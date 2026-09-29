You're not addicted to your phone; you're being manipulated. Catherine Price, author of How to Break Up With Your Phone and The Awesome Generation, joins the More for Moms Conference to reveal what the apps on your phone are really designed to do (hint: the same engineers studied slot machines). But this isn't another shame-fest about screen time. Catherine digs into why willpower alone never works, what your kids are silently noticing about your phone habits (every kid she's asked has a story), and the surprisingly small tweaks that can shift your whole family's relationship with screens—starting with a breakup letter to your phone and a $10 alarm clock. If you've ever ended an hour-long scroll wondering where your evening went, this one's for you.



FREEBIE for all: Family Screen/Life Balance Starter Kit A PDF kit from Catherine Price with a suggested road map for when/how to introduce your kids to tech, Catherine's suggested family guidelines for how to create better boundaries with devices, recommendations for books and products, and a 15% discount off of her 7-day Family Plan for Screen/Life Balance.



BONUS raffled off to All-Access Pass Holders: 7-Day Family Guide to Screen/Life Balance Sick of fighting with your kids over screen time, social media, and smartphones? The Family Guide to Screen/Life Balance — delivered as a digital download — is a 7-day plan designed to help you and your family (including your partner/spouse and your kids) create better screen/life balance TOGETHER. Each day, you’ll receive a concrete assignment or exercise that will help you and your family establish healthy habits and boundaries with screens, social media, smartphones, and video games. You’ll also receive discussion questions designed to prompt conversation and level the playing field between you and your kids. The goal? To turn confrontations over screen time into productive conversations—and to help create better screen/life balance for everyone in the family.







Catherine Price is a leading voice in the national conversation about how people of all ages can create healthy relationships with technology and live meaningful, fun lives. A #1 New York Times bestselling author, her books include How to Break Up With Your Phone, The Power of Fun, and The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World, a book for kids and teens co-authored with Jonathan Haidt. Catherine and her work have been featured in outlets including The Best American Science Writing, NPR, The New York Times, Good Morning America, The Today Show, The Wall Street Journal, and The Daily Show, among many others. She writes the popular Substack newsletter, "How to Feel Alive," and her TED talk on fun has been viewed more than 8 million times. Catherine's ultimate goal is to help people of all ages scroll less and live more.



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