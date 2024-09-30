Welcome back, Weirdos to another spine-tingling episode of History for Weirdos! This week, we're unraveling the baffling case of Grace Marks, a young Irish-Canadian maid who found herself entangled in a gruesome double homicide that shocked 19th-century Canada.
In 1843, Upper Canada was rocked by the brutal murders of Thomas Kinnear, a wealthy farmer, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery. The prime suspects? None other than the seemingly innocent Grace Marks and her fellow servant, James McDermott. But did this unassuming maid truly play a part in this bloody crime, or was she merely a pawn in a deadly game? Join us as we sift through the conflicting accounts, the whispers of a possible conspiracy, and the psychological labyrinth of a young woman trapped in a web of deceit. Was Grace a cold-blooded killer, a manipulated accomplice, or simply an innocent bystander caught in the wrong place at the wrong time?
-
This is the last episode we will be airing before our hiatus. Thank you so much for supporting the show, it means the world to us both. We are not sure when we will be back but we need a bit of time to recharge.
Until then, stay weird!
-
--------
53:42
Episode 146: South America's Greatest Liberator - Simon Bolivar
He's been called "The George Washington of South America," but Simón Bolívar was so much more than that! This week on History For Weirdos, we're diving deep into the life and times of this revolutionary figure who led the fight for independence in several South American countries. From his privileged upbringing to his daring military campaigns, we'll uncover the complexities of Bolívar's character and explore the lasting impact he had on the continent. Get ready for tales of battlefield triumphs, political intrigue, and a relentless pursuit of liberty that shaped the destiny of nations.
But that's not all, Weirdos! We'll also delve into some of the lesser-known aspects of Bolívar's life, including his rumored love affairs and the bizarre circumstances surrounding his death. Was he truly a visionary leader or a power-hungry dictator? Join us as we unravel the enigma of Simón Bolívar and uncover the truth behind the legend.
-
--------
51:59
Episode 145: The Fantastic Life of Dolores Del Rio
Hey Weirdos! Buckle up for a trip back to the Golden Age of Hollywood, but not the way you remember it from your high school history class. This week, we're digging into the life of Dolores Del Rio, a Mexican actress who became a silent film sensation and one of the biggest stars of the 1920s and 30s. Now, you might be scratching your head wondering why you've never heard of this trailblazing Latina, and that's precisely why we're putting her in the HFW spotlight! Dolores's story is a wild ride of glamour, prejudice, and ultimately, triumph. We're talking scandalous love affairs, political intrigue, and a career that spanned continents and decades.
Imagine a time when Hollywood was just finding its footing, and a young woman from Durango, Mexico, arrives on the scene, captivating audiences with her beauty and talent. Dolores defied stereotypes, becoming a symbol of elegance and sophistication during a time when Latinx representation was scarce. But her journey was far from easy. Join us as we uncover the challenges she faced, the triumphs she celebrated, and the lasting impact she had on both Hollywood and Mexican cinema. Get ready to uncover a hidden corner of Hollywood history, as we explore the fascinating and often forgotten life of Dolores Del Rio.
-
--------
1:23:43
Episode 144: Interview with Dr Helen Fry - Spies in the World Wars
This week on History For Weirdos, we're diving deep into the shadows of World War I and II with special guest Dr. Helen Fry, a leading expert on espionage and clandestine operations. Dr. Fry unveils the captivating stories of the forgotten heroes who risked everything for their countries, from the daring female spies who infiltrated enemy lines to the ordinary citizens who became resistance fighters. Discover the incredible true tales of these unsung heroes, whose bravery and sacrifice changed the course of history.
Join us as we explore the secret world of wartime espionage and resistance, uncovering the remarkable achievements of individuals who operated in the shadows, their contributions often overlooked or intentionally obscured. Dr. Fry sheds light on the crucial roles played by these individuals, from gathering vital intelligence to carrying out daring sabotage missions. Get ready for a thrilling journey into the hidden corners of history, only on History For Weirdos!
-
--------
57:11
[Video] Episode 143: Interview with Norman Ohler - LSD, Nazis and the CIA
*This is the video version of this episode. Available on Spotify only*
In this week's special episode of History For Weirdos, we discuss the intersection of LSD, the CIA and the Nazi Party with New York Times bestselling author Norman Ohler. His books, "Blitzed: Drugs in Nazi Germany" & "Tripped: Nazi Germany, the CIA, and the Dawn of the Psychedelic Age" uncover the shocking and pervasive use of drugs throughout Hitler's regime.
From methamphetamine-fueled soldiers on the battlefield to the search for a miraculous truth serum, Ohler's meticulously researched book reveals the extent to which narcotics shaped the decisions and actions of Nazi Germany and subsequently the United States. We'll dive into the disturbing details of Hitler's own drug dependency, the mass distribution of performance-enhancing substances to the troops, and the pharmaceutical industry's complicity in fueling this chemical frenzy.
Get ready for a mind-bending exploration of the intersection between drugs, power, and war. Ohler's insights will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about the darkest chapter in human history. This is one episode you won't want to miss!
-
A deep dive into the strange obscure and relentlessly entertaining portions of human history. Married couple and armchair historians, Stephanie & Andrew, discuss the often overlooked parts of humanity. Whether the subject is an obscure event that has confused historians for centuries or a historical figure that doesn't get enough credit, we have you covered.
New episodes available every Monday!