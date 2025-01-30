Divorce Court 101: Avoiding Common Mistakes and Conquering Fears

In this episode, we’re diving into one of the most intimidating parts of divorce: going to court. Too many people walk into the courtroom unprepared, only to face costly mistakes that could have been avoided. We’ll break down the biggest mistakes people make, and explain the potential fallout. We’ll also tackle the fears that keep people awake at night—fear of the unknown, fear of being judged, and fear of losing what matters most. Finally, we’ll leave you with some actionable tips to help you feel more confident and prepared for your day in court. Whether you're just starting the divorce process or already have a court date looming, this episode is packed with advice you can’t afford to miss.