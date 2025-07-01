Behind the Mic: The Realities of Stand-Up Comedy, Mental Health & Life on Tour With Marc-Anthony Sinagoga

In this episode of Recovering Out Loud, we talk with Marc-Anthony Sinagoga, a stand-up comedian with over 14 years on stage. Marc-Anthony shares what it’s like to write jokes, bomb on stage, and perform in wild venues — including some unexpected gigs at sex clubs. We also explore the mental health challenges of constant travel, the impact of fatherhood, and the realities of working solo in comedy. This episode is a raw and funny look behind the scenes of comedy life, with insights for anyone navigating creativity, recovery, and personal growth.Go find him at https://www.marcanth.com/ @notmarcanthony https://www.instagram.com/notmarcanthony/