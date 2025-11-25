Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life

Synchronicity, Love and Miracles with Dr. JC Doornick of the Makes Sense Podcast
In this powerful and transformative episode of the Get Obsessed Podcast, Julie Lokun, JD, sits down with Dr. JC Doornick, the mind behind the rapidly growing Makes Sense Podcast. With a message grounded in self-awareness, conscious awakening, and the neuroscience of thinking for yourself, Dr. Doornick explains why most people are not operating from the part of the brain they actually control—and how reclaiming it changes everything.
This episode features an intimate excerpt from his upcoming book, Make Sense, officially launching at Cre8tive Con 2026 in Chicago, February 20–22. Within this conversation, Dr. Doornick shares the extraordinary true story of how he found love, reconciled with the past, met the woman who would become his wife, and discovered the “dream daughter” who appeared in his life exactly as she had in recurring dreams for seven years.
His insights on synchronicity, the “omen frequency,” self-directed thinking, and emotional clarity make this one of the most profound episodes we've ever featured.
Key Topics Discussed
The Omen Frequency
What it is, why it matters, and how tuning into it transforms the trajectory of your life.
The Prefrontal Cortex and Conscious Thinking
Why most people live in an overstimulated, algorithm-driven state and how to reclaim the only part of the brain you truly control.
Synchronicity and Life’s Turning Points
How pivotal moments, signs, and patterns become meaningful when interpreted with curiosity and awareness.
Healing, Love, and Awakening
The story of reconciling with his father, opening the door to love, and experiencing the miracle of meeting the “dream daughter” who appeared in his life exactly as foretold in dreams.
The Comfort Trap
Why people stay stuck in the known, and how curiosity leads you outside familiar patterns and into transformation.
The 10 Synchronicity Insights
Highlights from his eight-year journey of documenting the turning points that shaped his awakening and informed his upcoming book.
Listen to the Makes Sense Podcast
Apple Podcasts:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/makes-sense-with-dr-jc-doornick/id1730954168
Join the Makes Sense Academy (MSA)
Community and masterminds for critical thinkers and seekers:https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy
Meet Dr. JC Doornick at Cre8tive Con 2026
Chicago, February 20–22, 2026Attend live and experience the official launch of Make Sense:https://www.cre8tivecon.com
Listeners can join the Makes Sense Academy, Dr. JC Doornick's private online community for personal growth, mental expansion, and synchronicity training, through Skool at:https://www.skool.com/makes-sense-academy