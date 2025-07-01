Bridging Science and Survival: Dr. Mala on Trauma, Addiction & Recovery Literacy
Todays Guest is, Dr. Malasri “Mala” Chaudhery-MalgeriJoin Anthony Degasperis and Dr. Mala, Chief Clinical Officer at Recovery.com, for an honest and powerful conversation about trauma, addiction recovery, and the importance of integrative healing. Dr. Mala shares her personal journey overcoming childhood trauma, intimate partner violence, and her passion for advancing holistic recovery programs.Discover insights into mental health stigma, PTSD, treatment options, and why community and support systems are crucial for sustained recovery. Whether you're navigating your own path or supporting a loved one, this episode offers hope, education, and practical tools.📌 Learn about Recovery Literacy and the future of mental health advocacy.📌 Explore types of treatment centers and therapeutic approaches.📌 Hear personal stories that show healing is possible and unique for everyone.Links: Find resources at Recovery.com and follow Dr. Mala at @officialdrmala and drmala.net.more info: Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri, Ph.D.Chief Clinical Officer|Ph.D., Clinical, Educational & Counseling Psychology Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri (Dr. Mala) is the Chief Clinical Officer at Recovery.com, where she develops and delivers unbiased and educational resources for those seeking addiction and mental health treatment. A graduate of The University of Michigan (Ann Arbor) and Wayne State University (Detroit), she is an expert with over 20 years of experience in TBI, PTSD, Military Psychology, Marriage & Family Psychology, Rehabilitative Therapy, Integrative & Collaborative Program Development, Business Psychology, and more. She has helped individuals of diverse age ranges and backgrounds, including the military, executives and business professionals, political figures, rural communities, native populations, LGBTQ+ populations, athletes, and couples and families. She is also a motivational speaker and presenter.