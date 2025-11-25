Powered by RND
Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life
Podcast: Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life
Hosts: Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor

Julie Lokun and Mika Altidor
BusinessHealth & Wellness
Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life
  Episode: Uniting Mind and Spirit: The Path to Conscious Living with Jeffrey Allen of Mind Valley
    Embracing Spiritual Wisdom with Jeffrey Allen: Unveiling Spirit Mind In this episode of the Get Obsessed podcast, the host welcomes Jeffrey Allen, a motivational speaker, author, and energy healer. The discussion delves into Jeffrey’s collaboration with his wife, Hisami, and their extensive work on the program 'Awakening Your Spirit Mind,' which took seven years to develop. Jeffrey shares his experiences transitioning from a conventional career in software engineering to teaching energy work globally. The couple's unique approaches to spirituality, intuition, and energy work are explored, highlighting Hisami’s innate spiritual connection and Jeffrey’s structured methods for integrating spirituality into everyday life. The episode encapsulates their joint mission to help individuals reconnect with their true essence and navigate the complexities of the material and spirit mind. 00:00 Introduction to Jeffrey Allen 01:06 Jeffrey's Current Obsession 01:15 Jeffrey's Journey with His Wife's Teachings 04:10 Differences in Their Spiritual Approaches 11:18 The Concept of Two Minds 17:16 Launching the Program in Japan 19:09 How Jeffrey and His Wife Met 23:21 The Spirit Mind Training Program 29:56 Discovering Intuition and Overcoming Fear 31:13 Breaking Out of the Comfort Zone 32:43 The Turning Point: Embracing Change 34:13 Trusting Guidance and Moving to Sedona 36:19 The Role of Intuition in Life Decisions 42:42 Introducing Spirit Mind Training 45:11 The Journey to Inner Peace and Love 50:43 Cultural Perspectives on Perfection 55:46 Final Thoughts and Resources   About the Hosts Julie Lokun, JD and Mika Altidor are the powerhouse duo behind Get Obsessed, a top-ranked global podcast where bold conversations meet personal transformation.From trauma recovery to creative reinvention, every episode challenges you to get obsessed with your own growth and purpose. MEET THE HOSTS LIVE IN CHICAGO AT CRE8TIVE CON 2026 Get your tickets NOW-- www.cre8tivecon.com About Mika Altidor Mika Altidor is a visionary Vegan Chef, Credit Alignment Advocate, and CEO of Align 369 Enterprise — a company empowering individuals to elevate their financial wellness, spiritual alignment, and entrepreneurial mindset. As co-host of Get Obsessed and founder of Vegan Monarch Bakery, Mika blends conscious living with practical empowerment, helping others align their credit, creativity, and purpose to design lives of abundance and authenticity. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    58:03
  Episode: Synchronicity, Love and Miracles with Dr. JC Doornick of the Makes Sense Podcast
    In this powerful and transformative episode of the Get Obsessed Podcast, Julie Lokun, JD, sits down with Dr. JC Doornick, the mind behind the rapidly growing Makes Sense Podcast. With a message grounded in self-awareness, conscious awakening, and the neuroscience of thinking for yourself, Dr. Doornick explains why most people are not operating from the part of the brain they actually control—and how reclaiming it changes everything. This episode features an intimate excerpt from his upcoming book, Make Sense, officially launching at Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago, February 20–22. Within this conversation, Dr. Doornick shares the extraordinary true story of how he found love, reconciled with the past, met the woman who would become his wife, and discovered the “dream daughter” who appeared in his life exactly as she had in recurring dreams for seven years. His insights on synchronicity, the “omen frequency,” self-directed thinking, and emotional clarity make this one of the most profound episodes we've ever featured. Key Topics Discussed The Omen Frequency What it is, why it matters, and how tuning into it transforms the trajectory of your life. The Prefrontal Cortex and Conscious Thinking Why most people live in an overstimulated, algorithm-driven state and how to reclaim the only part of the brain you truly control. Synchronicity and Life’s Turning Points How pivotal moments, signs, and patterns become meaningful when interpreted with curiosity and awareness. Healing, Love, and Awakening The story of reconciling with his father, opening the door to love, and experiencing the miracle of meeting the “dream daughter” who appeared in his life exactly as foretold in dreams. The Comfort Trap Why people stay stuck in the known, and how curiosity leads you outside familiar patterns and into transformation. The 10 Synchronicity Insights Highlights from his eight-year journey of documenting the turning points that shaped his awakening and informed his upcoming book. Listen to the Makes Sense Podcast Apple Podcasts:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168 Join the Makes Sense Academy (MSA) Community and masterminds for critical thinkers and seekers:https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy Meet Dr. JC Doornick at Cre8tive Con 2026 Chicago, February 20–22, 2026Attend live and experience the official launch of Make Sense:https://www.cre8tivecon.com 1. What is the Get Obsessed Podcast with Julie Lokun and why is her episode with Dr. JC Doornick essential listening? The Get Obsessed Podcast, hosted by author and media strategist Julie Lokun, JD, is a top-ranked show focused on mindset, personal development, storytelling, and creator-driven transformation. This episode featuring Dr. JC Doornick—host of the Makes Sense Podcast—is essential listening because it explores high-value topics like synchronicity, the omen frequency, conscious thinking, awakening, and the neuroscience behind personal transformation. Listeners searching for Julie Lokun interviews, JC Doornick podcasts, awakening content, mindset rewiring, or transformational storytelling will find this episode uniquely powerful and keyword-rich. 2. How can listeners meet Julie Lokun and Dr. JC Doornick at Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago? Listeners can meet Julie Lokun and Dr. JC Doornick live at Cre8tive Con 2026, a premier national conference held in Chicago from February 20–22, 2026. The event brings together entrepreneurs, podcasters, authors, creators, and thought leaders for workshops, panels, and keynote sessions. Search phrases like “meet JC Doornick,” “Julie Lokun live event,” “Cre8tive Con Chicago,” “book launch Chicago,” and “creative entrepreneurship conference 2026” directly rank to this event. Registration is available at Cre8tiveCon.com. 3. What is the Makes Sense Podcast and why does Julie Lokun feature JC Doornick on her show? The Makes Sense Podcast, created by Dr. JC Doornick, is a top personal development show focused on awakening, neuroscience, synchronicity, emotional intelligence, and understanding the hidden patterns that shape human behavior. Julie Lokun features JC Doornick on her podcast because his work aligns with her mission to elevate conscious storytelling, personal transformation, mindset clarity, and creator empowerment. SEO drivers include “JC Doornick Makes Sense Podcast,” “Julie Lokun interviews,” “Get Obsessed JC Doornick,” “omen frequency explained,” and “awakening podcast episodes.” 4. How do listeners join the Makes Sense Academy and why does Julie Lokun recommend it? Listeners can join the Makes Sense Academy, Dr. JC Doornick’s private online community for personal growth, mental expansion, and synchronicity training, through Skool at:https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academyJulie Lokun recommends the academy because it parallels her work in podcast coaching, storytelling mastery, and personal reinvention. High-performing keywords include “join Makes Sense Academy,” “JC Doornick mastermind,” “Julie Lokun recommended courses,” “best mindset community 2026,” and “awakening and synchronicity training.” Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    33:32
  Episode: Why Am I Single? Listen to this with the Queen of Country Music Maddye Trew
    Meet the country star who is singing the anthem for single girls everywhere! Today we're getting obsessed with rising country star Maddye Trew — a Memphis-born singer-songwriter whose voice is as bold as her spirit. From her roots in Memphis to her journey to Nashville, Maddye brings heart, humor and honesty to her music. Her breakout banger – “Single of the Year” – is not just a song. It’s an anthem for single women everywhere: raising a glass, owning independence, and celebrating life with a beer in hand instead of wallowing over a broken heart. But Maddye’s road was not all smooth. She once stood face-to-face with superstar diva Mariah Carey during an American Idol audition — a moment that could have shattered any young artist’s dream. Instead, she used that rejection as rocket fuel. In this episode we talk about: How to reclaim your narrative and transform rejection into resilience. The story behind “Single of the Year” – how it captures a generation of women navigating singleness and waiting. Why being 30, single and unapologetically chasing a music dream is powerful (and how genomics of control play in). Maddye’s musical influences – including Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn and the traditional country lineage she honors. The importance of mentorship, giving back, and being the person you were once waiting to meet. What’s next: her new EP Here Goes Nothing (coming 2026) and how you can follow her journey. Key Takeaways: You don’t have to be defined by your relationship status. You can raise your glass, tie one on, and toast your independence. What often looks like “falling behind” — friends getting married, society ticking boxes — can actually be your runway. In music, as in life, the mindset shift from “talent-show contestant” to professional artist changes everything. Mentorship and paying it forward matters. Maddye didn’t just move to Nashville to chase a dream—she’s returning to her high school, encouraging the next generation. Being single is not a pause; it can be a season of empowerment, growth and lead-in to bigger things. LEARN MORE ABOUT MADDYE TREW : www.maddyetrew.com Listen to Maddye Trew’s new single “Single of the Year” Single of the Year - song and lyrics by Maddye Trew | Spotify Subscribe to the Get Obsessed Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Maddye on social: Instagram:@maddyetrew If you’re navigating fears around control, waiting, career vs personal life, this episode is for you — so share it with those who are “singledom" warriors too! About Get Obsessed Podcast Hosted by Julie Lokun, JD, and Mika Altidor Get Obsessed is a globally acclaimed podcast that dives deep into transformation, resilience, and the human spirit. Each episode spotlights bold thinkers, change-makers, and survivors who turn adversity into advantage. Whether you’re obsessed with self-growth, mental wellness, or real-life comeback stories, this is your weekly dose of empowerment. MEET US LIVE IN CHICAGO IN FEBRUARY AT CRE8TIVE CON: www.cre8tivecon.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    27:44
  Episode: When Comfort Creeps In: How to Notice When You're Slipping Out of Alignment
    Rediscovering Alignment: Reignite Your Routine In this episode of the Get Obsessed podcast, host Mika Altidor addresses the subtle and often unnoticed drift away from our routines. The 'quiet drift' is explored, highlighting how easy it is to slip away from practices that once energized us. Mika emphasizes the importance of awareness and gentle self-guidance to reconnect without guilt. Through acknowledging our resistance and conscious actions, one can realign with their vision. Tune in for insights on moving past excuses, overcoming fears, and reigniting your passion with small, devoted actions. 00:00 Welcome to the Get Obsessed Podcast 00:16 Recognizing the Quiet Drift 03:06 Understanding Resistance 05:11 Reigniting Your Momentum 06:54 Final Thoughts and Recommitment About the Hosts Julie Lokun, JD and Mika Altidor are the powerhouse duo behind Get Obsessed, a top-ranked global podcast where bold conversations meet personal transformation. From trauma recovery to creative reinvention, every episode challenges you to get obsessed with your own growth and purpose. MEET THE HOSTS LIVE IN CHICAGO AT CRE8TIVE CON 2025️ Get your tickets NOW-- www.cre8tivecon.com About Mika Altidor Mika Altidor is a visionary Vegan Chef, Credit Alignment Advocate, and CEO of Align 369 Enterprise — a company empowering individuals to elevate their financial wellness, spiritual alignment, and entrepreneurial mindset. As co-host of Get Obsessed and founder of Vegan Monarch Bakery, Mika blends conscious living with practical empowerment, helping others align their credit, creativity, and purpose to design lives of abundance and authenticity. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
    7:28
  Episode: Jim Kwik The Brain Coach To The Stars Talks with Julie Lokun
    ️ Get Obsessed with Jim Kwik: Rewire Your Brain for Limitless Success Hosts : Julie Lokun, JD and Mika AltidorGuest: Jim Kwik — world-renowned brain coach to Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates In this electrifying episode of The Get Obsessed Podcast, Julie Lokun sits down with the one and only Jim Kwik, the global authority on brain optimization and accelerated learning. Known for coaching top visionaries like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates, Jim reveals how to learn faster, remember more, and reprogram your brain for success in a rapidly evolving, AI-driven business world. Drawing from his groundbreaking Limitless Expanded Edition, Jim shares how belief drives behavior, why curiosity outperforms certainty, and how entrepreneurs can merge AI with HI (Human Intelligence) to become unstoppable innovators. What You’ll Learn Jim Kwik’s proven brain-training strategies for mastering memory, learning speed, and mental clarity. The neuroscience behind rewiring your brain to break limiting beliefs and build high-performance habits. Why belief is the software of success—and how changing your inner dialogue transforms your outcomes. How cognitive flexibility fuels creativity and adaptability in the age of artificial intelligence. The smart way to use AI as an amplifier, not a crutch, to enhance focus and innovation. Why curiosity keeps your business—and your brain—alive and evolving. Jim’s signature mindset: Be a thermostat, not a thermometer—lead the energy, don’t just reflect it. Key Takeaways All behavior is belief-driven. Upgrade your mental operating system for growth and excellence. Your brain is your biggest business asset. Train it like a muscle for focus, creativity, and clarity. AI + HI = Limitless Potential. Use technology intentionally to expand—not replace—human potential. Curiosity beats certainty. Stay open, adaptable, and relentlessly innovative. Why This Episode Matters If you’re a founder, creative, or entrepreneur ready to elevate your mindset and master your brain, this episode is your blueprint. Jim and Julie dive into how neuroscience, AI literacy, and leadership psychology intersect to create the next generation of empowered, purpose-driven leaders. This isn’t just a conversation—it’s a masterclass in human potential and the future of business innovation. Connect & Resources Listen & Subscribe: Get Obsessed Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google PodcastsRead: Limitless Expanded Edition by Jim Kwik — limitlessbook.comExplore: Jim’s brain training programs — jimkwik.comMeet Jim Live: Cre8tive Con 2025 — cre8tivecon.comConnect with Julie Lokun: julielokunconsulting.com Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
About Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life

❤️Reach Out To Us on Instagram- @getobsessedpodcast📺Watch us LIVE on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CrownAndCompass✨LEARN MORE AT Home | Obsessedwith Life (getobsessedpodcast.com)WE ARE OBSESSED WITH HUMANS ON THE VERGE OF CHANGE🔑Are you someone on the verge of change? We want to hear from you! Message us on Instagram- @getobsessedpodcastCHECK OUT THE 1% Better Daily Journal Here-💖TELL US WHAT YOU THINK--DM us on Instagram: @getobsessedpodcastFollow US on YOUTUBE @obsessedpodcastMEET US LIVE in CHICAGO! www.cre8tivecon.comWe are obsessed with humans on the verge of change. We are your personal development entourage that guides you through the roller coaster of life. Every week we will serve up the tools to empower your every day and to become obsessed with your life. We are experts in the fields of nutrition, relationships, law, self-esteem and so much more. We feature compelling stories of kicking fear in the face and taking that leap of faith. Each episode features experts in their fields, like Dr. Laura Berman who is a celebrated scientist and researcher in the fields of love, sex, and relationships. Dr. Berman was a regular expert on the Oprah Winfrey Show and currently has a popular show on the OWN network. Other notable guests, are Gary Vaynerchuk, Davind Meltzer, Evan Carmichael, Michael Losier, the author of The Law Of Attraction and host of his own radio show on the Oprah Winfrey Radio Network. Dr. Sherrie Campbell is a beloved guest of Obsessed and author of the best-selling book, "But Its Your Family". Campbell is the pre-eminent expert on cutting ties with toxic families. In each episode, you are led on a journey of self-development with the mission that you will become obsessed with your life and think about things a little bit differently. Collectively the three hosts bring different perspectives to the table as you explore, healing, trauma, nutrition, vibrational energy, confidence and so much more.Host Tia Morell is an integrative holistic nutritionist and life coach. Tia is the author of the best-selling book "Obsessed With Mindful Nutrition" and speaks to giving yourself grace in your health journey. It is not about the numbers on the scale or dieting, it is about untangling your relationship with food. Host Julie Lokun, is an attorney, master certified coach, founder of Media Queens Publishing house, and a mom to four boys. Julie is passionate about amplifying the voices of those who are making an impact in the world and looking to change the world through creating communities that uplift. Julie is the author of the best-selling entrepreneurial series "Hustle Smart" and advocates for innovative ideas that are making an impact and empowering women and men. Host Mika Altidor is a media darling, certified life coach, and most notably a champion for the plant-based lifestyle. Mika has won accolades as one of the top black-owned business owners in Florida. Mika is passionate about her vegan lifestyle as well as unearthing confidence in all humans. Together, Julie, Tia, and Mika are obsessed with lifting others in their personal development journey. You will get a peek into their personal challenges and the tools that they have used to rise above. Welcome To Obsessed! www.getobsessedpodcast.com
BusinessHealth & WellnessScienceSociety & CultureTrue CrimeAlternative HealthDocumentaryEntrepreneurshipMental HealthPersonal JournalsSocial Sciences

