How Wild Presents: "The New Space Race" from Outside/In

What if the next time you were in wilderness looking at the sky on a clear, dark night, you saw more visible satellites than stars? What if the Big Dipper and Orion were drowned out by a satellite traffic jam, criss-crossing through space?More satellites are being launched into space than ever before. And as they become more common, they're changing the experience of looking at the night sky and raising questions about who regulates the stuff we put up there. We think about how to protect the environment here on earth. Shouldn't that extend to how we think about outer space?We're sharing a story from Outside/In, a podcast that gets curious about the natural world. If you like How Wild, we think you'll like Outside/In, too. It's a thoughtful, fun show that tells fascinating stories about the outdoors. Everything from whether it's better to pick up your dog poop or bury it to how planting trees can be a tool of colonization. Check out more episodes of Outside/In here.