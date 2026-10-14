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Why Do I Need So Much Time to Recover From People? ADHD, Social Exhaustion and the Need to Decompress10/14/2026 | 50 mins.What Actually Helps You!? This October, I'm putting community, real experiences and practical support at the heart of ADHD Awareness Month. There are live conversations, Instagram Lives, podcast events and ways for you to share what actually helps in your own life.
Visit the Events page to see what’s happening and get involved.
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You leave the party first. You pay extra for the room on your own. You say yes, then spend the whole evening counting down until you can go home. And somewhere along the way, you decided that made you the difficult one.
On this week’s episode of The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast, I’m joined by Alice Bramhill, registered mental health nurse, interpersonal psychotherapist and accredited therapeutic coach specialising in neurodivergent adults. Her first book, I Need My Space (But I Like You Too!): A Neurodivergent Guide to All Types of Relationships, is out now.
Alice has nearly 30 years of clinical experience. She was diagnosed with ADHD at 47 and autism at 50, and is a parent carer to two neurodivergent children.
Masking until there’s nothing left. Being the fixer, the capable one, the people pleaser. Families who keep casting you in your old role. A nervous system that panics every time you say no.
You’re allowed to need your space.
This is a fantastic conversation that I know will resonate so strongly with so many of you.
Advertisement⏐Try AG1 now at http://drinkag1.com/adhdwomen and get £20 off your first order + 5 AG1 Travel Packs for on the go, a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2, and the Welcome Kit for FREE. No risk with the 30-day money-back guarantee. Find all details about the health benefits in the link. Study results are on file with AG1, 2023.
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In this episode, we cover:
Why relationships sit at the heart of our mental health, and what interpersonal psychotherapy can offer neurodivergent adults
How masking leads to an erosion of self and a lack of authenticity in our relationships
What an emotionally sustainable life looks like, and why so many social expectations simply aren't sustainable for us
Why it's okay to leave the party after an hour, and how to communicate your social battery without shame
Rejection sensitivity and why it isn't our job to manage other people's emotions
Shrinking versus discernment, and how to navigate the fear of loneliness when you start pulling back
Setting boundaries with family when you've always been cast as the fixer, the capable one or the people pleaser
What emotional labour really means, and where information sharing ends and over-explaining begins
Why your nervous system may push back when you start saying no, and how to practise it gently
Noticing the shoulds, starting with a maybe and why it's okay to disappoint people
Timestamps:
00:00 - Welcome and introducing Alice Bramhill
01:30 - Why Alice wrote I Need My Space
02:30 - Interpersonal psychotherapy and why relationships shape our mental health
05:30 - Masking, authenticity and the erosion of self
07:30 - Building an emotionally sustainable life
09:30 - Redefining the terms of engagement and leaving when you're done
11:30 - Rejection sensitivity and other people's emotions
14:00 - Needing space in friendships and on holidays
16:30 - Shrinking, discernment and the fear of loneliness
20:30 - Shedding, permission and life after diagnosis
21:30 - Perimenopause and caring less about what others think
25:00 - Who Alice wrote the book for
26:30 - Boundaries with family and stepping out of old roles
30:30 - What emotional labour really means
34:00 - The fixers, the capable ones and the people pleasers
36:30 - When your nervous system pushes back
39:00 - Cycle breakers and generational change
41:00 - Noticing automatic yeses and starting with a maybe
42:30 - Catching the shoulds and getting curious
44:00 - Asking why and giving yourself permission to disappoint people
46:00 - Where to find Alice's book, Substack and one-to-one support
Links and Resources:
Find my popular ADHD Women's Wellbeing workshops and resources on my website here.
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @adhd_womenswellbeing_pod
Get my book, The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Toolkit (also available in ebook and audiobook) here
Join the More Yourself membership community here
Visit Alice's website and join the waitlist for one-to-ones here
Connect with Alice on Instagram
Kate Moryoussef is a women's ADHD lifestyle and wellbeing author, coach and EFT practitioner who helps overwhelmed and unfulfilled newly diagnosed women with ADHD find more calm, balance, hope, health, compassion, creativity and clarity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- This October, I'm putting community, real experiences and practical support at the heart of ADHD Awareness Month. There are live conversations and ways for you to share what actually helps in your own life. Visit the Events page to see what’s happening and get involved.
Understood.org's The ADHD Channel for Women features three shows hosted by three different hosts, unpacking a different side of life with ADHD. They cover everything from sex, dating, and relationships to deep dives into where neurodivergence meets the biggest news stories, like how a newly discovered gene variant could change the way we treat ADHD. There's also an ADHD coach who answers listeners' questions.
Check out The ADHD Channel for Women here
This episode from The ADHD Channel for Women is called ‘ADHD and autism: Do I have AuDHD?’ You’ll hear a clear and compassionate look at where ADHD and autism meet, where they part ways and what it means when you recognise yourself in both.
AuDHD isn’t a formal diagnosis. But it’s everywhere online, and for many late-diagnosed women it’s the first language that has ever truly fitted. Dr. J, a licensed psychologist and host of Understood.org’s ADHD and podcast, explains why the overlap is the norm rather than the exception. Research suggests that 30 to 50 percent of autistic people also meet the criteria for ADHD.
She unpacks the push and pull so many people with AuDHD describe. Craving routine but struggling to keep it. Wanting deep connection but hitting a wall of social exhaustion. She also talks honestly about what comes next, including the grief that can surface if a label you’ve found community in doesn’t become your diagnosis.
This week’s episode is sponsored by Understood.org, the leading nonprofit dedicated to empowering the millions of people with learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia.
For all things ADHD Women's Wellbeing, including the podcast, resources and events, head here: www.adhdwomenswellbeing.co.uk
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
ADHD, Progesterone and Hormones: Life-Changing Information Every Woman Needs to Know with Dr Jolene Brighten10/07/2026 | 59 mins.This ADHD Awareness Month 2026, ADHD Women's Wellbeing is putting this community, lived experiences, and practical support front and center. There are live conversations, Instagram Lives, podcast events and ways for you to share what actually helps in your own life.
Visit the Events page to see what’s happening and get involved.
We talk a lot about hormones and ADHD. But this conversation goes much deeper.
What if the fatigue, anxiety, gut issues, difficult periods and the way your ADHD seems to shift throughout your cycle aren’t separate problems? What if they’re all giving you information about what’s happening in your body?
This week on The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast, I’m joined by Dr Jolene Brighten for a fascinating and powerful deep dive into the biology behind ADHD in women, and some of the connections we just aren’t talking about enough.
Jolene is a board-certified naturopathic endocrinologist, nutritionist, certified menopause specialist and bestselling author of Beyond the Pill and Is This Normal? Her new book, ADHD and Women: A Guide to Understanding Your Hormones and Thriving with ADHD, is out now.
And she does not hold back in this conversation.
We get into progesterone, histamine, endometriosis, PMDD and perimenopause, and what they can mean for women with ADHD. We explore why symptoms that appear unrelated may be more connected than we realise, why so many women have spent years being passed between specialists and why understanding ADHD as something that affects the whole body can completely change the conversation.
Jolene also shares her own story, from her son’s ADHD diagnosis to being diagnosed with endometriosis after 29 years of periods and later discovering she is autistic.
This is one of those episodes that may have you joining dots you didn’t even realise were connected. If you’ve ever felt as though your hormones, brain and body are all speaking different languages, this conversation could help you understand the bigger picture.
Advertisement⏐Try AG1 now at https://drinkag1.com/adhdwomen and get £20 off your first order + 5 AG1 Travel Packs for on the go, a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2, and the Welcome Kit for FREE. No risk with the 30-day money-back guarantee. Find all details about the health benefits in the link. Study results are on file with AG1, 2023.
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In this episode, we cover:
Jolene's late diagnoses of ADHD, endometriosis and autism, and why accommodations are so often mistaken for success
Why fatigue and anxiety are among the most common symptoms of endometriosis, and how it can be present without any pain
The links between ADHD, endometriosis, PMDD and fibroids, and why medicine so often treats them as coincidences
How histamine and mast cells may be connected to 2am to 4am waking, irritability and emotional dysregulation
What happens to dopamine, serotonin, acetylcholine and GABA when oestrogen and progesterone drop
Why hysterectomy and hormone suppression don't cure PMDD or endometriosis, and what this means for ADHD women
Body identical progesterone versus synthetic progestins, progesterone intolerance and why starting low and going slow can help
What research tells us about hormonal contraception and depression in ADHD women
Why movement is so powerful for the ADHD brain, and an honest look at why it can feel so hard to do
Alcohol, GABA and the luteal phase, and why we were never designed to be productive all the time
Timestamps:
00:00 - Welcome and introducing Dr Jolene Brighten
02:30 - Jolene's journey to ADHD, endometriosis and autism diagnoses
05:30 - Entrepreneurship, accommodations and the support nobody sees
08:00 - What endometriosis can look like, including when there's no pain
10:00 - Jolene's endometriosis story, from childhood gut issues to secondary infertility
15:00 - Mast cells, histamine and the brain, immune and hormone connection
17:00 - Kate's experience with endometriosis, adenomyosis and continuous progesterone
21:00 - Access to care in the UK, US and Canada
23:00 - Why ADHD is the operating system you were born with
25:00 - What happens to the brain when oestrogen and progesterone drop
27:00 - PMDD: why it may be more than one condition
29:00 - NAC, mitochondria and the ADHD brain in perimenopause
32:00 - Progesterone, progestins and the research on contraception and depression
35:00 - ADHD as a full-body condition and the gut microbiome
37:00 - Progesterone intolerance, dosing and different ways of taking it
42:00 - Serotonin, dopamine and how the ADHD brain adapts
43:00 - Exercise, BDNF and giving your brain more energy
46:00 - Hysterectomies, unsupported women and the generations before us
48:00 - Alcohol, GABA and the luteal phase
49:00 - Rejecting productivity culture and honouring the need to rest
53:00 - Superpowers, kryptonite and asking what it's costing you
56:00 - Where to find Jolene's book and resources
Links and Resources:
Find my popular ADHD Women's Wellbeing workshops and resources on my website here.
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @adhd_womenswellbeing_pod
Get my book, The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Toolkit (also available in ebook and audiobook) here
Join the More Yourself membership community here
Get Jolene's book, ADHD and Women (also available in ebook and audiobook): drbrighten.com/adhd-and-women
Visit Jolene's website for free articles on hormones, ADHD, PMDD and endometriosis: drbrighten.com
Listen to Jolene's podcast: The Dr. Brighten Show
Connect with Jolene on Instagram: @drjolenebrighten
Watch Jolene on YouTube: @DrJoleneBrighten
See Explore Worldwide's range of destinations in the link HERE
If today’s episode brought up anything for you, these organisations offer support and information:
Endometriosis UK Support Network
The Miscarriage Association helpline and support services
Campaign Against Living Miserably
Kate Moryoussef is a women's ADHD lifestyle and wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner who helps overwhelmed and unfulfilled newly diagnosed women with ADHD find more calm, balance, hope, health, compassion, creativity, and clarity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What Actually Helps YOU: This ADHD Awareness Month 2026, I'm putting community, real experiences, and practical support throughout the month. There are live podcast recordings, Instagram Lives, podcast events and ways for you to share what actually helps in your own life. Visit the Events page to see what’s happening and get involved.
This one is a little different. No guest, no workshop clip — just me, talking to you about what's coming next and why community is at the heart of everything we're building here.
Today I'm sharing a personal update about what's happening at ADHD Women's Wellbeing this October and beyond, including some exciting plans for live events in 2027, how you can get involved in ADHD Awareness Month right now, and how I want your wisdom to shape something I'm creating for this community.
This one is warm, unscripted and very much from the heart. Sign up for the ADHD WW events waitlist here
Advertisement⏐Try AG1 now at https://drinkag1.com/adhdwomen and get £20 off your first order + 5 AG1 Travel Packs for on the go, a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2, and the Welcome Kit for FREE. No risk with the 30-day money-back guarantee. Find all details about the health benefits in the link. Study results are on file with AG1, 2023.
In this episode, I cover:
What the first-ever ADHD Women's Wellbeing live event in Manchester taught me, and why I want to do more
My plans for in-person events in 2027, what they'll look and feel like, and how to get on the waitlist
Why ADHD Awareness Month 2026 is all about community, lived experience and what actually helps
The Google Form I'm creating to collect your wisdom — what makes your daily life easier with ADHD — and how your answers will shape a community workbook
How to attend free live podcast recordings this October and ask experts your questions in real time
Why I believe lived experience often comes before the research, and why I want more of your voice in this space
The legacy I want to leave through ADHD Women's Wellbeing and what I'm building towards
Why I'm doing all of this with very finite energy, a tiny team, and a genuine commitment to keeping things accessible
Links and Resources:
Visit the Events page and join the live events waitlist here
Fill in the What Actually Helps You Form here
Explore the ADHD Women's Wellbeing Workshop Library here
Get my book, The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Toolkit (also available in ebook and audiobook) here
Join the More Yourself membership community here
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @adhd_womenswellbeing_pod
Kate Moryoussef is a women's ADHD lifestyle and wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner who helps overwhelmed and unfulfilled newly diagnosed women with ADHD find more calm, balance, hope, health, compassion, creativity, and clarity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- What Actually Helps You?
This ADHD Awareness Month, I’m putting real experiences, community and practical support at the heart of the conversation. Join live conversations, podcast events and opportunities to share what actually helps you. Add your name to my event waitlist as well!
Visit the Events page to see what’s happening and get involved.
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What if the burnout, the guilt and the relentless doing weren't signs that you were failing, but signs that the playbook you'd been given was never designed for you in the first place?
On this week's episode of The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast, I'm joined by Meghan French Dunbar, bestselling author, business anthropologist and founder of Conscious Company Magazine, the first nationally distributed print magazine in the US focusing on impact-driven business.
Meghan's book, This Isn't Working: How Working Women Can Overcome Stress, Guilt, and Overload to Find True Success, is a USA Today bestseller and Next Big Idea Club selection. She works with companies including Coach, John Deere, Torani and Kate Spade on leadership and culture strategy, writes for Forbes, Fast Company and Inc, and hosts the podcast Unbehaved. She was diagnosed with ADHD four years ago, and this conversation made a lot of sense of a lot of things.
We talk about purpose burnout, motherhood, identity, joy and what it actually looks like to build a life and career around meaning rather than productivity. Meghan is warm, honest and brilliantly funny, and this is one of those conversations that leaves you feeling both validated and quietly ready to do something differently.
Advertisement⏐Try AG1 now at https://drinkag1.com/adhdwomen and get £20 off your first order + 5 AG1 Travel Packs for on the go, a bottle of Vitamin D3+K2, and the Welcome Kit for FREE. No risk with the 30-day money-back guarantee. Find all details about the health benefits in the link. Study results are on file with AG1, 2023.
In this episode, we cover:
How Meghan's ADHD diagnosis four years ago reframed her entire career and the relentless curiosity that drove it
Why she burnt out running her own organisation, resigned from it, and spent two years rebuilding from the ground up
The difference between social success and soul success, and the three elements the most fulfilled leaders Meghan interviewed all had in common
Why sustained leadership is about the quality of your being, not the quantity of your doing
The six key predictors of burnout, and why ADHD makes several of them almost inevitable without the right support
What the broaden and build theory tells us about joy, and why nurturing it is not indulgent but a genuine performance strategy
The joy trip: what it is, why Meghan introduced it into her family and what it has given her every year since
Why ADHD women are often the outliers who model a different way of working, and why that matters for everyone around them
What enough looks like, and why deciding that with your partner is one of the most radical acts available to us
Why autonomy is the non-negotiable for so many neurodivergent entrepreneurs
Timestamps:
00:00 - Welcome and introducing Meghan French Dunbar
02:00 - What drives Meghan's passion for business, impact and entrepreneurship
05:00 - How her ADHD diagnosis reframed decades of relentless curiosity
08:00 - Burning out as founder, resigning in 2020 and two years of rebuilding
12:00 - What the outliers taught her: soul success, purpose and quality of life
16:00 - Sustained leadership: why quality of being beats quantity of doing
19:00 - The practical foundations: sleep, movement, joy and professional support
22:00 - Why younger generations are already rewriting the playbook
25:00 - The joy trip: how it started, what it involves and why it changed everything
31:00 - The broaden and build theory: the science behind why joy makes you better at everything
35:00 - Modeling a different way for other women
38:00 - What Meghan's working life looks like now, and what enough means to her
42:00 - Autonomy, ADHD and why working for yourself so often becomes the answe
Links and Resources:
Find my popular ADHD Women's Wellbeing workshops and resources on my website here.
Follow the podcast on Instagram: @adhd_womenswellbeing_pod
Get my book, The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Toolkit (also available in ebook and audiobook) here
Join the More Yourself membership community here
Visit Meghan's website: meghanfrenchdunbar.com
Connect with Meghan on Instagram
Connect with Meghan on LinkedIn
Subscribe to Meghan's Substack: Unbehaved
Listen to Meghan's podcast: Unbehaved
Watch Meghan's TEDx talk
Get Meghan's book: This Isn't Working: How Working Women Can Overcome Stress, Guilt, and Overload to Find True Success
Kate Moryoussef is a women's ADHD lifestyle and wellbeing coach and EFT practitioner who helps overwhelmed and unfulfilled newly diagnosed women with ADHD find more calm, balance, hope, health, compassion, creativity, and clarity.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About ADHD Women's Wellbeing Podcast
Are you struggling with the challenges of life as a woman with ADHD? Perhaps you need support with your mental and physical wellbeing, so you can feel calmer, happier and more balanced? Perhaps you’re newly diagnosed with ADHD – or just ADHD curious – and don’t know where to turn for support. Or perhaps you’re wondering how neurodivergence impacts your hormones or relationships? If so, the ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast is for you. This multi-award-winning podcast is hosted by Kate Moryoussef, an ADHD lifestyle and wellbeing coach, author, EFT practitioner, mum of four, and late-in-life diagnosed with ADHD herself. Each week, thousands of women just like you tune in to hear Kate chat with top ADHD experts, thought leaders, professionals and authors. Their powerful insights will help you harness your health and enhance your life as a woman with ADHD. From tips on nutrition, sleep and motivation to guidance on regulating your nervous system, dealing with anxiety and living a calmer and more balanced life, you’ll find it all here. The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Podcast will help you live alongside your ADHD with more awareness, self-compassion and acceptance. It’s time to put an end to self-criticism, judgment and blame – and get ready to live a kinder and more authentic life. “Mindblowing guests!” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Brilliant and so life-affirming” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “So, so grateful for this!” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ “Obsessed with this pod on ADHD!” ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ORDER NOW! Kate's new book, The ADHD Women's Wellbeing Toolkit! https://www.adhdwomenswellbeing.co.uk/adhd-womens-wellbeing-toolkit In The ADHD Women’s Wellbeing Toolkit, Kate Moryoussef shares the psychology and science behind the challenges faced by women with ADHD and lays out a roadmap for you to uncover your authentic self. With practical lifestyle tools on how to manage mental, emotional, physical, and hormonal burnout and lean into your unique strengths to create more energy, joy, and creativity, this book will help you (re)learn to not only live with this brain difference but also thrive with it.Podcast website
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