Whether the topic is popcorn or particle physics, you can count on BrainStuff to explore -- and explain -- the everyday science in the world around us. More
ScienceNatural SciencesTechnology
Whether the topic is popcorn or particle physics, you can count on BrainStuff to explore -- and explain -- the everyday science in the world around us. More

Available Episodes

5 of 2276
  • Can Parasitic Worms Control Snails' Minds?
    A genus of flatworms called banded broodsacs have a lifecycle that seems to involve purposefully getting eaten first by snails and then by birds, using a combination of biomimicry and biohacking. Learn about Leucochloridium worms in this episode of BrainStuff, based on this article: https://animals.howstuffworks.com/insects/parasitic-worms-snails.htmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/2/2023
    7:15
  • BrainStuff Classics: What Was the First Computer?
    The first machine for computation was designed in the 1800s! Learn how its creators, Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace, set about inventing it in this episode of BrainStuff, based on this article: https://science.howstuffworks.com/innovation/inventions/who-invented-the-computer.htmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/30/2023
    5:55
  • BrainStuff Classics: Why Is Elephants' Skin So Wrinkly?
    Elephants have a thick hide that's wrinkled from birth, but why? Learn about the research that's revealed the secrets to elephant skin in this episode of BrainStuff, based on this article: https://animals.howstuffworks.com/mammals/scientists-figure-out-why-elephants-skin-so-cracked.htmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    4:13
  • What's the World's Skinniest Skyscraper?
    The world's slimmest skyscraper is in New York City, where it's less than one-third of the width of comparable buildings. Learn about Steinway Tower in this episode of BrainStuff, based on this article: https://science.howstuffworks.com/engineering/architecture/steinway-tower-news.htmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/28/2023
    4:36
  • How Did Hazardous Nuclear Testing Help Science?
    Aboveground nuclear weapons testing in the 1950s and '60s has exposed every living thing on Earth to harmful radiation -- but has also made dating the remains of living things much more accurate. Learn more in this episode of BrainStuff, based on this article: https://science.howstuffworks.com/nuclear-tests-bomb-pulse.htmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/27/2023
    8:46

About BrainStuff

Whether the topic is popcorn or particle physics, you can count on BrainStuff to explore -- and explain -- the everyday science in the world around us.
