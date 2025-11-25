Get Obsessed : With Living Your Best Life

Why Am I Single? Listen to this with the Queen of Country Music Maddye Trew

Meet the country star who is singing the anthem for single girls everywhere! Today we're getting obsessed with rising country star Maddye Trew — a Memphis-born singer-songwriter whose voice is as bold as her spirit. From her roots in Memphis to her journey to Nashville, Maddye brings heart, humor and honesty to her music. Her breakout banger – "Single of the Year" – is not just a song. It's an anthem for single women everywhere: raising a glass, owning independence, and celebrating life with a beer in hand instead of wallowing over a broken heart. But Maddye's road was not all smooth. She once stood face-to-face with superstar diva Mariah Carey during an American Idol audition — a moment that could have shattered any young artist's dream. Instead, she used that rejection as rocket fuel. In this episode we talk about: How to reclaim your narrative and transform rejection into resilience. The story behind "Single of the Year" – how it captures a generation of women navigating singleness and waiting. Why being 30, single and unapologetically chasing a music dream is powerful (and how genomics of control play in). Maddye's musical influences – including Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn and the traditional country lineage she honors. The importance of mentorship, giving back, and being the person you were once waiting to meet. What's next: her new EP Here Goes Nothing (coming 2026) and how you can follow her journey. Key Takeaways: You don't have to be defined by your relationship status. You can raise your glass, tie one on, and toast your independence. What often looks like "falling behind" — friends getting married, society ticking boxes — can actually be your runway. In music, as in life, the mindset shift from "talent-show contestant" to professional artist changes everything. Mentorship and paying it forward matters. Maddye didn't just move to Nashville to chase a dream—she's returning to her high school, encouraging the next generation. Being single is not a pause; it can be a season of empowerment, growth and lead-in to bigger things. LEARN MORE ABOUT MADDYE TREW : www.maddyetrew.com Listen to Maddye Trew's new single "Single of the Year" Single of the Year - song and lyrics by Maddye Trew | Spotify Subscribe to the Get Obsessed Podcast wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Maddye on social: Instagram:@maddyetrew If you're navigating fears around control, waiting, career vs personal life, this episode is for you — so share it with those who are "singledom" warriors too! About Get Obsessed Podcast Hosted by Julie Lokun, JD, and Mika Altidor Get Obsessed is a globally acclaimed podcast that dives deep into transformation, resilience, and the human spirit. Each episode spotlights bold thinkers, change-makers, and survivors who turn adversity into advantage. Whether you're obsessed with self-growth, mental wellness, or real-life comeback stories, this is your weekly dose of empowerment.