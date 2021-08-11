Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Episodic Table of Elements

Podcast The Episodic Table of Elements
T. R. Appleton
A chemistry podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table. More
ScienceChemistryHistory
  • 91. Protactinium: Decolonize Science
    Sometimes we need a quiet moment in order to step back and look at the bigger picture.
    10/19/2022
    21:37
  • 90. Thorium: Bright Lights, Big City
    Sure, thorium could provide practically limitless clean energy, but then we couldn't build weapons of mass destruction.
    2/22/2022
    18:33
  • 89. Actinium: The Windup… And The Pitchblende
    We all know that radioactive rocks glow in the dark, except they actually don't, except for when they actually do.
    11/8/2021
    15:33
  • 88. Radium: Several Sordid Affairs
    Out of all the characters who encounter radium in this episode, the only one to emerge unscathed is the guy who comes face-to-face with Satan.
    10/18/2021
    33:41
  • 87. Francium: Nothing To Do With Cats
    You don't have to have a degree to do science, but it helps.
    9/13/2021
    15:23

About The Episodic Table of Elements

A chemistry podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table.
