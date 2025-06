Pap Smear Appointment #1: Fake Weddings, Freezing Eggs and F**k Playing Nice

In this raw, no-holds-barred debut, Alison Victoria shreds the script, flips the table and sets fire to the filtered version of herself you've seen on TV. Why start a podcast? Because she's tired of playing by the rules.She breaks it all down – from her fake wedding (yes, that happened) to surviving 24 rounds of egg freezing that pushed her to the edge. No sugarcoating. No soft lighting. Just the messy, complicated and sometimes hilarious truth about life behind the scenes.If you're looking for the real Alison - the one who's been through hell and came back laughing – you just found her.Ready to go deep? Hit play.