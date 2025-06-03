Send us a textBefore there were cameras, there were kitchens—and chaos.In this episode, I sit down with my badass friend and celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso to talk about how we both went from hustle-mode nobodies to television somebodies. We get into the early grind, the reality TV circus, and the unglamorous moments that never make the cut.Spoiler: It wasn’t always pretty—but it sure as hell made a story.This one’s for the girls with big dreams, thick skin, and no Plan B.✨New episodes drop every Tuesday✨Available wherever you get your podcasts.Want more? Join us at @papsmearpodcast + @thealisonvictoria For advertising opportunities, please contact:[email protected]
