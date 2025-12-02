Stanford Medcast: Expert Voices in Medicine and Healthcare

Episode 113: From Data to Decisions: The Future of Precision Medicine in Practice
In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the intersection of technology and medicine is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements. Join us for a conversation with Dr. Jessica Mega, a Cardiologist at Stanford and a pioneer in precision health. Dr. Mega shares her insights on the transformative potential of precision medicine and artificial intelligence in diagnostics, as well as the challenges that lie ahead. Discover how interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, data scientists, and clinicians is driving innovation, and learn about the vital role of precision medicine in preventive care and population health. With a focus on preparing the next generation of clinicians, Dr. Mega offers guiding principles for fostering innovation in health technology.
Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/syejzt9pgskrrn54/medcast_episode113.pdf
CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode113
Claim CE and MOC: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3685
29:57
Episode 112: AI You Can Trust: Redesigning Decision Support for Clinicians
In an era where technology has the potential to transform healthcare, many digital health tools remain underutilized. Join us for a conversation with Dr. Kalie Dove-Maguire, an emergency medicine physician at UCSF and a pioneering health-tech innovator. Together, we will explore the challenges of integrating AI into clinical workflows, particularly in high-stakes environments like emergency medicine. Discover how emerging technologies, from genomics to wearables, are set to revolutionize clinical decision support and learn practical strategies for fostering a culture of innovation while ensuring patient privacy and data security. Dr. Dove-Maguire will share invaluable lessons on building digital health tools that clinicians can trust and effectively use, paving the way for a more efficient and equitable healthcare future.
Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/k6uxja8xwqpqsrk2/medcast_episode112.pdf
CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode112
Claim CE and MOC: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3651
32:10
Episode 111: Menopause Matters: Myths, Management, and Meaningful Care
Menopause is a significant phase in a woman's life, yet it is often surrounded by misconceptions and misinformation. Join our conversation with Dr. Karen Adams, Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University, as she unpacks the complexities of menopause and hormone therapy. Discover the impact of the Women’s Health Initiative and how it shaped the conversation around hormone use, leading to a dramatic decline in its adoption. Dr. Adams will also address common myths, explore effective non-hormonal treatment options, and share insights on managing symptoms through lifestyle changes. This discussion will provide you with practical tools and a deeper understanding of menopause, helping to demystify this important life transition.
Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/tv5a6jejhjre5pru/medcast_episode111.pdf
CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode111
Claim CE and MOC: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3582
39:16
Episode 110: Pediatric Pulse Mini-Series: Obesity as a Brain Disease: Rethinking Childhood Obesity
Pediatric obesity and metabolic syndrome are rising at alarming rates, yet misconceptions and outdated approaches often leave children without timely, effective treatment. In this episode, Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford reframes obesity as a chronic brain-mediated disease, discusses the latest evidence on early intervention, GLP-1 therapies, and bariatric surgery in youth, and addresses weight bias, disparities in access, and systemic policy levers. Listeners will gain practical insights into translating trial data into real-world care, monitoring safety in adolescents, and defining treatment success beyond BMI.
Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/895hzebsfhwxvd9q/medcast_episode110.pdf
CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode110
Claim CE and MOC: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3516
31:27
Episode 109: Season Recap – Human-Centered Medicine in an Age of Innovation
In an era defined by rapid innovation, the intersection of human-centered medicine and technology is more crucial than ever. Join our host, Dr. Ruth Adewuya, as she reflects on the transformative discussions from season five, where we explored the profound implications of AI, perinatal mental health, climate change, and precision therapeutics. This season has highlighted the path toward more personalized and equitable healthcare, showcasing groundbreaking science and the need for a compassionate approach in medicine. Tune in for an insightful recap that highlights the pivotal moments and ideas that are shaping the future of healthcare.
Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/6k3jbsprp7tdtb22/medcast_episode109.pdf
CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode109
Claim CE: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3439
About Stanford Medcast: Expert Voices in Medicine and Healthcare
From groundbreaking science to practice-changing insights, Stanford Medcast brings you the ideas shaping the future of medicine and healthcare. Each episode features leading physicians and scientists sharing expertise on the latest research, innovations, and clinical challenges—designed for busy clinicians on the go.
Hosted by Ruth Adewuya, MD, the podcast spotlights timely, high-impact topics clinicians care about most—from advances in oncology, dermatology, and maternal health to the latest in artificial intelligence, leadership, and health equity. Episodes deliver quick, practical takeaways backed by Stanford expertise.
Subscribe now to access conversations that matter: what’s new, what’s next, and how it impacts clinical practice. Discover more at medcast.stanford.edu. Produced by the Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education.