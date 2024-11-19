The 2024 AARO Report and the Immaculate Constellation Controversy | MHP 11.19.24.
Shortly after another bombshell Congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) released its Fiscal Year 2024 Consolidated Annual Report on UAP, detailing the U.S. government's latest findings on aerial mysteries with references to mysterious "green fireballs," "multicolored jellyfish," and UAP that "shadowed" aircraft. This week on The Micah Hanks Program, we analyze key findings from the new AARO report before shifting our attention to recent controversies that erupted involving a new document related to the alleged "Immaculate Constellation" program. Does new evidence point to the likelihood that the document and other allegations related to the program could be U.S. government disinformation? Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: Moscow warns the US over allowing Ukraine to hit Russian soil with longer-range weapons Pentagon fails annual audit for 7th year in a row - Fox News LUNA LASHES OUT: Rep Luna remarks on 'book promotion' during UAP hearing AARO HEARING: Closed hearings to examine the activities of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office MATT LASLO: Gillibrand previews Senate UAP hearing: "We don't know it. It's not off the shelf stuff" THE AARO REPORT: Fiscal Year 2024 Consolidated Annual Report on UAP IMMACULATE CONSTELLATION: Rep. Nancy Mace | Immaculate Constellation Document
The 2024 Congressional UAP Hearing | MHP 11.14.24.
On Wednesday, lawmakers convened on Capitol Hill for the latest in a series of Congressional hearings on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). Testifying were Rear Admiral Timothy Gallaudet, former counterintelligence special agent Luis Elizondo, former NASA UAP Independent Study Team member Mike Gold, and independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, all of whom expressed frustration over government secrecy surrounding the Pentagon's UAP investigations. This week on The Micah Hanks Program, we provide a full analysis of the recent hearing with all the major takeaways, including questions regarding alleged UAP crash retrieval programs, concerns about the DoD's All-domain Anomaly Resolution, alleged disinformation and "influence campaigns," and much more. Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: UAP Transparency Under Trump 2.0: What the New Administration Could Mean for UFO Disclosure THE HEARING: UAP: Exposing the Truth (Committee on Oversight and Accountability) Officials Warn Lawmakers of Alleged Secret UAP Programs Operating Beyond Congressional Oversight
Twilight of Empires: Societal Collapse and the Lost Civilization Enigma | MHP 11.06.24.
Throughout the history of civilization, the rise and fall of empires has remained one of the most striking phenomena that impacts societies. Ancient cultures who seemingly reached the apex of human achievement for their time could often swiftly be reduced to ashes, by factors ranging from invasions by foreign enemies, to natural cataclysms. However, there are also mysteries about the disappearances of societies throughout history, leading to unanswered questions about how civilizations can seemingly vanish into the mists of time. This week on The Micah Hanks Program, we go in search of answers to the question of how societies collapse, and the intriguing mystery surrounding the disappearance of cultures and the tragic fall of some of history's greatest empires. Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: Donald Trump elected US president in stunning comeback | Reuters WHEN EMPIRES FALL: Why Did the Clovis People Mysteriously Vanish? The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis The Rise and Fall of the Akkadian Empire Rare drought coincided with Hittite Empire collapse What Caused the Late Bronze Age Collapse?
The Horror Out of Time: Time Travel, UAP, and Cosmic Enigmas | MHP 10.30.24.
"Conflict with time seems to me the most potent and fruitful theme in all human expression," wrote the acclaimed writer of weird fiction H.P. Lovecraft, who noted that time was often emphasized in his stories because he viewed it as "the most profoundly dramatic and grimly terrible thing in the universe." In this special Halloween installment of The Micah Hanks Program, we look at scientific and literary themes involving time, as well as its role in cosmic horror, theories involving time travel, and also the possible relationship between time and UFOs, artificial intelligence, and much more, in an eerie exploration of one of Lovecraft's most famous and frightening motifs. Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: Ready for an extra hour of sleep? Here's when daylight saving time ends in 2024 How to prepare your body and mind for the end of daylight saving time Weird New Quantum Experiment Sounds Suspiciously Like Time Travel Does this 1941 photo include an iPad? Some shocked viewers think so: 'Time for the Twilight Zone theme' Debunking the Charlie Chaplin Time Travel Video Time traveler caught in 1940 photo? Conspiracy theorists spot 'time traveler using mobile phone' in 1940s "The Wormhole Dilemma: Could Advanced Civilizations Use Time Travel to Rewrite History? - The Debrief LOVECRAFT: The Shadow Out of Time (Full Text via Project Gutenberg UFOs AND TIME TRAVEL: Time-traveler UFO hypothesis
For decades, rumors have suggested the existence of secret U.S. government programs involved in the study and possible retrieval of mysterious craft of non-human origin. Such narratives have long maintained that the intelligence community has withheld information about these alleged UFO programs from the public, as well as from Congress. However, a less often examined question involves the role of counterintelligence and the use of deception in military operations that may have helped give rise to false narratives related to UFOs and alleged secret programs. This week on The Micah Hanks Program, we look at explosive statements by former U.S. government officials that point to the existence of fake UFO programs, forged documents, and other deceptive measures that may have helped foster belief in a widespread UFO coverup. Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: Mystery Drones Swarmed a U.S. Military Base for 17 Days. The Pentagon Is Stumped Mysterious Drones Swarmed Langley AFB For Weeks Protective Nets To Shield F-22s Eyed For Airbase Swarmed By Mystery Drones Drone swarms targeting US military bases are operated by 'mother ship' UFO FBI investigates alleged leak of U.S. insights on Israeli war preparation COUNTERINTELLIGENCE: Army Field Manual No. 34-60: FM 34-60 Counterintelligence KIRKPATRICK: Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick Discusses CIA Recovery Claims and "Fake NDAs" LACKATSKI: I have seen, in multiple cases, what I can only call forged documents…
The Micah Hanks Program is a weekly podcast that covers science and the mysteries of our universe. Taking a critically-minded approach to the study of our world, each week Micah presents commentary and discussions with guests on subjects that include mysteries of physics and astronomy, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI), UFOs, myths and folklore, archaeology and ancient mysteries, artificial intelligence, futurism, cryptozoology, science fiction, and entertainment. Each week we journey to the boundaries of human knowledge, in search of the most unusual things our world has to offer.