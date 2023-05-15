AP 491: How To Be The Mom You WANT To Be, Not Who You Think You SHOULD Be || with Rachel Nielson

Have you ever wished that you could love motherhood as much as you love your kids? That's a little line I borrowed from my dear friend, Rachel Nielson of the 3 In 30 Takeaways for Moms podcast, who is an expert on that exact subject. Motherhood is full of wonderful surprises, but also hard surprises, and it does not come instinctually to everyone, as you'll hear was the case with me and Rachel. If you struggle with what you think motherhood SHOULD look like, and would rather uncover what you want your motherhood to look like, Rachel has several actionable steps you can take. She uses the analogy of cleaning out a closet to explain the steps to declutter your motherhood, and it really makes sense. While this may be a long process, it is possible to feel some change right away, as you find joy and alignment in your role as the mother you want to be. Get 10% off Rachel's course "Declutter Your Motherhood" with code 'ABOUTPROGRESS' Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Use code PROGRESS for 20% off a 90-day supply of Just Thrive Probiotic and Just Calm at https://justthrivehealth.com/discount/PROGRESS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices