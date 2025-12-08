How Your Brain Constructs Reality (And How to Change It)

In this episode of Planet Em, Emily breaks down the neuroscience of reality and how your brain constructs every experience you’ve ever had. She explains why what you see isn’t actually “out there,” how color is created in the brain, why your beliefs shape what you perceive, and why your mindset, memories, conditioning, and self-talk all affect the version of reality you experience. Emily shares examples from her time in visual system research, explains why optical illusions prove that the brain is guessing and filling in the gaps, and walks through how sound, color, and even self-image are constructed internally. She also talks about the subconscious mind, shadow work, the role of programming and beliefs, and why you are always manifesting based on the way your brain is wired. She ends with her top three tips for creating your reality: reprogramming beliefs, changing your self-talk, and regulating your nervous system so your brain can build the version of life you actually want to experience. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/planetempodcast?igsh=NDYwZmtrZzRveHQz TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@planetempod