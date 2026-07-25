The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse Podcast

[Description from the EquiScience Podcast #21 with Elisa Walfish]

What if many of the problems we label as "lameness" don't actually begin in the limbs?

In this episode I sit down with Dr. Audrey DeClue, an equine veterinarian known for challenging long-standing assumptions in equine medicine. Together, we explore the concept of body lameness, why biomechanics should play a central role in every lameness examination, and how collaboration between veterinarians, bodyworkers, farriers, saddle fitters, trainers, and owners can dramatically improve outcomes for horses.



Dr. DeClue shares the experiences that transformed her approach to veterinary medicine, the importance of questioning accepted ideas, and why observing the horse as a whole, not just individual body parts, is essential for finding the root cause of dysfunction.