange. Other times it appears pink or purple, a spectacle that alters with the changing light. For the Anangu people, who have lived at its base for thousands of years, Uluru is a sacred place. Feel the wind and the sand as you let yourself be transported here. Put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself — to breathe, learn, and wonder.
8:55
The Axolotl
Today on Wonder, we’re going in search of a creature that lives in the long tree-lined canals of Lake Xochimilco that stretch out of Mexico city. The always-smiling axolotl, a brown or pink amphibian with feathery gills, played a starring role in one of the Aztecs creation myths —perhaps thanks to its remarkable ability to regenerate. In fact, these delicate-looking salamanders are the peter-pan of the animal kingdom, never transforming beyond their juvenile state. Now, it's time for a moment of serenity on the shores of Lake Xochimilco. Put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself — to breathe, learn, and wonder.
7:29
The Slime Mould
Today on Wonder, we’re in the depths of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, USA. It’s amongst these river canyons and rocky crags that you’ll encounter one of the world’s most remarkable organisms: the slime mould. The slime mould doesn’t belong to the animal kingdom, nor the worlds of plants or fungi. These oddly-coloured, oddly-shaped organisms move without feet, and think without brains. Join us as we venture out amongst the soft mosses and damp bark to discover this remarkable natural phenomena. Put on your headphones, close your eyes, and take five minutes to yourself — to breathe, learn, and wonder.
This is Wonder, a five-minute audio experience designed to transport you far away from the chaos of life. With each weekly episode, you’ll discover a new element of the natural world, from extraordinary creatures to otherworldly places and phenomena. You’ll discover something about yourself, too, through five minutes of mindfulness and escape from the everyday. So put your headphones on, close your eyes, and let us lead you through a rich, serene soundscape, giving you a chance to breathe – and wonder.
Wonder is a Brazen production. For more from Brazen, check out our podcast channel in Apple Podcasts or visit our website at brazen.fm.
