48. Trystan Trenberth: The Wake-Up Call For Financial Literacy Beyond Traditional Retirement Plans
Ready to escape the retirement rat race? Financial strategist Trystan Trenberth breaks down the blueprint for building wealth starting midlife, even if you’re beginning with just $120 per week. Learn about the 40-40-20 investment rule that balances risk and reward, discover how infinite banking and whole life insurance create your own private banking system, and understand why diversification beyond your 401(k) is essential for true financial security.
Listen to "Birth to Net Worth" on all your favorite platforms!
Spotify: https://bit.ly/3Vb3Qsg
Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3Ierv8a
Connect with Trystan Trenberth:
Website: https://bit.ly/4mY1IQV
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4pfkSTE
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4poMuWL
TikTok: https://bit.ly/4n0jOSj
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3HUMEnT
X.com: https://bit.ly/4ggPfVX
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3JUBRKY
⏰Timestamps
00:00 Intro of Show
02:09 Wisdom from Trystan Trenberth
08:20 Midlife to Millions
12:27 Traditional Retirement Plans Are Far From Being Enough
18:38 Understanding Wealth Management
22:18 Risks of Poor Financial Management
23:45 “Compounding Interest is the 8th Wonder of the World”
27:59 Planning and Building Your Retirement Life
32:02 Don’t Collapse Your Boundaries
33:33 Rockefellers’ Infinite Banking
38:22 “Yeah, but…”
41:55 The Power of Community
44:48 The Right Path to Financial Literacy
50:05 Financial Illiteracy as a Great Risk for Your Future Self
56:01 Last Piece of Wisdom from Trystan Trenberth
1:02:10 Learning from Successful People
--------
1:06:08
--------
1:06:08
47. How Service Dogs Learn to Save Lives and Rebuild Communities | Linda Milanesi
In a world that often feels broken, Linda Milanesi and her team at Assistance Dogs of the West are quietly weaving hope back into the fabric of human experience, one dog at a time. From helping elementary school children overcome fear to supporting veterans with PTSD, from accompanying abuse survivors through legal proceedings to providing comfort in hospital settings, these remarkable canine partnerships are creating ripples of healing across entire communities. Join this deeply moving conversation about service, purpose, and the profound wisdom animals offer us about love, patience, and trust.
Connect with Linda Milanesi
Website: https://bit.ly/480j3DY
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4p6LDtq
Instagram: https://bit.ly/45PkxzD
Facebook: https://bit.ly/47lcD22
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/46kly2K
⏰Timestamps
00:00 Intro of Show
03:41 Wisdom from Linda Milanesi
04:51 Dog Angels That Watch Over Us
08:27 Linda’s Journey with Service Dogs
17:07 Expanding through Crisis Response Canine
21:48 Starting Warrior Canine Connection (a Veterans Program)
33:28 Social Contributions of Service Dogs
39:42 Working Life of a Dog
41:25 Communication with the Service Dogs
50:48 Puppy Breeding, Raising, and Training
59:39 Choosing Violet and Choosing Linda
1:05:38 Communicating with Violet through Cues
1:14:53 Last Piece of Wisdom from Linda
1:17:40 Contribute with Assistance Dogs of the West
--------
1:19:30
--------
1:19:30
46. John Madsen: How to Give Yourself Permission to Win at Anything
Many people think they’re afraid of failure, but John Masden reveals they’re actually afraid of what others will think about their failure. In this deeply vulnerable conversation, discover how emotional control becomes the filter through which you experience your entire reality, and why understanding fear, guilt, and shame is the key to unlocking your ultimate potential. Explore the powerful metaphor of driving with headlights, why you don’t need to see the entire path to begin your journey, and learn the specific strategies for building unshakeable courage while maintaining meaningful relationships and accepting valuable feedback.
Listen to "The Show with John Madsen" on all your favorite platforms!
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3JBNnLe
Spotify: https://bit.ly/4n1uteV
Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/45UWVbG
📱Connect with John Madsen:
Website: https://bit.ly/4fTbNvy
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4mJEuxS
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4oTG5Cw
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JBsHmm
Facebook: https://bit.ly/47OAJ5m
X.com: https://bit.ly/4n7puJW
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4mCaML9
⏰Timestamps
00:00 Intro of Show
03:58 Wisdom from John Madsen
04:24 Journey to Becoming an NFL Athlete
08:58 Having a Relationship with His Physical Body
14:49 John’s Entrepreneurial Journey
18:25 Suprahuman’s Mission-Vision
23:12 Stance on Weight Loss Drugs’ Intake
26:49 Loving and Taking Good Care of Your Body
37:46 Building and Cultivating Courage
44:38 Perspective on Feedback
49:58 Managing Negative Comments on Social Media
53:49 Facing His Biggest Obstacle
58:04 Last Piece of Wisdom from John
--------
1:06:00
--------
1:06:00
45. Baran Dilaver & Patricia Ryan: NAD Longevity Science Explained by Wonderfeel Founders
What if I told you that the relationship challenges you're navigating right now are actually preparing you for something extraordinary? In this soul-stirring conversation, we explore the beautiful journey of Baran Dilaver and Patricia Ryan, the brilliant minds behind Wonderfeel, who've discovered that building a thriving marriage and revolutionary longevity company requires the same fundamental wisdom.
Message from Meg & Wisdom Stripes:
I want to take a moment to acknowledge that this week’s guest, Patricia Ryan, has recently transitioned. All of us at Wisdom Stripes want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Baran and to all who loved Patricia. Patricia was not only the Chief Wonder Maker of Wonderfeel, but also an artist in the truest sense. She poured soul, creativity, and conviction into everything she touched. Together with Baran, she created something extraordinary; an organization grounded in wellness, sustainability, and equity. Her spirit shines so bright in this episode. We are profoundly grateful to Patricia for sharing her wisdom with us, and we will hold this conversation as a hallmark of her enduring legacy.
With love and respect,
Meg
📱Connect with Baran Dilaver:
Website: https://bit.ly/3VgRRsV
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3VaObcd
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4fLQoUV
Instagram: https://bit.ly/41dGtBH
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4oK26nl
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4mti2c7
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4nczVvR
📱Connect with Patricia Ryan:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4lGbvcX
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4lVKORH
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/45DBdbP
⏰Timestamps
00:00 Intro
02:32 Opening wisdom: Never give up philosophy
04:48 Baron's mindset wisdom on mental power
06:53 How Wonder Feel came to life
08:59 Love story: Meeting at a record store
10:53 What makes Wonder Feel special and meaningful
14:37 Patricia's creative background shaping company identity
19:15 Running a business as a married couple
23:45 Growing through relationship challenges in business
28:32 Downsides of being boundary pushers and trailblazers
33:52 Baron's mindset transformation and career lessons
38:42 Getting in the room and showing up
40:26 Patricia's sobriety journey and new design for living
48:23 Baron's advice to his younger self
50:06 Wisdom in micro moments and daily encounters
53:18 Staying grounded while building something new
56:05 How to connect with Wonder Feel
59:14 Final wisdom: Connection and community importance
01:01:04 Closing thoughts on mind and time
--------
1:03:06
--------
1:03:06
44. Angelisa Murray: How to Hear Your Inner Voice When the World Gets Too Loud
What if the voice you’ve been searching for has been whispering to you all along through the rustling leaves? Angelisa Murray, founder of Heritage Inspirations, reminded me that our greatest wisdom emerges when we drop our minds into our hearts, trusting our intuition even when the path feels uncertain. Trust the whispers; they know the way home to yourself.
Connect with Angelisa Murray:
Website: https://bit.ly/4mgD6m5
YouTube: https://bit.ly/45fCrLx
Instagram: https://bit.ly/4oPaNwK
Facebook: http://bit.ly/3UZOJ4B
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3JwfeMw
⏰Timestamps
00:00 Intro
02:08 Wisdom from Angelisa Murray
05:05 Connecting with the Landscapes
14:10 Physiological Effects of Traveling and Experiencing
20:25 Moments of Deep Reckoning in Traveling
29:31 Intention of Heritage Inspirations
41:44 Collecting Energy and Experiences from Traveling
42:59 How to Hear Your Intuition?
48:36 Deeper Meaning of Practicing Rituals
56:49 Last Piece of Wisdom from Angelisa
🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey: Transforming Relationships, Empowering Leadership
Hosted by relationship expert and coach Meg Tuohey, Wisdom Stripes is where transformative insights meet actionable wisdom. Meg has dedicated her career to helping women reignite their relationships, build stronger families, and step boldly into leadership roles in their lives. By translating complex emotions and experiences into a clear, teachable framework, she empowers others with practical tools to navigate life’s most challenging moments.
Each episode of Wisdom Stripes features unfiltered conversations with some of the world’s most insightful thought leaders, experts, and seekers. Together, they dive into the unique “stripes” of wisdom—those defining moments that shape us. From navigating personal and professional challenges to uncovering deep emotional truths, these interviews are packed with tangible takeaways, real-life stories, and actionable steps you can immediately apply to your own journey.
Meg’s approach draws out the most profound lessons by asking her guests key questions like:
What pivotal moments caused the most confusion and pain in your life?
What lessons have you gained through those experiences that you wouldn’t have learned otherwise?
What do you want others to understand to help them avoid the ‘long way round’?
Listeners will explore different categories of wisdom—whether experiential, intellectual, emotional, practical, or spiritual—delving into the stories that shape personal growth and transformation. Meg wraps each conversation into a practical framework, teaching the key lessons learned and how to apply them to everyday life.
Tune in every Thursday to discover how these wisdom stripes weave together to form the rich tapestry of life. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, a new perspective, or powerful strategies for personal growth, Wisdom Stripes is your go-to source for heartfelt, impactful insights.