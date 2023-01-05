As long as there’s been oppression, there’ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most... More
Part Two: Muhammad Ali Risked It All to Stop a War
In part two of this week's episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Ian Johnson about Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest and most principled athletes of all time, who used his platform to fight for change outside of the boxing ring at immense personal cost.
5/3/2023
1:02:24
Part One: Muhammad Ali Risked It All to Stop a War
Margaret talks with Ian Johnson about Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest and most principled athletes of all time, who used his platform to fight for change outside of the boxing ring at immense personal cost.
5/1/2023
53:07
Part Two: Helen Keller Was a Socialist But Also Complicated
In part two of this week's episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Samantha McVey about the deafblind socialist revolutionary Helen Keller and her complicated legacy as a disability icon.
4/26/2023
58:58
Part One: Helen Keller Was a Socialist But Also Complicated
Margaret talks with Samantha McVey about the deafblind socialist revolutionary Helen Keller and her complicated legacy as a disability icon.
4/24/2023
57:01
Part Four: The Young Lords: How Some Puerto Rican Socialists Changed Everything
In the finale of this four part episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff about how radicals got the trash taken out in New York, literally.
