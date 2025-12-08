Open app
Emily McDonald
Science
5 of 6
  • Life Is a Game: How to Play It (The Neuroscience Version)
    In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down one of her core philosophies: life is a game, and everything you experience, your triggers, your environment, your challenges, your relationships, is part of the map. She shares the five strategies she uses to navigate the “game of human,” including seeing every trigger as an opportunity to level up, understanding how your brain rewires itself in response to challenges, and using discomfort intentionally to grow. Emily also talks about impostor syndrome, why it shows up when you reach a new level, and how to see it as a sign that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. She dives into the neuroscience behind environment, mirror neurons, brainwave synchronization, chemo signals, context, and why changing your surroundings can shift your mood, motivation, and creativity in seconds. Toward the end, she explains the respawn mindset, the idea that failure is never final and the fastest path to success is increasing your willingness to be seen trying. If you want to feel more empowered in your journey, stop taking life so seriously, and start playing the “game” with strategy, this episode will resonate.
    --------  
    31:58
  • The Neuroscience of Success: My Top 3 Secrets
    In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down her top three science-backed secrets to success—your environment, your identity, and your core beliefs. She explains how everything you consume rewires your brain, why the people around you shape your nervous system, and how your physical surroundings, media, music, and daily habits become mental anchors that either hold you back or help you grow. Emily also dives into identity shifting, the default mode network, and why your brain works to keep you consistent with who you believe you are. She shares personal examples from her own life, including moving cities, leveling up in her business, writing her book, and how she uses confidence work, affirmations, and evidence-building to rewire her self-concept. Finally, she breaks down the “success mindset trilogy”: belief in yourself, belief in your worthiness, and belief in the possibility—explaining how each one changes your motivation, dopamine, resilience, and the direction of your life.
    --------  
    45:57
  • Stop Being Realistic: The Science Behind Big Goals
    In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down why being “delusional” is actually a pro-level brain hack. She shares how delusional belief helped her build the life she has now, why realistic thinking is usually just fear in disguise, and how the brain responds when you normalize big goals instead of shrinking them. Emily explains the three beliefs that shape your ability to manifest: belief in yourself, belief in the possibility of your goals, and belief in your worthiness. She also dives into the neuroscience behind dopamine, motivation, confidence, and why your brain sabotages you when a dream doesn’t feel “safe.” This episode covers identity work, subconscious fears, confirmation bias, the “algorithm” of your brain, and why becoming the version of you who achieves your goals is what actually collapses the timeline. If you’re ready to think bigger, normalize your delusional dreams, and rewire your brain for success, this one’s for you. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planetempodcast?igsh=NDYwZmtrZzRveHQz TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planetempod   
    --------  
    36:27
  • How Your Brain Constructs Reality (And How to Change It)
    In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down the neuroscience of reality and how your brain constructs every experience you’ve ever had. She explains why what you see isn’t actually “out there,” how color is created in the brain, why your beliefs shape what you perceive, and why your mindset, memories, conditioning, and self-talk all affect the version of reality you experience. Emily shares examples from her time in visual system research, explains why optical illusions prove that the brain is guessing and filling in the gaps, and walks through how sound, color, and even self-image are constructed internally. She also talks about the subconscious mind, shadow work, the role of programming and beliefs, and why you are always manifesting based on the way your brain is wired. She ends with her top three tips for creating your reality: reprogramming beliefs, changing your self-talk, and regulating your nervous system so your brain can build the version of life you actually want to experience. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planetempodcast?igsh=NDYwZmtrZzRveHQz TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planetempod 
    --------  
    40:42
  • How I Rewired My Brain and Changed My Life
    In this first episode of Planet Em, Emily walks through the full story of how she went from being sick, overwhelmed, and labeled with every diagnosis in the book… to finding neuroscience, changing her brain, and building a life she never thought was possible. She shares what her childhood and teen years were like, her mental and physical health struggles, how she accidentally fell into neuroscience, the moment she realized she could change her brain, why she started posting online, and the major turning point that pushed her to leave her PhD and step fully into her purpose. This episode sets the foundation for everything this podcast is about: understanding your brain, regulating your nervous system, leveling up your mindset, and becoming the version of you that you know is waiting. If you’re ready to rewire your brain and step into your next level, this one is for you Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planetempodcast?igsh=NDYwZmtrZzRveHQz TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planetempod 
    --------  
    23:56

About Planet Em

Planet Em is where science meets spirit. Hosted by neuroscientist-turned-mindset coach Emily McDonald (Em on the Brain), each episode explores how your brain, body, and beliefs shape the reality you live in. Through simple, research-backed tools, Emily helps you understand your mind, regulate your emotions, and rewire the subconscious patterns that keep you stuck—so you can manifest from awareness, not autopilot.
