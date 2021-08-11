The Episodic Table of Elements
T. R. Appleton
A chemistry podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table. More
Available Episodes
5 of 95
91. Protactinium: Decolonize Science
Sometimes we need a quiet moment in order to step back and look at the bigger picture.
90. Thorium: Bright Lights, Big City
Sure, thorium could provide practically limitless clean energy, but then we couldn't build weapons of mass destruction.
89. Actinium: The Windup… And The Pitchblende
We all know that radioactive rocks glow in the dark, except they actually don't, except for when they actually do.
88. Radium: Several Sordid Affairs
Out of all the characters who encounter radium in this episode, the only one to emerge unscathed is the guy who comes face-to-face with Satan.
87. Francium: Nothing To Do With Cats
You don't have to have a degree to do science, but it helps.
About The Episodic Table of Elements
A chemistry podcast about the fascinating true stories behind each element on the periodic table.Podcast website
