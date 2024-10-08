How Wild Presents: "The New Space Race" from Outside/In
What if the next time you were in wilderness looking at the sky on a clear, dark night, you saw more visible satellites than stars? What if the Big Dipper and Orion were drowned out by a satellite traffic jam, criss-crossing through space?More satellites are being launched into space than ever before. And as they become more common, they're changing the experience of looking at the night sky and raising questions about who regulates the stuff we put up there. We think about how to protect the environment here on earth. Shouldn't that extend to how we think about outer space?We're sharing a story from Outside/In, a podcast that gets curious about the natural world. If you like How Wild, we think you'll like Outside/In, too. It's a thoughtful, fun show that tells fascinating stories about the outdoors. Everything from whether it's better to pick up your dog poop or bury it to how planting trees can be a tool of colonization. Check out more episodes of Outside/In here.
How wild? We don't have the foggiest idea. In this final episode of season one, we go to California's Point Reyes National Seashore on a cloudy day to think about the nebulous feeling of wilderness and its future. "Capital W" wilderness is a useful land management tool, but wilderness as a feeling is different for everybody.Photo by Janet Rosen (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
Not everything fits into neat little boxes. Sometimes you have to check "other."What are other perspectives on wilderness?We visit the country's first tribal wilderness in the Mission Mountains of Montana to hear how it's managed by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe.
Do you have all your gear to head into nature? What about your smartphone?Technology helps people access wilderness, but it can also get in the way.We're hitting the Pacific Crest Trail with hikers and a Search and Rescue team who have mixed feelings about technology in wilderness, and we meet a recreator who wouldn't be able to be here without it.
Do you have a permit?We're going to a popular trail in Colorado's Maroon Bells to talk about the slippery feeling of solitude and what to do about more people on the trail.
How Wild hits trails around the country, exploring the meaning of wilderness. A century ago, the U.S. set aside the first official wilderness. You'll hear stories from rangers, scientists, hikers, environmentalists, and Tribal leaders as they grapple with the realities of wilderness on a changing planet, and whether the concept of "wilderness" has ever really existed.