45. Baran Dilaver & Patricia Ryan: NAD Longevity Science Explained by Wonderfeel Founders

What if I told you that the relationship challenges you're navigating right now are actually preparing you for something extraordinary? In this soul-stirring conversation, we explore the beautiful journey of Baran Dilaver and Patricia Ryan, the brilliant minds behind Wonderfeel, who've discovered that building a thriving marriage and revolutionary longevity company requires the same fundamental wisdom. Message from Meg & Wisdom Stripes: I want to take a moment to acknowledge that this week's guest, Patricia Ryan, has recently transitioned. All of us at Wisdom Stripes want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Baran and to all who loved Patricia. Patricia was not only the Chief Wonder Maker of Wonderfeel, but also an artist in the truest sense. She poured soul, creativity, and conviction into everything she touched. Together with Baran, she created something extraordinary; an organization grounded in wellness, sustainability, and equity. Her spirit shines so bright in this episode. We are profoundly grateful to Patricia for sharing her wisdom with us, and we will hold this conversation as a hallmark of her enduring legacy. With love and respect, Meg ⏰Timestamps 00:00 ​Intro 02:32 Opening wisdom: Never give up philosophy 04:48 Baron's mindset wisdom on mental power 06:53 How Wonder Feel came to life 08:59 Love story: Meeting at a record store 10:53 What makes Wonder Feel special and meaningful 14:37 Patricia's creative background shaping company identity 19:15 Running a business as a married couple 23:45 Growing through relationship challenges in business 28:32 Downsides of being boundary pushers and trailblazers 33:52 Baron's mindset transformation and career lessons 38:42 Getting in the room and showing up 40:26 Patricia's sobriety journey and new design for living 48:23 Baron's advice to his younger self 50:06 Wisdom in micro moments and daily encounters 53:18 Staying grounded while building something new 56:05 How to connect with Wonder Feel 59:14 Final wisdom: Connection and community importance 01:01:04 Closing thoughts on mind and time