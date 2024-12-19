For the last episode of 2024, Alice talks about Teck Khong, the former-GP-turned-politician and now vocal critic of lockdowns and the Covid vaccine, and Mike looks at an article from BBC Future which examines the data behind home remedy cold cures. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from everyone at Skeptics with a K!Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Episode #394
Recording remotely for the first time since 2020, the team talk about sovereign citizens pushing common law nonsense at the Great Resist conference, and a new paper which looks at the statistics in so-called mind-body studies.Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Episode #393
Alice and Marsh talk about their experiences with The Great Resist Conference in Derbyshire. Meanwhile, Mike has a personal bone to pick with Amazon.Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Episode #392
For the first episode back after QED, Alice talks about the effects of self-talk and Mike investigates claims made by the author of a new book on the 'Nocebo Effect'. Meanwhile, Mike visits HMP Dorchester with Emma.You can support what we do by donating to our Patreon, or by leaving us a glowing review on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. We really appreciate it!Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Episode #391 - Live at QED 2024
We are live from QED 2024! Mike talks about the new mathematics of 'Terry-ology', Alice discusses the men who believe that semen retention will solve all of their problems, and Marsh baits the content marketing scammers who try to get articles on The Skeptic.You can support Skeptics with a K, and the Merseyside Skeptics, by signing up to our Patreon. We won't try and upsell you with perks and prizes, but your donations help us do the things we do.
Skeptics with a K is the podcast for science, reason and critical thinking from the Merseyside Skeptics Society. Each episode features Mike Hall, Michael Marshall, and Dr Alice Howarth chatting about the things which interest them, often from a skeptical angle.