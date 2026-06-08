America's worst radioactive accident isn't Three Mile Island, and the Nazi nuclear physicist wasn't assassinated by the famous baseball player.

To the person who said, "the episodes are never too long," I'm terribly sorry.

Many episodes have incorporated geology, but this one is more about geography. (And amateur nuclear science.)

A podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table.

Listen to The Episodic Table of Elements, The chemical breakdown & Chemistry in its element and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

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