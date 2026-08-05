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You need to let God purify you, and you’re about to find why.



Garrain is one of America's top 25 personal development coaches, a bestselling author, and a speaker who has reached over 4.7 million people across 100 countries.



When I invited him to Confluence, everything in his life was being stripped away. His business and investments were cut in half, and his identity was dissolving right along with them. In retrospect, he realized that's what it looks like when God purifies every part of your life that's out of alignment. He said yes anyway, and that trust became the thread of our entire conversation.



We got into the reason he changed his last name from Jones, what really happened at a Los Angeles club with Britney Spears at the height of her career, and why he spent years avoiding the music he was born to create. He sang a song in this room; it shifted something in me I didn't know needed to move.



If you're in the middle of a personal storm right now, this conversation is for you.



You'll Learn:



[0:00] Introduction

[6:42] Why Garrain trusts the unspeakable world more than the human mind

[14:59] How a lack of trust is really a mismanagement of energy

[21:41] The Britney Spears story Garrain has never shared on a podcast before

[28:55] The kind of trust it takes to know you are the eclipse

[40:35] Michael Jackson as the prophet frequency and why he's back now

[55:07] Why Garrain changed his last name from Jones to Asé

[1:25:28] The Negro Slave Bible and the split of Christianity most people don't know

[1:34:46] A trans woman on the train, the Charlie Kirk shooting, and the labels that keep us divided

[1:46:27] Denied expression mutilates into sex, drugs, porn, and killing

[1:58:19] The album Garrain calls the most impactful of all time

[2:20:16] Big dreams require big excavation, and resistance comes with the ecosystem



Find more from Garrain:



Garrain Asé | Website

Tribe of Creators | Website

Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life by Garrain Jones | Book



Find more from Alec:



Alec Zeck | Instagram | X

The Way Forward | Instagram



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