On Slavery

Slavery was there at the beginning of recorded history in Mesopotamia more than 5,000 years ago, and it's still with us today. But how should we make sense of an institution that has defined the lives of hundreds of millions of people all across the world? Are there better and worse varieties of slavery? How important did slavery have to be before it defined a society? These are the big-picture questions that will help us understand the experiences of enslaved people over the millennia.Become a member now at www.patreon.com/cw/PastLivesMedia. You'll get access to the Past Lives Discord server and four pieces of bonus content per month (including a historian interview, book club, Q and A, and a sources and evidence discussion). Past Lives is a 100-percent independent production, and your support is what allows us to make this show. So, thank you.