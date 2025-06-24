Stop Overcomplicating Fitness with Dr. Mary Pardee and Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple

Dr. Mary Pardee and Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple unpack some of the most common myths in women’s fitness — from cycle syncing to “toning” — and share science-backed advice for building strength, improving body composition, and simplifying your training routine. Here’s an overview of what you can expect in this episode: Why fitness advice for women is so often overcomplicated The truth about menstrual cycles and training Protein, fat, and carbs: how much do you really need? Why resistance training matters at every age Debunking the myth of "toning" vs. "bulking" The most misunderstood part of female fat loss Smart, sustainable strength training strategies More Follow us: @modrnmed @dr.marypardee https://www.modrnmed.com/ Follow Dr. Colenso- Semple: @drlaurencs1 https://www.drlaurencs.com https://www.massresearchreview.com Disclaimer: The information in this blog is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this blog is for general information purposes only. Modrn med and Dr. Mary Pardee make no representation and assume no responsibility for the accuracy of information contained in or made available through this blog, and such information is subject to change without notice. This blog does not provide medical services, diagnosis or counsel. You are encouraged to confirm any information obtained from or through this email with other sources, and review all information regarding any medical condition or treatment with your physician. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking medical treatment because of something you have read on or accessed through this information.