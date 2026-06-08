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The Episodic Table of Elements
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The Episodic Table of Elements

T. R. Appleton
ChemistryHistory
The Episodic Table of Elements
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • The Episodic Table of Elements

    95. Americium: Mundus Novus

    09/27/2025 | 36 mins.
    Many episodes have incorporated geology, but this one is more about geography. (And amateur nuclear science.)
  • The Episodic Table of Elements

    94. Plutonium: Weapons-Grade

    03/03/2025
    Element 94 causes a bit of a crisis for our collections.
  • The Episodic Table of Elements

    93. Neptunium: Great Expectations

    08/22/2024 | 1h 7 mins.
    To the person who said, "the episodes are never too long," I'm terribly sorry.
  • The Episodic Table of Elements

    The Episodic Table Of Elements Holiday Special

    12/20/2023 | 26 mins.
    ♪ O chemistry, o chemistry, the study of all matter ♫
  • The Episodic Table of Elements

    92. Uranium: Two Untold Tales (Live At Harvard)

    05/29/2023 | 45 mins.
    America's worst radioactive accident isn't Three Mile Island, and the Nazi nuclear physicist wasn't assassinated by the famous baseball player.
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About The Episodic Table of Elements
A podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table.
Podcast website
ChemistryHistoryScience

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