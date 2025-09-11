Powered by RND
Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey
Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey

Meg Tuohey
Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey
  • 48. Trystan Trenberth: The Wake-Up Call For Financial Literacy Beyond Traditional Retirement Plans
    Ready to escape the retirement rat race? Financial strategist Trystan Trenberth breaks down the blueprint for building wealth starting midlife, even if you’re beginning with just $120 per week. Learn about the 40-40-20 investment rule that balances risk and reward, discover how infinite banking and whole life insurance create your own private banking system, and understand why diversification beyond your 401(k) is essential for true financial security. Listen to "Birth to Net Worth" on all your favorite platforms! Spotify: https://bit.ly/3Vb3Qsg Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/3Ierv8a   Connect with Trystan Trenberth: Website: https://bit.ly/4mY1IQV YouTube: https://bit.ly/4pfkSTE Instagram: https://bit.ly/4poMuWL TikTok: https://bit.ly/4n0jOSj Facebook: https://bit.ly/3HUMEnT X.com: https://bit.ly/4ggPfVX LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3JUBRKY 📕Meg Tuohey is a renowned expert in relationships, leadership and personal growth. Learn more about her mission and how she is changing lives here: https://bit.ly/3NtUF24 🎓Shatter emotional barriers and reclaim your power with The Wisdom Lab, designed for women seeking profound breakthroughs in personal growth and emotional healing.: https://bit.ly/4eI8S7N 📰 For more information on Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey visit: https://bit.ly/3U9V5OZ 📺Watch the  "Wisdom Stripes" podcast every Thursday at 5AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BO3Mbk 📱Connect with Meg Tuohey Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f6B0AW Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BILKXU TikTok: https://bit.ly/4f7M8he LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hbXJOb 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Yp2vjP 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4f8xTsj ⏰Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 02:09 Wisdom from Trystan Trenberth 08:20 Midlife to Millions 12:27 Traditional Retirement Plans Are Far From Being Enough 18:38 Understanding Wealth Management 22:18 Risks of Poor Financial Management 23:45 “Compounding Interest is the 8th Wonder of the World” 27:59 Planning and Building Your Retirement Life 32:02 Don’t Collapse Your Boundaries 33:33 Rockefellers’ Infinite Banking 38:22 “Yeah, but…” 41:55 The Power of Community 44:48 The Right Path to Financial Literacy 50:05 Financial Illiteracy as a Great Risk for Your Future Self 56:01 Last Piece of Wisdom from Trystan Trenberth 1:02:10 Learning from Successful People 🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
    --------  
    1:06:08
  • 47. How Service Dogs Learn to Save Lives and Rebuild Communities | Linda Milanesi
    In a world that often feels broken, Linda Milanesi and her team at Assistance Dogs of the West are quietly weaving hope back into the fabric of human experience, one dog at a time. From helping elementary school children overcome fear to supporting veterans with PTSD, from accompanying abuse survivors through legal proceedings to providing comfort in hospital settings, these remarkable canine partnerships are creating ripples of healing across entire communities. Join this deeply moving conversation about service, purpose, and the profound wisdom animals offer us about love, patience, and trust.  Connect with Linda Milanesi Website: https://bit.ly/480j3DY YouTube: https://bit.ly/4p6LDtq Instagram: https://bit.ly/45PkxzD Facebook: https://bit.ly/47lcD22 LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/46kly2K 📕Meg Tuohey is a renown expert in relationships, leadership and personal growth. Learn more about her mission and how she is changing lives here: https://bit.ly/3NtUF24 🎓Shatter emotional barriers and reclaim your power with The Wisdom Lab, designed for women seeking profound breakthroughs in personal growth and emotional healing.: https://bit.ly/4eI8S7N 📰 For more information on Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey visit: https://bit.ly/3U9V5OZ 📺Watch the  "Wisdom Stripes" podcast every Thursday at 5AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BO3Mbk 📱Connect with Meg Tuohey Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f6B0AW Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BILKXU TikTok: https://bit.ly/4f7M8he LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hbXJOb 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Yp2vjP 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4f8xTsj ⏰Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 03:41 Wisdom from Linda Milanesi 04:51 Dog Angels That Watch Over Us 08:27 Linda’s Journey with Service Dogs 17:07 Expanding through Crisis Response Canine 21:48 Starting Warrior Canine Connection (a Veterans Program) 33:28 Social Contributions of Service Dogs 39:42 Working Life of a Dog 41:25 Communication with the Service Dogs 50:48 Puppy Breeding, Raising, and Training 59:39 Choosing Violet and Choosing Linda 1:05:38 Communicating with Violet through Cues 1:14:53 Last Piece of Wisdom from Linda 1:17:40 Contribute with Assistance Dogs of the West 🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
    --------  
    1:19:30
  • 46. John Madsen: How to Give Yourself Permission to Win at Anything
    Many people think they’re afraid of failure, but John Masden reveals they’re actually afraid of what others will think about their failure. In this deeply vulnerable conversation, discover how emotional control becomes the filter through which you experience your entire reality, and why understanding fear, guilt, and shame is the key to unlocking your ultimate potential. Explore the powerful metaphor of driving with headlights, why you don’t need to see the entire path to begin your journey, and learn the specific strategies for building unshakeable courage while maintaining meaningful relationships and accepting valuable feedback.  Listen to "The Show with John Madsen" on all your favorite platforms! YouTube: https://bit.ly/3JBNnLe Spotify: https://bit.ly/4n1uteV Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/45UWVbG 📱Connect with John Madsen: Website: https://bit.ly/4fTbNvy YouTube: https://bit.ly/4mJEuxS Instagram: https://bit.ly/4oTG5Cw TikTok: https://bit.ly/3JBsHmm Facebook: https://bit.ly/47OAJ5m X.com: https://bit.ly/4n7puJW LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4mCaML9 📕Meg Tuohey is a renown expert in relationships, leadership and personal growth. Learn more about her mission and how she is changing lives here: https://bit.ly/3NtUF24 🎓Shatter emotional barriers and reclaim your power with The Wisdom Lab, designed for women seeking profound breakthroughs in personal growth and emotional healing.: https://bit.ly/4eI8S7N 📰 For more information on Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey visit: https://bit.ly/3U9V5OZ 📺Watch the  "Wisdom Stripes" podcast every Thursday at 5AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BO3Mbk 📱Connect with Meg Tuohey Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f6B0AW Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BILKXU TikTok: https://bit.ly/4f7M8he LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hbXJOb 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Yp2vjP 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4f8xTsj ⏰Timestamps 00:00 Intro of Show 03:58 Wisdom from John Madsen 04:24 Journey to Becoming an NFL Athlete 08:58 Having a Relationship with His Physical Body 14:49 John’s Entrepreneurial Journey 18:25 Suprahuman’s Mission-Vision 23:12 Stance on Weight Loss Drugs’ Intake 26:49 Loving and Taking Good Care of Your Body 37:46 Building and Cultivating Courage 44:38 Perspective on Feedback 49:58 Managing Negative Comments on Social Media 53:49 Facing His Biggest Obstacle 58:04 Last Piece of Wisdom from John 🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
    --------  
    1:06:00
  • 45. Baran Dilaver & Patricia Ryan: NAD Longevity Science Explained by Wonderfeel Founders
    What if I told you that the relationship challenges you're navigating right now are actually preparing you for something extraordinary? In this soul-stirring conversation, we explore the beautiful journey of Baran Dilaver and Patricia Ryan, the brilliant minds behind Wonderfeel, who've discovered that building a thriving marriage and revolutionary longevity company requires the same fundamental wisdom. Message from Meg & Wisdom Stripes:  I want to take a moment to acknowledge that this week’s guest, Patricia Ryan, has recently transitioned. All of us at Wisdom Stripes want to extend our heartfelt condolences to Baran and to all who loved Patricia. Patricia was not only the Chief Wonder Maker of Wonderfeel, but also an artist in the truest sense. She poured soul, creativity, and conviction into everything she touched. Together with Baran, she created something extraordinary; an organization grounded in wellness, sustainability, and equity. Her spirit shines so bright in this episode. We are profoundly grateful to Patricia for sharing her wisdom with us, and we will hold this conversation as a hallmark of her enduring legacy. With love and respect, Meg 📱Connect with Baran Dilaver: Website: https://bit.ly/3VgRRsV YouTube: https://bit.ly/3VaObcd Instagram: https://bit.ly/4fLQoUV Instagram: https://bit.ly/41dGtBH Facebook: https://bit.ly/4oK26nl Facebook: https://bit.ly/4mti2c7 LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4nczVvR 📱Connect with Patricia Ryan: Instagram: https://bit.ly/4lGbvcX Facebook: https://bit.ly/4lVKORH LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/45DBdbP 📕Meg Tuohey is a renown expert in relationships, leadership and personal growth. Learn more about her mission and how she is changing lives here: https://bit.ly/3NtUF24 🎓Shatter emotional barriers and reclaim your power with The Wisdom Lab, designed for women seeking profound breakthroughs in personal growth and emotional healing.: https://bit.ly/4eI8S7N 📰 For more information on Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey visit: https://bit.ly/3U9V5OZ 📺Watch the  "Wisdom Stripes" podcast every Thursday at 5AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BO3Mbk 📱Connect with Meg Tuohey Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f6B0AW Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BILKXU TikTok: https://bit.ly/4f7M8he LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hbXJOb 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Yp2vjP 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4f8xTsj ⏰Timestamps 00:00 ​Intro 02:32 Opening wisdom: Never give up philosophy 04:48 Baron's mindset wisdom on mental power 06:53 How Wonder Feel came to life 08:59 Love story: Meeting at a record store 10:53 What makes Wonder Feel special and meaningful 14:37 Patricia's creative background shaping company identity 19:15 Running a business as a married couple 23:45 Growing through relationship challenges in business 28:32 Downsides of being boundary pushers and trailblazers 33:52 Baron's mindset transformation and career lessons 38:42 Getting in the room and showing up 40:26 Patricia's sobriety journey and new design for living 48:23 Baron's advice to his younger self 50:06 Wisdom in micro moments and daily encounters 53:18 Staying grounded while building something new 56:05 How to connect with Wonder Feel 59:14 Final wisdom: Connection and community importance 01:01:04 Closing thoughts on mind and time 🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
    --------  
    1:03:06
  • 44. Angelisa Murray: How to Hear Your Inner Voice When the World Gets Too Loud
    What if the voice you’ve been searching for has been whispering to you all along through the rustling leaves? Angelisa Murray, founder of Heritage Inspirations, reminded me that our greatest wisdom emerges when we drop our minds into our hearts, trusting our intuition even when the path feels uncertain. Trust the whispers; they know the way home to yourself.    Connect with Angelisa Murray: Website: https://bit.ly/4mgD6m5 YouTube: https://bit.ly/45fCrLx Instagram: https://bit.ly/4oPaNwK Facebook: http://bit.ly/3UZOJ4B LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3JwfeMw 📕Meg Tuohey is a renown expert in relationships, leadership and personal growth. Learn more about her mission and how she is changing lives here: https://bit.ly/3NtUF24 🎓Shatter emotional barriers and reclaim your power with The Wisdom Lab, designed for women seeking profound breakthroughs in personal growth and emotional healing.: https://bit.ly/4eI8S7N 📰 For more information on Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey visit: https://bit.ly/3U9V5OZ 📺Watch the  "Wisdom Stripes" podcast every Thursday at 5AM EST on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BO3Mbk 📱Connect with Meg Tuohey Instagram: https://bit.ly/4f6B0AW Facebook: https://bit.ly/3BILKXU TikTok: https://bit.ly/4f7M8he LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4hbXJOb 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3Yp2vjP 🎙️Download “Wisdom Stripes” podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4f8xTsj ⏰Timestamps 00:00 Intro 02:08 Wisdom from Angelisa Murray 05:05 Connecting with the Landscapes 14:10 Physiological Effects of Traveling and Experiencing 20:25 Moments of Deep Reckoning in Traveling 29:31 Intention of Heritage Inspirations 41:44 Collecting Energy and Experiences from Traveling 42:59 How to Hear Your Intuition? 48:36 Deeper Meaning of Practicing Rituals 56:49 Last Piece of Wisdom from Angelisa 🚨DISCLAIMER: The Wisdom Stripes podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. The host Meg Tuohey shares personal stories, experiences, and knowledge aimed at helping listeners gain new insights for personal growth. However, the content is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Listeners should not use the information as a replacement for consultations with qualified mental health, medical, or other professionals. If you are seeking professional help, please consult with a licensed specialist.
    --------  
    1:04:45

Wisdom Stripes with Meg Tuohey: Transforming Relationships, Empowering Leadership Hosted by relationship expert and coach Meg Tuohey, Wisdom Stripes is where transformative insights meet actionable wisdom. Meg has dedicated her career to helping women reignite their relationships, build stronger families, and step boldly into leadership roles in their lives. By translating complex emotions and experiences into a clear, teachable framework, she empowers others with practical tools to navigate life’s most challenging moments. Each episode of Wisdom Stripes features unfiltered conversations with some of the world’s most insightful thought leaders, experts, and seekers. Together, they dive into the unique “stripes” of wisdom—those defining moments that shape us. From navigating personal and professional challenges to uncovering deep emotional truths, these interviews are packed with tangible takeaways, real-life stories, and actionable steps you can immediately apply to your own journey. Meg’s approach draws out the most profound lessons by asking her guests key questions like: What pivotal moments caused the most confusion and pain in your life? What lessons have you gained through those experiences that you wouldn’t have learned otherwise? What do you want others to understand to help them avoid the ‘long way round’? Listeners will explore different categories of wisdom—whether experiential, intellectual, emotional, practical, or spiritual—delving into the stories that shape personal growth and transformation. Meg wraps each conversation into a practical framework, teaching the key lessons learned and how to apply them to everyday life. Tune in every Thursday to discover how these wisdom stripes weave together to form the rich tapestry of life. Whether you’re seeking inspiration, a new perspective, or powerful strategies for personal growth, Wisdom Stripes is your go-to source for heartfelt, impactful insights.
