PodcastsHistoryWW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production
WW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production
radio.net
WW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production

Prof. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander
History
WW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 48
  • Episode 47: German Resistance - Part 1
    In today’s episode, we’re going to explore the diverse and tragic story of Germans who resisted the Nazi regime. Join our community! The steps are simple: Visit: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/ Select your rank – (Captain comes with one month free) Fill in your details and use promo code: DEEPDARKWOODS Enjoy ad-free podcasts and exclusive content with us! Don’t forget, you can change your tier, upgrade or cancel at any time. Thanks so much for your support! Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypalE-Mail: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Website: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT Our WW1 Podcast: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsqIf you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletterTwitter: @jesse_history @BattleguideVTCredits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:00:34
  • Episode 46: Listeners’ Q&As - From Hitler To The Merchant Navy
    In today’s episode, we answer more questions from our community and touch on topics from Hitler to the merchant navy. Join our community! The steps are simple: Visit: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/ Select your rank – (Captain comes with one month free) Fill in your details and use promo code: DEEPDARKWOODS Enjoy ad-free podcasts and exclusive content with us! Don’t forget, you can change your tier, upgrade or cancel at any time. Thanks so much for your support! Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypal E-Mail: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Website: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT Our WW1 Podcast: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletterTwitter: @jesse_history @BattleguideVTCredits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    56:01
  • Episode 45: Listeners’ Q&As - From SS Generals to Calculating Casualties
    In today’s episode, we’re going to answer questions posed to us by our supporters – so buckle up for a bit of everything from SS generals to calculating casualties. Join our community! The steps are simple: Visit:⁠ ⁠⁠https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/⁠ Select your rank – (Captain comes with one month free) Fill in your details and use promo code: DEEPDARKWOODS Enjoy ad-free podcasts and exclusive content with us! Don’t forget, you can change your tier, upgrade or cancel at any time. Thanks so much for your support! Support via Paypal: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypal⁠ E-Mail: ⁠⁠[email protected]⁠⁠ Website: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow⁠ Battle Guide YouTube Channel:⁠ https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT⁠ Our WW1 Podcast: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq⁠ If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletter⁠Twitter: ⁠@jesse_history⁠ ⁠@BattleguideVT⁠Credits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    51:47
  • Episode 44: Grandfathers - Part 3
    Today's episode, we're going to once again continue the story of our grandfather's experiences on both sides of the wire during the second World War. Join our community! The steps are simple: Visit: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/ Select your rank – (Captain comes with one month free) Fill in your details and use promo code: DEEPDARKWOODS Enjoy ad-free podcasts and exclusive content with us! Don’t forget, you can change your tier, upgrade or cancel at any time. Thanks so much for your support! Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypal E-Mail: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Website: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT Our WW1 Podcast: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletterTwitter: @jesse_history @BattleguideVTCredits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:21
  • Episode 43: Grandfathers - Part 2
    In today’s episode we’re going to continue the story of our grandfathers’ experiences on both sides of the wire during the second world war. Join our community! The steps are simple: Visit: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/ Select your rank – (Captain comes with one month free) Fill in your details and use promo code: DEEPDARKWOODS Enjoy ad-free podcasts and exclusive content with us! Don’t forget, you can change your tier, upgrade or cancel at any time. Thanks so much for your support! Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypal E-Mail: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Website: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT Our WW1 Podcast: https://battleguide.co.uk/nsq If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletterTwitter: @jesse_history @BattleguideVTCredits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production: Linus Klaßen - Editing: Hunter Christensen & Linus Klaßen Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    50:12

About WW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production

World War 2: Both Sides of the Wire is the podcast that takes you beyond the familiar and dives deep into the untold stories and surprising truths of the Second World War from the Allied and Axis perspectives. Join us as we lift the lid on one of the most pivotal periods in human history, busting myths and unraveling the complexities of a conflict that still shapes our world today. Host: Prof. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander More about Matthias & Jesse: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow#host Support us and what we do: To comment and ask questions, please join our community: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/supporters Use our code: DEEPDARKWOODS and get one month free as a Captain, or join as a free member. Support via Paypal: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow-paypal Merchandise and Shop: https://both-sides-of-the-wire.com/collections/all Do you like our podcast? Then please leave us a review, it helps us a lot! Our WW1 Podcast: https://listen.not-so-quiet.com General Enquiries: ⁠[email protected]⁠ Battle Guide Website: https://battleguide.co.uk/bsow Battle Guide YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BattleGuideVT If you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what the team at Battle Guide have been getting up to, why not sign up to our monthly newsletter: ⁠https://battleguide.co.uk/newsletter Twitter: @jesse_history @BattleguideVT Credits: - Host: Prof. Dr. Matthias Strohn & Jesse Alexander - Production & Editing: Linus Klaßen
History

Listen to WW2: Both Sides of The Wire | A Battle Guide Production, American Scandal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

