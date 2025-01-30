Divorce Court 101: Avoiding Common Mistakes and Conquering Fears
In this episode, we’re diving into one of the most intimidating parts of divorce: going to court. Too many people walk into the courtroom unprepared, only to face costly mistakes that could have been avoided. We’ll break down the biggest mistakes people make, and explain the potential fallout. We’ll also tackle the fears that keep people awake at night—fear of the unknown, fear of being judged, and fear of losing what matters most. Finally, we’ll leave you with some actionable tips to help you feel more confident and prepared for your day in court. Whether you're just starting the divorce process or already have a court date looming, this episode is packed with advice you can’t afford to miss.
--------
25:58
The Narcissist Playbook: 10 Things They'll Try in Co-Parenting
Co-parenting with a narcissist is no easy task. In this episode, we break down the top 10 tactics narcissists use to manipulate, control, and create chaos in your parenting journey. From gaslighting and boundary-pushing to sabotaging schedules and weaponizing the legal system, we’re covering it all. More importantly, we’re sharing actionable strategies to help you protect your peace, set firm boundaries, and prioritize your kids’ well-being. If you’re dealing with a high-conflict co-parent, this episode is your survival guide. Don’t miss it!
--------
34:12
Behind the Echo: Why High-Conflict Parents Use Kids as a Voice
Why do kids echo negative statements from a high-conflict co-parent? In this episode, we dive into the motivations behind this behavior, exploring how high-conflict parents use children as a tool and why it’s so impactful. Understanding the root cause is the first step to responding with strength and protecting your kids from emotional harm. Join us for insights that will prepare you to handle these challenging moments with confidence. For the full training, visit The Next Chapter!
www.samandleah.com
--------
21:01
Navigating Divorce & Custody Battles with Family Law Expert Sandra Fava
In this episode, we sit down with Sandra Fava, a seasoned family law attorney and founder of Fava Law, to discuss everything you need to know about navigating high-conflict divorces and custody battles. Sandra shares invaluable insights on how to find the right attorney, the key questions you should be asking, and why being prepared ahead of time can make all the difference.
From understanding the benefits of mediation to managing high-stakes situations like child custody and spousal support, Sandra provides practical advice and expert tips to empower you during one of life’s most challenging transitions. Whether you’re in the early stages of divorce, facing a contentious co-parenting situation, or simply want to be informed, this episode is packed with actionable strategies and encouragement.
Website for show notes: https://www.favalawnj.com/
--------
39:45
Understanding Attachment Styles with Bev Mitelman, M.A.
In this insightful episode, we’re joined by Bev Mitelman, a Certified Attachment Practitioner, to explore the profound impact of attachment theory on our lives. Bev explains the different attachment styles and how they influence our relationships, parenting, and coping behaviors. We discuss practical steps for fostering secure attachments in children, identifying and understanding your own attachment style, and healing attachment wounds post-divorce to build healthier relationships. Whether you're new to attachment theory or looking for tools to grow and heal, this episode is packed with actionable insights for navigating relationships with confidence.
Bev Mitelman, M.A. - Founder of Securely Loved
Website and free quiz: www.securelyloved.com
Welcome to our podcast, a heartfelt and insightful series hosted by two certified divorce coaches who have personally experienced the complexities of divorce. Our podcast is a blend of personal insights and professional expertise, focusing on topics like rebuilding self-esteem, mastering the art of co-parenting with a high-conflict ex, and fostering resilience in both yourself and your kids. Our goal is to offer you a sanctuary of healing, tools, and practical advice. Join us in transforming your divorce experience into a journey of personal growth and empowerment.