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The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse Podcast
Audrey DeClue, DVM
Latest episode
76 episodes
- Dr. Audrey DeClue discusses a severe sciatica case in a high-performance sport horse. The horse, initially winning big, suddenly developed severe sciatica, head shaking, and sleep deprivation. Dr. DeClue highlights the horse's abnormal gait, muscle atrophy, and behavioral change, emphasizing the lack of published papers on equine sciatica and the need for advanced ultrasound skills for treatment. She notes that 40% of humans worldwide have clinical signs of sciatica and that she sees a similar percentage in her equine patients. Dr. DeClue advocates for better veterinary education and awareness, sharing her success in treating similar cases with proper rehabilitation.
- Dr. Audrey DeClue brings her blog posts to the podcast with commentary as she discusses the importance of understanding body lameness in horses. 85-90% of lameness has historically been focused on limbs and feet instead of looking a the horse as a whole body. She highlights common performance issues caused by body lameness and explains these issues in terms of biomechanics.
Episode 74: Dr. DeClue is Interviewed by Elisa Walfish of The EquiScience Podcast (#21 - Rethinking Lameness: Looking Beyond the Limbs)07/17/2026 | 1h 10 mins.[Description from the EquiScience Podcast #21 with Elisa Walfish]
What if many of the problems we label as "lameness" don't actually begin in the limbs?
In this episode I sit down with Dr. Audrey DeClue, an equine veterinarian known for challenging long-standing assumptions in equine medicine. Together, we explore the concept of body lameness, why biomechanics should play a central role in every lameness examination, and how collaboration between veterinarians, bodyworkers, farriers, saddle fitters, trainers, and owners can dramatically improve outcomes for horses.
Dr. DeClue shares the experiences that transformed her approach to veterinary medicine, the importance of questioning accepted ideas, and why observing the horse as a whole, not just individual body parts, is essential for finding the root cause of dysfunction.
Episode 73: The Complexity of Treating Body Lameness in Sport Horses with Dr. Gabrielle Martel06/20/2026 | 1h 53 mins.Dr. Audrey DeClue welcomes Dr. Gabrielle Martel to discuss the complexities of treating body lameness in horses. Dr. Martel, a veterinarian from Montreal, shares her journey of treating horses with body lameness, emphasizing the importance of understanding horse biomechanics and the need for a comprehensive approach. They discuss the challenges of treating horses with conditions like sleep deprivation, idiopathic head shaking, and sciatica, highlighting the veterinary profession's slow acceptance of these issues. Dr. Martel shares her experience of working with Dr. DeClue and learning the importance of slowing down and being present with the horses.
Episode 72: A Riders Daily Checklist in the Ridden Horse - An Interview with Dr Sue Dyson06/05/2026 | 1h 46 mins.Dr. Audrey DeClue and Dr. Sue Dyson discuss the importance of a rider's checklist from the stall, tacking up, and under saddle for assessing a horse's physical well-being with considerations to determine if your horse is lame. They emphasize the need for veterinarians to better understand that a horse's consistent behavior is indicative of pain. They stress the significance of proper saddle/equipment fit, gait analysis – including how a normal and abnormal horse "feels" in its body while ridden under saddle – and the impact of these abnormalities that can impact pain not previously diagnosed in sport horses.
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About The Horse First: A Veterinary Sport Horse Podcast
Dr. Audrey DeClue hosts this podcast designed to help owners, riders, trainers, and others understand their horse's needs better.Podcast website
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