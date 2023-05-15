AP 495: The Biggest Self-Care Myths You Need to Bust (it’s more than bubble baths!) || with Taylor Morrison
Does your day-to-day life have you feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, or irritable? Maybe you are squeezing in some self-care here and there, like a rare sweet treat, an occasional long shower, or other surface level practices. It's possible that you are practicing self-care, and still not feeling cared for. Why does that happen? Because the things that we have been taught to look at for self-care, are really just barely scratching the surface.
Taylor Morrison, author of Inner Workout, sees self-care as a skill to be strengthened just like a physical muscle. She identifies, and debunks, the most common myths, to help us get to the root of effective self-care. You'll also hear her explain the five dimensions of self-care, which gives us a holistic approach to the greatest act of care that we can give ourselves: understanding, and acting upon, what makes you feel like you.
