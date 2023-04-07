Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Way Forward with Alec Zeck

The Way Forward
We're charting the path towards, health, freedom, and awareness for all of mankind. For more information, visit http://thewayfwrd.com
We're charting the path towards, health, freedom, and awareness for all of mankind. For more information, visit http://thewayfwrd.com
  • Ep 37: The Light Within & The Light Outside with Matt Maruca
    Head to https://thewayfwrd.com/marketplace/raoptics/ for a discount on Ra Optics products!   In this episode Alec sits down with Ra Optics CEO Matt Maruca to dicuss all things light!   Matt Maruca is the founder and CEO of Ra Optics, a company that teaches about the essential role that light plays in health, and develops advanced light therapy-based products.    He founded Ra Optics after a decade-long personal health journey that ultimately led him to light. The discovery that we are ultimately beings of light has led him to a profound interest in the nature of consciousness and existence itself.    Matt spends his time teaching, traveling, working with top executives and celebrities, and building the future of lighting for the world. Matt enjoys singing, reading, running and surfing, and especially traveling and exploring.    You can learn more about Matt and his company by following the links below, and especially by joining his email and SMS community on raoptics.com.    If you would like to get in touch with Matt for partnerships or media purposes, contact [email protected]    raoptics.com    instagram @thelightdiet    https://www.instagram.com/thelightdiet/    instagram @ra_optics    https://www.instagram.com/ra_optics/    The Light Diet Podcast  https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-light-diet/id1534261406   For all of our links please visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/thewayforward
    7/4/2023
    1:38:01
  • Ep 36: Taste the Rainbow with Dr. Robert Morse
    In this episode Alec sits down with raw-fruit-afficionado Dr. Robert Morse to discuss all things related to diet and food. Is there an optimal human diet? Dr. Morse believes so. He’s been eating primarily fruit with some herbs and vegetables for years and is thriving. But is this diet for everyone?   Don’t forget to sign up for THE END OF COVID launching July 11th! https://theendofcovid.com/   Since 1973, Dr. Robert Morse has owned and operated Natural Health Facilities, including health food stores, naturopathic clinics, and herb companies (including God's Herbs, Nature's Botanical Pharmacy, and Dr. Morse's Cellular Botanicals)   Approaching 50 years of practice, his groundbreaking work and unparalleled tissue-specific formulas have helped thousands overcome virtually any condition by understanding the true cause of what mainstream medicine labels "diseases”.   Through his journey on this planet, Robert Morse has channeled his awareness of natural healing by teaching and applying his knowledge in many areas, which resulted in the birth of a true healer with   credentials, certifications, and diplomas in areas including Naturopathy, Biochemistry, Iridology and Herbalism, to name a few.   Dr. Morse was the first to bring this world the truth and more: complete understanding of the incredible lymphatic system. Further, Dr. Morse introduced Lymphatic Iridology, giving practitioners a deeper   understanding of how the body truly works and how the iris exposes genetic weakness and lymphatic stagnation.   In 2000, Dr. Morse founded the International School of Detoxification (which is now being expanded into the International School of the Healing Arts and Sciences) and has since been teaching students around the world the simplicity of health, vitality, and cellular regeneration.   Please note that Dr. Morse is no longer seeing clients so he may focus on research, writing, and educating. Our other counselors were carefully chosen and personally trained by Dr. Morse for their knowledge, experience, passion, and dedication to helping the suffering find true health and wellness.   Please visit https://drmorse.health/ for Dr. Morse’s Website Directory.   For all of our links please visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/thewayforward
    6/27/2023
    1:26:44
  • Ep 35: The Show is Over with Luke Storey
    Check out The End of COVID, launching on July 11th: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/429    Sign up to become an affiliate for The End of COVID here!: https://TheEndofCovid.com/affiliates   This episode is a cross-promotion from The Life Stylist podcast with Luke Storey (https://www.lukestorey.com/lifestylistpodcast), where Alec chats with Luke about the upcoming project, The End of COVID.    Original show notes from Luke’s episode:   “Today, we are in the business of narrative nuking with Alec Zeck. Alec is a speaker, writer, podcaster, and former Army Captain. He is also the founder of The Way Forward, a grassroots movement focused on dissolving illusions and systemic conditioning, while realigning mankind toward a path to freedom, health, and awareness.    Hang in there with us as this back-and-forth conversation is chock full of mind-bending, paradigm shattering topics, beginning with when he first realized that con-vid was a hoax and why he created the biggest media event in the history of alternative health movements with his upcoming project, The End of Covid.   We also cover his extensive and quite hilarious censorship journey, lab leak theory and gain of function research, the dualistic human experience of good vs. evil, and so much more which pesky platform character limits prevent me from listing here.   Never fear – in the end, Alec offers a vision of hope for the future and how we can hold our heads high despite the struggles humanity faces. As always, we're looking to stretch the envelope of our preconceived ideas, so I'll invite you to listen with an open mind. Take what lands, and leave the rest for the contemplation of mystery. And of course, you can find all of Alec’s information and more at lukestorey.com/endofcovid.   DISCLAIMER: This podcast is presented for educational and exploratory purposes only. Published content is not intended to be used for diagnosing or treating any illness. Those responsible for this show disclaim responsibility for any possible adverse effects from the use of information presented by Luke or his guests. Please consult with your healthcare provider before using any products referenced. This podcast may contain paid endorsements for products or services.”
    6/20/2023
    2:37:20
  • Ep 34: Grounded Spirituality & Keeping it Real with Laura Bolton
    In this episode Alec sits down with Laura Bolton.   Laura is passionate about helping awaken men and women reclaim their power, through the embodiment of their authentic selves.   Known for her honest, down-to-earth, and light-hearted approach, she coaches entrepreneurs to get unstuck, break free and create what they truly want.   Earlier this year, Laura made a radical move to liberate herself from all social media platforms, so you won't find her there. However, she still shares videos and other content privately, and weekly musings via her podcast; Real Talk with Laura Bolton.   Aside from that, you’ll find her on the beach in Mexico, enjoying life.   https://www.laurajanebolton.com
    6/13/2023
    1:34:36
  • Ep 33: High Vibe Healing with Kyle Anthony Trautmann
    Kyle Anthony Trautmann is the co-founder and Lead Facilitator at High Vibe Healing. His work within the health industry has spanned across a myriad of topics over the last ten years. All of those subjects revolving around regenerative principles with one goal in mind: to maximize vitality through all aspects of energy production. Kyle started his career in 2013 as a nutritionist and slowly built his practice around how regenerative agriculture benefits the mitochondrial matrix. Kyle co-founded High Vibe Healing in 2016 with an emphasis of Nutritional Bioenergetics.   Since 2016, Kyle has added varied dynamics to High Vibe Healing in order to address and alleviate the main causes of CDR (cell danger response), which is the conserved metabolic response that shuts off the production of the "energy molecule" ATP (adenosine triphosphate) from the mitochondria. Kyle's focus over the last four years has been studying the mass influx of chronic disease and how the 7 Types of Traumas have a direct impact on the functioning of our mitochondria and how we utilize energy as a whole for health and well-being. His work as of late has been focused on alleviating these traumas through a process known as Holonomic Energy Harmonization, which focuses on how to consistently produce an ample amount of energy to have a robust and rich human experience.   For more on Kyle: https://www.highvibehealing.info/    For all of our links, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/thewayfwrd     
    6/6/2023
    1:08:49

About The Way Forward with Alec Zeck

We're charting the path towards, health, freedom, and awareness for all of mankind. For more information, visit http://thewayfwrd.com
