The Horror Out of Time: Time Travel, UAP, and Cosmic Enigmas | MHP 10.30.24.

"Conflict with time seems to me the most potent and fruitful theme in all human expression," wrote the acclaimed writer of weird fiction H.P. Lovecraft, who noted that time was often emphasized in his stories because he viewed it as "the most profoundly dramatic and grimly terrible thing in the universe." In this special Halloween installment of The Micah Hanks Program, we look at scientific and literary themes involving time, as well as its role in cosmic horror, theories involving time travel, and also the possible relationship between time and UFOs, artificial intelligence, and much more, in an eerie exploration of one of Lovecraft's most famous and frightening motifs. Show Notes Below are links to stories and other content featured in this episode: NEWS: Ready for an extra hour of sleep? Here's when daylight saving time ends in 2024 How to prepare your body and mind for the end of daylight saving time Weird New Quantum Experiment Sounds Suspiciously Like Time Travel Does this 1941 photo include an iPad? Some shocked viewers think so: 'Time for the Twilight Zone theme' Debunking the Charlie Chaplin Time Travel Video Time traveler caught in 1940 photo? Conspiracy theorists spot 'time traveler using mobile phone' in 1940s "The Wormhole Dilemma: Could Advanced Civilizations Use Time Travel to Rewrite History? - The Debrief LOVECRAFT: The Shadow Out of Time (Full Text via Project Gutenberg UFOs AND TIME TRAVEL: Time-traveler UFO hypothesis