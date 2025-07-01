Powered by RND
Recovering Out Loud
  Behind the Mic: The Realities of Stand-Up Comedy, Mental Health & Life on Tour With Marc-Anthony Sinagoga
    In this episode of Recovering Out Loud, we talk with Marc-Anthony Sinagoga, a stand-up comedian with over 14 years on stage. Marc-Anthony shares what it’s like to write jokes, bomb on stage, and perform in wild venues — including some unexpected gigs at sex clubs. We also explore the mental health challenges of constant travel, the impact of fatherhood, and the realities of working solo in comedy. This episode is a raw and funny look behind the scenes of comedy life, with insights for anyone navigating creativity, recovery, and personal growth.Go find him at https://www.marcanth.com/ @notmarcanthony  https://www.instagram.com/notmarcanthony/
    --------  
    1:05:58
  Bridging Science and Survival: Dr. Mala on Trauma, Addiction & Recovery Literacy
    Todays Guest is, Dr. Malasri “Mala” Chaudhery-MalgeriJoin Anthony Degasperis and Dr. Mala, Chief Clinical Officer at Recovery.com, for an honest and powerful conversation about trauma, addiction recovery, and the importance of integrative healing. Dr. Mala shares her personal journey overcoming childhood trauma, intimate partner violence, and her passion for advancing holistic recovery programs.Discover insights into mental health stigma, PTSD, treatment options, and why community and support systems are crucial for sustained recovery. Whether you're navigating your own path or supporting a loved one, this episode offers hope, education, and practical tools.📌 Learn about Recovery Literacy and the future of mental health advocacy.📌 Explore types of treatment centers and therapeutic approaches.📌 Hear personal stories that show healing is possible and unique for everyone.Links: Find resources at Recovery.com and follow Dr. Mala at @officialdrmala and drmala.net.more info: Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri, Ph.D.Chief Clinical Officer|Ph.D., Clinical, Educational & Counseling Psychology Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri (Dr. Mala) is the Chief Clinical Officer at Recovery.com, where she develops and delivers unbiased and educational resources for those seeking addiction and mental health treatment. A graduate of The University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and Wayne State University (Detroit), she is an expert with over 20 years of experience in TBI, PTSD, Military Psychology, Marriage & Family Psychology, Rehabilitative Therapy, Integrative & Collaborative Program Development, Business Psychology, and more. She has helped individuals of diverse age ranges and backgrounds, including the military, executives and business professionals, political figures, rural communities, native populations, LGBTQ+ populations, athletes, and couples and families. She is also a motivational speaker and presenter.
    --------  
    43:40
  Comedy, Sobriety & Treadmills: Andrew's Journey from Addiction to Ultra Marathon Recovery
    In this candid episode, comedian Andrew opens up about his tough battle with addiction, how rehab changed his life, and the role comedy played in his sobriety. He shares raw stories about his intervention, early recovery struggles, and how running ultramarathons became a powerful tool in his healing journey.FIND ANDREW HERE  ⁨@AndrewBarrComedy⁩  https://www.instagram.com/andrewbarrcomedy/LIVE TREADMILL SHOW : https://comedybar.ca/shows/Andrew-Barr-Special-Recording?ev=2025-08-24T20%3A00%3A00🔥 Highlights include:What it was like to get forced into rehab and the role of familyUsing comedy as a coping mechanism in recoveryThe evolving comedy scene and sobriety culturePreparing for a 12-hour treadmill run to raise overdose awarenessHow exercise helps with anxiety and mental clarityWhether you’re in recovery, know someone struggling, or just curious about addiction and healing, Andrew’s story is brutally honest and deeply inspiring.
    --------  
    56:16
  From Homeless Addict to Treatment Center Director : Allen Kharlip
    Allen Kharlip is an experienced Clinical Supervisor at addiction rehab Toronto, dedicated to providing support, guidance, and hope to individuals struggling with substance abuse and addiction. He has a strong background in addictions counseling, group facilitation, and case management, he is passionate about helping others reclaim their lives and achieve lasting results.He holds certifications with the CACCF which includes his ICADC, CCAC, and a diploma in counseling from Vancouver College, which have equipped me with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the complex challenges of addiction. His training and years of practical experience have developed a comprehensive understanding of evidence-based treatment approaches, therapeutic techniques, and relapse prevention strategies.He is committed to creating a safe and non-judgmental space for clients to explore their struggles and develop personalized recovery plans.KEY POINTS OF EPISODE In this gripping episode, Allen opens up about his journey from addiction to purpose. After losing his brother to an overdose and facing multiple relapses, Allen’s path led him through several treatment centers—and eventually, into lasting recovery. What started as a fight to survive became a mission to help others heal. Now a leader in the recovery community, Allen’s story is one of pain, perseverance, and powerful transformation. If you’re struggling with addiction, supporting someone who is, or just need a reminder that change is possible—this conversation will leave you inspired and full of hope.https://addictionrehabtoronto.ca/
    --------  
    58:31
  Breaking Free from Generational Trauma: Healing & Setting Boundaries with Coach Bill Ritchie
    Welcome to Recovering Out Loud, where we get real about mental health and addiction recovery. In this powerful episode, Bill Richie, a certified generational trauma and motivational mindset coach from Cambridge, Ontario, shares his deeply personal story of overcoming emotional and physical abuse.Bill discusses the impact of growing up with toxic and emotionally unavailable parents, how generational trauma shapes addiction, and practical tools for healing — including setting boundaries without guilt and coping with lifelong triggers.If you’ve ever struggled with trauma, family pain, or addiction, this episode offers hope, insight, and actionable steps toward emotional freedom.🔗 Connect with Bill Richie:Website: coachbillforyou.comInstagram & Facebook: @coachbillforyouIf you found value in this episode, please LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE for more real stories about recovery and healing.
    --------  
    40:14

About Recovering Out Loud

Become a Paid Subscriber: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/recoveringoutloud/subscribe Recovering Out Loud is a podcast about addiction, recovery, and mental health. Hosted by Anthony after struggling with alcoholism and addiction, we share real stories, practical tools, and honest conversations. Whether you're in recovery, love someone who is, or just want to understand the healing journey, this space is for you. No shame, no fluff—just real talk, real growth, and a reminder that you're not alone. This podcast was started in rehab and my goal was to stay sober while carrying the message of recovery to the still suffering addict and alcoholic.
