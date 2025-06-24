Stop Overcomplicating Fitness with Dr. Mary Pardee and Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple
Dr. Mary Pardee and Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple unpack some of the most common myths in women’s fitness — from cycle syncing to “toning” — and share science-backed advice for building strength, improving body composition, and simplifying your training routine.
Here’s an overview of what you can expect in this episode:
Why fitness advice for women is so often overcomplicated
The truth about menstrual cycles and training
Protein, fat, and carbs: how much do you really need?
Why resistance training matters at every age
Debunking the myth of "toning" vs. "bulking"
The most misunderstood part of female fat loss
Smart, sustainable strength training strategies
Disclaimer:
What Pro Athletes Actually Take: With LA Rams Dietician, Sebastian Zorn
The truth about performance supplements — from the LA Rams' nutrition expert
Dr. Mary Pardee sits down with Sebastian Zorn, Head Team Performance Dietitian for the Los Angeles Rams, to uncover the real impact of supplements on performance — and why most are overhyped.
But some may be worth it.
Here’s an overview of what you can expect in this episode:
• The 3 supplements backed by real science
• How caffeine, creatine & protein actually work
• Dosing tips & common myths debunked
• Why sleep, hydration & food still matter most
• Bonus supplements worth considering
• How to tell if a product is safe & effective
If you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or just supplement-curious, this episode cuts through the noise with evidence-based insights. Don’t miss it!
How to prevent heart disease: Cholesterol truths
Dr. Mary Pardee and Dr. Alo break down heart disease prevention and cholesterol myths
If you’ve ever wondered whether cholesterol really causes heart disease, whether statins are worth taking, or if “metabolically healthy” people with high LDL are protected from heart disease despite high LDL-c levels… this podcast is for you.
Here's an overview of what you can expect in this episode:
•What is atherosclerosis? The #1 cause of atherosclerosis (and why it’s not up for debate)
• LDL cholesterol’s impact on heart health
• How to lower ApoB through diet, lifestyle, and medications for optimal longevity
• Are statins safe?
• Key heart health tests to ask your doctor for
• Simple steps for heart disease prevention
• Here are some other myths we discuss:
- Do statins really only add 4 days to your life?
- The truth about lean mass hyper-responders – is high LDL ever safe?
- Why the LDL-to-HDL ratio doesn’t matter – and what actually predicts heart disease.
Rapamycin: A drug that may slow aging
Have you ever wondered if aging is something we can actually slow down?
In this week's Modrn Wellness Podcast, I sat down with Dr. Matt Kaeberlein, a world-renowned longevity researcher and co-founder of the Dog Aging Project, to discuss a promising anti-aging compound—Rapamycin.
In this episode, you’ll discover:
What are the hallmarks of aging?
How Rapamycin extends lifespan by 30% in mice—even when started in middle age (Harrison et al., 2009)
The science behind Rapamycin
Rapamycin's potential in Alzheimer’s and for APOE4 carriers
The biggest myths & misconceptions about taking Rapamycin for longevity
www.modrnmed.com
Dr. Matt Kaeberlein Instagram: optispanpodcast
www.dogagingproject.org
www.dogaginginstitute.org
VO2 Max and Longevity with Dr. Phil Batterson
Discover how VO2 max testing can transform your fitness and longevity. Dr. Mary Pardee is joined by Phil Batterson, PhD, a leading exercise physiologist, to explore the science behind VO2 max and its critical role in longevity and overall health. Phill’s expertise sheds light on why this measure is more than just a number—it’s a game-changer for your long-term well-being.
Here’s what you’ll discover in this episode:
• What VO2 max is and why it matters
• VO2 max and lower mortality risk
• How VO2 max testing works
• Tips to boost VO2 max
• Counteracting age-related declines
• The role of lactate threshold & Zone 2
• Simple tips for better heart health
• Future tech in exercise testing
Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or someone looking to enhance your health, this conversation is packed with practical advice and scientific insights to help you reach your goals.
Don’t miss this in-depth exploration of VO2 max and its impact on health and longevity—it’s information you can use to start optimizing your fitness today.
Dr. Mary Pardee specializes in preventative medicine and longevity in Los Angeles, California. She has a bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition and has worked in Exercise Physiology and performance research for the U.S government. She holds her Doctorate in naturopathic medicine from Bastyr University. Dr. Mary is the founder of ”Modrn Med” a medical practice that provides medical and health services to patients via in-person consults as well as telemedicine. Her primary focus is on closing the healthspan-lifespan gap, extending lifespan (how long you live); while enhancing healthspan (how well you live). Join Dr. Mary and her team of dedicated doctors as they discuss ”modrn” wellness solutions to chronic gut issues.
