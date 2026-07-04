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From First Principles
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From First Principles

Krishna Choudhary and Lester Nare
Science
From First Principles
Latest episode

60 episodes

  • From First Principles

    America 250: The Breakthroughs That Built American Science — Part 2 (EP 47)

    07/03/2026 | 2h 21 mins.
    Hosted by Lester Nare and Krishna Choudhary, this episode is part two of our July 4th America 250 special: a celebration of the scientific, technological, institutional, and cultural breakthroughs that helped shape the United States into one of the most important scientific nations in human history.
    In part one, we traced American science from Benjamin Franklin and the founding documents through Sputnik, NASA, DARPA, Bell Labs, the transistor, information theory, nuclear physics, molecular biology, and the birth of the modern American science state. In part two, we pick up after Sputnik and follow the explosion of American science from 1958 to today.
    This episode covers the visual system, solar wind, perceptrons, impact cratering, pacemakers, neurotransmitter reuptake, cochlear implants, the genetic code, quarks, Bell’s theorem, density functional theory, the fast Fourier transform, immigration policy, electroweak unification, ARPANET, Apollo 11, dark matter, MRI, GPS, Unix, gravitational waves, ozone depletion, lithium batteries, Voyager, RNA splicing, recombinant insulin, quantum computing, the Space Shuttle, prions, PCR, cellular networks, telomeres, laser cooling, backpropagation, the Hubble Deep Field, Deep Blue, Sagittarius A*, cosmic acceleration, the Human Genome Project, CRISPR, mRNA vaccines, reusable rockets, LIGO, transformer models, black hole imaging, quantum supremacy, and the James Webb Space Telescope.
    The larger story is not just that America produced extraordinary discoveries. It is that those discoveries came from an ecosystem: universities, national labs, government agencies, industrial research labs, immigrant scientists, public investment, basic research, private enterprise, and a culture that repeatedly turned curiosity-driven science into civilization-changing technology.
    The episode closes by connecting that 250-year legacy to the current debate over federal science funding and the future of American scientific leadership.
    Explore the interactive timeline
    ffppod.com/America250
    Support the show
    Donate: FFPod.com/donate
    Follow: @FFPod on X / Instagram / TikTok / Facebook
  • From First Principles

    America 250: The Breakthroughs That Built American Science — Part 1 (EP 46)

    07/02/2026 | 1h 50 mins.
    Hosted by Lester Nare and Krishna Choudhary, this episode is part one of our July 4th America 250 special: a celebration of the scientific, technological, institutional, and cultural innovations that helped shape the United States into one of the most important scientific nations in human history.
    For America’s 250th anniversary, we built an interactive timeline of the discoveries, inventions, institutions, and funding systems that enabled American science to grow from Benjamin Franklin’s experiments with electricity into the age of NASA, DARPA, Bell Labs, nuclear physics, molecular biology, modern computing, and big science.
    In part one, we go from Franklin’s discovery of the conservation of charge in 1747 through the Sputnik crisis in 1958. Along the way, we cover the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution’s science and patent clause, the first federal scientific agency, the rise of medical journals, the American system of manufacturing, the telegraph, anesthesia, land-grant universities, the telephone, Edison’s industrial R&D lab, the Michelson-Morley experiment, alternating current, the Wright brothers, the discovery of galaxies, the Manhattan Project, the transistor, information theory, the polio vaccine, the integrated circuit, and the mobilization of American science after Sputnik.
    This is not just a list of inventions. It is a story about compounding infrastructure: universities, journals, patents, philanthropy, federal agencies, industrial laboratories, war mobilization, immigrant scientists, basic research funding, and the feedback loop between science, technology, government, and culture.
    Explore the interactive timeline
    ffppod.com/America250
    Support the show
    Donate: FFPod.com/donate
    Follow: @FFPod on X / Instagram / TikTok / Facebook
  • From First Principles

    The Physics of the World Cup: VAR, Smart Balls, and Soccer Aerodynamics (EP 45)

    06/29/2026 | 59 mins.
    Hosted by Lester Nare and Krishna Choudhary, this episode is our World Cup special — a deep dive into the science, physics, engineering, and data behind the beautiful game.
    We start with the offside rule and the controversy around semi-automated VAR. How can a system decide whether a player is onside or offside by only a few inches? Krishna breaks the problem down like an experimental physicist: player speed, ball-contact time, camera frame rate, significant digits, and the error budget behind the line on screen. From there, we get into the actual technology: player tracking, digital twins, high-resolution cameras, and the connected match ball sensor that helps determine when the pass was played.
    Then we move from refereeing technology to the ball itself. Why does the 2026 World Cup ball look the way it does? How do Platonic solids, panel geometry, and surface seams affect the way a soccer ball flies? And why was the 2010 Jabulani ball so controversial? We go through drag, drag coefficients, wind tunnels, the drag crisis, golf ball dimples, and why the roughness of a ball can completely change its trajectory.
    Finally, we look at the hidden engineering of the World Cup pitch — real grass in NFL stadiums, LED grow lights, drainage systems, turfgrass science, and even 3D-printed cleat-foot testing devices — before ending with match momentum, possession value, hydration breaks, and the data science behind modern football analytics.
    Support the show
    Donate: FFPod.com/donate
    Follow: @FFPod on X / Instagram / TikTok / Facebook

    Show Notes
    Semi-automated offside technology and connected-ball systems
    Adidas Trionda — official 2026 World Cup match ball
    Aerodynamics of World Cup balls and the Jabulani drag-crisis controversy
    World Cup 2026 pitch engineering and turfgrass research
    Possession value and match momentum in football analytics
  • From First Principles

    New Rules For Heredity (Non-Mendelian Inheritance of Epigenetics) (EP 44)

    06/26/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Hosted by Lester Nare and Krishna Choudhary, this episode marks Krishna’s return to the studio after paternity leave — and the timing could not be more fitting. Today’s deep dive is about inheritance: not just the classic Mendelian rules most of us learned in biology class, but the stranger, more dynamic world of non-Mendelian epigenetic inheritance.
    Starting from Gregor Mendel and his pea plants, Lester and Krishna rebuild the foundations of genetics from first principles: dominant and recessive alleles, Punnett squares, chromosomes, fruit flies, DNA, and the physical mechanism behind inherited traits. Then they move into the “software layer” of biology: epigenetics, DNA methylation, chromatin packaging, RNA interference, and paramutation — cases where the genetic code is present, but the cell’s machinery silences or rewrites how that code is used.
    The episode centers on a new Nature Genetics paper, “Non-Mendelian inheritance of DNA methylation patterns in mice,” which suggests that non-Mendelian epigenetic inheritance may be more widespread in mammals than previously understood. The conversation also covers why Oxford Nanopore sequencing made this kind of analysis possible, why methylation patterns can be hard to trace across generations, and what all of this could mean for disease risk, drug response, sex differences, evolution, and the long-running nature-versus-nurture debate.

    Summary
    Mendel’s rules — how pea plants, true-breeding lines, dominant and recessive traits, and Punnett squares gave us the first mathematical laws of inheritance.
    The first cracks in Mendel — how chromosomes, fruit flies, sex-linked traits, and linked genes showed that inheritance is more complicated than independent assortment.
    DNA as hardware, epigenetics as software — why having a gene is not the same thing as expressing it, and how methylation and chromatin packaging can silence parts of the genome.
    Paramutation — how one allele can change the expression state of another allele across generations, creating inheritance patterns that do not follow standard Mendelian expectations.
    Oxford Nanopore and the technology shift — why long-read sequencing and direct methylation detection make it possible to trace epigenetic marks back to the parent they came from.
    The mouse methylation paper — how researchers used collaborative cross mice to show that most methylation inheritance looks Mendelian, but a meaningful fraction appears to follow stranger non-Mendelian rules.
    Why it matters — potential implications for clinical genetics, disease risk, drug efficacy, sex-specific biology, and the relationship between nature and nurture.
    Support the show
    Donate: FFPod.com/donate
    Follow: @FFPod on X / Instagram / TikTok / Facebook
  • From First Principles

    Dr. Michael Blanton on Open Data, Galaxy Surveys, and the Future of Astronomy (EP 43)

    06/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Hosted by Lester Nare and Krishna Choudhary, this episode is the second interview in our ongoing collaboration series with Carnegie Observatories. Krishna sits down with Dr. Michael Blanton, the new Director of the Carnegie Observatories, for a wide-ranging conversation on how astronomy became one of the most data-rich sciences, how the Sloan Digital Sky Survey helped change the culture around open data, what the next era of astronomical data science and AI could look like, and one of the galaxy mysteries Blanton still wants to solve: why the most massive galaxies in the universe stop forming stars.The conversation starts with Blanton’s Princeton roots and his work connected to the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, then moves into the culture of public astronomical data, the NYU Value-Added Galaxy Catalog, Vera Rubin Observatory, Carnegie’s role in the future of astronomy, the Magellan telescopes, astronomical archives, MaNGA and eBOSS, galaxy formation, dark matter, and even the science behind the black hole visualizations in Interstellar.Audio note: this was one of our first out-of-studio interviews, and there are a few minor audio issues in parts of the conversation. We appreciate your patience, and we’ll be better prepared for future field interviews.Also, if you’re in Los Angeles, Krishna will be giving a talk at Exploring Physics at UCLA, hosted by UCLA’s physics outreach organization Continuum, on Saturday, June 6 at the Fowler Museum. His talk runs from 9:30–10:30 AM.Register here: https://luma.com/3al1hj5h
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About From First Principles
From First Principles is a fast, funny, and rigorous breakdown of the biggest science stories of the week, hosted by Lester Nare and physicist Krishna Choudhary, PhD. We go past headlines into the actual mechanics: what happened, why it matters, and what everyone’s missing. Expect physics, space, AI, energy, biotech, and the occasional “wait… is that real?” story. If you’re curious, skeptical, and you like learning in public — you’re in the right place.
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