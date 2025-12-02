Stanford Medcast: Expert Voices in Medicine and Healthcare

Episode 113: From Data to Decisions: The Future of Precision Medicine in Practice

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, the intersection of technology and medicine is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements. Join us for a conversation with Dr. Jessica Mega, a Cardiologist at Stanford and a pioneer in precision health. Dr. Mega shares her insights on the transformative potential of precision medicine and artificial intelligence in diagnostics, as well as the challenges that lie ahead. Discover how interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, data scientists, and clinicians is driving innovation, and learn about the vital role of precision medicine in preventive care and population health. With a focus on preparing the next generation of clinicians, Dr. Mega offers guiding principles for fostering innovation in health technology. Read Transcript: https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/syejzt9pgskrrn54/medcast_episode113.pdf CME Information: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/medcastepisode113 Claim CE and MOC: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/Form.aspx?FormID=3685