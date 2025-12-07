Nanaya-ila’i and Her Daughter (Assyria, 7th Century BC)
Nearly 2,700 years ago, a woman and her daughter were ripped away from their homes in what is now Iran by the soldiers of the Assyrian Empire. Nanaya'ila'i was one of thousands upon thousands of people to experience the violence that accompanied conquest, but she's one of the very few whose name we know and life we can reconstruct.
On Slavery
Slavery was there at the beginning of recorded history in Mesopotamia more than 5,000 years ago, and it's still with us today. But how should we make sense of an institution that has defined the lives of hundreds of millions of people all across the world? Are there better and worse varieties of slavery? How important did slavery have to be before it defined a society? These are the big-picture questions that will help us understand the experiences of enslaved people over the millennia.
Introducing Past Lives
Most of the history we're taught revolves around "Great Men," the Napoleons and Alexander the Greats of the world, but they're hardly typical of the human experience. History actually revolves around advisors, merchants, laborers, farmers, and slaves, the common clay of humanity and the raw material for any good story of our shared past.
Coming Soon: Past Lives
From Patrick Wyman (host of Fall of Rome and Tides of History) comes Past Lives, a brand new podcast! Every week, we'll focus on the lived experiences of real people from the past, bringing their stories to life.The first season of Past Lives is available December 3rd! Be sure to subscribe to the feed now so you get our first three episodes delivered straight to you on the same day for our series premiere drop.Become a member now at www.patreon.com/cw/PastLivesMedia. You'll get access to the Past Lives Discord server and four pieces of bonus content per month (including historian interview, book club, Q and A, and a sources and evidence discussion).
History is built by people like you, and Past Lives is here to bring their stories to life. Every week, we’ll focus on the lived experiences of real people in the past, from the Stone Age to the near-present. Peasants, laborers, artisans, merchants, soldiers, and the enslaved are far too often overlooked in favor of kings, generals, and politicians; not here. On Past Lives, we keep the focus where it belongs: on the real people who populate our shared past. By understanding them, we can strive to better understand ourselves. These people were us, and we are them. They mattered, and so do you.