HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Kate Moryoussef
add
Health & FitnessMental HealthEducationSelf-ImprovementHealth & FitnessAlternative Health
Available Episodes

5 of 62
  • My ADHD insights on prioritising time out, rest and our hormones for better mental wellbeing
    Welcome back to a new series of The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast. In this intro solo episode before the official start of the series on Thursday, I wanted to share my insights from taking some time out.With ADHD, we can find it difficult to stop, slow down, pause, rest and breathe.Very often, we only stop when an external factor stops us. Maybe that’s an injury, illness, ill family member, work crisis or even a pandemic!Our ADHD nervous system has been fine-tuned to keep running on high alert, despite feeling fraught and exhausted most of the time.But with awareness of ADHD comes power. Power to prevent. Power to see what we haven’t been able to understand before. Burnout cycles we thought were because we couldn’t keep up. Always more to do, be, produce, create and show. Never enough. Never on top of things. I must keep doing more. And then what? We break down, we collapse and we burn out and we’re no good to anyone. And then the cycle of shame happens.I took a break and for the first time, I didn’t feel guilty. I knew I deserved this break. I was worthy of relaxing and restoring. I knew that this was in the best interest of everyone around me, including my clients, family and friends. It was needed and it was wonderful. I felt rejuvenated and re-energised—no guilt or fear of judgement.In this solo episode (guest episode returning on Thursday) I talk about how to find a break if you can’t escape for a few days. I call them micro pauses that we can all do and become more intentional about every day. I am actively retraining myself to find more time to breathe, pause and recalibrate every day so I can show up for my family and my work - both of which are hugely important to me. Not only this, but also for my mental health, mood regulation, anxiety, nervous system and physical health (my back). I’m finally ready to prioritise this and invite you to do the same.I also talk about ADHD, women's health and hormones and will be talking about this more in the next few months. Watch this space for a new project that I'm working on.Kate Moryoussef is a women’s ADHD Lifestyle & Wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner helping overwhelmed yet unfulfilled ADHD women find more calm, balance, energy, health, compassion, creativity and clarity in their lives. Join Kate's ADHD Women's Wellbeing Collective here.Have a look at some of Kate's free resources here.Follow the podcast on Instagram hereFollow Kate on Instagram hereHave a read of Kate’s articles in ADDitude magazine here
    5/2/2023
    23:34
  • Choosing to reframe our ADHD traits and challenges - solo episode
    We can spend so much time focusing on our weaknesses yet by reframing our ADHD challenges and characteristics, we get to see how many unique strengths we have. Watch out and be prepared to be inspired - our brains are brilliant!I hope this second excerpt snippet from my recent 'Tapping into Your ADHD Gold' workshop may help you move from fear to freedom.During today's episode, I talk about:We're not in the dark and can be resourcefulResilienceProcessing our diagnosis and choosing to rewrite our storiesUsing our expansive energy in an aligned way Using our feminine power to make inner and outer changeCelebrating a non-linear processChoosing passion, ease, joy, uniqueness, curiosity, simplicityConnecting with like-minded peopleDo things your own way to make things workLeading your own way and celebrating your uniquenessBeing intentional with our authenticity, integrity and life purposeSuccess comes from authentic alignment with our everyday choices.If you'd like to buy the full 'Tapping into Your ADHD Gold' workshop, you can purchase it here.And if you're interested in joining my new six-month ADHD Spirtualpreneur Space, beginning at the start of May, click here.Join Kate's ADHD Women's Wellbeing Collective here.Kate Moryoussef is a women’s ADHD Lifestyle & Wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner helping overwhelmed yet unfulfilled (many with ADHD like her) women find more calm, balance, health, compassion, creativity and clarity in their lives. Have a look at some of Kate's free resources here.Follow the podcast on Instagram hereFollow Kate on Instagram hereHave a read of Kate’s articles in ADDitude magazine here
    4/12/2023
    18:47
  • 'Tapping into Your ADHD Gold' bitesize episode
    Are you sick of talking about changing your life yet not actually doing anything about it? Perhaps you're in a constant state of overwhelm and you don't know where to begin? Maybe you've been recently diagnosed with ADHD and know this could be the beginning of writing a new chapter in your life? Are you ready to make some significant life changes? If so, this excerpt from my recent workshop could be exactly what you need!Stepping into our desires is scary, especially when navigating a new understanding of brains. I hope this 15 min snippet from my recent 'Tapping into Your ADHD Gold' workshop may help you move from fear and frustration to freedom and flourishing.During today's episode, I talk about:Unpacking the nervous system and fearFeelings of fear of the bodyBlocking successScarcity mentalityHow our brain keeps us safe by not stepping into our desires/serviceHow we hold ourselves backReframing what we want to offerMaking money while being in our purposeProtecting ourselves from old stories and beliefsCracking ourselves open, feeling fear and stepping out of our comfort zoneFailure and using it as our lessonResilienceIf you'd like to buy the full 'Tapping into Your ADHD Gold' workshop, you can purchase it here.And if you're interested in joining my new six-month ADHD Spirtualpreneur Space, beginning at the start of May, click here.Join Kate's ADHD Women's Wellbeing Collective here.Kate Moryoussef is a women’s ADHD Lifestyle & Wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner helping overwhelmed yet unfulfilled (many with ADHD like her) women find more calm, balance, health, compassion, creativity and clarity in their lives. Have a look at some of Kate's free resources here.Follow the podcast on Instagram hereFollow Kate on Instagram hereHave a read of Kate’s articles in ADDitude magazine here
    4/5/2023
    20:07
  • Unpacking an ADHD diagnosis during deep grief
    Digesting a late-in-life ADHD diagnosis can feel overwhelming and sad, yet this week's guest was also processing grief after losing her husband.Today's guest is Stacey Heale, a freelance writer, soon-to-be author, academic and curator who explores the topic of grief and how we deal with it. Stacey had a late-stage ADHD diagnosis at 42, just after her husband died, and was in deep grief.During this week's conversation, Stacey and Kate talk about:Stacey's story about losing her late husband to bowel cancerDealing with grief Stacey's ADHD realisation whilst deep in griefStacey's ADHD diagnosis process Unpacking life after an ADHD diagnosis while grieving Putting the pieces together post-diagnosis The reality of marriage and the loss of a partner Dealing all the admin post-death with ADHD Stacey's new book - all that we don't talk about Big thanks to our new sponsor, The Herbtender. To order a free trial of The Herbtender products, here are the links:To receive 20 per cent off The Herbtender products, head here and use code: KATEMORE20Join Kate's (new look) ADHD Women's Wellbeing Collective hereKate Moryoussef is a women’s ADHD Lifestyle & Wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner helping overwhelmed yet unfulfilled (many with ADHD like her) women find more calm, balance, health, compassion, creativity and clarity in their lives. Have a look at some of Kate's free resources here.Follow the podcast on Instagram hereFollow Kate on Instagram hereHave a read of Kate’s articles in ADDitude magazine hereIf you or someone close to you is struggling with their mental health and would like to seek some help, please do contact the following helplines and charities;Samaritans - 116 123Papyrus - 0800 068 4141MindCALM - 0800 58 58 58SPUK - 0800 689 5652The listening place - 020 3906 7676Maytree - 020 7263 7070
    3/29/2023
    50:33
  • Activating the cerebellum to increase our mental capacity
    Did you know that we can create new neural pathways using neuroplasticity by activating a part of the brain called the cerebellum? By enhancing this part of our brain - over the pre-frontal cortex - we can ease and lessen our ADHD symptoms and create a more effortless daily life.This week's guest is Wynford Dore, an entrepreneur on a mission to change the lives of one million children. Wynford is the founder of Zing Brain Development programmes, the owner of Arnold Lodge School and also formed Educational Development International plc. For the last 20 years Wynford has focused on changing the world, one brain at a time. He's funded many research projects and now works with the leading academics to determine the best solutions that successfully accelerate and develop learning in the brain - which finds our hidden potential and increases mental capacity…. including creating greater, stronger emotional regulation. During today's conversation, Kate and Wynford talked about:Wynford's personal story about his daughterWhat is the cerebellum and why is it so important to neurodivergenceHow can we stimulate and activate the cerebellumStepping out of our thinking brain, the pre-frontal cortex and executive thinking and using the cerebellum moreCreating new neural pathways and plasticity to enhance the cerebellumWynford's Zing programme to help people activate their cerebellumActivities and ways to help activate the cerebellumYou can find Wynford on Instagram at @zingperformance and access his FREE anxiety resources here or take the ADHD assessment here. Big thanks to our new sponsor, The Herbtender. To order a free trial of The Herbtender products, here are the links:To receive 20 per cent off The Herbtender products, head here and use code: KATEMORE20Join Kate's (new look) ADHD Women's Wellbeing Collective hereKate Moryoussef is a women’s ADHD Lifestyle & Wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner helping overwhelmed yet unfulfilled (many with ADHD like her) women find more calm, balance, health, compassion, creativity and clarity in their lives. Have a look at some of Kate's free resources here.Follow the podcast on Instagram hereFollow Kate on Instagram hereHave a read of Kate’s articles in ADDitude magazine hereIf you or someone close to you is struggling with their mental health and would like to seek some help, please do contact the following helplines and charities;
    3/22/2023
    46:30

About The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast

Are you ready to feel healthier, calmer and more balanced with your ADHD? Do you need help getting your emotional health, lifestyle and health on track but not sure where to begin? Perhaps you're newly diagnosed with ADHD and need some insights and perspectives on how you can turn your life around following this new discovery? In this new podcast, ADHD lifestyle & wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner, mum of four and ADHD herself, Kate Moryoussef will be having conversations with global experts, thought leaders, professionals and authors about how we can harness our wellbeing to work alongside our brains and enhance our lives as women with ADHD. So whether you're struggling with your nutrition, motivation to exercise, need help to calm your nervous system, struggle with anxiety, have found sleep difficult or simply looking for guidance on how to live a calmer and more balanced life - this podcast is for you. Kate will be bringing in a variety of guests and topics to help you live alongside your ADHD with more awareness, self-compassion and acceptance - no more self-criticism, judgement or blame - just honest, straight-talking conversations to help you live a kinder and more authentic life.
Podcast website

The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast: Podcasts in Family