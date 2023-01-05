Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
iHeartPodcasts and Cool Zone Media
As long as there&rsquo;s been oppression, there&rsquo;ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most... More
HistorySociety & Culture
  • Part Two: Muhammad Ali Risked It All to Stop a War
    In part two of this week's episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Ian Johnson about Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest and most principled athletes of all time, who used his platform to fight for change outside of the boxing ring at immense personal cost.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    1:02:24
  • Part One: Muhammad Ali Risked It All to Stop a War
    Margaret talks with Ian Johnson about Muhammad Ali, one of the greatest and most principled athletes of all time, who used his platform to fight for change outside of the boxing ring at immense personal cost.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    53:07
  • Part Two: Helen Keller Was a Socialist But Also Complicated
    In part two of this week's episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Samantha McVey about the deafblind socialist revolutionary Helen Keller and her complicated legacy as a disability icon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/26/2023
    58:58
  • Part One: Helen Keller Was a Socialist But Also Complicated
    Margaret talks with Samantha McVey about the deafblind socialist revolutionary Helen Keller and her complicated legacy as a disability icon.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    57:01
  • Part Four: The Young Lords: How Some Puerto Rican Socialists Changed Everything
    In the finale of this four part episode, Margaret continues her conversation with Alynda Segarra from Hurray for the Riff Raff about how radicals got the trash taken out in New York, literally.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/19/2023
As long as there&rsquo;s been oppression, there&rsquo;ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most beautiful revolts, and all the people who long to be&mdash;and fight to be&mdash;free. It explores complex stories of resistance that offer lessons and inspiration for us today, focusing on the ensemble casts that make up each act of history. That is to say, this podcast focuses on Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff.

