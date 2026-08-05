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Ep 252: The Secret Connection Between Nature, Heaven & The Human Mind with Chris Winters08/05/2026 | 3h 44 mins.This podcast is made possible by our listeners and viewers. If this show has brought you value, you can support it by becoming a member of The Way Forward, our platform designed to help you find the health and freedom community (people, practitioners, schools, farms, and more) near you. Your membership directly supports the podcast and the work we do.
There are a lot of misconceptions about electroculture and our connection with the divine. Chris Winters can tell you the truth about all of them.
Electroculture has become a buzzword on Instagram, but almost everything circulating about it misses the actual mechanism. The people teaching it have never grown a paying crop with it, but Chris Winters has, for over a decade, on a working organic vegetable farm in Tennessee.
Chris is the founder of The Fertile Current and a medical qigong doctor who spent his first years farming fighting nature, using blood meal, bone meal, and every conventional organic input, until a crisis of conscience forced him to rebuild his soil fertility from scratch with rock minerals, biochar, and antenna systems that collect atmospheric charge.
What he found broke the story that most organic farmers accept as fact. Bigger yields. Longer harvest windows. Pest pressure dropping by 85%. His farm is now fully transitioning to research mode because the production side has started to feel almost too easy.
We also get into radionics, weather modification, why Japanese beetles use their wings as an inner ear, and why he thinks the real fertility crisis is a power supply problem, in the soil and in us.
You'll Learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[9:24] Your energetic connection to heaven and earth, and what fourth phase water reveals about Hadza hydration
[31:31] How Chris's Nashville and Jamaica upbringing shaped his faith, and the beach hostage ordeal that followed
[1:02:06] USDA organic labels don't matter, and the mistake of farming built on blood sacrifice
[1:23:57] What electroculture actually is, and why the Instagram version gets it wrong
[1:46:50] Cutting off the Strait of Hormuz symbolically means cutting off divine intelligence
[2:03:45] How the antenna systems collect cations 15 feet up to power soil fertility
[2:39:37] Why Japanese beetles vanish from low-voltage fields, and how bugs only attack already-weakened plants
[3:05:14] How radionic field broadcasters power weather modification and Chris's training as a blind dowser
[3:26:14] Medical Qigong, and why Chris pivoted his farm from vegetables to research
Related The Way Forward Episodes:
The 4th Phase of Water: The Blueprint for Biological Energy with Dr. Gerald Pollack | Podcast
Thought, Light & The Liquid Language of God with Veda Austin | Podcast
Polarity Therapy, Dead Soil & Ayahuasca with Topher Gardner | Podcast
The Lies Modern Science Told Us About Alchemy, Consciousness, & Quantum with Dr. Steven A. Young | Podcast
The Power of Recall Healing, Family Constellations & Heart Coherence with Dr. Richard Massey | Podcast
Resources Mentioned:
Strait of Hormuz by Alec | Instagram Post
Secrets of The Soil by Peter Tompkins and Christopher Bird | Book
Find more from Chris:
Chris Winters, The Fertile Current | Website | Instagram
Find more from Alec:
Alec Zeck | Instagram | X
The Way Forward | Instagram
Donate to The Way Forward here.
The Way Forward is Sponsored By:
Get 10% off your Heart & Soil order with code THEWAYFWRD at checkout. Shop Heart & Soil here.
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New Biology Clinic: Redefine Health from the Ground Up
Experience tailored terrain-based health services with consults, livestreams, movement classes, and more. Use code THEWAYFORWARD (case-sensitive) for $50 off activation.
The Way Forward members get the $150 fee waived.
Ep 251: Why Your Kids Don't Listen to You (It's Not Their Fault) | Dr. Tom Cowan07/31/2026 | 1h 47 mins.This podcast is made possible by our listeners and viewers. If this show has brought you value, you can support it by becoming a member of The Way Forward, our platform designed to help you find the health and freedom community (people, practitioners, schools, farms, and more) near you. Your membership directly supports the podcast and the work we do.
Explore Dr. Tom Cowan's books, educational resources, and curated wellness products at DrTomCowan.com. Use codes TWF10, TWF15, and TWF20 at checkout for savings on eligible items (codes are stackable and discounts vary by item).
If your child is not listening to you, they’re sending you an important message that you keep ignoring.
Dr. Tom Cowan, alternative medicine doctor and author of Common Sense Child Rearing, joins me to unpack what he learned from decades in family medicine, raising his own children, and years of watching families up close.
Food fights aren't about food. Defiance isn't a phase. Childhood illness sometimes says more about the parents than the child. We talk about the exact cases that changed his thinking, including one autistic boy who stopped tearing the office apart the moment Dr. Cowan named what was really going on in the family.
We also get into the trap of "gentle parenting", the MAHA movement's role in keeping people dependent on authority, and why the health freedom crowd keeps recreating the same top-down dynamic at the dinner table.
If your kids have started mirroring things back to you that feel uncomfortably accurate, this one will land.
You'll Learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[7:20] Modern parenting has become government at home
[8:51] Food fights are never about food, and how coercion backfires
[15:38] How to set boundaries around screens and sugar without becoming authoritarian
[29:44] Explaining “the why” beats saying no “because I said so”
[37:57] Is childhood defiance natural, or a symptom of authoritarian parenting?
[46:33] Reprimanding kids often reflects on us, not what they did
[57:02] The health freedom movement's integrity problem, and how MAHA keeps you in the system
[1:03:50] Steph Curry would never have discipline problems teaching kids basketball
[1:14:25] Real education happens once you stop feeling guilty about school
Find more from Dr. Cowan:
Dr. Tom Cowan | Website
New Biology Clinic | Website
Find more from Alec:
Alec Zeck | Instagram | X
The Way Forward | Instagram
Donate to The Way Forward here.
The Way Forward is Sponsored By:
Eating well shouldn't be complicated. Dr. Cowan’s Garden makes it simple to increase your daily nutrient density with their signature vegetable powders, clean pantry staples, and pasture-raised products. Family-run and committed to "beyond-organic" quality.
* Offer: Use code THEWAYFORWARD for 15% off your first order.
* Shop: Dr. Cowan's Garden
Earth Runners: Reconnect with the earth’s natural charge and move naturally by using code FWRD10 for 10% off here.
BEAM Minerals: Feel the Difference in Days: Join thousands recharging with plant-based minerals. Click here for 20% Off Your First Bottle of BEAM.
- This podcast is made possible by our listeners and viewers. If this show has brought you value, you can support it by becoming a member of The Way Forward, our platform designed to help you find the health and freedom community (people, practitioners, schools, farms, and more) near you. Your membership directly supports the podcast and the work we do.
You need to let God purify you, and you’re about to find why.
Garrain is one of America's top 25 personal development coaches, a bestselling author, and a speaker who has reached over 4.7 million people across 100 countries.
When I invited him to Confluence, everything in his life was being stripped away. His business and investments were cut in half, and his identity was dissolving right along with them. In retrospect, he realized that's what it looks like when God purifies every part of your life that's out of alignment. He said yes anyway, and that trust became the thread of our entire conversation.
We got into the reason he changed his last name from Jones, what really happened at a Los Angeles club with Britney Spears at the height of her career, and why he spent years avoiding the music he was born to create. He sang a song in this room; it shifted something in me I didn't know needed to move.
If you're in the middle of a personal storm right now, this conversation is for you.
You'll Learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[6:42] Why Garrain trusts the unspeakable world more than the human mind
[14:59] How a lack of trust is really a mismanagement of energy
[21:41] The Britney Spears story Garrain has never shared on a podcast before
[28:55] The kind of trust it takes to know you are the eclipse
[40:35] Michael Jackson as the prophet frequency and why he's back now
[55:07] Why Garrain changed his last name from Jones to Asé
[1:25:28] The Negro Slave Bible and the split of Christianity most people don't know
[1:34:46] A trans woman on the train, the Charlie Kirk shooting, and the labels that keep us divided
[1:46:27] Denied expression mutilates into sex, drugs, porn, and killing
[1:58:19] The album Garrain calls the most impactful of all time
[2:20:16] Big dreams require big excavation, and resistance comes with the ecosystem
Find more from Garrain:
Garrain Asé | Website
Tribe of Creators | Website
Change Your Mindset, Change Your Life by Garrain Jones | Book
Find more from Alec:
Alec Zeck | Instagram | X
The Way Forward | Instagram
Donate to The Way Forward here.
The Way Forward is Sponsored By:
Want to grow your podcast but not sure what's actually working? Podigy helps me produce The Way Forward. Take their free assessment to get clear on your next move—and a chance to win a call with their founder.
Earth Runners: Reconnect with the earth’s natural charge and move naturally by using code FWRD10 for 10% off here.
New Biology Clinic: Redefine Health from the Ground Up
Experience tailored terrain-based health services with consults, livestreams, movement classes, and more. Use code THEWAYFORWARD (case-sensitive) for $50 off activation.
The Way Forward members get the $150 fee waived.
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Join the Crypto Freedom Academy today. It’s 100% free and designed to help you master the markets. 🔗 Get your free lifetime access here.
Ep 249: Why Most Holistic Health Advice Is Completely Missing The Point | Ste Lane07/22/2026 | 2h 50 mins.This podcast is made possible by our listeners and viewers. If this show has brought you value, you can support it by becoming a member of The Way Forward, our platform designed to help you find the health and freedom community (people, practitioners, schools, farms, and more) near you. Your membership directly supports the podcast and the work we do.
Get 10% off your Heart & Soil order with code THEWAYFWRD at checkout. Shop Heart & Soil here!
There's a version of health optimization that's making people more anxious, more neurotic, and less resilient, and almost no one in the space is willing to call it out.
The holistic health space has a problem, and Ste Lane is one of the few people naming it. He's a coach, homesteader, and host of Radical Health Radio. His lens on ancestral health, masculinity, and human vitality is shaped by everything from cage fighting in England to raising kids on the land in Tennessee.
Ste and I have been orbiting each other's worlds for years, and this conversation is the first time we’ve been able to sit down and dig in.
A lot gets covered, but the real thread underneath is this: most people are outsourcing their health to protocols, supplements, peptides, and fear-based content, and it's making them weaker, not stronger. Ste has strong things to say about why the vaccine was never actually forced, why orthorexia is subtly wrecking people, and what the wellness industry keeps getting wrong about resilience.
We also get into his four-truths framework, what real success looks like, and why the emotional and spiritual side of health matters more than the biohacks.
You'll Learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[7:07] Mark Sisson's podcast and the virtue of restraint
[24:47] Falling for Nicole and an Indonesian village that broke his brain about success
[43:26] Success is getting what you want, and how Ste defines it now
[1:01:38] The wellness space has become a mess of overwhelm and fad chasing
[1:20:14] Blaming outside forces for sickness is weakness, plus the peptide and vaccine hypocrisy
[1:32:03] BPC-157 healed his meniscus tear, and how health comes down to four simple truths
[1:56:30] Working in versus working out, and why mobility is real estate you already own
[2:25:22] Heart and Soil's origin story, and a Bulgarian textbook smuggled out for cigarettes
[2:42:59] A Parkinson's neighbor whose tremors calmed within days of eating brain tissue
Related The Way Forward Episodes:
The 4th Phase of Water: The Blueprint for Biological Energy with Dr. Gerald Pollack | Podcast
Resources Mentioned:
The Law of One by Ra | Books
The Red Lion by Maria Szepes | Book
Find more from Ste:
Ste Lane | Instagram
Radical Health Radio | Website | Instagram | YouTube
Heart and Soil Supplements | Website | Instagram | YouTube
Find more from Alec:
Alec Zeck | Instagram | X
The Way Forward | Instagram
Donate to The Way Forward here.
The Way Forward is Sponsored By:
BEAM Minerals: Feel the Difference in Days: Join thousands recharging with plant-based minerals. Click here for 20% Off Your First Bottle of BEAM.
Want to grow your podcast but not sure what's actually working? Podigy helps me produce The Way Forward. Take their free assessment to get clear on your next move—and a chance to win a call with their founder.
Eating well shouldn't be complicated. Dr. Cowan’s Garden makes it simple to increase your daily nutrient density with their signature vegetable powders, clean pantry staples, and pasture-raised products. Family-run and committed to "beyond-organic" quality.
* Offer: Use code THEWAYFORWARD for 15% off your first order.
* Shop: Dr. Cowan's Garden
Ep 248: How to Reclaim Your Sovereignty Before the 2030 Global Reset | Gregg Braden07/17/2026 | 1h 18 mins.This podcast is made possible by our listeners and viewers. If this show has brought you value, you can support it by becoming a member of The Way Forward, our platform designed to help you find the health and freedom community (people, practitioners, schools, farms, and more) near you. Your membership directly supports the podcast and the work we do.
The global reset is coming, and we need to get prepared.
Gregg Braden is a five-time New York Times best-selling author, scientist, and pioneer in the emerging paradigm bridging science, social policy, and human potential.
From 1979 to 1991, Gregg worked as a problem solver during times of crisis for Fortune 500 companies, including Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin) where he worked as a Senior Computer Systems Designer, and Cisco Systems, where he became the first Technical Operations Manager in 1991.
He continues problem-solving today, and his research resulted in the 2003 discovery of intelligent information coded into the human genome and the 2010 application of fractal time to predict future occurrences of past events.
Gregg’s work has led to 18 film credits, 13 award-winning books now published in over 40 languages, and he was a 2020 nominee for the prestigious Templeton Prize established by Sir John Templeton to honor “outstanding individuals who have devoted their talents to expanding our vision of human purpose and ultimate reality.”
He has presented his discoveries in 34 countries on six continents, and has been invited to speak to the United Nations, Fortune 500 companies, and the U.S. military.
His newest book, Pure Human, is a direct response to what he sees as a narrowing window to protect what makes us human before it gets outsourced to computer chips, nano sensors, and brain computer interfaces.
Our conversation covers the science of DNA as a fractal antenna, why merging with tech is devolution and not evolution, and the alignment ancient artifacts pointed toward the late 2029 to 2030 window.
Gregg also opens up about the Knights Templar roots of American sovereignty, the disclosure hearings, and why localized community is the middle ground most people will end up choosing.
If you sense the reset is real but haven't found language for what's actually being reset, start here.
You'll Learn:
[0:00] Introduction
[7:48] How the Knights Templar, the Magna Carta, and Freemasons shaped America's founding
[19:41] Ancient tablets, a 2030 planetary alignment, and the tech-merger agenda all point to the same reset window
[31:04] Your DNA functions as a fractal antenna tuned to divinity
[43:25] Why the human body already outperforms computer chips
[53:57] What John Mack's abductee research revealed about our future timeline
[1:02:22] Information silos are weaponising the differences at your own dinner table
[1:09:08] Localised living emerges as the middle ground between all-in tech and total rejection
[1:16:16] The six corporations pushing the technocracy and what disclosure really threatens
Find more from Gregg:
Gregg Braden | Website
Find more from Alec:
Alec Zeck | Instagram | X
The Way Forward | Instagram
Donate to The Way Forward here.
The Way Forward is Sponsored By:
Want more crypto insights and a community to back you up?
Join the Crypto Freedom Academy today. It’s 100% free and designed to help you master the markets. 🔗 Get your free lifetime access here.
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RMDY Academy & Collective: Homeopathy Made Accessible
High-quality remedies and training to support natural healing.
Enroll: Here
Explore: Here
New Biology Clinic: Redefine Health from the Ground Up
Experience tailored terrain-based health services with consults, livestreams, movement classes, and more. Use code THEWAYFORWARD (case sensitive) for $50 off activation.
The Way Forward members get the $150 fee waived.
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About The Way Forward with Alec Zeck
Welcome to The Way Forward Podcast, hosted by Alec Zeck! Established in 2022, The Way Forward's mission is to educate, empower, and unite men and women from all walks of life on their journey to health, freedom, and coherence. On our podcast, Alec engages in cutting-edge conversations with visionaries and thought leaders on life-affirming topics, including terrain-based and metaphysical health, voluntaryism and common-law, panentheist concepts, spirituality, the nature of reality, permaculture and homesteading, hidden history and more. Driven by Alec's passion and leadership, our episodes empowers listeners to connect with their inherent divinity, natural healing capacity, and innate freedom, while dissolving societal conditioning and seeking truth, fostering a deeper sense of coherence within themselves and the world. Stay tuned for paradigm-shifting conversations and join The Way Forward community to connect with others on the journey of health, freedom, and coherence. https://thewayfwrd.comPodcast website
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