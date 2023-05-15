Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to About Progress in the App
Listen to About Progress in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
About Progress

About Progress

Podcast About Progress
Podcast About Progress

About Progress

Cloud10 and iHeartPodcasts
add
All the self-help extremes out there seem to be designed for perfect robots . . . But, you’re a real woman living a real life! About Progress is a podcast and c... More
EducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessMental Health
All the self-help extremes out there seem to be designed for perfect robots . . . But, you’re a real woman living a real life! About Progress is a podcast and c... More

Available Episodes

5 of 497
  • AP 495: The Biggest Self-Care Myths You Need to Bust (it’s more than bubble baths!) || with Taylor Morrison
    Does your day-to-day life have you feeling frustrated, overwhelmed, or irritable? Maybe you are squeezing in some self-care here and there, like a rare sweet treat, an occasional long shower, or other surface level practices. It's possible that you are practicing self-care, and still not feeling cared for. Why does that happen? Because the things that we have been taught to look at for self-care, are really just barely scratching the surface. Taylor Morrison, author of Inner Workout, sees self-care as a skill to be strengthened just like a physical muscle. She identifies, and debunks, the most common myths, to help us get to the root of effective self-care. You'll also hear her explain the five dimensions of self-care, which gives us a holistic approach to the greatest act of care that we can give ourselves: understanding, and acting upon, what makes you feel like you. Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Episode Sponsors: Use code PROGRESS for 20% off a 90-day supply of Just Thrive Probiotic and Just Calm at https://justthrivehealth.com/discount/PROGRESS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/22/2023
    38:47
  • AP 494: What to do When Nothing Goes to Plan || Growth Spurt
    Do you remember the children's book, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day?" I think we've all had days that at least match the description in the title. I had one just before I sat down to record today's episode, and it made me think about how we can handle those inevitable bad days. We often have the best intentions for our day, even setting ourselves up with all the right support, and then still things can change. I'll tell you what went wrong for me, why bad days are normal, and the three things I do to not get stuck in the feeling of despair that accompanies them. Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    11:26
  • AP 493: How to Uncover Your Habit Type
    For most of my childhood and into my young adulthood I had a habit identity that was closely tied with my perfectionistic tendencies. I had decided that if I followed a very precise prescription, I could be successful. For example, when it came to my faith or my dancing, my habits were tied to rules I created, the kind of thing that I refer to as 'shoulds' now. This led to an impossible cycle and I ended up on the other end of the spectrum, staying safe and not trying anything new. In this episode I guide you through how to determine your own habit type, how to choose your 'shoulds' and identify the habits you might need that could transform your life. Spoiler alert: mine was sleep! When I uncovered this about myself it had a beneficial ripple effect, and I think the same is possible for you, too. Take the free habit quiz! Episode 391 about Dangling Habits Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Episode Sponsors: Use code PROGRESS for 20% off a 90-day supply of Just Thrive Probiotic and Just Calm at https://justthrivehealth.com/discount/PROGRESS Get 15% off a Hatch Rest and free shipping at hatch.co/progress Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    35:11
  • AP 492: Progress Principle: CHOICE || Growth Spurt
    I’ve recently been sharing growth spurts where I share principles that guide my work with clients and my own life, too. We’ve covered: the discomfort zone, courage, compassion, and curiosity. Today, I want to discuss the internal shift that I've clung to during even the most disparaging moments of my life, and that is my ability to choose. And to be clear, we don't always get to choose our choices, but given the choices in front of us, we often have to choose something. In this episode I'm sharing some personal choices I have had to make, and they might not be what you're expecting. If you've found yourself feeling out of control with your life and your choices, I hope my words help you feel empowered to own your agency, and take back power in your life. Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/11/2023
    11:02
  • AP 491: How To Be The Mom You WANT To Be, Not Who You Think You SHOULD Be || with Rachel Nielson
    Have you ever wished that you could love motherhood as much as you love your kids? That's a little line I borrowed from my dear friend, Rachel Nielson of the 3 In 30 Takeaways for Moms podcast, who is an expert on that exact subject. Motherhood is full of wonderful surprises, but also hard surprises, and it does not come instinctually to everyone, as you'll hear was the case with me and Rachel. If you struggle with what you think motherhood SHOULD look like, and would rather uncover what you want your motherhood to look like, Rachel has several actionable steps you can take. She uses the analogy of cleaning out a closet to explain the steps to declutter your motherhood, and it really makes sense. While this may be a long process, it is possible to feel some change right away, as you find joy and alignment in your role as the mother you want to be. Get 10% off Rachel's course "Declutter Your Motherhood" with code 'ABOUTPROGRESS' Finding Me Academy My FREE DSL Training My FREE habits class Full Show Notes Sticky Habit Method Use code PROGRESS for 20% off a 90-day supply of Just Thrive Probiotic and Just Calm at https://justthrivehealth.com/discount/PROGRESS Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    46:56

More Education podcasts

About About Progress

All the self-help extremes out there seem to be designed for perfect robots . . . But, you’re a real woman living a real life! About Progress is a podcast and community that is alllllll about progress made practical. Here, Monica will help you embrace the truest model to lasting growth, and teach you how to *do something* to grow in ways that stick.
Podcast website

Listen to About Progress, The HPP Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

About Progress

About Progress

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

About Progress: Podcasts in Family