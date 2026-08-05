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Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

Cool Zone Media and iHeartPodcasts
HistorySociety & Culture
Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff
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564 episodes

  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

    CZM Rewind: Part Two: Crisis Hotlines: Of Course Queers Invented Them

    08/05/2026 | 31 mins.
    Margaret continues talking to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care
    Original Air Date: 10.22.2025
    Sources:
    https://translifeline.org/about/history/
    https://translifeline.org/response-to-988-cuts/
    https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2014/10/27/359434925/bernard-mayes-nprs-first-chairman-founder-of-suicide-hotline-dies
    https://www.sfgate.com/living/article/Bernard-Mayes-to-be-honored-as-lifeline-to-3516576.php
    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/obituaries/11447250/Bernard-Mayes-priest-obituary.html
    https://web.archive.org/web/20141026134947/http://ww2.kqed.org/news/2014/10/24/bernard-mayes-kqed-fms-first-general-manager-dies-at-85
    https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/45106/sonnet-116-let-me-not-to-the-marriage-of-true-minds
    https://www.sfsuicide.org/about/
    https://translifeline.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/The-Problem-With-988-Report-November-2024-Text.pdf
    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11733462/
    https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/data.html
    https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6978712/
    https://www.psychiatry.org/News-room/APA-Blogs/Marking-Two-Years-of-988-The-Suicide-and-Crisis-Li
    https://behavioralhealthlink.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/988-History-Journal-Article_JohnDraper.pdf
    https://www.inclusivetherapists.com/blog/suicide-mental-health-crisis-resources-not-police
    https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/her-death-sparked-transgender-day-remembrance-22-years-later-still-n1233809
    https://www.them.us/story/rita-hester-trans-remembrance-visibility-memorial
    https://translifeline.org/why-no-non-consensual-intervention/
    https://www.them.us/story/trans-lifeline-report-988-police-interventions
    https://madattheinternet.substack.com/p/online-censorships-institutional
    https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=32121226
    https://glaad.org/tdor/
    https://web.archive.org/web/20250107195548/https://cohost.org/lizthegrey/post/1520523-some-philanthropy-th
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

    CZM Rewind: Part One: Crisis Hotlines: Of Course Queers Invented Them

    08/03/2026 | 36 mins.
    Margaret talks to you about the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the complications of state intervention in emergency mental health care
    Original Air Date: 10.20.2025
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

    CZM Book Club: What We Want, What We Believe by Alex Smith, Part One

    08/02/2026 | 55 mins.
    Prince Shakur reads Margaret a story about revolution, repression, and survival for Black August
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

    Part Two: Charlotta Bass: The Black Journalist Who Refused the Red Scare

    07/29/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Margaret finishes her talk with Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan
    Sources:
    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html
    https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill
    https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/
    https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html
    https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d
    The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield
    https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery
    https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill
    https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf
    https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill
    https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948
    https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/
    https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass
    https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/
    https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm
    https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm
    https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff

    Part One: Charlotta Bass: The Black Journalist Who Refused the Red Scare

    07/27/2026 | 49 mins.
    Margaret talks to Cristen Conger about an organizer who was the first Black American woman to own a newspaper and once scared off the Klan.
    Source:
    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2007-may-20-op-anderson20-story.html
    https://www.npr.org/2021/05/04/993605428/beneath-the-santa-monica-freeway-lies-the-erasure-of-sugar-hill
    https://americacomesalive.com/california-eagle-newspaper-black-readership-ahead-time/
    https://www.pbs.org/blackpress/news_bios/ca_eagle.html
    https://oac.cdlib.org/findaid/ark:/13030/tf6c60052d
    The Untold Story of Charlotta Spears Bass, Groundbreaking Politician, Nicole A. Mansfield
    https://www.history.com/articles/nat-turner-rebellion-literacy-slavery
    https://www.browndailyherald.com/article/2021/02/brown-s-first-black-female-graduate-ethel-robinson-s-legacy-on-college-hill
    https://ncph.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Redlining-and-Racial-Covenants_pdfversion.pdf
    https://www.segregationbydesign.com/los-angeles/sugar-hill
    https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/progressive-party-platform-1948
    https://mutterhood.com/charlotta-bass/
    https://www.blackwomenradicals.com/blog-feed/charlotta-spears-bass
    https://lamag.com/lahistory/charlotta-bass-kkk/
    https://web.archive.org/web/20090819013517/http://www.socallib.org/SCLWebsite/hiseagle.htm
    https://www.myblackhistory.net/Charlotta_Bass.htm
    https://www.aaihs.org/charlotta-bass-and-the-cold-war-peace-movement/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff
As long as there’s been oppression, there’ve been people fighting it. This weekly podcast dives into history to drag up the wildest rebels, the most beautiful revolts, and all the people who long to be—and fight to be—free. It explores complex stories of resistance that offer lessons and inspiration for us today, focusing on the ensemble casts that make up each act of history. That is to say, this podcast focuses on Cool People Who Did Cool Stuff.
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