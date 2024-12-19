Episode #391 - Live at QED 2024

We are live from QED 2024! Mike talks about the new mathematics of 'Terry-ology', Alice discusses the men who believe that semen retention will solve all of their problems, and Marsh baits the content marketing scammers who try to get articles on The Skeptic.You can support Skeptics with a K, and the Merseyside Skeptics, by signing up to our Patreon. We won't try and upsell you with perks and prizes, but your donations help us do the things we do.