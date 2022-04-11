The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse Podcast

Dr. Audrey DeClue hosts this podcast designed to help owners, riders, trainers, and others understand their horse's needs better. More
Available Episodes
5 of 55
Episode 55: Kissing Spine in Sport Horses
Countless hours of research have culminated in today's episode on kissing spine in sport horses. Dr. Audrey DeClue pulls knowledge from decades, centuries, and millennia of data on kissing spine to learn more about this affliction that has impacted dogs, cats, humans, otters, horses, and even dinosaurs.
5/8/2023
40:07
Episode 54: Lead Change Problems in Sport Horses
If your horse seems stiff, uneven, and doesn't track straight, you're probably also having issues with lead changes. It's another long-thought mystery issue impacting performance and sometimes leading to anxiety in horses during drills. As always, Dr. Audrey DeClue brings a practical, common-sense aproach to examining your horse and getting to the bottom of lead change problems in sport horses.
2/8/2023
28:55
Episode 53: Expectations in Injured Sport Horses with Dr Kate Workman
Following a very popular episode previously (Episode 46), Dr. Audrey DeClue talks again with Dr. Kate Workman (Denali Equine in Southern Pines, NC) about cases cases they have treated. They discuss shivers, treatements, lameness, and more with the goal of helping you understand the expectations of performance horses and sport horses that have been significantly injured or have chronic lameness. After proper treatment and rehab, some horses went back into performance or competition.
12/16/2022
1:15:07
Episode 52: Cantering Issues and Problems in Sport Horses
Dr. Audrey DeClue discusses a common complaint among riders and veterenarians - cantering issues. Though, historically, much attention has been paid to the limbs, Dr. DeClue brings it back to to the body of the horse, where many of the lameness issues actually originate. She discusses her experience addressing cantering issues and what to consider if this is a problem in your horse.
11/4/2022
38:18
Episode 51: Shivers Horses and Its Association to the Cerebellum
In this episode, Dr. Audrey DeClue focuses specifically on the association of the cerebellum to shivers horses. She shines a light on the existing, published research on shivers and the trouble with conclusions based on a small sample size. She also includes an interview with longtime friend, Celeste, to provide a powerful story of what it is like to live with a degenerative cerebellar lesion.