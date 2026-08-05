Margaret talks to Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan. Source: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/ https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948 https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/ https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/ https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Part One: Charlotta Bass: The Black Journalist Who Refused the Red Scare

Margaret finishes her talk with Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan Sources: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/ https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948 https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/ https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/ https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Part Two: Charlotta Bass: The Black Journalist Who Refused the Red Scare

Prince Shakur reads Margaret a story about revolution, repression, and survival for Black August See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

CZM Book Club: What We Want, What We Believe by Alex Smith, Part One

Margaret talks to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care Original Air Date: 10.20.2025 See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

CZM Rewind: Part One: Crisis Hotlines: Of Course Queers Invented Them

Margaret continues talking to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care Original Air Date: 10.22.2025 Sources: https://translifeline.org/about/history/ https://translifeline.org/response-to-988-cuts/ https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/10/27/359434925/bernard-mayes-nprs-first-chairman-founder-of-suicide-hotline-dies https://www.sfgate.com/living/article/Bernard-Mayes-to-be-honored-as-lifeline-to-3516576.php https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/11447250/Bernard-Mayes-priest-obituary.html https://web.archive.org/web/20141026134947/http://ww2.kqed.org/news/2014/10/24/bernard-mayes-kqed-fms-first-general-manager-dies-at-85 https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/45106/sonnet-116-let-me-not-to-the-marriage-of-true-minds https://www.sfsuicide.org/about/ https://translifeline.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/The-Problem-With-988-Report-November-2024-Text.pdf https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11733462/ https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/data.html https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6978712/ https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/APA-Blogs/Marking-Two-Years-of-988-The-Suicide-and-Crisis-Li https://behavioralhealthlink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/988-History-Journal-Article_JohnDraper.pdf https://www.inclusivetherapists.com/blog/suicide-mental-health-crisis-resources-not-police https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/her-death-sparked-transgender-day-remembrance-22-years-later-still-n1233809 https://www.them.us/story/rita-hester-trans-remembrance-visibility-memorial https://translifeline.org/why-no-non-consensual-intervention/ https://www.them.us/story/trans-lifeline-report-988-police-interventions https://madattheinternet.substack.com/p/online-censorships-institutional https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32121226 https://glaad.org/tdor/ https://web.archive.org/web/20250107195548/https://cohost.org/lizthegrey/post/1520523-some-philanthropy-th See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

CZM Rewind: Part Two: Crisis Hotlines: Of Course Queers Invented Them

History of the Second World War

Not Just the Tudors

The History of the Americans

About Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

About Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

About Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

As long as there’s been oppression, there’ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most beautiful revolts, and all the people who long to be—and fight to be—free. It explores complex stories of resistance that offer lessons and inspiration for us today, focusing on the ensemble casts that make up each act of history. That is to say, this podcast focuses on Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff.