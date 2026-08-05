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Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff
Cool Zone Media and iHeartPodcasts
Latest episode
564 episodes
- Margaret continues talking to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care
Original Air Date: 10.22.2025
Sources:
https://translifeline.org/about/history/
https://translifeline.org/response-to-988-cuts/
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/10/27/359434925/bernard-mayes-nprs-first-chairman-founder-of-suicide-hotline-dies
https://www.sfgate.com/living/article/Bernard-Mayes-to-be-honored-as-lifeline-to-3516576.php
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/11447250/Bernard-Mayes-priest-obituary.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20141026134947/http://ww2.kqed.org/news/2014/10/24/bernard-mayes-kqed-fms-first-general-manager-dies-at-85
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/45106/sonnet-116-let-me-not-to-the-marriage-of-true-minds
https://www.sfsuicide.org/about/
https://translifeline.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/The-Problem-With-988-Report-November-2024-Text.pdf
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11733462/
https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/data.html
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6978712/
https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/APA-Blogs/Marking-Two-Years-of-988-The-Suicide-and-Crisis-Li
https://behavioralhealthlink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/988-History-Journal-Article_JohnDraper.pdf
https://www.inclusivetherapists.com/blog/suicide-mental-health-crisis-resources-not-police
https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/her-death-sparked-transgender-day-remembrance-22-years-later-still-n1233809
https://www.them.us/story/rita-hester-trans-remembrance-visibility-memorial
https://translifeline.org/why-no-non-consensual-intervention/
https://www.them.us/story/trans-lifeline-report-988-police-interventions
https://madattheinternet.substack.com/p/online-censorships-institutional
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32121226
https://glaad.org/tdor/
https://web.archive.org/web/20250107195548/https://cohost.org/lizthegrey/post/1520523-some-philanthropy-th
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Margaret talks to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care
Original Air Date: 10.20.2025
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Margaret finishes her talk with Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan
Sources:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill
https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/
https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html
https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d
The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield
https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery
https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill
https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf
https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948
https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/
https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass
https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/
https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm
https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm
https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Margaret talks to Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan.
Source:
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html
https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill
https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/
https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html
https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d
The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield
https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery
https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill
https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf
https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948
https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/
https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass
https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/
https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm
https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm
https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff
As long as there’s been oppression, there’ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most beautiful revolts, and all the people who long to be—and fight to be—free. It explores complex stories of resistance that offer lessons and inspiration for us today, focusing on the ensemble casts that make up each act of history. That is to say, this podcast focuses on Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff.Podcast website
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