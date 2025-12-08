Life Is a Game: How to Play It (The Neuroscience Version)
In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down one of her core philosophies: life is a game, and everything you experience, your triggers, your environment, your challenges, your relationships, is part of the map. She shares the five strategies she uses to navigate the “game of human,” including seeing every trigger as an opportunity to level up, understanding how your brain rewires itself in response to challenges, and using discomfort intentionally to grow.
Emily also talks about impostor syndrome, why it shows up when you reach a new level, and how to see it as a sign that you’re exactly where you’re meant to be. She dives into the neuroscience behind environment, mirror neurons, brainwave synchronization, chemo signals, context, and why changing your surroundings can shift your mood, motivation, and creativity in seconds.
Toward the end, she explains the respawn mindset, the idea that failure is never final and the fastest path to success is increasing your willingness to be seen trying.
If you want to feel more empowered in your journey, stop taking life so seriously, and start playing the “game” with strategy, this episode will resonate.